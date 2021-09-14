Ionic cache service that can cache almost everything. It caches requests, observables, promises and classic data. It uses Ionic Storage so we support IndexedDB, SQLite (Cordova), WebSQL in this order. It can be used separatelety in Angular 2 application.
Key features:
Please report all bugs to bug report or fix it and send pull request :)
Via NPM:
npm install ionic-cache @ionic/storage-angular --save
or Yarn:
yarn add ionic-cache @ionic/storage-angular
You can optionally add Cordova SQLite.
And inject service to your app:
app.module.ts
import { CacheModule } from "ionic-cache";
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
CacheModule.forRoot()
],
})
app.component.ts
import { CacheService } from "ionic-cache";
@Component({
templateUrl: "build/app.html"
})
class MyApp {
constructor(cache: CacheService) {
...
cache.setDefaultTTL(60 * 60); //set default cache TTL for 1 hour
....
}
...
}
Starting with version 3.0.2,
CacheModule.forRoot() optionally accepts a config object.
The config object currently accepts a
keyPrefix, which is the the internal key prefix to use when storing items.
For backwards compatibility this defaults to
'', but it's recommended to set this to a different value in order to prevent issues with
clearAll().
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
CacheModule.forRoot({ keyPrefix: 'my-app-cache' })
],
})
...
import { CacheService } from "ionic-cache";
@Injectable()
export class SomeProvider {
constructor(private http: HttpClient, private cache: CacheService) {}
loadList() {
let url = "http://ip.jsontest.com";
let cacheKey = url;
let request = this.http.get(url);
return this.cache.loadFromObservable(cacheKey, request);
}
...
If you need to cache the whole response, for example if you need to access the Headers, you can pass in an object with the observe key set to 'response', i.e.
{ observe: 'response' }. Then you can use
.pipe(map(res => res.body)) to extract the response body.
...
let request = this.http.get(url, { observe: 'response' });
return this.cache.loadFromObservable(cacheKey, request).pipe(map(res => res.body));
...
loadFromObservable accepts an Observable and returns an Observable, so you are free to use all of the Observable operators.
For example error handling (on error, retry request every 6 seconds if fails):
...
let request = this.http.get(url)
.pipe(retryWhen(error => error.timer(6000)));
return this.cache.loadFromObservable(cacheKey, request);
...
loadFromDelayedObservable shows off the full power of observables.
When you call this method and it will return the cached data (even if it's expired)
and immediately send a request to the server and then return the new data.
...
let request = this.http.get(url);
let delayType = 'all'; // this indicates that it should send a new request to the server every time, you can also set it to 'none' which indicates that it should only send a new request when it's expired
let response = this.cache.loadFromDelayedObservable(cacheKey, request, groupKey, ttl, delayType);
response.subscribe(data => {
console.log("Data:" data);
});
//result will look like this:
// Data: "Hello world from cache"
// Data: "Hello world from server"
...
...
let key = 'some-promise';
let data = await this.cache.getOrSetItem(key, () => somePromiseFunction());
console.log("Saved data: ", data);
...
Similarly, you can use
getOrSetItem or
getItem with classic data.
...
let key = 'heavily-calculated-function';
let data = await this.cache.getOrSetItem(key, () => heavilyCalculatedFunction());
console.log('Saved data: ', data);
...
If you need more control in the event that the item is expired or doesn't exist, you can use the
getItem method with error handling.
...
let key = 'heavily-calculated-function';
let data = await this.cache.getItem(key)
.catch(() => {
console.log("Oh no! My promise is expired or doesn't exist!");
let result = heavilyCalculatedFunction();
return this.cache.saveItem(key, result);
});
console.log('Saved data: ', data);
...
You can also remove cached items by using the
removeItem method.
...
let key = 'some-promise';
this.cache.removeItem(key);
...
You can utilize the
removeItems method to remove multiple items based on a wildcard pattern.
...
await Promise.all([
service.saveItem('movies/comedy/1', 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World'),
service.saveItem('movies/comedy/2', 'The Princess Bride'),
service.saveItem('songs/metal/1', 'Who Bit the Moon'),
service.saveItem('songs/metal/2', 'Deception - Concealing Fate, Pt. 2'),
]);
this.cache.removeItems('songs/metal/*');
...
If you need to check whether or not an item has been cached, ignoring whether or not it's expired, you can use the
itemExists method.
...
let key = 'some-promise';
let exists = await this.cache.itemExists(key); // returns either a boolean indicating whether it exists or not, or an error message
...
If you ever need to get a cached item regardless of whether it's expired or not, you can use the
getRawItem method.
...
let key = 'some-promise';
let item = await this.cache.getRawItem(key);
...
There's also the
getRawItems method, which returns an array of the raw cached items.
...
let rawItems = await this.cache.getRawItems();
let firstItem = rawItems[0]; //Has the properties: key, value, expires, type, groupKey
...
At times you may need to clear certain groups of cached items.
For example, if you have an infinite scroll list with a lot of items and the user triggers a pull to refresh, you may want to delete all of the cached list items. To do this, you can supply a group key as the 3rd parameter of
loadFromObservable.
...
loadList(pageNumber) {
let url = "http://google.com/?page=" + pageNumber;
let cacheKey = url;
let groupKey = "googleSearchPages"
let request = this.http.get(url);
return this.cache.loadFromObservable(cacheKey, request, groupKey);
}
...
Then when pull to refresh is triggered, you can use the
clearGroup method and pass in your group key.
...
pullToRefresh() {
this.cache.clearGroup("googleSearchPages");
}
...
If you want a custom TTL for a single request, you can pass it as the fourth parameter.
let ttl = 60 * 60 * 24 * 7; // TTL in seconds for one week
let request = this.http.get(url);
return this.cache.loadFromObservable(cacheKey, request, groupKey, ttl);
this.cache.setDefaultTTL(60 * 60); //set the default cache TTL for 1 hour
It's automatically done on every startup, but you can do it manually.
this.cache.clearExpired();
!Important!
Make sure that you have a
keyPrefix set in the CacheModule config, otherwise this will clear everything in Ionic Storage.
this.cache.clearAll();
You can disable cache without any issues, it will pass all of the original Observables through and all Promises will be rejected.
this.cache.enableCache(false);
You can also disable invalidating cached items when the device is offline.
this.cache.setOfflineInvalidate(false);
