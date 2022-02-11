openbase logo
ionic-angular-xyz

by ionic-team
3.3.1 (see all)

A powerful cross-platform UI toolkit for building native-quality iOS, Android, and Progressive Web Apps with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Readme

Ionic

Ionic

Ionic is an open source app development toolkit for building modern, fast, top-quality cross-platform native and Progressive Web Apps from a single codebase with JavaScript and the Web.

Ionic is based on Web Components, which enables significant performance, usability, and feature improvements alongside support for popular web frameworks like Angular, React, and Vue.

Ionic Framework is released under the MIT license. PRs welcome! Follow @IonicFramework Official Ionic Discord

Quickstart · Documentation · Contribute · Blog
Community: Discord · Forums · Twitter

Packages

ProjectPackageVersionDownloadsLinks
Core@ionic/coreversionNPM DownloadsREADME.md
Angular@ionic/angularversionNPM DownloadsREADME.md
Vue@ionic/vueversionNPM DownloadsREADME.md
React@ionic/reactversionNPM DownloadsREADME.md

Looking for the ionic-angular package? Ionic 3 has been moved to the ionic-v3 repo. See Earlier Versions.

Getting Started

Start a new project by following our quick Getting Started guide. We would love to hear from you! If you have any feedback or run into issues using our framework, please file an issue on this repository.

Migration Guides

Already have an Ionic app? These guides will help you migrate to the latest versions.

Examples

The Ionic Conference App is a full featured Ionic app. It is the perfect starting point for learning and building your own app.

Contributing

Thanks for your interest in contributing! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then look through our issues with a help wanted label.

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

Future Goals

As Ionic Framework components migrate to the web component standard, a goal of ours is to have Ionic Framework easily work within all of the popular frameworks.

Earlier Versions

The source code for earlier versions of the Ionic Framework may exist in other repositories. Please open issues and pull requests in their respective repositories.

