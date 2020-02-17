English is not my native language; please excuse typing errors. 中文文档
^3.0.0 2.x
4.0.0
live demo click me.
$ npm install ion2-calendar moment --save
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { IonicApp, IonicModule } from '@ionic/angular';
import { MyApp } from './app.component';
...
import { CalendarModule } from 'ion2-calendar';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
MyApp,
...
],
imports: [
IonicModule.forRoot(),
CalendarModule
],
bootstrap: [MyApp],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { IonicApp, IonicModule } from 'ionic-angular';
import { MyApp } from './app.component';
...
import { CalendarModule } from "ion2-calendar";
@NgModule({
declarations: [
MyApp,
...
],
imports: [
IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp),
// See CalendarComponentOptions for options
CalendarModule.forRoot({
doneLabel: 'Save',
closeIcon: true
})
],
bootstrap: [IonicApp],
entryComponents: [
MyApp,
...
]
})
export class AppModule {}
<ion-calendar [(ngModel)]="date"
(change)="onChange($event)"
[type]="type"
[format]="'YYYY-MM-DD'">
</ion-calendar>
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'page-home',
templateUrl: 'home.html'
})
export class HomePage {
date: string;
type: 'string'; // 'string' | 'js-date' | 'moment' | 'time' | 'object'
constructor() { }
onChange($event) {
console.log($event);
}
...
}
<ion-calendar [(ngModel)]="dateRange"
[options]="optionsRange"
[type]="type"
[format]="'YYYY-MM-DD'">
</ion-calendar>
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { CalendarComponentOptions } from 'ion2-calendar';
@Component({
selector: 'page-home',
templateUrl: 'home.html'
})
export class HomePage {
dateRange: { from: string; to: string; };
type: 'string'; // 'string' | 'js-date' | 'moment' | 'time' | 'object'
optionsRange: CalendarComponentOptions = {
pickMode: 'range'
};
constructor() { }
...
}
<ion-calendar [(ngModel)]="dateMulti"
[options]="optionsMulti"
[type]="type"
[format]="'YYYY-MM-DD'">
</ion-calendar>
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { CalendarComponentOptions } from 'ion2-calendar';
@Component({
selector: 'page-home',
templateUrl: 'home.html'
})
export class HomePage {
dateMulti: string[];
type: 'string'; // 'string' | 'js-date' | 'moment' | 'time' | 'object'
optionsMulti: CalendarComponentOptions = {
pickMode: 'multi'
};
constructor() { }
...
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|options
|CalendarComponentOptions
|null
|options
|format
|string
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
|value format
|type
|string
|'string'
|value type
|readonly
|boolean
|false
|readonly
|Name
|Type
|Description
|change
|EventEmitter
|event for model change
|monthChange
|EventEmitter
|event for month change
|select
|EventEmitter
|event for click day-button
|selectStart
|EventEmitter
|event for click day-button
|selectEnd
|EventEmitter
|event for click day-button
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|from
|Date
new Date()
|start date
|to
|Date
|0 (Infinite)
|end date
|color
|string
'primary'
|'primary', 'secondary', 'danger', 'light', 'dark'
|pickMode
|string
single
|'multi', 'range', 'single'
|showToggleButtons
|boolean
true
|show toggle buttons
|showMonthPicker
|boolean
true
|show month picker
|monthPickerFormat
|Array
['JAN', 'FEB', 'MAR', 'APR', 'MAY', 'JUN', 'JUL', 'AUG', 'SEP', 'OCT', 'NOV', 'DEC']
|month picker format
|defaultTitle
|string
|''
|default title in days
|defaultSubtitle
|string
|''
|default subtitle in days
|disableWeeks
|Array
[]
|week to be disabled (0-6)
|monthFormat
|string
'MMM YYYY'
|month title format
|weekdays
|Array
['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S']
|weeks text
|weekStart
|number
0 (0 or 1)
|set week start day
|daysConfig
|Array<DaysConfig>
[]
|days configuration
Import ion2-calendar in component controller.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ModalController } from '@ionic/angular';
import {
CalendarModal,
CalendarModalOptions,
DayConfig,
CalendarResult
} from 'ion2-calendar';
@Component({
selector: 'page-home',
templateUrl: 'home.html'
})
export class HomePage {
constructor(public modalCtrl: ModalController) {}
openCalendar() {
const options: CalendarModalOptions = {
title: 'BASIC'
};
const myCalendar = await this.modalCtrl.create({
component: CalendarModal,
componentProps: { options }
});
myCalendar.present();
const event: any = await myCalendar.onDidDismiss();
const date: CalendarResult = event.data;
console.log(date);
}
}
Set pickMode to 'range'.
openCalendar() {
const options: CalendarModalOptions = {
pickMode: 'range',
title: 'RANGE'
};
const myCalendar = await this.modalCtrl.create({
component: CalendarModal,
componentProps: { options }
});
myCalendar.present();
const event: any = await myCalendar.onDidDismiss();
const date = event.data;
const from: CalendarResult = date.from;
const to: CalendarResult = date.to;
console.log(date, from, to);
}
Set pickMode to 'multi'.
openCalendar() {
const options = {
pickMode: 'multi',
title: 'MULTI'
};
const myCalendar = await this.modalCtrl.create({
component: CalendarModal,
componentProps: { options }
});
myCalendar.present();
const event: any = await myCalendar.onDidDismiss();
const date: CalendarResult = event.data;
console.log(date);
}
Use index eg:
[0, 6] denote Sunday and Saturday.
openCalendar() {
const options: CalendarModalOptions = {
disableWeeks: [0, 6]
};
const myCalendar = await this.modalCtrl.create({
component: CalendarModal,
componentProps: { options }
});
myCalendar.present();
const event: any = await myCalendar.onDidDismiss();
const date: CalendarResult = event.data;
console.log(date);
}
your root module
import { NgModule, LOCALE_ID } from '@angular/core';
...
@NgModule({
...
providers: [{ provide: LOCALE_ID, useValue: "zh-CN" }]
})
...
openCalendar() {
const options: CalendarModalOptions = {
monthFormat: 'YYYY 年 MM 月 ',
weekdays: ['天', '一', '二', '三', '四', '五', '六'],
weekStart: 1,
defaultDate: new Date()
};
const myCalendar = await this.modalCtrl.create({
component: CalendarModal,
componentProps: { options }
});
myCalendar.present();
const event: any = await myCalendar.onDidDismiss();
const date: CalendarResult = event.data;
console.log(date);
}
Configure one day.
openCalendar() {
let _daysConfig: DayConfig[] = [];
for (let i = 0; i < 31; i++) {
_daysConfig.push({
date: new Date(2017, 0, i + 1),
subTitle: `$${i + 1}`
})
}
const options: CalendarModalOptions = {
from: new Date(2017, 0, 1),
to: new Date(2017, 11.1),
daysConfig: _daysConfig
};
const myCalendar = await this.modalCtrl.create({
component: CalendarModal,
componentProps: { options }
});
myCalendar.present();
const event: any = await myCalendar.onDidDismiss();
const date: CalendarResult = event.data;
console.log(date);
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|from
|Date
new Date()
|start date
|to
|Date
|0 (Infinite)
|end date
|title
|string
'CALENDAR'
|title
|color
|string
'primary'
|'primary', 'secondary', 'danger', 'light', 'dark'
|defaultScrollTo
|Date
|none
|let the view scroll to the default date
|defaultDate
|Date
|none
|default date data, apply to single
|defaultDates
|Array
|none
|default dates data, apply to multi
|defaultDateRange
|{ from: Date, to: Date }
|none
|default date-range data, apply to range
|defaultTitle
|string
|''
|default title in days
|defaultSubtitle
|string
|''
|default subtitle in days
|cssClass
|string
''
|Additional classes for custom styles, separated by spaces.
|canBackwardsSelected
|boolean
false
|can backwards selected
|pickMode
|string
single
|'multi', 'range', 'single'
|disableWeeks
|Array
[]
|week to be disabled (0-6)
|closeLabel
|string
CANCEL
|cancel button label
|doneLabel
|string
DONE
|done button label
|clearLabel
|string
|null
|clear button label
|closeIcon
|boolean
false
|show cancel button icon
|doneIcon
|boolean
false
|show done button icon
|monthFormat
|string
'MMM YYYY'
|month title format
|weekdays
|Array
['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S']
|weeks text
|weekStart
|number
0 (0 or 1)
|set week start day
|daysConfig
|Array<DaysConfig>
[]
|days configuration
|step
|number
12
|month load stepping interval to when scroll
|defaultEndDateToStartDate
|boolean
false
|makes the end date optional, will default it to the start
{ data } = event
|pickMode
|Type
|single
|{ date: CalendarResult }
|range
|{ from: CalendarResult, to: CalendarResult }
|multi
|Array<CalendarResult>
{ role } = event
|Value
|Description
|'cancel'
|dismissed by click the cancel button
|'done'
|dismissed by click the done button
|'backdrop'
|dismissed by click the backdrop
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|cssClass
|string
''
|separated by spaces
|date
|Date
|required
|configured days
|marked
|boolean
|false
|highlight color
|disable
|boolean
|false
|disable
|title
|string
|none
|displayed title eg:
'today'
|subTitle
|string
|none
|subTitle subTitle eg:
'New Year\'s'
|Name
|Type
|time
|number
|unix
|number
|dateObj
|Date
|string
|string
|years
|number
|months
|number
|date
|number