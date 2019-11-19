openbase logo
Multi Item Picker - An Ionic Custom Multi Picker Component

Readme

Ion-Multi-Picker

Build Status Dependency Status devDependencies Status npm version npm download

Ion Multi Item Picker--An Ionic2 Custom Picker Component

Simulate IOS multi column picker by ionic2 picker.

For ionic 2.x, please use ion-multi-picker 1.x

Github: https://github.com/raychenfj/ion-multi-picker

NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/ion-multi-picker

Preview

Picker with Independent/ Dependent Columns

Picker with Independent Columns Picker with Dependent Columns

Demo

Check out the live demo here: https://raychenfj.github.io/ion-multi-picker/

Installation

npm install ion-multi-picker --save

Usage

Basic

1.Import MultiPickerModule to your app/module.

import { MultiPickerModule } from 'ion-multi-picker';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    MyApp,
    AboutPage,
    ContactPage,
    HomePage,
    TabsPage,
  ],
  imports: [
    IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp),
    MultiPickerModule //Import MultiPickerModule
  ],
  bootstrap: [IonicApp],
  entryComponents: [
    MyApp,
    AboutPage,
    ContactPage,
    HomePage,
    TabsPage,
  ],
  providers: []
})
export class AppModule {}

2.Initialize picker columns in your controller.

constructor(private navCtrl: NavController) {
  this.simpleColumns = [
    {
      name: 'col1',
      options: [
        { text: '1', value: '1' },
        { text: '2', value: '2' },
        { text: '3', value: '3' }
      ]
    },{
      name: 'col2',
      options: [
        { text: '1-1', value: '1-1' },
        { text: '1-2', value: '1-2' },
        { text: '2-1', value: '2-1' },
        { text: '2-2', value: '2-2' },
        { text: '3-1', value: '3-1' }
      ]
    },{
      name: 'col3',
      options: [
        { text: '1-1-1', value: '1-1-1' },
        { text: '1-1-2', value: '1-1-2' },
        { text: '1-2-1', value: '1-2-1' },
        { text: '1-2-2', value: '1-2-2' },
        { text: '2-1-1', value: '2-1-1' },
        { text: '2-1-2', value: '2-1-2' },
        { text: '2-2-1', value: '2-2-1' },
        { text: '2-2-2', value: '2-2-2' },
        { text: '3-1-1', value: '3-1-1' },
        { text: '3-1-2', value: '3-1-2' }
      ]
    }
  ];
}

You can use parentVal property to create dependency between each column.

  this.dependentColumns = [
    {
      options: [
        { text: '1', value: '1' },
        { text: '2', value: '2' },
        { text: '3', value: '3' }
      ]
    },{
      options: [
        { text: '1-1', value: '1-1', parentVal: '1' },
        { text: '1-2', value: '1-2', parentVal: '1' },
        { text: '2-1', value: '2-1', parentVal: '2' },
        { text: '2-2', value: '2-2', parentVal: '2' },
        { text: '3-1', value: '3-1', parentVal: '3' }
      ]
    }];

3.Add ion-multi-picker to your html template. 

    <ion-item>
        <ion-label>Simple Picker</ion-label>
        <ion-multi-picker item-content [multiPickerColumns]="simpleColumns"></ion-multi-picker>
    </ion-item>

Note: Don't miss the item-content attribute

Like other ionic components, you can use [(ngModel)] to bind your data.

    <ion-item>
        <ion-label>Default Value</ion-label>
        <ion-multi-picker id="default" [(ngModel)] = "default" item-content [multiPickerColumns]="dependentColumns"></ion-multi-picker>
    </ion-item>

Set disabled to true to prevent interaction.

    <ion-item>
        <ion-label>Disabled Picker</ion-label>
        <ion-multi-picker item-content [multiPickerColumns]="dependentColumns" [disabled]="true"></ion-multi-picker>
    </ion-item>

Using Enum

It's a good case to use picker to choose value for an enum variable.

This componennt now provide a shorthand util function convertEnumToColumns to generate column from enum type, and also you can bind a enum variable to ngModel.

Check the example fruit picker in the demo.

  1. Use convertEnumToColumns to generate columns;
import { convertEnumToColumn } from 'ion-multi-picker';

enum Fruit {
  Apple, Orange, Melon, Banana, Pear,
}

export class YourPage {
  fruits: any[];
  fruit: Fruit;
  Fruit;

  constructor(public navCtrl: NavController) {
    // Using enum
    this.fruit = Fruit.Melon;
    this.Fruit = Fruit;
    this.fruits = convertEnumToColumn(this.Fruit);
  }
}
  1. Binding enum variable to ngModel;
<ion-item>
    <ion-label>Fruit Picker</ion-label>
    <ion-multi-picker id="fruit" [(ngModel)]="fruit" item-content [multiPickerColumns]="fruits"></ion-multi-picker>
</ion-item>

Value Separator

When there are multiple columns, it need a separator to separate values from different columns.

The separator is space ' ' by default. Now you can customize the separator by using input property [separator].

Instead of define a property in your controller, you can directly pass a string or a char like below:

<ion-multi-picker id="separator" [(ngModel)]="sepVal" item-content [multiPickerColumns]="sepColumns" [separator]="'_'"></ion-multi-picker>

And the multi picker's return value should format like val1_val2_val3.

Parent Column

When use as a dependent picker, by default the dependency sequence is from left to right.

Now with parentCol, you can configure your own dependency sequence when needed, like from right to left.

The picker columns should be configured as below. The parentCol should be another column's name or alias.

    // Using parentCol
    this.parentColumns = [
      {
        name: 'child',
        parentCol: 'parent',
        options: [
          { text: '1-1-1', value: '1-1-1', parentVal: '1-1' },
          { text: '1-1-2', value: '1-1-2', parentVal: '1-1' },
          { text: '1-2-1', value: '1-2-1', parentVal: '1-2' },
          { text: '1-2-2', value: '1-2-2', parentVal: '1-2' },
          { text: '2-1-1', value: '2-1-1', parentVal: '2-1' },
          { text: '2-1-2', value: '2-1-2', parentVal: '2-1' },
          { text: '2-2-1', value: '2-2-1', parentVal: '2-2' },
          { text: '2-2-2', value: '2-2-2', parentVal: '2-2' }
        ]
      },{
        name: 'parent',
        parentCol: 'ancestor',
        options: [
          { text: '1-1', value: '1-1', parentVal: '1' },
          { text: '1-2', value: '1-2', parentVal: '1' },
          { text: '2-1', value: '2-1', parentVal: '2' },
          { text: '2-2', value: '2-2', parentVal: '2' },
        ]
      },{
        name: 'ancestor',
        options: [
          { text: '1', value: '1' },
          { text: '2', value: '2' }
        ]
      }
    ];

Attributes

AttributeDescriptionTypeOptionsDefault
multiPickerColumnsRequired, configure multi picker columnsArray of MultiPickerColumn--
item-contentRequired, add this attribute so that this custom component can be display correctly under ion-item tag---
separatorOptional, charactor to separate value from each columnString-space
cancelTextOptional, customize the cancel button textString-Cancel
doneTextOptional, customize the done button textString-Done
placeholder (since 2.0.2)Optional, set up a placeholder text when there is no option selectedString--
showReset (since 2.1.1)Optional, add an additional reset button next to the cancel buttonBool-false
resetText (since 2.1.1)Optional, customize the reset button textString-Reset

Types

  • MultiPickerColumn
PropertyDescriptionTypeOptionsDefault
optionsRequired, Options in a columnArray of MultiPickerOption--
nameOptional, Column nameString-index start from 0
parentColOptional, when used as a dependent picker, you can specify the parent columnString-previous column
aliasOptional, alias for a column, when use parentCol, it will find the column with same name or aliasString--
columnWidthOptional, specify the column width manually, it accepts a string including unit like % and pxString--
  • MultiPickerOption
PropertyDescriptionTypeOptionsDefault
textRequired, text displayed in the picker columnString--
valueRequired, the associated value of the textString--
parentValOptional, specify the dependency between current column and previous columnStringValue from your parent column-
disabledOptional, the option is visible or notBoolean-false

Contribution

Welcome issue report, PR and contributors. Help me improve it.

Fork and git clone this project, most code for the multi picker is under src/app/components/multi-picker.

The unit test framework is karma + webpack + jasmine. And e2e test is protractor.

Add your unit test and use npm test to start karma.

Add your e2e test, run ionic serve on the example and then in another terminal use npm run e2e to run protractor on project root folder.

You can also add your use case in the app/pages.

Finally, send me a PULL REQUEST.

Acknowledgement

Thanks to HonLuk for sharing the city data in the demo.

License

MIT

Change Log

Change log is here

