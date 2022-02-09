An implementation of Amazon Ion for JavaScript written in TypeScript.
This package is designed to work with Node JS major versions 8, 10, and 12. While this library should be usable within browsers that support ES5+, please note that it is not currently being tested in any browser environments.
You can use this library either as a Node.js module or inside an HTML page.
Add
ion-js and
jsbi to your dependencies using
npm
npm install --save ion-js jsbi
Use the library to read/write Ion data. Here is an example that reads Ion data from a JavaScript string:
let ion = require("ion-js");
// Reading
let ionData = '{ greeting: "Hello", name: "Ion" }';
let value = ion.load(ionData);
console.log(value.greeting + ", " + value.name + "!");
// Writing
let ionText = ion.dumpText(value);
console.log("Serialized Ion: " + ionText);
For more examples, see the Ion DOM
README.
Note: if your package's public interface exposes part of this library, this library should be specified as a peer dependency in your package's package.json file. Otherwise, packages that depend on your package and this library may experience unexpected behavior, as two installations of this library (even if the same version) are not designed or tested to behave correctly.
You can include the Ion-js bundle (ES5 compatible) using the URLs
These will create and initialize
window.ion which has the same exact API as our
npm package. Here is an example
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8"/>
<script src="scripts/ion-bundle.min.js"></script>
<!-- more HTML/JS code that can now use `window.ion` to create/write Ion -->
</head>
</html>
TypeDoc generated documentation can be found at here. Please note that anything not documented in the the API documentation is not supported for public use and is subject to change in any version.
This repository contains a git submodule
called
ion-tests, which holds test data used by
ion-js's unit tests.
The easiest way to clone the
ion-js repository and initialize its
ion-tests
submodule is to run the following command.
$ git clone --recursive https://github.com/amzn/ion-js.git ion-js
Alternatively, the submodule may be initialized independently from the clone by running the following commands.
$ git submodule init
$ git submodule update
Use
npm to setup the dependencies. In the project directory you can run the following:
$ npm install
Building the package can be done with the release script (which runs the tests).
$ npm run release
Tests can be run using npm as well
$ npm test
This package uses Grunt for its build tasks. For convenience, you may want to install this globally:
$ npm -g install grunt-cli
$ grunt release
Or you could use the locally installed Grunt:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/grunt release
The build above will compile the library into the
dist directory. This directory has subdirectories of
the form
<module type>/<target ES version>. In general, we target ES6 and rely on polyfills to support earlier
versions.
dist/es6/es6 - Targets the ES6 module system and ES6
dist/commonjs/es6 - Targets the CommonJS module system and ES6
dist/amd/es6 - Targets the AMD module system and ES6
A distribution using
browserify and
babelify creates a browser friendly polyfilled distribution targeting ES5:
at
dist/browser/js/ion-bundle.js.
|Types
|IonText
|IonBinary
|Limitations
null
|yes
|yes
|none
bool
|yes
|yes
|none
int
|yes
|yes
|underscores, binary digits
float
|yes
|yes
|underscores
decimal
|yes
|yes
|none
timestamp
|yes
|yes
|none
string
|yes
|yes
|none
symbol
|yes
|yes
$0, symbol tokens
blob
|yes
|yes
|none
clob
|yes
|yes
|none
struct
|yes
|yes
|none
list
|yes
|yes
|none
sexp
|yes
|yes
|none
|annotations
|yes
|yes
|none
|local symbol tables
|yes
|yes
|none
|shared symbol tables
|no
|yes
|none
Notes:
test/iontests.ts defines multiple skipList variables referencing test vectors that are not expected to work at this time.
ion-js supports shared symbol table for Ion Binary. Below is an example of how shared symbol table can be used here:
// Create a SharedSymbolTable with the desired strings
let sharedSymbolTable = new SharedSymbolTable('foo', 1, ['id', 'name']);
// Define an import chain
// The system symbol table does not import any other tables (`null` below)
let systemSymbolTableImport = new Import(null, getSystemSymbolTable());
// The shared symbol table imports the system symbol table
let sharedSymbolTableImport = new Import(systemSymbolTableImport, sharedSymbolTable);
// Create a local symbol table that imports the shared symbol table
let localSymbolTable = new LocalSymbolTable(sharedSymbolTableImport);
// Create a writer that uses our new local symbol table
let writer = new BinaryWriter(localSymbolTable, new Writeable());
// Write id and name fields in a struct
writer.stepIn(IonTypes.STRUCT);
writer.writeFieldName("id");
writer.writeInt(5);
writer.writeFieldName("name");
writer.writeString("Max");
writer.stepOut();
writer.close();
// Create a catalog with shared symbol table
let catalog = new Catalog();
catalog.add(sharedSymbolTable);
// Create a reader with catalog
let bytes = writer.getBytes();
let reader = new BinaryReader(new BinarySpan(bytes), catalog);
See CONTRIBUTING.md
This library is licensed under Apache License version 2.0
For more information about Ion or its other implementation, please see: