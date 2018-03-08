Configurable Ionic directive for an autocomplete dropdown.
You can find a live demo on Codepen or see it in action in the following image:
For one of my private projects I needed an autocomplete component in Ionic. I searched a lot and found some plain Angular autocompletes, but these had too much other dependencies and mostly didn't look that good within Ionic. Then one day I stumbled upon the ion-google-place project which was exactly what I was looking for, except that it was just working with the Google Places API. So I forked the project and made it configurable such that you can add the service you need. The differences between the ion-google-place project and the ion-autocomplete are listed in the features.
The ion-autocomplete component has the following features:
bower install ion-autocomplete --save
ion-autocomplete javascript and css file into your HTML file:
<script src="lib/ion-autocomplete/dist/ion-autocomplete.js"></script>
<link href="lib/ion-autocomplete/dist/ion-autocomplete.css" rel="stylesheet">
ion-autocomplete as a dependency on your Ionic app:
angular.module('myApp', [
'ionic',
'ion-autocomplete'
]);
The ion-autocomplete component is running with the following Ionic versions:
|ion-autocomplete version
|Ionic version
|0.0.2 - 0.1.2
|1.0.0-beta.14
|0.2.0 - 0.2.1
|1.0.0-rc.3
|0.2.2 - 0.2.3
|1.0.0
|0.3.0 - 0.3.1
|1.1.0
|0.3.2 - 0.3.3
|1.1.1
|0.4.0 - latest
|1.3.2
To use the
ion-autocomplete directive in single select mode you need set the
max-selected-items attribute and add the following snippet to your template:
//usage with the attribute restriction
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" max-selected-items="1" />
If you want to use it in multiple select mode you do not need to add anything special, just the following snippet to your template:
//usage with the attribute restriction
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" />
Check out the next chapter on how to configure the directive.
items-method
You are able to pass in a callback method which gets called when the user changes the value of the search input field. This is normally a call to the back end which retrieves the items for the specified query. Here is a small sample which will return a static item of the query:
Define the callback in your scope:
$scope.callbackMethod = function (query, isInitializing) {
return [query];
}
And set the items method on the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" items-method="callbackMethod(query)" />
You are also able to return a promise from this callback method. For example:
$scope.callbackMethod = function (query, isInitializing) {
return $http.get(endpoint);
}
Note that the parameter for the
callbackMethod needs to be named
query. Otherwise the callback will not get called properly.
If you want to also retrieve the ComponentId then you need to add a second parameter called
componentId:
$scope.callbackMethod = function (query, isInitializing, componentId) {
if(componentId == "component1") {
return $http.get(endpoint1);
}
return [query];
}
If you want to pre populate the items which are shown when the modal is visible before the user enters a query then you can check the
isInitializing flag of
the
items-method as this is set to true if it is called for the initial items. Here is an example which shows the
test item as an initial item:
$scope.callbackMethod = function (query, isInitializing) {
if(isInitializing) {
// depends on the configuration of the `items-method-value-key` (items) and the `item-value-key` (name) and `item-view-value-key` (name)
return { items: [ { name: "test" } ] }
} else {
return $http.get(endpoint);
}
}
If you want to clear the list each time the user opens the modal then just return an empty array like in the following example:
$scope.callbackMethod = function (query, isInitializing) {
if(isInitializing) {
// depends on the configuration of the `items-method-value-key` (items) and the `item-value-key` (name) and `item-view-value-key` (name)
return { items: [] }
} else {
return $http.get(endpoint);
}
}
And if you do not want that the searched items list gets modified then just return nothing as in this example:
$scope.callbackMethod = function (query, isInitializing) {
if(!isInitializing) {
return $http.get(endpoint);
}
}
A common usage for the
items-method is to use the Google Map Geocode API for address suggestions.
To use Googles API you need to link the required library in your
index.html file:
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?v=3.exp"></script>
In the
ion-autocomplete input field you set the
items-method to the below shown method
getAddressSuggestions and set the value key to
formatted_address to display the formatted address:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model"
item-view-value-key="formatted_address"
items-method="getAddressSuggestions(query)" />
To query Googles API you have to create a
Geocoder instance and use the
queryString as input and return the result object in a promise.
var geocoder = new google.maps.Geocoder();
$scope.getAddressSuggestions(queryString){
var defer = $q.defer();
geocoder.geocode(
{address: queryString},
function (results, status) {
if (status == google.maps.GeocoderStatus.OK) { defer.resolve(results); }
else { defer.reject(results); }
}
);
return defer.promise;
}
items-method-value-key
You are able to set the
items-method-value-key attribute which maps to a value of the returned data of the
items-method. If for
example your callback method returns the following object:
{
"items" : [ {
"name" : "item1"
},{
"name" : "item2"
},
...
]
}
Then when you do not specify the
items-method-value-key there will be no list displayed when you search for items in
the search input field. You need to set the
items-method-value-key to
items such that the items are shown. If you right
away return an array of items then you do not need to set the
items-method-value-key.
item-value-key
You are able to set the
item-value-key attribute which maps to a value of the returned object from the
items-method. The value
is then saved in the defined
ng-model. Here an example:
The items method returns the following object:
[
{
"id": "1",
"name": "Item 1",
...
}
...
]
And now you set the following
item-value-key:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" item-value-key="id" />
Now when the user selects the
Item 1 from the list, then the value of the objects
id is stored in the
ng-model. If
no
item-value-key is passed into the directive, the whole item object will be stored in the
ng-model.
item-view-value-key
You are able to set the
item-view-value-key attribute which maps to a value of the returned object from the
items-method. The
value is then showed in both input fields. Here an example:
The
items-method returns the following object:
[
{
"id": "1",
"name": "Item 1",
...
}
...
]
And now you set the following
item-view-value-key:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" item-view-value-key="name" />
Now when the user selects the
Item 1 from the list, then the value of the objects
name is showed in both input fields. If
no
item-view-value-key is passed into the directive, the whole item object will be showed in both input fields.
max-selected-items
You are able to set the
max-selected-items attribute to any number to set the maximum selectable items inside the component. Here an example:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" max-selected-items="3" />
Then the user is just able to select three items out of the returned items and also delete them again. The given
ng-model is an
array if multiple items are selected.
You can also set a scope variable instead of a fixed value such that you can dynamically change the
max-selected-items property according to your
requirements.
items-clicked-method
You are able to pass a function to the
items-clicked-method attribute to be notified when an item is clicked. The name of the
parameter of the function must be
callback. Here is an example:
Define the callback in your scope:
$scope.clickedMethod = function (callback) {
// print out the selected item
console.log(callback.item);
// print out the component id
console.log(callback.componentId);
// print out the selected items if the multiple select flag is set to true and multiple elements are selected
console.log(callback.selectedItems);
// print out the selected items as an array
console.log(callback.selectedItemsArray);
}
And pass in the callback method in the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" items-clicked-method="clickedMethod(callback)" />
Then you get a callback object with the clicked/selected item and the selected items if you have multiple selected items (see The
multiple-select).
items-removed-method
You are able to pass a function to the
items-removed-method attribute to be notified when an item is removed from a multi-select list. The name of the
parameter of the function must be
callback. It is similar to items-clicked-method. This attribute has no defined behaviour for a single select list.
Here is an example:
Define the callback in your scope:
$scope.removedMethod = function (callback) {
// print out the removed item
console.log(callback.item);
// print out the component id
console.log(callback.componentId);
// print out the selected items
console.log(callback.selectedItems);
// print out the selected items as an array
console.log(callback.selectedItemsArray);
}
And pass in the callback method in the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" items-removed-method="removedMethod(callback)" />
Then you get a callback object with the removed item and the selected items.
The two way binded external model (
external-model attribute on the component) is used to prepopulate the selected items with the model value. The
model-to-item-method is used to get the view item to the model and then the item is selected in the
component. Be aware that the
external-model is not updated by the component when an item is selected. It is just used to prepopulate or clear the selected items. If you need to get the current selected items you are able
to read the value of the
ng-model. For an example have a look at the
model-to-item-method documentation.
If you need to clear the selected items then you are able to set the
external-model to an empty array (another value is not clearing the selected items).
model-to-item-method
This method is used if you want to prepopulate the model of the
ion-autocomplete component. The external model needs
to have the same data as it would have when you select the items by hand. The component then takes the model values
and calls the specified
model-to-item-method to resolve the item from the back end and select it such that it is preselected.
Here a small example:
Define the
model-to-item-method and
external-model in your scope:
$scope.modelToItemMethod = function (modelValue) {
// get the full model item from the model value and return it. You need to implement the `getModelItem` method by yourself
// as this is just a sample. The method needs to retrieve the whole item (like the `items-method`) from just the model value.
var modelItem = getModelItem(modelValue);
return modelItem;
}
$scope.externalModel = ['test1', 'test2', 'test3'];
And set the
model-to-item-method on the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" external-model="externalModel" model-to-item-method="modelToItemMethod(modelValue)" />
You are also able to return a promise from this callback method. For example:
$scope.modelToItemMethod = function (modelValue) {
return $http.get(endpoint + '?q=' + modelValue);
}
Note that the parameter for the
model-to-item-method needs to be named
modelValue. Otherwise the callback will not get called properly.
cancel-button-clicked-method (same as done button)
You are able to pass a function to the
cancel-button-clicked-method attribute to be notified when the cancel/done button is clicked to close the modal. The name of the
parameter of the function must be
callback. Here is an example:
Define the callback in your scope:
$scope.cancelButtonClickedMethod = function (callback) {
// print out the component id
console.log(callback.componentId);
// print out the selected items
console.log(callback.selectedItems);
// print out the selected items as an array
console.log(callback.selectedItemsArray);
}
And pass in the callback method in the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" cancel-button-clicked-method="cancelButtonClickedMethod(callback)" />
Then you get a callback object with the selected items and the component id.
The component id is an attribute on the
ion-autocomplete component which sets a given id to the component. This id is then returned in
the callback object of the
items-clicked-method and as a second parameter of the
items-method.
Here an example:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" component-id="component1" />`
You are able to set this is on each component if you have multiple components built up in a ng-repeat where you do not want to have multiple
items-method
for each component because you want to display other items in each component. You will also get it in the
items-clicked-method callback object such that you just
need to define one callback method and you can distinguish the calls with the
componentId attribute right inside the method.
You are also able to set the placeholder on the input field and on the search input field if you add the
placeholder
attribute to the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" placeholder="Enter the query to search for ..." />`
You are also able to set the cancel button label (defaults to
Cancel) if you add the
cancel-label attribute to the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" cancel-label="Go back" />`
You are also able to set the select items label (defaults to
Select an item...) if you add the
select-items-label attribute to the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" select-items-label="Select your items..." />`
You are also able to set the selected items label (defaults to
Selected items:) if you add the
selected-items-label attribute to the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" selected-items-label="Selected:" />`
You are also able to set an own template for the autocomplete component (defaults to
'') if you add the
template-url attribute to the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" template-url="templates/template.html" />`
This way you are able to override the default template (the
template variable here)
and use your own template. The component will use the default template if the
template-url is not defined.
You are able to use all the configurable attributes as expressions in your template. I would advise to use the default template as base template and then add your custom additions to it.
Please also take care when you change how the items are shown or what method is called if an item is clicked, because changing this could make the component unusable.
You will need to set the proper
randomCssClass for the outer most div container in your template and you can get the value by using the
{{viewModel.randomCssClass}} expression
like in the following example:
<div class="ion-autocomplete-container {{viewModel.randomCssClass}} modal" style="display: none;">
If you change the template with the
template-url and want to pass in additional data then you are able to set
the
template-data attribute on the directive. If you for example have a
templateData.testData expression in your own
template like this:
...
<div>{{templateData.testData}}</div>
...
Then you need to set the proper object on your Angular scope the following way:
$scope.templateData = {
testData: "test-data"
};
And now you just need to add the
templateData attribute on the directive:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" template-data="templateData" />`
Then the expression in your template gets resolved properly.
If you want to display a loading icon when the
items-method promise gets resolved then you need to set the
loading-icon
attribute to a value given by the Ionic spinner: http://ionicframework.com/docs/api/directive/ionSpinner. Then the spinner should
be shown at the right side of the search input field.
To manage the
ion-autocomplete component externally means that you need to handle when the search modal is shown. To enable this functionality
you need to set the
manage-externally attribute to
true and then you can call the
showModal() method on the controller. Here an example:
// create the externally managed component and a button which has a click handler to a scope method
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" manage-externally="true" />
<button class="button" ng-click="clickButton()">Open modal</button>
// inside your controller you can define the 'clickButton()' method the following way
this.clickButton = function () {
var ionAutocompleteElement = document.getElementsByClassName("ion-autocomplete");
angular.element(ionAutocompleteElement).controller('ionAutocomplete').fetchSearchQuery("", true);
angular.element(ionAutocompleteElement).controller('ionAutocomplete').showModal();
}
Then you will need to click on the button to open the search modal. This functionality is useful if the user wants to edit the selected item inside the input field after she/he selected the item/s.
If you want to clear the selected items programmatically, then you are able to set the
selected-items attribute with a two way binded model value which then gets updated
when the items get selected. If you want to clear them just set the given model value to an empty array.
Please do not use it for pre populating the selected items. For this use the standard
ng-model value and the
model-to-item-method.
This option is to clear the search input when an item is selected. You need to set it to
true as in the following example to enable this functionality:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" clear-on-select="true" />
By default two CSS classes are used to display and hide the modal, namely the ion-autocomplete-open and the ion-autocomplete-close CSS class. These are used to show and hide the modal. When you need to override these classes, you can define the following two properties with your CSS class.
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" class="ion-autocomplete" open-class="my-open-class" close-class="my-close-class" />
All value keys are parsed with the Angular
$parse service such that you are able to use expressions like in the following
example:
[
{
"id": "1",
"name": "Item 1",
"child": {
"name": "Child Item 1",
}
...
}
...
]
This would be the JSON model returned by the
items-method and in the next snippet we define that we want to show the
name attribute of the child object:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" item-view-value-key="child.name" />
If you want to debounce the search input field request, then you are able to set the
ng-model-options attribute on the input field where you define the
ion-autocomplete
directive. These options will then be added to the search input field. Be aware that when you add a debounce the update of the model value will also be debounced the
same amount as the request to the
items-method. Here a small example:
<input ion-autocomplete type="text" readonly="readonly" class="ion-autocomplete" autocomplete="off" ng-model="model" ng-model-options="{debounce:1000}" />
When you add the
ion-autocomplete component to a separate Ionic modal, then you need to remove the modal when you switch the view. You can achieve this by adding the following scope
$destroy listener where the separate modal is removed:
$scope.$on('$destroy', function () {
$scope.modal.remove();
});
Please follow these rules when you create an issue here in Github:
These steps are needed to be able to analyze the issue properly without asking much questions. It is also useful for others when the issues exactly describe what the problem is and in which environment it happened.
For feature request please add a proper title and describe it as much as possible and also tell about the requirement you have.
Check them here: Release notes
When I first searched for an Ionic autocomplete component I just found the project from Danny. So please have a look at his ion-google-place project as this project here is a fork of it. At this point I want to thank him for his nice work.
This Ionic autocomplete directive is available under the MIT license.
(c) Danny Povolotski
(c) Modifications by Guy Brand