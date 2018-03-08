Configurable Ionic directive for an autocomplete dropdown.

⚠️ Please follow the Guidelines to report an issue

#Table of contents

Demo

You can find a live demo on Codepen or see it in action in the following image:

Introduction

For one of my private projects I needed an autocomplete component in Ionic. I searched a lot and found some plain Angular autocompletes, but these had too much other dependencies and mostly didn't look that good within Ionic. Then one day I stumbled upon the ion-google-place project which was exactly what I was looking for, except that it was just working with the Google Places API. So I forked the project and made it configurable such that you can add the service you need. The differences between the ion-google-place project and the ion-autocomplete are listed in the features.

Features

The ion-autocomplete component has the following features:

Multiple selection support

Configurable service which provides the items to list

Allow to define the maximum number of selected items

Configure what is stored in the model and what is seen in the list

Configure the template used to show the autocomplete component

Configure a callback when an item is clicked/removed

Configure a callback when the cancel/done button is clicked

Configure all labels used in the component

Installation

Use bower to install the new module:

bower install ion-autocomplete --save

Import the ion-autocomplete javascript and css file into your HTML file:

< script src = "lib/ion-autocomplete/dist/ion-autocomplete.js" > </ script > < link href = "lib/ion-autocomplete/dist/ion-autocomplete.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Add ion-autocomplete as a dependency on your Ionic app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ionic' , 'ion-autocomplete' ]);

Ionic compatibility

The ion-autocomplete component is running with the following Ionic versions:

ion-autocomplete version Ionic version 0.0.2 - 0.1.2 1.0.0-beta.14 0.2.0 - 0.2.1 1.0.0-rc.3 0.2.2 - 0.2.3 1.0.0 0.3.0 - 0.3.1 1.1.0 0.3.2 - 0.3.3 1.1.1 0.4.0 - latest 1.3.2

Usage

To use the ion-autocomplete directive in single select mode you need set the max-selected-items attribute and add the following snippet to your template:

//usage with the attribute restriction < input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" max-selected-items = "1" />

If you want to use it in multiple select mode you do not need to add anything special, just the following snippet to your template:

//usage with the attribute restriction < input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" />

Check out the next chapter on how to configure the directive.

Configurable options

The items-method

You are able to pass in a callback method which gets called when the user changes the value of the search input field. This is normally a call to the back end which retrieves the items for the specified query. Here is a small sample which will return a static item of the query:

Define the callback in your scope:

$scope.callbackMethod = function ( query, isInitializing ) { return [query]; }

And set the items method on the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" items-method = "callbackMethod(query)" />

You are also able to return a promise from this callback method. For example:

$scope.callbackMethod = function ( query, isInitializing ) { return $http.get(endpoint); }

Note that the parameter for the callbackMethod needs to be named query . Otherwise the callback will not get called properly. If you want to also retrieve the ComponentId then you need to add a second parameter called componentId :

$scope.callbackMethod = function ( query, isInitializing, componentId ) { if (componentId == "component1" ) { return $http.get(endpoint1); } return [query]; }

If you want to pre populate the items which are shown when the modal is visible before the user enters a query then you can check the isInitializing flag of the items-method as this is set to true if it is called for the initial items. Here is an example which shows the test item as an initial item:

$scope.callbackMethod = function ( query, isInitializing ) { if (isInitializing) { return { items : [ { name : "test" } ] } } else { return $http.get(endpoint); } }

If you want to clear the list each time the user opens the modal then just return an empty array like in the following example:

$scope.callbackMethod = function ( query, isInitializing ) { if (isInitializing) { return { items : [] } } else { return $http.get(endpoint); } }

And if you do not want that the searched items list gets modified then just return nothing as in this example:

$scope.callbackMethod = function ( query, isInitializing ) { if (!isInitializing) { return $http.get(endpoint); } }

A common usage for the items-method is to use the Google Map Geocode API for address suggestions.

To use Googles API you need to link the required library in your index.html file:

< script src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?v=3.exp" > </ script >

In the ion-autocomplete input field you set the items-method to the below shown method getAddressSuggestions and set the value key to formatted_address to display the formatted address:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" item-view-value-key = "formatted_address" items-method = "getAddressSuggestions(query)" />

To query Googles API you have to create a Geocoder instance and use the queryString as input and return the result object in a promise.

var geocoder = new google.maps.Geocoder(); $scope.getAddressSuggestions(queryString){ var defer = $q.defer(); geocoder.geocode( { address : queryString}, function ( results, status ) { if (status == google.maps.GeocoderStatus.OK) { defer.resolve(results); } else { defer.reject(results); } } ); return defer.promise; }

The items-method-value-key

You are able to set the items-method-value-key attribute which maps to a value of the returned data of the items-method . If for example your callback method returns the following object:

{ "items" : [ { "name" : "item1" },{ "name" : "item2" }, ... ] }

Then when you do not specify the items-method-value-key there will be no list displayed when you search for items in the search input field. You need to set the items-method-value-key to items such that the items are shown. If you right away return an array of items then you do not need to set the items-method-value-key .

The item-value-key

You are able to set the item-value-key attribute which maps to a value of the returned object from the items-method . The value is then saved in the defined ng-model . Here an example:

The items method returns the following object:

[ { "id" : "1" , "name" : "Item 1" , ... } ... ]

And now you set the following item-value-key :

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" item-value-key = "id" />

Now when the user selects the Item 1 from the list, then the value of the objects id is stored in the ng-model . If no item-value-key is passed into the directive, the whole item object will be stored in the ng-model .

The item-view-value-key

You are able to set the item-view-value-key attribute which maps to a value of the returned object from the items-method . The value is then showed in both input fields. Here an example:

The items-method returns the following object:

[ { "id" : "1" , "name" : "Item 1" , ... } ... ]

And now you set the following item-view-value-key :

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" item-view-value-key = "name" />

Now when the user selects the Item 1 from the list, then the value of the objects name is showed in both input fields. If no item-view-value-key is passed into the directive, the whole item object will be showed in both input fields.

The max-selected-items

You are able to set the max-selected-items attribute to any number to set the maximum selectable items inside the component. Here an example:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" max-selected-items = "3" />

Then the user is just able to select three items out of the returned items and also delete them again. The given ng-model is an array if multiple items are selected.

You can also set a scope variable instead of a fixed value such that you can dynamically change the max-selected-items property according to your requirements.

The items-clicked-method

You are able to pass a function to the items-clicked-method attribute to be notified when an item is clicked. The name of the parameter of the function must be callback . Here is an example:

Define the callback in your scope:

$scope.clickedMethod = function ( callback ) { console .log(callback.item); console .log(callback.componentId); console .log(callback.selectedItems); console .log(callback.selectedItemsArray); }

And pass in the callback method in the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" items-clicked-method = "clickedMethod(callback)" />

Then you get a callback object with the clicked/selected item and the selected items if you have multiple selected items (see The multiple-select ).

The items-removed-method

You are able to pass a function to the items-removed-method attribute to be notified when an item is removed from a multi-select list. The name of the parameter of the function must be callback . It is similar to items-clicked-method. This attribute has no defined behaviour for a single select list.

Here is an example:

Define the callback in your scope:

$scope.removedMethod = function ( callback ) { console .log(callback.item); console .log(callback.componentId); console .log(callback.selectedItems); console .log(callback.selectedItemsArray); }

And pass in the callback method in the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" items-removed-method = "removedMethod(callback)" />

Then you get a callback object with the removed item and the selected items.

External model

The two way binded external model ( external-model attribute on the component) is used to prepopulate the selected items with the model value. The model-to-item-method is used to get the view item to the model and then the item is selected in the component. Be aware that the external-model is not updated by the component when an item is selected. It is just used to prepopulate or clear the selected items. If you need to get the current selected items you are able to read the value of the ng-model . For an example have a look at the model-to-item-method documentation.

If you need to clear the selected items then you are able to set the external-model to an empty array (another value is not clearing the selected items).

The model-to-item-method

This method is used if you want to prepopulate the model of the ion-autocomplete component. The external model needs to have the same data as it would have when you select the items by hand. The component then takes the model values and calls the specified model-to-item-method to resolve the item from the back end and select it such that it is preselected.

Here a small example:

Define the model-to-item-method and external-model in your scope:

$scope.modelToItemMethod = function ( modelValue ) { var modelItem = getModelItem(modelValue); return modelItem; } $scope.externalModel = [ 'test1' , 'test2' , 'test3' ];

And set the model-to-item-method on the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" external-model = "externalModel" model-to-item-method = "modelToItemMethod(modelValue)" />

You are also able to return a promise from this callback method. For example:

$scope.modelToItemMethod = function ( modelValue ) { return $http.get(endpoint + '?q=' + modelValue); }

Note that the parameter for the model-to-item-method needs to be named modelValue . Otherwise the callback will not get called properly.

The cancel-button-clicked-method (same as done button)

You are able to pass a function to the cancel-button-clicked-method attribute to be notified when the cancel/done button is clicked to close the modal. The name of the parameter of the function must be callback . Here is an example:

Define the callback in your scope:

$scope.cancelButtonClickedMethod = function ( callback ) { console .log(callback.componentId); console .log(callback.selectedItems); console .log(callback.selectedItemsArray); }

And pass in the callback method in the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" cancel-button-clicked-method = "cancelButtonClickedMethod(callback)" />

Then you get a callback object with the selected items and the component id.

Component Id

The component id is an attribute on the ion-autocomplete component which sets a given id to the component. This id is then returned in the callback object of the items-clicked-method and as a second parameter of the items-method . Here an example:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" component-id = "component1" /> `

You are able to set this is on each component if you have multiple components built up in a ng-repeat where you do not want to have multiple items-method for each component because you want to display other items in each component. You will also get it in the items-clicked-method callback object such that you just need to define one callback method and you can distinguish the calls with the componentId attribute right inside the method.

Placeholder

You are also able to set the placeholder on the input field and on the search input field if you add the placeholder attribute to the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" placeholder = "Enter the query to search for ..." /> `

Cancel button label

You are also able to set the cancel button label (defaults to Cancel ) if you add the cancel-label attribute to the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" cancel-label = "Go back" /> `

Select items label

You are also able to set the select items label (defaults to Select an item... ) if you add the select-items-label attribute to the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" select-items-label = "Select your items..." /> `

Selected items label

You are also able to set the selected items label (defaults to Selected items: ) if you add the selected-items-label attribute to the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" selected-items-label = "Selected:" /> `

Template url

You are also able to set an own template for the autocomplete component (defaults to '' ) if you add the template-url attribute to the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" template-url = "templates/template.html" /> `

This way you are able to override the default template (the template variable here) and use your own template. The component will use the default template if the template-url is not defined.

You are able to use all the configurable attributes as expressions in your template. I would advise to use the default template as base template and then add your custom additions to it.

Please also take care when you change how the items are shown or what method is called if an item is clicked, because changing this could make the component unusable.

You will need to set the proper randomCssClass for the outer most div container in your template and you can get the value by using the {{viewModel.randomCssClass}} expression like in the following example:

< div class = "ion-autocomplete-container {{viewModel.randomCssClass}} modal" style = "display: none;" >

Template data

If you change the template with the template-url and want to pass in additional data then you are able to set the template-data attribute on the directive. If you for example have a templateData.testData expression in your own template like this:

... < div > {{templateData.testData}} </ div > ...

Then you need to set the proper object on your Angular scope the following way:

$scope.templateData = { testData : "test-data" };

And now you just need to add the templateData attribute on the directive:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" template-data = "templateData" /> `

Then the expression in your template gets resolved properly.

Loading icon

If you want to display a loading icon when the items-method promise gets resolved then you need to set the loading-icon attribute to a value given by the Ionic spinner: http://ionicframework.com/docs/api/directive/ionSpinner. Then the spinner should be shown at the right side of the search input field.

Manage externally

To manage the ion-autocomplete component externally means that you need to handle when the search modal is shown. To enable this functionality you need to set the manage-externally attribute to true and then you can call the showModal() method on the controller. Here an example:

<input ion-autocomplete type= "text" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete= "off" ng-model= "model" manage-externally= "true" /> < button class = "button" ng-click = "clickButton()" > Open modal </ button > this .clickButton = function ( ) { var ionAutocompleteElement = document .getElementsByClassName( "ion-autocomplete" ); angular.element(ionAutocompleteElement).controller( 'ionAutocomplete' ).fetchSearchQuery( "" , true ); angular.element(ionAutocompleteElement).controller( 'ionAutocomplete' ).showModal(); }

Then you will need to click on the button to open the search modal. This functionality is useful if the user wants to edit the selected item inside the input field after she/he selected the item/s.

Selected items

If you want to clear the selected items programmatically, then you are able to set the selected-items attribute with a two way binded model value which then gets updated when the items get selected. If you want to clear them just set the given model value to an empty array.

Please do not use it for pre populating the selected items. For this use the standard ng-model value and the model-to-item-method .

Clear on select

This option is to clear the search input when an item is selected. You need to set it to true as in the following example to enable this functionality:

<input ion-autocomplete type= "text" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete= "off" ng-model= "model" clear-on-select= "true" />

Open and close CSS class

By default two CSS classes are used to display and hide the modal, namely the ion-autocomplete-open and the ion-autocomplete-close CSS class. These are used to show and hide the modal. When you need to override these classes, you can define the following two properties with your CSS class.

<input ion-autocomplete type= "text" class = "ion-autocomplete" open- class = "my-open-class" close- class = "my-close-class" />

Using expressions in value keys

All value keys are parsed with the Angular $parse service such that you are able to use expressions like in the following example:

[ { "id" : "1" , "name" : "Item 1" , "child" : { "name" : "Child Item 1" , } ... } ... ]

This would be the JSON model returned by the items-method and in the next snippet we define that we want to show the name attribute of the child object:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" item-view-value-key = "child.name" />

Debouncing

If you want to debounce the search input field request, then you are able to set the ng-model-options attribute on the input field where you define the ion-autocomplete directive. These options will then be added to the search input field. Be aware that when you add a debounce the update of the model value will also be debounced the same amount as the request to the items-method . Here a small example:

< input ion-autocomplete type = "text" readonly = "readonly" class = "ion-autocomplete" autocomplete = "off" ng-model = "model" ng-model-options = "{debounce:1000}" />

Usage inside an Ionic modal

When you add the ion-autocomplete component to a separate Ionic modal, then you need to remove the modal when you switch the view. You can achieve this by adding the following scope $destroy listener where the separate modal is removed:

$scope.$on( '$destroy' , function ( ) { $scope.modal.remove(); });

Guidelines to report an issue

Please follow these rules when you create an issue here in Github:

Have a meaningful title of the issue. Describe exactly how to reproduce the issue and create a Codepen based on the demo Codepen which reproduces the issue. Show how you configured the directive with all the options. Write down the Ionic version you use and which version of the directive.

These steps are needed to be able to analyze the issue properly without asking much questions. It is also useful for others when the issues exactly describe what the problem is and in which environment it happened.

For feature request please add a proper title and describe it as much as possible and also tell about the requirement you have.

Release notes

Check them here: Release notes

Acknowledgements

When I first searched for an Ionic autocomplete component I just found the project from Danny. So please have a look at his ion-google-place project as this project here is a fork of it. At this point I want to thank him for his nice work.

License

This Ionic autocomplete directive is available under the MIT license.

(c) Danny Povolotski

(c) Modifications by Guy Brand