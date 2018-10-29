Allows for creating affixed (sticky)
ion-list-header,
ion-item-dividerand
ion-cardfor newest Ionic framework.
Kudos to Collin Donahue-Oponski and his initial idea shown in this gist.
Here, the source can be found at https://github.com/jonaszuberbuehler/ion-affix-demo.
from npm
npm install --save ion-affix
Import
IonAffixModule in your
app.module.ts
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
IonAffixModule
]
...
})
export class AppModule {
}
and add the directive
ion-affix to any
ion-list-header,
ion-item-divider or
ion-item (inside
ion-card) that should be sticky. You also need to provide a reference to the parent
ion-content.
<ion-content padding #content>
<ion-list>
<ion-list-header ion-affix [content]="content" (click)="test()">Group 1</ion-list-header>
<ion-item *ngFor="let item of items">{{item}}</ion-item>
</ion-list>
<ion-list>
<ion-list-header ion-affix [content]="content">Group 2</ion-list-header>
<ion-item *ngFor="let item of items">{{item}}</ion-item>
</ion-list>
</ion-content>
<ion-content padding #content>
<ion-item-group>
<ion-item-divider ion-affix [content]="content" (click)="test()">Group 1 (click me!)</ion-item-divider>
<ion-item *ngFor="let item of items">{{item}}</ion-item>
</ion-item-group>
<ion-item-group>
<ion-item-divider ion-affix [content]="content">Group 2</ion-item-divider>
<ion-item *ngFor="let item of items">{{item}}</ion-item>
</ion-item-group>
</ion-content>
<ion-content padding #content>
<ion-card>
<ion-item ion-affix [content]="content" no-lines>
<ion-avatar item-start>
<img src="assets/img/marty-avatar.png">
</ion-avatar>
<h2>Marty McFly</h2>
<p>November 5, 1955</p>
</ion-item>
<img src="assets/img/advance-card-bttf.png">
<ion-card-content>
<p>Wait a minute. Wait a minute, Doc. Uhhh... Are you telling me that you built a time machine... out of a DeLorean?! Whoa. This is heavy.</p>
</ion-card-content>
<ion-row>
<ion-col>
<button ion-button color="primary" clear small icon-start>
<ion-icon name='thumbs-up'></ion-icon>
12 Likes
</button>
</ion-col>
<ion-col>
<button ion-button color="primary" clear small icon-start>
<ion-icon name='text'></ion-icon>
4 Comments
</button>
</ion-col>
<ion-col align-self-center text-center>
<ion-note>
11h ago
</ion-note>
</ion-col>
</ion-row>
</ion-card>
</ion-content>
If you need sticky headers within an
ion-scroll make sure you're using a version of this module >=1.1.0 and pass the reference of it instead of
ion-content. You most likely also want to add
style="overflow:hidden" to the
ion-scroll, otherwise the pushing up/pulling down of headers looks a bit strange.
In case you need to know whether a certain element gets sticky or not you can subscribe to
onSticky(IonAffixEvent) event:
<ion-content padding #content>
<ion-list>
<ion-list-header ion-affix [content]="content" (onSticky)="handleOnSticky($event)">Group 1</ion-list-header>
<ion-item *ngFor="let item of items">{{item}}</ion-item>
</ion-list>
<ion-list>
<ion-list-header ion-affix [content]="content">Group 2</ion-list-header>
<ion-item *ngFor="let item of items">{{item}}</ion-item>
</ion-list>
</ion-content>
IonAffixEvent has two properties:
sticky
(boolean) Whether the affix is sticky or not.
affix
(IonAffix) The affected element (in case you need to manipulate it).
To be able use custom Angular directives on a sticky header I decided to make the original
ion-list-header element sticky instead of its clone. This is the major difference to the gist shown above and I did it mainly because I have no idea how to do a
$compile(clone) known from AngularJS with Angular 2.
To make it work on iOS use the cordova-plugin-wkwebview-engine plugin. Otherwise the scroll events are only fired once scrolling stops.