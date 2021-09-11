Node.js global native keyboard and mouse listener.
This module can handle keyboard and mouse events via native hooks inside and outside your JavaScript/TypeScript application.
iohook provides prebuilt version for a bunch of OSes and platforms.
# On Linux (including WSL) platform, you will need libxkbcommon-x11 installed
sudo apt-get install -y libxkbcommon-x11-0
npm install iohook --save # or yarn add iohook
Q. Does this module require Java ?
A. No, this module doesn't require Java (like jnativehook) or any other runtimes.
Q. Is iohook compatible with Node/Electron version X.Y.Z ?
A. We try to match the currently supported version of both Node and Electron.
Thanks to kwhat for the libuiohook project and ayoubserti for the first iohook prototype.