iohook

About

Node.js global native keyboard and mouse listener.

This module can handle keyboard and mouse events via native hooks inside and outside your JavaScript/TypeScript application.

Found a bug? Have an idea? Feel free to post an issue or submit a PR.

Check out the documentation.

Platform support

Versions >= 0.6.0 support only officially supported platforms versions.

Versions 0.5.X are the last to support Electron < 4.0.0

Versions 0.4.X are the last to support for Node < 8.0 and Electron < 2.0.0

Installation

iohook provides prebuilt version for a bunch of OSes and platforms.

Linux (including WSL)

sudo apt-get install -y libxkbcommon-x11-0

All platforms

npm install iohook --save

FAQ

Q. Does this module require Java ?

A. No, this module doesn't require Java (like jnativehook) or any other runtimes.

Q. Is iohook compatible with Node/Electron version X.Y.Z ?

A. We try to match the currently supported version of both Node and Electron.

Apps

Are you using iohook in your project ? Please tell us in a PR so we an add it to the list !

Contributors

Thanks to kwhat for the libuiohook project and ayoubserti for the first iohook prototype.