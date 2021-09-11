openbase logo
iohook

by wilix-team
0.9.3 (see all)

Node.js global keyboard and mouse listener.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

910

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

2.5/52
Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Buggy

Readme

iohook

NPM version Release date GitHub Super-Linter CI code style: prettier Gitter chat Issues

About

Node.js global native keyboard and mouse listener.

This module can handle keyboard and mouse events via native hooks inside and outside your JavaScript/TypeScript application.

Found a bug? Have an idea? Feel free to post an issue or submit a PR.

Check out the documentation.

Platform support

  • Versions >= 0.6.0 support only officially supported platforms versions.
  • Versions 0.5.X are the last to support Electron < 4.0.0
  • Versions 0.4.X are the last to support for Node < 8.0 and Electron < 2.0.0

Installation

iohook provides prebuilt version for a bunch of OSes and platforms.

Linux (including WSL)

# On Linux (including WSL) platform, you will need libxkbcommon-x11 installed
sudo apt-get install -y libxkbcommon-x11-0

All platforms

npm install iohook --save # or yarn add iohook

FAQ

Q. Does this module require Java ?

A. No, this module doesn't require Java (like jnativehook) or any other runtimes.

Q. Is iohook compatible with Node/Electron version X.Y.Z ?

A. We try to match the currently supported version of both Node and Electron.

Apps

Are you using iohook in your project ? Please tell us in a PR so we an add it to the list !

Contributors

Thanks to kwhat for the libuiohook project and ayoubserti for the first iohook prototype.

  • vespakoen (prebuild system implementation)
  • matthewshirley (Windows prebuild fix)
  • djiit (project & community help)
  • ezain (add feature enable/disable mouse click propagation)
  • anoadragon453 (electron 4+ support)
  • ykhwong (node-gyp usage, electron 9+ support)
  • All the other contributors. Feel free to extend this list !

