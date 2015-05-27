I/O Docs Community Edition in Node.js

MAJOR CHANGE LOG

2014-07-22 - Summer Release Feature Enhancements

Numerous schema changes and improvements Support for references Base paths and authorization moved from apiConfig to api{name}.json files More robust/extensible auth definition block

POST/PUT request body capabilities added Array type and interface added for use in request body Size and order support Serialized JSON support

Parameter location enhancements Placement in the query string, path or header

Method form UI generation driven by Alpaca/jQuery

SYNOPSIS

I/O Docs is a live interactive documentation system for RESTful web APIs. By defining APIs at the resource, method and parameter levels in a JSON schema, I/O Docs will generate a JavaScript client interface. API calls can be executed from this interface, which are then proxied through the I/O Docs server with payload data cleanly formatted (pretty-printed if JSON or XML). Basic HTML text tags are enabled in the JSON schema.

You can find the latest version here: https://github.com/mashery/iodocs

However, we recommend that you install I/O Docs with npm, the Node package manager. See instructions below.

BUILD/RUNTIME DEPENDENCIES

Node.js - server-side JS engine npm - node package manager Redis - key+value storage engine

Build note: If you're not using a package manager, Node and some of the modules require compiler (like gcc). If you are on a Mac, you will need to install XCode. If you're on Linux, you'll need to install build-essentials, or something equivalent.

Redis note: Redis is considered a runtime dependency. It is used to store OAuth information server side. If you are not implementing OAuth, redis is not required. You can simply remove the redis block from config.json. However, if you do implement OAuth down the road, you will need to use Redis, otherwise you will see 500 errors during the auth dance.

INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS FOR NODE, NPM & REDIS

INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS FOR I/O DOCS

From the command line type in:

git clone http://github.com/mashery/iodocs.git cd iodocs npm install

Node Module Dependencies

These will be automatically installed when you use any of the above npm installation methods above.

express - framework oauth - oauth library redis - connector to Redis connect-redis - Redis session store querystring - used to parse query string jade - the view engine supervisor - restart node upon an error or changed javascript file

Note: hashlib is no longer a required module -- we're using the internal crypto module for signatures and digests.

RUNNING I/O DOCS

Create your config file by copying the default config:

cp config .json .sample config .json

The defaults will work, but feel free to change them.

Run a Redis instance:

redis- server

Start I/O Docs:

npm start (*nix, Mac OSX) npm run-script startwin (Windows)

Start I/O Docs with a custom config file:

./node_modules/.bin/supervisor -e 'js|json' supervisor -e 'js'

Ideally, the --config-file arg would be possible to use with npm start , but until npm issue #3494 is resolved, this is not supported.

Point your browser to: localhost:3000

CONFIGURING API DEFINITION LOCATION

API definitions are, by default, stored in ./public/data/ and described by ./public/data/"apiName".json and referenced by ./public/data/apiconfig.json . This can be overridden in config.json by setting the "apiConfigDir" property.

BASIC AUTH FOR SERVER

Enabling HTTP basic authentication on the server is simple. By default, the username and password values are empty ("").

Open up config.json Navigate down to the basicAuth object Add values for username and password within the object

QUICK API CONFIGURATION EXAMPLE

Adding an API to the I/O Docs configuration is relatively simple.

First, append the api name to the ./public/data/apiconfig.json file.

Example:

"lowercaseapi" : { "name" : "Lower Case API" }

Add the file ./public/data/lowercaseapi.json to define the API.

Example:

{ "name" : "Lower Case API" , "description" : "An example api." , "protocol" : "rest" , "basePath" : "http://api.lowercase.sample.com" , "publicPath" : "/v1" , "auth" : { "key" : { "param" : "key" } }, "headers" : { "Accept" : "application/json" , "Foo" : "bar" }, "resources" : { "Resource Group A" : { "methods" : { "MethodA1" : { "name" : "Method A1" , "path" : "/a1/grab" , "httpMethod" : "GET" , "description" : "Grabs information from the A1 data set." , "parameters" : { "param1" : { "type" : "string" , "required" : true , "default" : "" , "description" : "Description of the first parameter." } } }, "MethodA1User" : { "name" : "Method A1 User" , "path" : "/a1/grab/{userId}" , "httpMethod" : "GET" , "description" : "Grabs information from the A1 data set for a specific user" , "parameters" : { "param1" : { "type" : "string" , "required" : true , "default" : "" , "description" : "Description of the first parameter." }, "userId" : { "type" : "string" , "required" : true , "default" : "" , "description" : "The userId parameter that is in the URI." } } } } } } }

By default the parameters are added to the query string. But if the URI contains a named variable, it will substitute the value in the path.

TOP-LEVEL SERVICE CONFIG DETAILS

The apiconfig.json file contains the name of an API to show upon initiation.

"lowercaseapi" : { "name" : "Lower Case API" }

The high-level information about an API is set in the config JSON file.

Example #1 - Explanation of each field in an example API config that uses basic key authentication:

{ "name" : "Lower Case API" , "protocol" : "rest" , "basePath" : "http://api.lowercase.sample.com" , "publicPath" : "/v1" , "auth" : { "key" : { "param" : "key" , "location" : "query" } }, "headers" : { "Accept" : "application/json" , "Foo" : "bar" }, ...

Line:

(1). "name" key value is a string that holds the name of the API that is used in the Jade template output. Also true in apiconfig.json.

(2). "protocol" key value is either rest or soap

(3). "basePath" key value is the host path of the API calls

(4). "publicPath" key value is the full path prefix prepended to all method URIs. This value often includes the version in RESTful APIs.

Ex : "/v1" In the Example # 3 below, there is also "privatePath" which is used for endpoints behind protected resources.

(5). "auth" container holds the authorization information. If absent, API requires no authorization.

(6). The key value that describes the auth method. Valid values can be: "key" - simple API key in the URI "oauth" - OAuth 1.0/2.0 "" - no authentication

(7). "param" key value is name of the parameter that is added to an API request when the "auth" key value from (6) is set to "key".

(8). "location" (optional) key value sets where the api key will go in the request. Defaults to "query". supported values: "query" and "header".

(9). "headers" object contains key value pairs of HTTP headers that will be sent for each request for API. These are static key/value pairs.

Example #2 - Explanation of each field in an example API config that uses basic key authentication with signatures (signed call).

{ "name" : "Lower Case API" , "protocol" : "rest" , "basePath" : "http://api.lowercase.sample.com" , "publicPath" : "/v1" , "auth" : { "key" : { "param" : "key" , "signature" : { "type" : "signed_md5" , "param" : "sig" , "digest" : "hex" , "location" : "header" } } }, ...

Line:

(1). "name" key value is a string that holds the name of the API that is used in the Jade template output. Also true in apiconfig.json.

(2). "protocol" key value is either rest or soap

(3). "basePath" key value is the host path of the API calls

(4). "publicPath" key value is the full path prefix prepended to all method URIs. This value often includes the version in RESTful APIs.

Ex : "/v1" In the Example # 3 below, there is also "privatePath" which is used for endpoints behind protected resources.

(5). "auth" container holds the authorization information. If absent, API requires no authorization.

(6). The key value that describes the auth method. Valid values can be: "key" - simple API key in the URI "oauth" - OAuth 1.0/2.0

(7). "param" key value is name of the parameter that is added to an API request when the "auth" key value from (6) is set to "key".

(8). "signature" is a JSON object that contains the details about the API call signing requirements. The signature routine coded in app.js is a hash of the string concatenation of API key, API key secret and timestamp (epoch).

(9). "type" key value is either signed_md5 or signed_sha256. More signature methods are available with crypto.js, but have not been included in the code as options.

(10). "param" key value is the name of the parameter that is added to an API request that holds the digital signature.

(11). "digest" key value is the digest algorithm that is used. Values can be hex, base64 or binary.

(12). "location" (optional) key value sets where the signature will go in the request. Defaults to "header".

Example #3 - Foursquare API config that uses 3-legged OAuth 2.0

{ "name" : "Foursquare (OAuth 2.0 Auth Code)" , "protocol" : "rest" , "basePath" : "https://api.foursquare.com" , "privatePath" : "/v2" , "auth" : { "oauth" : { "version" : "2.0" , "type" : "authorization-code" , "base_uri" : "https://foursquare.com/" , "authorize_uri" : "oauth2/authenticate" , "access_token_uri" : "oauth2/access_token_uri" , "token" : { "param" : "oauth_token" , "location" : "query" } } }, ...

Line:

"name" key value is a string that holds the name of the API that is used in the Jade template output. Also true in apiconfig.json. "protocol" key value is either rest or soap "basePath" key value is the host path of the API calls "privatePath" key value is the path prefix prepended to all method URIs for OAuth protected method resources. This value is most often the version in RESTful APIs. Ex: "/v1", "/1", etc. "auth" container holds the authorization information. If absent, API requires no authorization. "oauth" key value is a JSON object that contains the OAuth implementation details for this API. "version" key value is the OAuth version. OAuth 1.0 and 2.0 supported. "type" key value is the OAuth 2 authorization flow used for this API. Valid values are "authorization-code", "client_credentials", and "implicit", named for each grant found here: "http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6749". "base_uri" key value is the base website URL used in the OAuth 2 dance. It is required. "authorize_uri" key value is the url string used to retrieve the authorization token in the "authorization-code" OAuth 2 flow. This is not necessary in any other OAuth 2 flow. "access_token_uri" key value is the url string used to retrieve the access (Bearer) token in any OAuth 2 flow. This is required in all OAuth 2 flows. "token" container instructs I/O Docs where to use the access/bearer token on requests. If the "location" is set as the default token name when making calls with the access token in the url query parameters. Not required if "access_token" is used. "param" is the parameter name for access token. This is valid only if the location value is "query" "location" (optional) key value that sets where the bearer token will go. Acceptable values are: "header" and "query". If set to header, I/O Docs will follow the "Authorization: Bearer XXX" pattern. If set to "query", the name of the key will be dictated by the "param" value on line 13.

Additional Note: All redirect URIs for the Foursquare API & your Foursqare app must be set through the Foursquare developer site. For the iodocs Foursquare API test these URIs are : "http://localhost:3000/foursquare", "http://localhost:3000/oauth2Success/foursquare"

For the Rdio API test, beta access to their new API is necessary. The site for the beta API is: "http://www.rdio.com/developers/"

API-LEVEL CONFIG DETAILS

For every API that is configured in apiconfig.json a JSON config file must exist. You should look at the ./public/data/ directory for examples.

Example #1 - Explanation of each field in an example API-level configuration

{ "name" : "Lower Case API" , "protocol" : "rest" , "basePath" : "http://api.lowercase.sample.com" , "resources" : { "User Resources" : { "methods" : { "showUsers" : { "name" : "users/show" , "description" : "Returns extended user information" , "httpMethod" : "GET" , "path" : "/users/show.json" , "parameters" : { "user_id" : { "title" : "user_id" , "required" : true , "default" : "" , "type" : "string" , "description" : "The ID of the user" }, "cereal" : { "title" : "cereal" , "required" : true , "default" : "fruitscoops" , "type" : "string" , "enum" : [ "fruitscoops" , "sugarbombs" , "frostedteeth" ], "description" : "The type of cereal desired." }, "skip_status" : { "title" : "skip_status" , "required" : false , "default" : "false" , "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "If true, status not included." "location" : "header" }, "include_status" : { "title" : "include_status" , "required" : false , "default" : false , "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "If true, status included." "booleanValues" : [ "yes" , "no" ] }, "review" : { "title" : "review" , "required" : false , "default" : "" , "type" : "textarea" , "description" : "The user's review to submit." } } } } } }

Line:

(1). "name" key value is a string that holds the name of the API that is used in the Jade template output. Also true in apiconfig.json.

(2). "protocol" key value is either rest or soap

(3). "basePath" key value is the host path of the API calls

(4). "resources" JSON container. Methods are grouped into resources.

(5). The first resource.

(6). "methods" key value is an array of JSON objects (each one being a method)

(7). The first method.

(8). "name" key value is a string that is displayed via the view template. The name of the method.

(9). "description" key value is a short description of the method.

(10). "httpMethod" key value can be either GET, POST, DELETE or PUT (all caps)

(11). "path" key value is the path to the method that is appended to the baseURL and the public/private path.

(12). "parameters" key value is a JSON objects containing the parameters

(13). The first parameter.

(14). "title" key value is a string that contains the name of the parameter.

(15). "required" key value is either true or false.

(16). "default" key value is a string, containing a default value that will be automatically populated onto the form.

(17). "type" key value can be an arbitrary string that describes the variable type; however, the value is boolean or enumerated a drop-down (select) box will appear.

(18). "description" key value is a string, containing the description of the parameter.

(25). "enum" key value is an array of enumerated values that will render a drop-down (select box) on the form.

(32). "type" key value is boolean that will render a drop-down (select box) on the form for true and false.

(24). "location" (optional) key value determines where the parameter will go. Can be "query" or "header". Default to "query".

(43). "booleanValues" is an array of [true, false] alternatives that will instead populate the drop down box.

(49). "type" key value is textarea that will render a textarea box, a multi-line text input control.

Example #2 - Request Bodies, Arrays, & Objects

{ "name" : "Lower Case API" , "protocol" : "rest" , "basePath" : "http://api.lowercase.sample.com" , "schemas" : { "showUsers" : { "properties" : { "bodyParam" : { "title" : "bodyParam" , "required" : true , "default" : "" , "type" : "string" , "description" : "An example parameter in the body" }, "arrayExample" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "title" : "arrayExample" , "required" : true , "default" : "foobar" , "type" : "string" , "description" : "An array in the body." } }, "objectExample" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "element1" : { "title" : "element1" , "required" : false , "type" : "string" , "description" : "An element in a JSON object." , "default" : "el1" }, "element2" : { "title" : "element2" , "required" : false , "type" : "string" , "description" : "Second element in a JSON object." , "default" : "el2" }, "subObjectEx" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "element3" : { "title" : "element3" , "required" : false , "type" : "string" , "description" : "An element within an object within an object." , "default" : "el3" } } } } } } } }, "resources" : { "User Resources" : { "methods" : { "showUsers" : { "name" : "users/show" , "description" : "Returns extended user information" , "httpMethod" : "GET" , "path" : "/users/show.json" , "request" : { "$ref" : "showUsers" }, "parameters" : { "user_id" : { "title" : "user_id" , "required" : true , "default" : "" , "type" : "string" , "description" : "The ID of the user" } } } } } }

Line:

(4). "schemas" JSON object. Contains the parameters that will go into the request body for all methods.

(5). The first method to contain a request body.

(6). "properties" JSON object containing the parameters that will go into the request body.

(7). The first request body parameter. The format is the same as in "resources"

(14). An array parameter. An array parameter can add as many values to the parameter as necessary. The default location for an array will always be "body".

(15). "type" key value set to array. Necessary for the array functionality to work.

(16). "items" JSON object that contains the parameter information. Format is consistent from resources parameters.

(24). A JSON object parameter.

(25). "type" key value set to object. Necessary for the object functionality to work.

(26). "properties" JSON object containing the parameters that will go into the object.

(41). An object embedded within an object.

(66). "request" JSON object holds the reference to the request body parameters

(67). "$ref" key value is the reference to the same string in "schemas"

