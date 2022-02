A high-quality & reliable React Hooks library. English | 简体中文

📚 Documentation

✨ Features

Easy to learn and use

Supports SSR

Special treatment for functions, avoid closure problems

Contains a large number of advanced Hooks that are refined from business scenarios

Contains a comprehensive collection of basic Hooks

Written in TypeScript with predictable static types

📦 Install

$ npm install --save ahooks $ yarn add ahooks

🔨 Usage

import { useRequest } from 'ahooks' ;

💻 Online Demo

🤝 Contributing

$ git clone git@github.com:alibaba/hooks.git $ cd hooks $ yarn run init $ yarn start

Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:8000

We welcome all contributions, please read our CONTRIBUTING.MD first, let's build a better hooks library together.

👥 Discuss