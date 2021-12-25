Read and write binary data in ArrayBuffers.
npm i iobuffer
Complete API documentation
const { IOBuffer } = require('iobuffer');
const io = new IOBuffer();
// Pointer offset is 0
io.writeChars('Hello world') // Write 11 chars, pointer offset now 11
.writeUint32(42) // Write 32-bit int (default is little-endian), pointer offset now 15
.setBigEndian() // Switch to big-endian mode
.writeUint32(24) // Write another 32-bit int, but big-endian, pointer offset now 19
.mark() // Bookmark current pointer offset (19)
.skip(2) // Pointer offset now 21
.writeBoolean(true) // Write 0xff, pointer offset now 22
.reset() // Go to bookmarked pointer offset, pointer offset now 19
.setLittleEndian() // Go back to little endian mode
.writeUint16(18) // Write 16-bit unsigned integer in the previously skipped 2 bytes, pointer offset now 21
.rewind() // Pointer offset back to 0
.toArray(); // Get a Uint8Array over the written part [0-21] of the internal ArrayBuffer