openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

iobuffer

by image-js
5.0.4 (see all)

Read and write binary data in ArrayBuffers

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

iobuffer

Read and write binary data in ArrayBuffers.

Zakodium logo

Maintained by Zakodium

[![NPM version][npm-image]][npm-url] [![build status][ci-image]][ci-url] [![Test coverage][codecov-image]][codecov-url] [![npm download][download-image]][download-url]

Installation

npm i iobuffer

API

Complete API documentation

Usage example

const { IOBuffer } = require('iobuffer');

const io = new IOBuffer();
// Pointer offset is 0
io.writeChars('Hello world') // Write 11 chars, pointer offset now 11
  .writeUint32(42) // Write 32-bit int (default is little-endian), pointer offset now 15
  .setBigEndian() // Switch to big-endian mode
  .writeUint32(24) // Write another 32-bit int, but big-endian, pointer offset now 19
  .mark() // Bookmark current pointer offset (19)
  .skip(2) // Pointer offset now 21
  .writeBoolean(true) // Write 0xff, pointer offset now 22
  .reset() // Go to bookmarked pointer offset, pointer offset now 19
  .setLittleEndian() // Go back to little endian mode
  .writeUint16(18) // Write 16-bit unsigned integer in the previously skipped 2 bytes, pointer offset now 21
  .rewind() // Pointer offset back to 0
  .toArray(); // Get a Uint8Array over the written part [0-21] of the internal ArrayBuffer

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial