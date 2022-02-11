ioBroker adapter for Zigbee devices via TI cc2531/cc2530/cc26x2r/cc2538 and deCONZ ConBee/RaspBee.

With the Zigbee-coordinator based on Texas Instruments SoC, deCONZ ConBee/RaspBee modules, Silicon Labs EZSP v8 or ZIGate USB-TTL it creates its own zigbee-network, into which zigbee-devices are connected. By work directly with the coordinator, the driver allows you to manage devices without additional application / gateways / bridge from device manufacturers (Xiaomi / TRADFRI / Hue / Tuya). About the device Zigbee-network can be read here (in English).

Hardware

One coordinator device is required for each zigbee Adapter instance. The device must be flashed with the respective coordinator firmware. A list of supported coordinators, the necessary equipment for the firmware and the device preparation process for different coordinator devices are described here (in English) or here (in Russian)

Texas Instruments SoC

Recommended devices are based on either the CC2652 or CC1352 chip. Devices based on cc253x chips are still supported but are no longer recommended. Only CC26xx/cc1352/cc2538 Devices support extraction of the NVRam backup which should allow to swap coordinator hardware without having to reconnect all zigbee devices to the network. Current firmware files for these devices can be found on GitHub

Dresden Elektronik SoC

recommended:

ConBee II

RaspBee II

no longer recommended:

ConBee I

RaspBee

While Conbee/RaspBee Support is no longer considered experimental in the zigbee-herdsman and zigbee-herdsman-converters libraries used by the zigbee Adapter, use of these devices with the adapter may limit functionality. Known issues are:

link quality display may be incorrect

device map metrics may be incorrect

NVRam Backup is not supported.

Silicon Labs EZPS v8 / Zigate USB-TTL

Support for these chipsets is experimental. Please refer to the respective documentation on this page with regards to the state of the integration into the zigbee-herdsman and zigbee-herdsman-converters libraries.

Work with adapter

To start the driver, you must specify the name of the port on which the Zigbee-module (stick) is connected. Usually this is the port /dev/ttyACM0 or /dev/ttyUSB0 for the UART-connection. Or you can find with ls -l /dev/serial/by-id the device direct.

open the settings and change port

For Windows this will be the COM port number.

Starting from version 1.0.0 you can also use tcp connection for cases using esp8266 (or other microcontrollers) as serial-bridge. For example tcp://192.168.1.46:8880 . Read more info here https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/information/connecting_cc2530#via-an-esp8266

To connect devices, you need to switch the Zigbee-coordinator to pairing mode by pressing the green button. The countdown will begin (60 seconds) until the device connectivity is available. To connect Zigbee devices in most cases, just press the pairing button on the device itself. But there are features for some devices. More information about pairing with devices can be found here (in English)

After successful pairing, the device appears in the configuration panel. If the device appears in the configuration panel but has the type "undefined", then this is an unknown device and can not be work with it. If the device is in the list of available devices, but added as "undefined", then try to remove the device and add it again.

The devices connected to the Zigbee-network and inform the coordinator of their status and events (button presses, motion detection, temperature change). This information is reflected in the ioBroker object-states. Some ioBroker states have feedback and send commands to the zigbee-device when the value changes (switching the state of the outlet or lamp, changing the scene or the brightness of the lamp).

Device Groups

You may create groups of devices.

It is a Zigbee feature, intended for example to switch bulbs synchronized. Assign groups via device tabs edit button. A group will show as own "device" in Objects.

Note: Not all devices support groups (not supported by end devices like sensors).

Binding

https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/information/binding

Developer Tab

This is a tool for advanced users to test currently unsupported devices or enhance this adapters functionality. More instructions can be found on tab.

Additional info

There is a friendly project with similar functionality on the same technologies, where you can work with the same devices using the MQTT protocol. Therefore, if any improvements or support for new zigbee-devices occur in the Zigbee2MQTT project, we can transfer and add the same functionality to this adapter. If you notice this, then write the issue - we'll postpone it.

There are knowledge bases that can be useful for working with Zigbee-devices and equipment:

in English https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/

in Russian https://myzigbee.ru/

Supported devices

Works with devices from this list https://github.com/ioBroker/ioBroker.zigbee/wiki/Supported-devices

Changelog

(arteck) admin dep fix

(arteck) Battery status % calculation was changed for xiaomi devices

(asgothian) OTA limitation devices with the available state set to false are excluded from OTA updates (and the update check) devices with link_quality 0 are excluded from OTA updates (and the update check)

(asgothian) Device deactivation: Devices can be marked inactive from the device card. inactive devices are not pinged state changes by the user are not sent to inactive devices. when a pingable device is marked active (from being inactive) it will be pinged again. inactive devices are excluded from OTA updates.

(asgothian) Group rework part 2: state device.groups will now be deleted with state Cleanup state info.groups is now obsolete and will be deleted at adapter start (after transferring data to the new storage)

(asgothian) Device name persistance. Changes to device names made within the zigbee adapter are stored in the file dev_names.json. This file is not deleted when the adapter is removed, and will be referenced when a device is added to the zigbee adapter. Deleting and reinstalling the adapter will no longer remove custom device names, nor will deleting and adding the device anew.

(asgothian) Readme edit to reflect the current information on zigbee coordinator hardware.

(arteck) Zigbee-Herdsman 0.14.4, Zigbee-Herdsman-Converters 14.0.394

(kirovilya) update to Zigbee-Herdsman 0.14

(asgothian) Groups were newly revised (read here ) object device.groups is obsolet..the old one is no longer up to date



(simatec) fix admin Dark-Mode

(asgothian) Expose Access Handling

(arteck) translations

(asgothian) fix groups

(agross) use different normalization rules

(kirovilya) herdsman compatibility

(kirovilya) new UI add

Fixes for new zigbee-herdsman-converters

UI fixes

(arteck) Fix for js-controller 3.3.*

(asgothian) Groups on dashboard

(kirovilya) Dashboard

(asgothian) Groups (reworked)

Experimental support EZSP protocol for EFR32 chips (zigbee-herdsman)

(kirovilya) External converters https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/information/configuration.html#external-converters-configuration

(asgothian) Enhancement ping process

(asgothian) Devive query state-button

(asgothian) State Cleanup button

(arteck) Setting to use exposes instead of internal device description

(o0shojo0o) added a kelvin posibility into colortemp

(asgothian) Hue_calibration for exposed devices (Use requires PR on zigbee-herdsman-converters, PR is being worked on)

(asgothian) fix Tuya Thermostat: restore lost property "preset"

(asgothian) Change for Device Availability: Stagger initial ping by 200 ms to prevent network congestion due to a large number of ping requests

(asgothian) Change for Device Availability: Ping request triggered on reconnect. Before the herdsman Ping function is used, the adapter attempts to read the "state" dp. If this is successful, no ping is sent and the state is set

(asgothian) Change for Device Availability: Set link Quality to 0 when a device is not connected, 10 when it is reconnecting.

(asgothian) fix for message "illegal properties x,y" - remove color and color_temp from readable states on device available again (Issue #607)

(asgothian) RGB Color can now be entered as "named" color. Implemented names are taken from the list of extended web colors on wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Web_colors)

(asgothian) change in how RGB color is parsed. Incomplete colors will now be parsed successfully. #FFF will result in R 0, G 15, B 255

(asgothian) change in OTA: Message that a device does not respond for OTA query downgraded to "info" from "error"

(asgothian) new coordinator card

Many new devices available

Starting from version 1.4.0, new devices in iobroker.zigbee will be added automatically, based on the exposes described in zigbee-herdsman-converters. The exposes section describes the device's capabilities, events and control commands. In iobroker.zigbee these descriptions are converted to iobroker states. This means that the new device is described correctly enough in zigbee-herdsman-converters to start working with iobroker.zigbee (do not need to add it to our /lib/devices files.js and /lib/states.js).

The only thing that is not described (yet, it may change in the future) in zigbee-herdsman-converters is the device image. This is why the device icon on network map uses external links to the resource https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/images/devices/. If you want to use local images, then you need to put the image file in /admin/img and briefly describe the device in the /lib/devices.js file without the states*:

{ models : [‘ 01 MINIZB’], icon: 'img/ITEAD01ZBMINI. png' , }

in this case, the states attribute will be formed based on the exposes description and the image will be local.

Experimental Zigate support (zigbee-herdsman)

New devices by: asgothian, arteck, kirovilya, PaulchenPlump

More stable (zigbee-herdsman)

Backup prior database and nv-data (for z-stack 3) before start adapter

Allow to select bind cluster

Admin Tab support (experimental)

(UncleSamSwiss, DutchmanNL) Translation

New devices by: arteck, kirovilya, Shade, krumbholz, fre, Alex18081, ae, asgothian, Strunzdesign, kairauer, VLGorskij, Hesse-Bub, PaulchenPlump, blackrozes

Fixes after changing device identify method

(Garfonso) Allow to unbind from coordinator

Serialport 9.0.0. (zigbee-herdsman)

Drop support Node < 10 (zigbee-herdsman)

Device now identify (for zigbee-herdsman-converters) by model not zigbeeModel

Improvements and fixes:

(Strunzdesign) Fixed the mapping between bulb levels and adapter levels

(kirovilya) Fix ota for unavailable devices

(kirovilya) Lazy states - created only when an event arrives

(kirovilya) States generator - states are created depending on the device and its endpoints

(Shade) Fixed WXKG11LM clicks

(allofmex) Improved DeveloperTab logs

(allofmex) Add humidity and temperature calibration state to Tuya RH3052

(kirovilya) Fixed a typo due to which extPanID was not set

(allofmex) Retry reconnect gateway all the time for tcp connected gateway

(kirovilya) Allow to collect zigbee-herdsman logs to iobroker logs

(kirovilya) Additional states for QBKG12LM

New devices:

(kirovilya) BlitzWolf BW-IS3, Paulmann 500.67, Paulmann 798.09

(kirovilya) DiY Geiger counter https://modkam.ru/?p=1591

(kirovilya) DiY 8 Relays + 8 switches https://modkam.ru/?p=1638

(kirovilya) DiY Freepad https://github.com/diyruz/freepad

(kirovilya) Neo Zigbee Siren Alarm https://szneo.com/en/products/show.php?id=241

(Shade) RB 278 T

(arteck) TS0601_thermostat

(arteck) TS0121

(arteck) GL-D-004Z

(Shade) WXKG07LM

(drohne200) 1746430P7

(sebastian) 4058075816459

(itProfi) SGMHM-I1

(arteck) owvfni3

(arteck) TS0001, TS0111

(Daniel Dreier) Paulmann 500.45

(arteck) ZK-EU-2U

(Newan) Busch-Jaeger 6735/6736/6737

(andrico21) ZM-L03E-Z

(arteck) 915005106701, 9290018187B

(frankjoke) HGZB-20-UK, GL-W-001Z

(arteck) 4034031P7, 3435011P7

(arteck) TS0041

(agross) 5062231P7, 5062431P7

(kirovilya) TI0001-switch, TI0001-socket

(arteck) RB 178 T

(arteck) HGZB-07A, AV2010/22, AV2010/22A, TS0041, TS0043

(nbars) E1744

(Florian Look) GS361A-H04

(arteck) ICZB-IW11SW

(kirovilya) HS2WD-E

(Sacred-Shadow) FL 130 C

(arteck) HS3SA, 9290022169, 4096730U7, AC10787, SP 220, SP 222, SP 224, 07004D, BW-IS2, InstaRemote

(kirovilya) MCLH-08, MCLH-05

(Sacred-Shadow) 1746130P7

(mar565) GUNNARP panel round

(Erdnuss3003) 4090531P7

(kirovilya) Critical. Fixed error starting adapter if cc-chip was only flashed

(kirovilya) Nue/3A FNB56-ZSW02LX2.0

(Strunzdesign) Added missing raw button events for Philips Hue Smart Button ROM001

(Sacred-Shadow) Fix Color for Outdoor Lantern W RGBW OSRAM

new Zigbee-herdsman features:

ConBee/RaspBee (experimental support) https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee-herdsman/issues/72

OTA update for some devices (IKEA, OSRAM and other) https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/issues/2921

Touchlink reset and join https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/issues/2396

Green Power devices support https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/issues/3322

(peterfido) iCasa KPD14S und KPD18S hinzu

(kirovilya) Moes Zigbee Thermostatic Radiator

(kirovilya) LifeControl power plug MCLH-03, bulb MCLH-02, water leak MCLH-07, door sensor MCLH-04

(kirovilya) Philips LCT002, LCT011, LTW015, LWG004

(kirovilya) Gledopto GL-C-007 with with channel

(MultivitaminJuice) Iluminize 511.040

(Sacred-Shadow) Bitron 902010/24

(kirovilya) Color indication of LQI and Battery icon

(kirovilya) Device info modal dialog

(arteck) Philips LCT026

(obakuhl) Improvements Osram switch mini

(arteck) Nue / 3A FB56+ZSW1GKJ2.5, LXN-1S27LX1.0

(agross) Philips Signe Floor and Table

(arteck) TRADFRI bulb E14 WS 470lm, OSRAM PAR16 TW Z3

(kirovilya) Smart remote controller (4 buttons)

(allofmex) OTA updates

(kirovilya) Aqara opple change mode keys (for binding)

(palsch) Heiman HS2WD-E siren

(kirovilya) Philips Hue Adore Bathroom Mirror Light

(kirovilya) Oujiabao Gas and carbon monoxide alarm

(kirovilya) Tuya SOS button

(Erdnuss3003) Schwaiger ZBT-DIMLight-GLS0800

(arteck) Smart Home Pty FB56-ZCW11HG1.4, LXT56-LS27LX1.7

(arteck) Xiaomi plug lumi.plug.mmeu01

(arteck) Innr RS 228 T, RS 230 C

(arteck) Gledopto GL-MC-001, GL-D-003ZS

(allmyjoes) Bitron AV2010/21A

(arteck) Osram Panel TW 595 UGR22

(kirovilya) IKEA SURTE door WS 38x64

(andigandi) Philips Hue LCG002, Hue LTG002

(arteck) iCasa ICZB-FC

(arteck) Osram A60 DIM Z3

(arteck) Paulmann 371000001

(DaCHRIS) Osram PAR16 DIM Z3

(DaCHRIS) Philips LWG001

(DaCHRIS) Illuminize 511.202

(SchumyHao) TERNCY-SD01 knob dimmer

(SchumyHao) Xiaomi lumi.lock.aq1

(kirovilya) New eWeLink devices: button, TH sensor, contact sensor, motion sensor

(kirovilya) Allow pairing to routers (again)

(Erdnuss3003) Philips Hue LCT021

(root) Trust ZWLD-100 water leak sensor

(smartpran) Bitron AV2010/32

(Tw1nh34d) Hornbach FLAIR LED

(asgothian) Hue smart button, Heiman smoke sensor

(kirovilya) Philips LTC014, LTC015

(kirovilya) Power states for QBKG11LM

(Garfonso) Change role for occupancy state to 'sensor.motion'

(kirovilya) Change illuminance state to illuminance_lux (for lux value)

(arteck) Philips LCF002

(arteck) TRADFRI open/close remote

(kirovilya) Tuya sensor TS0201

(kirovilya) All button events for Aqara Opple switch

(ma-john) OSRAM PAR16 RGBW Z3

(arteck) Phillips LWA004

(MiniMe6666) Heiman SmokeSendor-N-3.0

(kirovilya) Force remove device

(kirovilya) Fix some networkmap bugs

(kirovilya) Extended info button

(kirovilya) Long press for WXKG01LM

fix for old z-stack firmware

Powered by new zigbee-herdsman library and new converters database

Drop support NodeJS 6

Serialport 8.0.5 (in zigbee-herdsman)

More new devices

Some design update

Binding

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018-2021 Kirov Ilya kirovilya@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.