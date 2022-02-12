control via cloud and mqtt
This adapter connects IoBroker with your Landroid Kress or Landxcape mower via Cloud. Temperatures, mowing times, battery level and various other data are read out from the mower. The adapter can control the mower and you can change config params like mowtimes.
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
(MeisterTR) fix bug with OLMSwitch_Cutting (MeisterTR) fix bug with PartyMode (TA2k) fix error with wrong serialnumber (please delete all objects manually) (MeisterTR) fix bug in autolock function
