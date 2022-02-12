Worx (Kress and Landxcape) adapter for ioBroker

control via cloud and mqtt

This adapter connects IoBroker with your Landroid Kress or Landxcape mower via Cloud. Temperatures, mowing times, battery level and various other data are read out from the mower. The adapter can control the mower and you can change config params like mowtimes.

Settings

to connect to the mower type in email and password from your worx account in the Config.

Delay for Edgecut : If the edgecut starts in a curve or bend, the lawnmower may lose the wire and stop with a fault, or the blades may not rotate. For this purpose, the starting point at which the blades start to rotate can be set.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Changelog

(MeisterTR) fix error

(MeisterTR) many fixes

(MeisterTR) add torque control

(MeisterTR) fixed States

(MeisterTR) fix Partymode detection

(MeisterTR) fix bug with OLMSwitch_Cutting (MeisterTR) fix bug with PartyMode (TA2k) fix error with wrong serialnumber (please delete all objects manually) (MeisterTR) fix bug in autolock function

(MeisterTR) fix bug in sendCommand (please remove state manually)

update testing

add gps coordinates

add new status states

add new Autolock states

add new OffLinits states

(TA2k) type fixes

(MeisterTR) bugfixes

(MeisterTR) better errorhandling

(MeisterTR) add sentry

(MeisterTR) Bugfix (error type of sc... again) (IOBROKER-WORX-3)

(MeisterTR) Bugfix (error type of sc...)

(MeisterTR) change Testing to git

(MeisterTR) add option to crate a Json Obj to set mowtime with scripts

(MeisterTR) add option to disable weather

(MeisterTR) add double Shedule, oneTimeShedule, PartyMode

(MeisterTR) fix setIntervall => setTimeout

(MeisterTR) fix error with Meter and Min. in Config

(MeisterTR) add Kress and Landxcape

(MeisterTR) bump Version

(MeisterTR) transfer to community

(MeisterTR) fix multimower

(MeisterTR) change loglevel

(MeisterTR) fix online Status

(MeisterTR) add delay for edgecut in config

(MeisterTR) fix mowtime error

(MeisterTR) add border

(MeisterTR) fix small errors

(MeisterTR) code cleanup

(MeisterTR) initial release

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2021 MeisterTR

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.