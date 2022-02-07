Web server on the base of Node.js and express to read the files from ioBroker DB

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Tuning Web-Sockets

On some web-sockets clients there is performance problem with communication. Sometimes this problem is due to fallback of socket.io communication on long polling mechanism. You can set option Force Web-Sockets to force using only web-sockets transport.

Let's Encrypt Certificates

Read here

Extensions

Web driver supports extensions. The extension is URL handler, that will be called if such URL request appears. The extensions look like the normal adapter, but they have no running process and will be called by web server.

E.g. the user can activate special proxy adapter and reach other devices (like webcams) in the same web server. It is required to let all services be available under one web server.

Web-extension could and should support unload function, that could return promise if the unload action will take some time.

You can read more about web-extensions here.

Brute-force protection

If authentication is enabled and the user enters 5 times invalid password during one minute, he must wait at least one minute till next attempt. After 15th wrong attempt the user must wait 1 hour.

"Stay logged in" option

If this options is selected the user stays logged in for one month. If not, the user will stay logged in for the configured "login timeout".

Access state's values

You can access the normal and binary state values via the HTTP get request.

http: { "val" : true , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1606831924559 , "q" : 0 , "from" : "system.adapter.web.0" , "lc" : 1606777539894 }

or

http : [IMAGE]

The image must be written in the javascript adapter like:

createState ( 'javascript.0.picture.png' , { type : 'file' , name : 'Picture' }, () => { setBinaryState ( 'javascript.0.picture.png' , fs.readFileSync( '/tmp/picture.png' )); });

"Basic Authentication" option

Allows Login via Basic Authentication by sending 401 Unauthorized with a WWW-Authenticate header. This can be used for applications like FullyBrowser. When entering the wrong credentials once, you will be redirected to the Login Page.

Advanced options

Default redirect

If by opening of web port im browser no APP selection should be shown, but some specific application, the path could be provided here (e.g. /vis/ ) so this path will be opened automatically.

