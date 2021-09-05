openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

iobroker.vis-timeandweather

by ioBroker
1.1.7 (see all)

ioBroker Widgets set with time and weather

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

470

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

ioBroker.vis-timeandweather

Number of Installations Number of Installations NPM version Downloads

NPM

timeandweather - Time and weather widgets for ioBroker.vis.

Used following packages:

Example

Changelog

1.1.7 (2017-01-05)

  • (bluefox) add update interval for weather

1.1.6 (2016-07-13)

  • (bluefox) support of vis APP

1.1.4 (2016-06-28)

  • (jens-maus) improved german translation of weather terms

1.1.3 (2016-06-23)

  • (bluefox) enable widgets for https too

1.1.2 (2016-06-02)

  • (bluefox) add weather custom widget

1.1.1 (2016-05-31)

  • (bluefox) fix the slide in htc weather

1.1.0 (2016-04-16)

  • (bluefox) add city name to display

0.1.0 (2016-02-10)

  • (bluefox) fix typo with Dienstag=>Februar

0.0.1 (2015-10-04)

  • (bluefox) initial checkin

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 bluefox https://github.com/GermanBluefox MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial