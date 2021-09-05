ioBroker.vis-timeandweather
timeandweather - Time and weather widgets for ioBroker.vis.
Used following packages:
Changelog
1.1.7 (2017-01-05)
- (bluefox) add update interval for weather
1.1.6 (2016-07-13)
- (bluefox) support of vis APP
1.1.4 (2016-06-28)
- (jens-maus) improved german translation of weather terms
1.1.3 (2016-06-23)
- (bluefox) enable widgets for https too
1.1.2 (2016-06-02)
- (bluefox) add weather custom widget
1.1.1 (2016-05-31)
- (bluefox) fix the slide in htc weather
1.1.0 (2016-04-16)
- (bluefox) add city name to display
0.1.0 (2016-02-10)
- (bluefox) fix typo with Dienstag=>Februar
0.0.1 (2015-10-04)
- (bluefox) initial checkin
License
Copyright (c) 2013-2016 bluefox https://github.com/GermanBluefox
MIT