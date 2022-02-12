Metro widget sets for ioBroker.vis. Widgets are styled as Windows Metro interface.

Build with http://metroui.org.ua/.

Changelog

(bluefox) Updated build process

(bluefox) Fixed metro-string widget

(mctom) 2 Widgets added

(buanet) fix tplMetroTileStateNumber

(bluefox) Support of new concept by vis

(bluefox) fix Metro Widget Heating

(bluefox) fix Metro Widget Tile State / val Badge Number

(bluefox) fix Metro Widget "Tile Dialog"

(bluefox) remove configuration dialog

(vore) add tplMetroTileBoolDialog

(bluefox) add custom icon for badges

(bluefox) fix Tile ValueList 8: badge icon.

(bluefox) fix bool/number widget: badge icon.

(bluefox) fix Navigation widget: Brand Background wird nicht angezeigt, sobald Brand Background inactive und Brand Background active den selben Wert haben.

(instalator) support of old browsers

(bluefox) remove prepublish script because installation is not possible

(bluefox) prepublish script

(bluefox) update toggle widget

(bluefox) protect against double event: click and touchstart

(bluefox) fix metro-tile-heating window icon

(bluefox) add mfd icons

(bluefox) fix widgets with sliders if "min" != 0

(bluefox) make content_oid of "Tile Dialog / Badge Number" as object ID

(siedi) Add: Service status and humidity to heating tile

(bluefox) initial checkin

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 hobbyquaker https://github.com/hobbyquaker, bluefox https://github.com/GermanBluefox MIT