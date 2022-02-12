ioBroker.vis-metro
Metro widget sets for ioBroker.vis. Widgets are styled as Windows Metro interface.
Build with http://metroui.org.ua/.
Changelog
1.2.0 (2022-02-12)
- (bluefox) Updated build process
1.1.2 (2017-12-17)
- (bluefox) Fixed metro-string widget
1.1.1 (2017-05-27)
- (mctom) 2 Widgets added
- (buanet) fix tplMetroTileStateNumber
1.1.0 (2016-11-12)
- (bluefox) Support of new concept by vis
1.0.4 (2016-10-11)
- (bluefox) fix Metro Widget Heating
1.0.3 (2016-09-21)
- (bluefox) fix Metro Widget Tile State / val Badge Number
1.0.1 (2016-09-13)
- (bluefox) fix Metro Widget "Tile Dialog"
1.0.0 (2016-03-15)
- (bluefox) remove configuration dialog
0.2.1 (2016-01-31)
- (vore) add tplMetroTileBoolDialog
0.2.0 (2015-12-14)
- (bluefox) add custom icon for badges
0.1.11 (2015-12-03)
- (bluefox) fix Tile ValueList 8: badge icon.
0.1.10 (2015-12-01)
- (bluefox) fix bool/number widget: badge icon.
0.1.9 (2015-09-19)
- (bluefox) fix Navigation widget: Brand Background wird nicht angezeigt, sobald Brand Background inactive und Brand Background active den selben Wert haben.
- (instalator) support of old browsers
0.1.8 (2015-09-06)
- (bluefox) remove prepublish script because installation is not possible
0.1.6 (2015-08-14)
- (bluefox) prepublish script
- (bluefox) update toggle widget
0.1.5 (2015-08-12)
- (bluefox) protect against double event: click and touchstart
0.1.3 (2015-08-05)
- (bluefox) fix metro-tile-heating window icon
0.1.2 (2015-07-25)
- (bluefox) add mfd icons
- (bluefox) fix widgets with sliders if "min" != 0
0.1.1 (2015-07-10)
- (bluefox) make content_oid of "Tile Dialog / Badge Number" as object ID
0.1.0 (2015-06-29)
- (siedi) Add: Service status and humidity to heating tile
0.0.1 (2015-06-28)
- (bluefox) initial checkin
License
Copyright (c) 2013-2022 hobbyquaker https://github.com/hobbyquaker, bluefox https://github.com/GermanBluefox
MIT