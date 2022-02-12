openbase logo
iobroker.vis-metro

by ioBroker
1.1.2 (see all)

ioBroker.vis metro widget set

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

913

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Logo

ioBroker.vis-metro

Number of Installations Number of Installations NPM version Downloads

NPM

Metro widget sets for ioBroker.vis. Widgets are styled as Windows Metro interface.

Build with http://metroui.org.ua/.

Changelog

1.2.0 (2022-02-12)

  • (bluefox) Updated build process

1.1.2 (2017-12-17)

  • (bluefox) Fixed metro-string widget

1.1.1 (2017-05-27)

  • (mctom) 2 Widgets added
  • (buanet) fix tplMetroTileStateNumber

1.1.0 (2016-11-12)

  • (bluefox) Support of new concept by vis

1.0.4 (2016-10-11)

  • (bluefox) fix Metro Widget Heating

1.0.3 (2016-09-21)

  • (bluefox) fix Metro Widget Tile State / val Badge Number

1.0.1 (2016-09-13)

  • (bluefox) fix Metro Widget "Tile Dialog"

1.0.0 (2016-03-15)

  • (bluefox) remove configuration dialog

0.2.1 (2016-01-31)

  • (vore) add tplMetroTileBoolDialog

0.2.0 (2015-12-14)

  • (bluefox) add custom icon for badges

0.1.11 (2015-12-03)

  • (bluefox) fix Tile ValueList 8: badge icon.

0.1.10 (2015-12-01)

  • (bluefox) fix bool/number widget: badge icon.

0.1.9 (2015-09-19)

  • (bluefox) fix Navigation widget: Brand Background wird nicht angezeigt, sobald Brand Background inactive und Brand Background active den selben Wert haben.
  • (instalator) support of old browsers

0.1.8 (2015-09-06)

  • (bluefox) remove prepublish script because installation is not possible

0.1.6 (2015-08-14)

  • (bluefox) prepublish script
  • (bluefox) update toggle widget

0.1.5 (2015-08-12)

  • (bluefox) protect against double event: click and touchstart

0.1.3 (2015-08-05)

  • (bluefox) fix metro-tile-heating window icon

0.1.2 (2015-07-25)

  • (bluefox) add mfd icons
  • (bluefox) fix widgets with sliders if "min" != 0

0.1.1 (2015-07-10)

  • (bluefox) make content_oid of "Tile Dialog / Badge Number" as object ID

0.1.0 (2015-06-29)

  • (siedi) Add: Service status and humidity to heating tile

0.0.1 (2015-06-28)

  • (bluefox) initial checkin

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 hobbyquaker https://github.com/hobbyquaker, bluefox https://github.com/GermanBluefox MIT

