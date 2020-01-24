Material Design Widgets for IoBroker VIS

ioBroker Material Design Widgets are based on Google's material design guidelines

Table of Content

General

Online Example Project

provided by iobroker.click, thanks to bluefox and iobroker.

Practical examples

Questions and answers about the widgets

If you have questions about the individual widgets, then first look at the topics of the individual widgets

Supported Browser

I officially support the last two versions of every major browser. Specifically, i test on the following browsers:

Firefox on Windows and Linux

Chrome on Android, Windows, and Linux

Supported Browser for vibrate on mobil devices function

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Navigator/vibrate

ioBroker VIS App

latest version needs to be implemented by the app, see https://github.com/ioBroker/ioBroker.vis.cordova. I do not use the app and do not test on it either

Adapter settings

Starting with version 0.4.0 there is a settings page for the adapter. You can find it under Instances in the user interface of the admin adapter

General

setting description Documentation Links to documentation to help you configure the widgets Generate global script Create a global script for the Javascript Script Engine with all theme data points. This allows to use colors, fonts and font sizes comfortably in scripts. Sentry use Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors anonymously to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation!

Theme Editor

With the help of the Theme Editor you can centrally set colors, fonts and font sizes for all widgets via the adapter settings. For each widget datapoints (see screenshot below) are created with the set values. This makes it also possible to use these settings in other widgets (not Material Design Widgets) via bindings.

Datapoint structure

Theme Settings

Every settings page for colors, colors dark, font and font sizes look likes show in the screenshot above.

Standard colors / fonts /font sizes can be defined in the upper area. These standard colors / fonts /font sizes can then be assigned to the individual widgets using the buttons in the table. If you change the default colors / fonts /font sizes, it will also change for all widgets that use this colors / fonts /font sizes. Additionally, it is possible to assign your own colors / fonts /font sizes to the widgets, independent of the standard colors.

For colors there are two themes - light theme and dark theme. With the datapoint vis-materialdesign.0.colors.darkTheme you can switch between the two themes. For example this datapoint can be used in a script to switch between lights and dark colors on sunrise and sunset.

In the VIS Editor you will find a button use theme for each widget. With this button you can reset the widgets to the use of the themes. That means if you have changed colors, fonts or font sizes, you can reset them with this button.

With the help of this button it is also possible to update your widgets from versions before 0.4.0 to use the themes.

Change Datapoint Binding for Material Design Widgets

If you would like to change the using of others colors that are defined for other widgets, you can copy the datapoint binding by pressing the button with the material design icon. Just paste this in any color, fonts or font sizes field of a material design widget. For example a color "state binding" looks like #mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background

Use Binding for non Material Design Widgets

In the adapter settings you can copy the binding command to the clipboard by clicking on the button with iobroker icon. This binding can then be used by copy and paste even for non Material Design Widgets. For example a color binding looks like {mode:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.darkTheme;light:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.light.card.background;dark:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.dark.card.background; mode === "true" ? dark : light}

Widgets

Material Design Icons and Images

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Description Some of the widgets support Material Design Icons library. You can pic up an icon from the list above or open the image picker by clicking the button on the right of the input field.



Image colors only applies to the material design icons, not to an image!

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values

Common mdw-mdwIcon icon string mdw-mdwIconSize icon size number mdw-mdwIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon materialdesign-materialdesignicons-html-element' style= 'width: 50px; height: 50px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-mdwIcon= 'iobroker' mdw-mdwIconSize= '30' mdw-mdwIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.material_design_icon.color' mdw-debug= 'true' > </ div >

Buttons

Navigation

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description View to navigate name of view to navigate

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string navigation_default

Common mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-nav_view View to navigate views mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-labelWidth text width number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string left | right mdw-iconHeight image height number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'navigation_default' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw-nav_view= 'value' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= ' Navigation' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary' mdw-image= 'navigation' mdw-iconPosition= 'left' > </ div >

Link

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description Link url to open open in new window open link in new window / tab

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string link_default

Common mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-href Link url mdw-openNewWindow open in new window boolean false | true mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-labelWidth text width number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string left | right mdw-iconHeight image height number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100px; height: 30px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'link_default' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw-href= 'https://github.com/Scrounger/ioBroker.vis-materialdesign' mdw-openNewWindow= 'true' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= ' Link' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary' mdw-image= 'link' mdw-iconPosition= 'left' > </ div >

State

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description value value to set

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string state_default

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-value value string mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-labelWidth text width number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string left | right mdw-iconHeight image height number

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw- type = 'state_default' mdw- oid = '0_userdata.0.number' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw- value = '22' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= ' State' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary' mdw-image= 'pencil' mdw-iconPosition= 'left' mdw-autoLockAfter= '10' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' ></div>

Multi State

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description Object ID[x] id of the object from which the value is to be set value[x] value to be set delay [ms][x] delay until value is set

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string multiState_default

Common mdw-countOids count of Object Id's number mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

Object Id [x] mdw-oid[x] Object ID string mdw-value[x] value string mdw-delayInMs[x] delay [ms] number

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-labelWidth text width number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string left | right mdw-iconHeight image height number

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'multiState_default' mdw-countOids= '1' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= ' Multi State' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary' mdw-image= 'pencil-box-multiple' mdw-iconPosition= 'left' mdw-autoLockAfter= '10' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' mdw-oid0= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.multiState.bool' mdw-value0= 'true' mdw-delayInMs0= '0' mdw-oid1= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.number' mdw-value1= '66' mdw-delayInMs1= '0' > </ div >

Addition

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description value value to be added or subtracted minmax minimum / maximum value up to which adding or subtracting can take place

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string addition_default

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-value value string mdw-minmax minmax string mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-labelWidth text width number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string left | right mdw-iconHeight image height number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw- type = 'addition_default' mdw- oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.number' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw- value = '1' mdw-minmax= '100' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= ' Addition' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary' mdw-image= 'plus' mdw-iconPosition= 'left' ></div>

Toggle

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

tbd

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string toggle_default

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-readOnly read only boolean false | true mdw-toggleType type of toggle string boolean | value mdw-pushButton push button boolean false | true mdw-valueOff value for off string mdw-valueOn value for on string mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue state if value unequal to 'on' condition string on | off mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-labelTrue Label true string mdw-labelColorFalse label color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-labelColorTrue active label color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-labelWidth text width number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorBgFalse background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorBgTrue active background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-imageTrue active image string mdw-imageTrueColor active image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string left | right mdw-iconHeight image height number

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'toggle_default' mdw-oid= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.multiState.bool' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw-toggleType= 'boolean' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue= 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= 'off' mdw-labelTrue= 'on' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary' mdw-colorBgTrue= 'green' mdw-image= 'checkbox-blank-outline' mdw-imageTrue= 'checkbox-marked' mdw-iconPosition= 'left' mdw-autoLockAfter= '4' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' > </ div >

Buttons Vertical

Navigation

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description View to navigate name of view to navigate

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string navigation_vertical

Common mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-nav_view View to navigate views mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-alignment alignment string flex-start | center | flex-end mdw-distanceBetweenTextAndImage distance between text and image number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string top | bottom mdw-iconHeight image height number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'navigation_vertical' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw-nav_view= 'progress' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= 'Navigation' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.vertical.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.vertical.text' mdw-alignment= 'center' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.secondary' mdw-image= 'navigation' mdw-iconPosition= 'top' mdw-iconHeight= '26' > </ div >

Link

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description Link url to open open in new window open link in new window / tab

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string link_vertical

Common mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-href Link url mdw-openNewWindow open in new window boolean false | true mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-alignment alignment string flex-start | center | flex-end mdw-distanceBetweenTextAndImage distance between text and image number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string top | bottom mdw-iconHeight image height number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'link_vertical' mdw-debug= 'true' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw-href= 'https://github.com/Scrounger/ioBroker.vis-materialdesign' mdw-openNewWindow= 'true' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= 'Link' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.vertical.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.vertical.text' mdw-alignment= 'center' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.secondary' mdw-image= 'link' mdw-iconPosition= 'top' mdw-iconHeight= '26' > </ div >

State

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description value value to set

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string state_vertical

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-value value string mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-alignment alignment string flex-start | center | flex-end mdw-distanceBetweenTextAndImage distance between text and image number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string top | bottom mdw-iconHeight image height number

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconTop symbol distance from top [%] number mdw-lockIconLeft symbol distance from left [%] number mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw- type = 'state_vertical' mdw- oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.number' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw- value = '41' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= 'State' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.vertical.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.vertical.text' mdw-alignment= 'center' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.secondary' mdw-image= 'pencil' mdw-iconPosition= 'top' mdw-iconHeight= '26' mdw-autoLockAfter= '10' mdw-lockIconTop= '5' mdw-lockIconLeft= '5' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' ></div>

Multi State

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description Object ID[x] id of the object from which the value is to be set value[x] value to be set delay [ms][x] delay until value is set

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string multiState_vertical

Common mdw-countOids count of Object Id's number mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

Object Id [x] mdw-oid[x] Object ID string mdw-value[x] value string mdw-delayInMs[x] delay [ms] number

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-alignment alignment string flex-start | center | flex-end mdw-distanceBetweenTextAndImage distance between text and image number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string top | bottom mdw-iconHeight image height number

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconTop symbol distance from top [%] number mdw-lockIconLeft symbol distance from left [%] number mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'multiState_vertical' mdw-countOids= '1' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= 'Multi State' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.vertical.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.vertical.text' mdw-alignment= 'center' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.secondary' mdw-image= 'pencil-box-multiple' mdw-iconPosition= 'top' mdw-iconHeight= '26' mdw-autoLockAfter= '10' mdw-lockIconTop= '5' mdw-lockIconLeft= '5' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' mdw-oid0= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.multiState.bool' mdw-value0= 'true' mdw-delayInMs0= '0' mdw-oid1= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.number' mdw-value1= '33' mdw-delayInMs1= '0' > </ div >

Addition

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description value value to be added or subtracted minmax minimum / maximum value up to which adding or subtracting can take place

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string addition_vertical

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-value value string mdw-minmax minmax string mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-alignment alignment string flex-start | center | flex-end mdw-distanceBetweenTextAndImage distance between text and image number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonColorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string top | bottom mdw-iconHeight image height number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw- type = 'addition_vertical' mdw- oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.number' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw- value = '-1' mdw-minmax= '0' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= 'Addition' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.vertical.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.vertical.text' mdw-alignment= 'center' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.secondary' mdw-image= 'minus' mdw-iconPosition= 'top' mdw-iconHeight= '26' ></div>

Toggle

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

tbd

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string toggle_vertical

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-buttonStyle button style string text | raised | unelevated | outlined mdw-readOnly read only boolean false | true mdw-toggleType type of toggle string boolean | value mdw-pushButton push button boolean false | true mdw-valueOff value for off string mdw-valueOn value for on string mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue state if value unequal to 'on' condition string on | off mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-buttontext Button text string mdw-labelTrue Label true string mdw-labelColorFalse label color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-labelColorTrue active label color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-alignment alignment string flex-start | center | flex-end mdw-distanceBetweenTextAndImage distance between text and image number

colors mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor primary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor secondary color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorBgFalse background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorBgTrue active background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-imageTrue active image string mdw-imageTrueColor active image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string top | bottom mdw-iconHeight image height number

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconTop symbol distance from top [%] number mdw-lockIconLeft symbol distance from left [%] number mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'toggle_vertical' mdw-oid= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.multiState.bool' mdw-buttonStyle= 'raised' mdw-toggleType= 'boolean' mdw-pushButton= 'true' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue= 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-buttontext= 'off push' mdw-labelTrue= 'on push' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.vertical.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.vertical.text' mdw-alignment= 'center' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.secondary' mdw-colorBgTrue= 'green' mdw-image= 'checkbox-blank-outline' mdw-imageTrue= 'checkbox-marked' mdw-iconPosition= 'top' mdw-iconHeight= '26' mdw-autoLockAfter= '4' mdw-lockIconTop= '5' mdw-lockIconLeft= '5' mdw-lockIconSize= '24' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '100' > </ div >

Icon Buttons

Navigation

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description View to navigate name of view to navigate

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string navigation_icon

Common mdw-nav_view View to navigate views mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconHeight image height number

colors mdw-colorBgFalse background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 48px; height: 48px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'navigation_icon' mdw-nav_view= 'progress' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-image= 'navigation' mdw-imageColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_off' mdw-colorBgFalse= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_off' mdw-colorPress= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.pressed' > </ div >

Link

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description Link url to open open in new window open link in new window / tab

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string link_icon

Common mdw-href Link url mdw-openNewWindow open in new window boolean false | true mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconHeight image height number

colors mdw-colorBgFalse background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 48px; height: 48px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'link_icon' mdw-href= 'https://github.com/Scrounger/ioBroker.vis-materialdesign' mdw-openNewWindow= 'true' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-image= 'link' mdw-imageColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_off' mdw-colorBgFalse= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_off' mdw-colorPress= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.pressed' > </ div >

State

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description value value to set

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string state_icon

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-value value string mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconHeight image height number

colors mdw-colorBgFalse background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconTop symbol distance from top [%] number mdw-lockIconLeft symbol distance from left [%] number mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockIconBackground lockIconBackground string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockBackgroundSizeFactor lockBackgroundSizeFactor number mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 48px; height: 48px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw- type = 'state_icon' mdw- oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.number' mdw- value = '77' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-image= 'pencil' mdw-imageColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_off' mdw-colorBgFalse= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_off' mdw-colorPress= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.pressed' mdw-lockEnabled= 'true' mdw-autoLockAfter= '10' mdw-lockIconTop= '45' mdw-lockIconLeft= '55' mdw-lockIconSize= '20' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon' mdw-lockIconBackground= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon_background' mdw-lockBackgroundSizeFactor= '1' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' ></div>

Multi State

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description Object ID[x] id of the object from which the value is to be set value[x] value to be set delay [ms][x] delay until value is set

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string multiState_icon

Common mdw-countOids count of Object Id's number mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

Object Id [x] mdw-oid[x] Object ID string mdw-value[x] value string mdw-delayInMs[x] delay [ms] number

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconHeight image height number

colors mdw-colorBgFalse background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconTop symbol distance from top [%] number mdw-lockIconLeft symbol distance from left [%] number mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockIconBackground lockIconBackground string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockBackgroundSizeFactor lockBackgroundSizeFactor number mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 48px; height: 48px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'multiState_icon' mdw-countOids= '1' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-image= 'pencil-box-multiple' mdw-imageColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_off' mdw-colorBgFalse= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_off' mdw-colorPress= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.pressed' mdw-autoLockAfter= '10' mdw-lockIconTop= '45' mdw-lockIconLeft= '55' mdw-lockIconSize= '20' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon' mdw-lockIconBackground= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon_background' mdw-lockBackgroundSizeFactor= '1' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' mdw-oid0= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.number' mdw-value0= '22' mdw-delayInMs0= '0' mdw-oid1= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.multiState.bool' mdw-value1= 'true' mdw-delayInMs1= '0' > </ div >

Addition

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description value value to be added or subtracted minmax minimum / maximum value up to which adding or subtracting can take place

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string addition_icon

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-value value string mdw-minmax minmax string mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconHeight image height number

colors mdw-colorBgFalse background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 48px; height: 48px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw- type = 'addition_icon' mdw- oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.number' mdw- value = '1' mdw-minmax= '100' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-image= 'plus' mdw-imageColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_off' mdw-colorBgFalse= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_off' mdw-colorPress= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.pressed' ></div>

Toggle

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

tbd

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string toggle_icon

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-readOnly read only boolean false | true mdw-toggleType type of toggle string boolean | value mdw-pushButton push button boolean false | true mdw-valueOff value for off string mdw-valueOn value for on string mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue state if value unequal to 'on' condition string on | off mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-imageTrue active image string mdw-imageTrueColor active image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconHeight image height number

colors mdw-colorBgFalse background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorBgTrue active background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorPress color pressed string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconTop symbol distance from top [%] number mdw-lockIconLeft symbol distance from left [%] number mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockIconBackground lockIconBackground string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockBackgroundSizeFactor lockBackgroundSizeFactor number mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style= 'width: 48px; height: 48px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'toggle_icon' mdw-oid= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Buttons.multiState.bool' mdw-toggleType= 'boolean' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue= 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-image= 'checkbox-blank-outline' mdw-imageColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_off' mdw-imageTrue= 'checkbox-marked' mdw-imageTrueColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_on' mdw-colorBgFalse= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_off' mdw-colorBgTrue= 'lightgreen' mdw-colorPress= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.pressed' mdw-autoLockAfter= '10' mdw-lockIconTop= '45' mdw-lockIconLeft= '55' mdw-lockIconSize= '20' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon' mdw-lockIconBackground= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon_background' mdw-lockBackgroundSizeFactor= '1' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' > </ div >

Checkbox

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description type of toggle Define which type of datapoint (boolean or value) should be switched value for off Set at which value the checkbox is false value for on Set at which value the checkbox is true state if value unequal to 'on' condition Set the state of the checkbox when the value does not match the 'on' condition

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-readOnly read only boolean false | true mdw-toggleType type of toggle string boolean | value mdw-valueOff value for off string mdw-valueOn value for on string mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue state if value unequal to 'on' condition string on | off mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-labelFalse Label false string mdw-labelTrue Label true string mdw-labelPosition labelPosition string left | right | off mdw-labelClickActive activate label click boolean false | true mdw-valueFontFamily valueFontFamily string mdw-valueFontSize value font size number

colors mdw-colorCheckBox checkbox color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorCheckBoxBorder border color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorCheckBoxHover hover color of checkbox string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-labelColorFalse label color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-labelColorTrue active label color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconTop symbol distance from top [%] number mdw-lockIconLeft symbol distance from left [%] number mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-checkbox materialdesign-checkbox-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 50px; position: relative; overflow: visible !important; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-debug= 'false' mdw-oid= '0_userdata.0.bool' mdw-toggleType= 'boolean' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue= 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-labelFalse= 'off' mdw-labelTrue= 'on' mdw-labelPosition= 'right' mdw-labelClickActive= 'true' mdw-valueFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.checkbox.value' mdw-valueFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.checkbox.value' mdw-colorCheckBox= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.on' mdw-colorCheckBoxBorder= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.border' mdw-colorCheckBoxHover= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.hover' mdw-labelColorFalse= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.text_off' mdw-labelColorTrue= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.text_on' mdw-autoLockAfter= '10' mdw-lockIconTop= '5' mdw-lockIconLeft= '5' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' > </ div >

Switch

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description type of toggle Define which type of datapoint (boolean or value) should be switched value for off Set at which value the switch is false value for on Set at which value the switch is true state if value unequal to 'on' condition Set the state of the switch when the value does not match the 'on' condition

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-readOnly read only boolean false | true mdw-toggleType type of toggle string boolean | value mdw-valueOff value for off string mdw-valueOn value for on string mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue state if value unequal to 'on' condition string on | off mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

labeling mdw-labelFalse Label false string mdw-labelTrue Label true string mdw-labelPosition labelPosition string left | right | off mdw-labelClickActive activate label click boolean false | true mdw-valueFontFamily valueFontFamily string mdw-valueFontSize value font size number

colors mdw-colorSwitchThumb thumb color of switch string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorSwitchTrack track color of switch string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorSwitchTrue active switch color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorSwitchHover hover color of switch string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorSwitchHoverTrue active switch color selected / hover string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-labelColorFalse label color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-labelColorTrue active label color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Locking mdw-lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true mdw-autoLockAfter auto Locking after [s] number mdw-lockIcon icon string mdw-lockIconTop symbol distance from top [%] number mdw-lockIconLeft symbol distance from left [%] number mdw-lockIconSize icon size number mdw-lockIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-lockFilterGrayscale gray filter if locked number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-switch materialdesign-switch-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 50px; position: relative; overflow: visible !important; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-debug= 'false' mdw-oid= '0_userdata.0.bool' mdw-toggleType= 'boolean' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue= 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-labelFalse= 'off' mdw-labelTrue= 'on' mdw-labelPosition= 'right' mdw-labelClickActive= 'true' mdw-valueFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.switch.value' mdw-valueFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.switch.value' mdw-colorSwitchThumb= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.off' mdw-colorSwitchTrack= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.track' mdw-colorSwitchTrue= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.on' mdw-colorSwitchHover= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.off_hover' mdw-colorSwitchHoverTrue= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.on_hover' mdw-labelColorFalse= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.text_off' mdw-labelColorTrue= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.text_on' mdw-autoLockAfter= '10' mdw-lockIconTop= '5' mdw-lockIconLeft= '5' mdw-lockIconColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale= '30' > </ div >

Value

As HTML Widget it can be used as an alternativ for Bindings by giving a better performance.

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description target type If you would like to convert to an other type, choose the target type to convert to. override text override the value text. you can use #value to show the value in the text font color Define the color of the text. Additional it's posible to use #value for conditions to show diffrent colors depending on the value of the datapoint. Allowed expression see mathjs evaluation expressions color of the text prepanded Define the color of the text. Additional it's posible to use #value for conditions to show diffrent colors depending on the value of the datapoint. Allowed expression see mathjs evaluation expressions color of appended text Define the color of the text. Additional it's posible to use #value for conditions to show diffrent colors depending on the value of the datapoint. Allowed expression see mathjs evaluation expressions calculate Use #value for the value of the datapoint and convert it by calculation using mathjs evaluation expressions convert seconds to duration convert a duration in seconds to a readable string. Approved formats must be entered according to the moment-duration-format library. You can also use humanize .



It's also possible to combine this with the calculation, e.g. if the source value is in minutes, you can convert it to seconds by using calculation convert timestamp to datetime convert a timestamp to a readable datetime. Approved formats must be entered according to the momentjs library.



It's also possible to combine this with the calculation condition Use #value for the value of the datapoint and conditions to format other types to boolean by using the mathjs evaluation expressions Image Select a materialdesignicon or an image. Additional it's posible to use #value for conditions to show diffrent images / icons depending on the value of the datapoint. Allowed expression see mathjs evaluation expressions image color Define the color of the materialdesignicon. Additional it's posible to use #value for conditions to show diffrent colors depending on the value of the datapoint. Allowed expression see mathjs evaluation expressions

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-targetType target type string auto | number | string | boolean mdw-overrideText override text string mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

layout mdw-textAlign textAlign string start | center | end mdw-valuesFontColor font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-valuesFontFamily font string mdw-valuesFontSize font size number mdw-prepandText text prepanded string mdw-prepandTextColor color of text prepanded string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-prepandTextFontFamily font of text prepanded string mdw-prepandTextFontSize size text prepanded number mdw-appendText appended text string mdw-appendTextColor color of appended text string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-appendTextFontFamily font of appended text string mdw-appendTextFontSize font size of appended text number

number formatting mdw-valueLabelUnit unit string mdw-minDecimals minimal decimals number mdw-maxDecimals maximal decimals number mdw-calculate calculate string mdw-convertToDuration convert to duration text

boolean formatting mdw-textOnTrue text if true string mdw-textOnFalse text if false string mdw-condition condition string

icon mdw-image Image string mdw-imageColor image color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-iconPosition image position string left | right mdw-iconHeight image height number

value change effect mdw-changeEffectEnabled enabled boolean false | true mdw-effectFontColor font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-effectFontSize font size number mdw-effectDuration effect duration number

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element' style= 'width: 218px; height: 30px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-debug= 'false' mdw-oid= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Value.number' mdw-targetType= 'auto' mdw-textAlign= 'start' mdw-valuesFontColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.text' mdw-valuesFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.text' mdw-valuesFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.text' mdw-prepandText= 'aktuelle Leistung:' mdw-prepandTextColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.prepand' mdw-prepandTextFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.prepand' mdw-prepandTextFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.prepand' mdw-appendTextColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.append' mdw-appendTextFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.append' mdw-appendTextFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.append' mdw-valueLabelUnit= 'W' mdw-image= 'power-plug' mdw-imageColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.icon' mdw-iconPosition= 'left' mdw-changeEffectEnabled= 'true' mdw-effectFontColor= '#00e640' mdw-effectFontSize= '20' mdw-effectDuration= '1000' > </ div >

HTML Card

List

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description type of list control type of list like checkbox, button state, button toggle, etc. divider style style of the divider layout standard or card layout show scollbar show scrollbar if necessary input method for the list data use the editor or a json string to define the items Editor: count of list items count of list items using the editor JSON-String: object id object id of datapoint containing json string. Allowed properties are described below

Data JSON Properties

Property Description Type Values objectId id of datapoint string buttonStateValue value for button if list is from type button state string buttonNavView view for button if list is from type button navigation string buttonLink link adresse for button if list is from type button link string header header text of item string text primary text string subText secondary text string rightText primary right text string rightSubText secondary right text string image material design icon or image path string imageColor color of material design icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) imageActive material design icon or image path if datapoint is active string imageActiveColor color of material design icon if datapoint is active string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) showDivider show divider boolean false | true listOverflow automatically adjust column width to value boolean false | true

JSON Properties - Example

[ { "text" : "item0" , "subText" : "{0_userdata.0.MDW.list.bind0}" , "rightText" : "right" , "rightSubText" : "" , "image" : "clock-check-outline" , "imageColor" : "#44739e" , "imageActive" : "" , "imageActiveColor" : "" , "header" : "JSON" , "showDivider" : "false" , "objectId" : "0_userdata.0.MDW.list.bool.val0" , "buttonStateValue" : "" , "buttonNavView" : "" , "buttonLink" : "" , "listOverflow" : false }, { "text" : "item1" , "subText" : "{0_userdata.0.MDW.list.bind1}" , "rightText" : "right" , "rightSubText" : "" , "image" : "clock-check-outline" , "imageColor" : "#44739e" , "imageActive" : "" , "imageActiveColor" : "" , "header" : "" , "showDivider" : "false" , "objectId" : "0_userdata.0.MDW.list.bool.val1" , "buttonStateValue" : "" , "buttonNavView" : "" , "buttonLink" : "" , "listOverflow" : false }, { "text" : "item2" , "subText" : "" , "rightText" : "right" , "rightSubText" : "" , "image" : "clock-check-outline" , "imageColor" : "#44739e" , "imageActive" : "" , "imageActiveColor" : "" , "header" : "" , "showDivider" : "false" , "objectId" : "0_userdata.0.MDW.list.bool.val2" , "buttonStateValue" : "" , "buttonNavView" : "" , "buttonLink" : "" , "listOverflow" : false }, { "text" : "item3" , "subText" : "fuuuu" , "rightText" : "right" , "rightSubText" : "" , "image" : "clock-check-outline" , "imageColor" : "#44739e" , "imageActive" : "" , "imageActiveColor" : "" , "header" : "" , "showDivider" : "false" , "objectId" : "0_userdata.0.MDW.list.bool.val3" , "buttonStateValue" : "" , "buttonNavView" : "" , "buttonLink" : "" , "listOverflow" : false } ]

IconList

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description input method for the list data The data for the IconList can be entered via the editor or a JSON string can be used Editor: count of list items number of list items using vis editor for the data of list JSON-String: object id object id of datapoint containing json string. Allowed properties are described below

Data JSON Properties

JSON string must be an array of objects with the following properties:

Property Description Type Values listType type of list buttonToggleValueTrue: is only on if the value equals the condition 'on'

buttonToggleValueFalse: is only off if the value equals the condition 'off' string text | buttonState | buttonToggle | buttonToggleValueTrue | buttonToggleValueFalse | buttonNav | buttonLink objectId object id for button string minWidth min width for item string 30px | 60% usePercentOfRow item use x percent of row. number 0 = auto buttonStateValue value for button state string buttonNavView view to navigate string buttonLink url to navigate string buttonToggleValueTrue true value for button toggle string buttonToggleValueFalse false value for button toggle string readOnly button is read only boolean false | true showValueLabel show value as text boolean false | true valueAppendix append text to value string background background color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) text text string subText second text string image image path or name of Material Design Icons string imageColor color of Material Design Icons string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) imageActive image path or name of Material Design Icons string imageActiveColor image path or name of Material Design Icons for active button string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) buttonBackgroundColor background color of button string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) buttonBackgroundActiveColor background color of button for active button string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) statusBarColor color of status bar string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) statusBarColorActive color of status bar if active string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) statusBarText text of status bar string statusBarTextActive text of status bar if active string lockEnabled enable Locking boolean false | true visibilityOid Object Id for visibility string visibilityCondition visibility condition string == | != | <= | >= | < | > | consist | not consist | exist | not exist visibilityConditionValue value for visibility condition string

JSON Properties - Example

[ { "background" : "red" , "text" : "text1" , "subText" : "number" , "image" : "harddisk" , "imageColor" : "#ec0909" , "imageActive" : "folder" , "imageActiveColor" : "#5ad902" , "buttonBackgroundColor" : "" , "buttonBackgroundActiveColor" : "" , "listType" : "buttonState" , "objectId" : "0_userdata.0.iconList.buttonState.number" , "buttonStateValue" : "60" , "buttonNavView" : "" , "buttonLink" : "" , "buttonToggleValueTrue" : "" , "buttonToggleValueFalse" : "" , "valueAppendix" : "" , "showValueLabel" : "true" , "statusBarColor" : "green" , "lockEnabled" : "false" }, { "background" : "green" , "text" : "text0" , "subText" : "bool" , "image" : "home" , "imageColor" : "#44739e" , "imageActive" : "home" , "imageActiveColor" : "#44739e" , "buttonBackgroundColor" : "" , "buttonBackgroundActiveColor" : "#a0f628" , "listType" : "buttonToggle" , "objectId" : "0_userdata.0.iconList.buttonToggle.bool0" , "buttonStateValue" : "60" , "buttonNavView" : "" , "buttonLink" : "" , "buttonToggleValueTrue" : "" , "buttonToggleValueFalse" : "" , "valueAppendix" : "" , "showValueLabel" : "false" , "statusBarColor" : "" , "lockEnabled" : "false" } ]

Progress

Editor Settings

Screenshot Setting Description condition for color 1 progress [>] Condition from when color 1 should be used. The value of the condition must be in percent condition for color 2 progress [>] Condition from when color 2 should be used. The value of the condition must be in percent custom label For custom label you can use the property [#value] to show the real value of the datapoint. To show the current percent you can use [#percent]

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string linear

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-min min string mdw-max max string mdw-progressIndeterminate indeterminate - continuously animates boolean false | true mdw-reverse Revers value boolean false | true mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

layout mdw-progressRounded rounded corners boolean false | true mdw-progressStriped striped boolean false | true mdw-progressStripedColor progressStripedColor string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-stripDistance stripDistance number

colors mdw-colorProgressBackground background color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorProgress color progress string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorOneCondition condition for color 1 progress [>] number mdw-colorOne color 1 progress string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorTwoCondition condition for color 2 progress [>] number mdw-colorTwo color 2 progress string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

labeling mdw-showValueLabel show value boolean false | true mdw-valueLabelStyle value caption style string progressPercent | progressValue | progressCustom mdw-valueLabelUnit unit string mdw-valueMaxDecimals decimal points number mdw-valueLabelCustom custom label string mdw-textColor Minutes text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textAlign textAlign string start | center | end

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-progress materialdesign-progress-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw- type = 'linear' mdw- oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Progress.val0' mdw- debug = 'true' mdw-progressRounded= 'true' mdw-colorProgressBackground= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background' mdw-colorProgress= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track' mdw-colorOneCondition= '50' mdw-colorOne= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1' mdw-colorTwoCondition= '70' mdw-colorTwo= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2' mdw-showValueLabel= 'true' mdw-valueLabelStyle= 'progressPercent' mdw-textColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text' mdw-textAlign= 'end' ></div>

Progress Circular

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description condition for color 1 progress [>] Condition from when color 1 should be used. The value of the condition must be in percent condition for color 2 progress [>] Condition from when color 2 should be used. The value of the condition must be in percent custom label For custom label you can use the property [#value] to show the real value of the datapoint. To show the current percent you can use [#percent]

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values mdw-type Widget type string linear

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-min min string mdw-max max string mdw-reverse Revers value boolean false | true mdw-invertValue invert value boolean false | true mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

layout mdw-progressRounded rounded corners boolean false | true mdw-progressIndeterminate indeterminate - continuously animates boolean false | true mdw-progressRotate rotate 90 degress string noRotate | yesRotate

group_layoutStriped mdw-progressStriped striped boolean false | true mdw-progressStripedColor progressStripedColor string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-stripAngle stripAngle number

colors mdw-colorProgressBackground background color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorProgress color progress string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorOneCondition condition for color 1 progress [>] number mdw-colorOne color 1 progress string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorTwoCondition condition for color 2 progress [>] number mdw-colorTwo color 2 progress string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

labeling mdw-showValueLabel show value boolean false | true mdw-valueLabelStyle value caption style string progressPercent | progressValue | progressCustom mdw-valueLabelUnit unit string mdw-valueMaxDecimals decimal points number mdw-valueLabelCustom custom label string mdw-textColor Minutes text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-textFontSize text size number mdw-textFontFamily font string mdw-textAlign textAlign string start | center | end

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-progress materialdesign-progress-html-element' style= 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type= 'circular' mdw-oid= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Progress.val1' mdw-colorProgressBackground= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background' mdw-colorProgress= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track' mdw-innerColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.circular_background' mdw-colorOneCondition= '50' mdw-colorOne= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1' mdw-colorTwoCondition= '70' mdw-colorTwo= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2' mdw-showValueLabel= 'true' mdw-valueLabelStyle= 'progressPercent' mdw-textColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text' mdw-textFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text' mdw-textFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text' > </ div >

Slider

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-oid-working Working Object ID string mdw-orientation Orientation string horizontal | vertical mdw-reverseSlider invert slider boolean false | true mdw-knobSize knob size string knobSmall | knobMedium | knobBig mdw-readOnly read only boolean false | true mdw-min min string mdw-max max string mdw-step steps string mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

steps Layout mdw-showTicks show steps string no | yes | always mdw-tickSize display size of steps number mdw-tickLabels text of steps (comma separated) string mdw-tickTextColor text color of steps string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-tickFontFamily font of steps string mdw-tickFontSize font size number mdw-tickColorBefore color before the regulator string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-tickColorAfter color after the regulator string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

colors mdw-colorBeforeThumb color before regulator string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorThumb color of regulator string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorAfterThumb color after regulator string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

labeling mdw-prepandText text prepanded string mdw-prepandTextWidth prepandTextWidth number mdw-prepandTextColor color of text prepanded string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-prepandTextFontSize size text prepanded number mdw-prepandTextFontFamily font of text prepanded string mdw-showValueLabel show value boolean false | true mdw-valueLabelStyle value caption style string sliderPercent | sliderValue mdw-valueLabelUnit unit string mdw-valueFontFamily valueFontFamily string mdw-valueFontSize value font size number mdw-valueLabelColor text color of value string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-valueLabelMin text for value less than min string mdw-valueLabelMax text for value greater than min string mdw-valueLessThan 'smaller than' condition for the text of the value number mdw-textForValueLessThan text for 'smaller than' string mdw-valueGreaterThan 'greater than' condition for the text of the value number mdw-textForValueGreaterThan text for 'greater than' string mdw-valueLabelWidth distance label number

layout of the controller label mdw-showThumbLabel show label string no | yes | always mdw-thumbSize label size number mdw-thumbBackgroundColor background color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-thumbFontColor font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-thumbFontSize font size number mdw-thumbFontFamily font string mdw-useLabelRules use rules of the text boolean false | true

HTML Properties - Example

<div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-slider-vertical materialdesign-slider-html-element' style= 'width: 342px; height: 100px; position: relative; overflow:visible !important; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw- debug = 'false' mdw- oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Slider.val0' mdw- oid -working= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Slider.working' mdw-orientation= 'horizontal' mdw-knobSize= 'knobSmall' mdw-min= '0' mdw-max= '100' mdw-step= '10' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-showTicks= 'always' mdw-tickSize= '5' mdw-tickLabels= '1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11' mdw-tickTextColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.tick' mdw-tickFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.ticks' mdw-tickFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.ticks' mdw-tickColorBefore= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.tick_before' mdw-tickColorAfter= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.tick_after' mdw-colorBeforeThumb= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_before' mdw-colorThumb= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control' mdw-colorAfterThumb= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_behind' mdw-prepandText= 'prepand' mdw-prepandTextWidth= '60' mdw-prepandTextColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.text_prepand' mdw-prepandTextFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.prepand' mdw-prepandTextFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.prepand' mdw-showValueLabel= 'true' mdw-valueLabelStyle= 'sliderPercent' mdw-valueFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.value' mdw-valueFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.value' mdw-valueLabelColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.text' mdw-valueLabelWidth= '50' mdw-showThumbLabel= 'always' mdw-thumbBackgroundColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_background' mdw-thumbFontColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_text' mdw-thumbFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.control' mdw-thumbFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.control' ></div>

Slider Round

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-oid-working Working Object ID string mdw-min min string mdw-max max string mdw-step steps string mdw-readOnly read only boolean false | true mdw-startAngle start angle number mdw-arcLength arc length number mdw-sliderWidth slider thikness number mdw-handleSize knob size number mdw-handleZoom knob zoom at control number mdw-rtl slider movement from right to left boolean false | true mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

colors mdw-colorSliderBg background string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorBeforeThumb color before regulator string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorThumb color of regulator string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-colorAfterThumb color after regulator string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-valueLabelColor text color of value string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

labeling mdw-showValueLabel show value boolean false | true mdw-valueLabelVerticalPosition vertical text position of value number mdw-valueLabelStyle value caption style string sliderPercent | sliderValue mdw-valueLabelUnit unit string mdw-valueFontFamily valueFontFamily string mdw-valueFontSize value font size number mdw-valueLabelMin text for value less than min string mdw-valueLabelMax text for value greater than min string mdw-valueLessThan 'smaller than' condition for the text of the value number mdw-textForValueLessThan text for 'smaller than' string mdw-valueGreaterThan 'greater than' condition for the text of the value number mdw-textForValueGreaterThan text for 'greater than' string

HTML Properties - Example

<div class ="vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-slider-round materialdesign-roundslider-html-element" style="width: 100px; height: 100px; position: relative;" mdw- debug ="false" mdw- oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Slider.val0' mdw- oid -working= '0_userdata.0.MDW.Slider.working' mdw-step= '1' mdw-startAngle= '135' mdw-arcLength= '270' mdw-handleZoom= '1.5' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices= '50' mdw-colorSliderBg= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.background' mdw-colorBeforeThumb= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_before' mdw-colorThumb= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control' mdw-colorAfterThumb= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_behind' mdw-valueLabelColor= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.text' mdw-showValueLabel= 'true' mdw-valueLabelStyle= 'sliderValue' mdw-valueFontFamily= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.value' mdw-valueFontSize= '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.value' ></div>

Input

Text input

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description Object ID id of datapoint input type input type of textfield input mask if using input type mask, you can define a mask. Allowed properties are describe in the vue the mask documentation max length max input length of textfield

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-inputType input type string text | number | date | time | mask mdw-inputMask input mask string mdw-inputMaxLength max length number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

layout input mdw-inputLayout layout string regular | solo | solo-rounded | solo-shaped | filled | filled-rounded | filled-shaped | outlined | outlined-rounded | outlined-shaped mdw-inputAlignment text alignment string left | center | right mdw-inputLayoutBackgroundColor background color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBackgroundColorHover background color hover string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBackgroundColorSelected background color selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBorderColor border color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorHover border color hover string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorSelected border color selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputTextFontFamily font string mdw-inputTextFontSize font size number mdw-inputTextColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

label of input mdw-inputLabelText text string mdw-inputLabelColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLabelColorSelected text color selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLabelFontFamily font string mdw-inputLabelFontSize font size number mdw-inputTranslateX offset x number mdw-inputTranslateY offset y number

appendixs of the input mdw-inputPrefix prepended text string mdw-inputSuffix appended text string mdw-inputAppendixColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputAppendixFontSize font size number mdw-inputAppendixFontFamily font string

sub text of input mdw-showInputMessageAlways always show boolean false | true mdw-inputMessage text string mdw-inputMessageFontFamily font string mdw-inputMessageFontSize font size number mdw-inputMessageColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

counter layout mdw-showInputCounter show counter boolean false | true mdw-inputCounterColor font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputCounterFontSize font size number mdw-inputCounterFontFamily font string

Icons mdw-clearIconShow show text delete icon boolean false | true mdw-clearIcon text delete icon string mdw-clearIconSize size of text delete icon number mdw-clearIconColor color of text delete icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-prepandIcon prefixed icon string mdw-prepandIconSize size of prefixed icon number mdw-prepandIconColor color of prefixed icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-prepandInnerIcon inner prefixed symbol string mdw-prepandInnerIconSize size of inner prefixed symbol number mdw-prepandInnerIconColor color of inner prefixed symbol string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-appendIcon appended symbol string mdw-appendIconSize size of appended symbol number mdw-appendIconColor color of appended symbol string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-appendOuterIcon outer appended symbol string mdw-appendOuterIconSize size of outer appended symbol number mdw-appendOuterIconColor color of outer appended symbol string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Select

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description method of data of menu There are three methods to define the data of the menu. First is to define it via editor. Second is to define it via a json string. Third method is to define it by three list for values, labels and icons Editor: count of menu items Method of data of menu: via editor

Define the number of menu entries. The the individual menu entries can be defined under menu item[x] JSON string Here you can add a JSON string to define the menu entries or use bindings to a datapoint that contains a JSON string.



JSON string must have the above descibed format

value list Define the number of menu entries by adding values that will be set to the datapoint. Entries must be separeted by semicolon value list: labels Define the related labels of the values. Entries must be separeted by semicolon value list: images Define the related icons of the values. Entries must be separeted by semicolon. You can use image path or Material Design Icons name

Menu JSON Properties

Property Description Type Values text text of menu item string subText subtext of menu item string value value of menu item, this will assign as value to the datapoint if this is selected string icon material design icon or image path for menu item string iconColor color of material design icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) iconColorSelectedTextField icon color of input field when selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Menu JSON Properties - Example

[ { "text" : "1 Tag" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "1 day" , "icon" : "home" }, { "text" : "3 Tage" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "3 days" , "icon" : "home" }, { "text" : "1 Woche" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "7 days" , "icon" : "home" }, { "text" : "2 Wochen" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "14 days" , "icon" : "home" }, { "text" : "1 Monat" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "1 month" , "icon" : "/vis.0/myImages/hard-drive.png" }, { "text" : "2 Monate" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "2 months" , "icon" : "home" , "iconColor" : "blue" , "iconColorSelectedTextField" : "purple" }, { "text" : "3 Monate" , "value" : "3 months" }, { "text" : "6 Monate" , "value" : "6 months" }, { "text" : "1 Jahr" , "value" : "1 year" } ]

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-inputType input type string text | date | time mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

layout input mdw-inputLayout layout string regular | solo | solo-rounded | solo-shaped | filled | filled-rounded | filled-shaped | outlined | outlined-rounded | outlined-shaped mdw-inputAlignment text alignment string left | center | right mdw-inputLayoutBackgroundColor background color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBackgroundColorHover background color hover string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBackgroundColorSelected background color selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBorderColor border color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorHover border color hover string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorSelected border color selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputTextFontFamily font string mdw-inputTextFontSize font size number mdw-inputTextColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

label of input mdw-inputLabelText text string mdw-inputLabelColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLabelColorSelected text color selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLabelFontFamily font string mdw-inputLabelFontSize font size number mdw-inputTranslateX offset x number mdw-inputTranslateY offset y number

appendixs of the input mdw-inputPrefix prepended text string mdw-inputSuffix appended text string mdw-inputAppendixColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputAppendixFontSize font size number mdw-inputAppendixFontFamily font string

sub text of input mdw-showInputMessageAlways always show boolean false | true mdw-inputMessage text string mdw-inputMessageFontFamily font string mdw-inputMessageFontSize font size number mdw-inputMessageColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

counter layout mdw-showInputCounter show counter boolean false | true mdw-inputCounterColor font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputCounterFontSize font size number mdw-inputCounterFontFamily font string

Icons mdw-clearIconShow show text delete icon boolean false | true mdw-clearIcon text delete icon string mdw-clearIconSize size of text delete icon number mdw-clearIconColor color of text delete icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-collapseIcon menu open symbol string mdw-collapseIconSize size of menu open symbol number mdw-collapseIconColor color of menu open symbol string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-prepandIcon prefixed icon string mdw-prepandIconSize size of prefixed icon number mdw-prepandIconColor color of prefixed icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-prepandInnerIcon inner prefixed symbol string mdw-prepandInnerIconSize size of inner prefixed symbol number mdw-prepandInnerIconColor color of inner prefixed symbol string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-appendOuterIcon outer appended symbol string mdw-appendOuterIconSize size of outer appended symbol number mdw-appendOuterIconColor color of outer appended symbol string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

data of menu mdw-listDataMethod input method for the menu data string inputPerEditor | jsonStringObject | multistatesObject | valueList mdw-countSelectItems Editor: count of menu items number mdw-jsonStringObject JSON string. Must be html escaped! Hint: use he library in your scripts to encode to htmle string mdw-valueList value list string mdw-valueListLabels value list: labels string mdw-valueListIcons value list: images string

menu layout mdw-listPosition position string auto | top | bottom mdw-listPositionOffset use position offset boolean false | true mdw-openOnClear open Menu at using clear button boolean false | true mdw-listItemHeight height of menu item number mdw-listItemBackgroundColor background color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemBackgroundHoverColor hover color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemBackgroundSelectedColor color of selected item string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemRippleEffectColor effect color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-showSelectedIcon show icon of selected item string no | prepend | prepend-inner | append-outer mdw-listIconSize icon size number mdw-listIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listIconHoverColor icon hover color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listIconSelectedColor icon color of selected item string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemFontSize font size number mdw-listItemFont font string mdw-listItemFontColor font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemFontHoverColor font hover color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemFontSelectedColor font color of selected item string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemSubFontSize second text font size number mdw-listItemSubFont second text font string mdw-listItemSubFontColor second text font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemSubFontHoverColor hover color of second text string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemSubFontSelectedColor color of second selected text string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-showValue show value boolean false | true mdw-listItemValueFontSize font size of value number mdw-listItemValueFont font of value string mdw-listItemValueFontColor font color of value string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemValueFontHoverColor hover font color of value string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemValueFontSelectedColor font color of selected value string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

menu item [x] mdw-value[x] value string mdw-label[x] label string mdw-subLabel[x] second text string mdw-listIcon[x] icon string mdw-listIconColor[x] icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-imageColorSelectedTextField[x] selected icon color for textfield string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

HTML Properties - Example

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-select materialdesign-select-html-element' style='width: 322 px; height: 38 px; position: relative; overflow: visible; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-debug='true' mdw-oid='0_userdata.0.MDW.Input.string' mdw-inputType='text' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices='50' mdw-inputLayout='regular' mdw-inputAlignment='left' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorHover='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_hover' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorSelected='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_selected' mdw-inputTextFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.text' mdw-inputTextFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.text' mdw-inputTextColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.text' mdw-inputLabelText='Fuu' mdw-inputLabelColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label' mdw-inputLabelColorSelected='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label_selected' mdw-inputLabelFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.label' mdw-inputLabelFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.label' mdw-inputAppendixColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.appendix' mdw-showInputMessageAlways='true' mdw-inputMessageFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.message' mdw-inputMessageFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.message' mdw-inputMessageColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.message' mdw-showInputCounter='true' mdw-inputCounterColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.counter' mdw-clearIconShow='true' mdw-clearIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_clear' mdw-collapseIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_collapse' mdw-prepandIcon='account-network' mdw-prepandIconSize='30' mdw-prepandIconColor='#f91010' mdw-prepandInnerIcon='alert-box' mdw-prepandInnerIconSize='20' mdw-appendOuterIcon='/vis.0/myImages/hard-drive.png' mdw-listDataMethod='jsonStringObject' mdw-countSelectItems='0' mdw-jsonStringObject='[ { & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & ]' mdw-listPosition='bottom' mdw-listPositionOffset='true' mdw-listItemBackgroundColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.background' mdw-listItemBackgroundHoverColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.hover' mdw-listItemBackgroundSelectedColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.selected' mdw-listItemRippleEffectColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.effect' mdw-showSelectedIcon='prepend-inner' mdw-listIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.icon' mdw-listIconHoverColor='#bf0d0d' mdw-listIconSelectedColor='#42ff2e' mdw-listItemFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFont='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.text' mdw-listItemSubFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFont='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.subText' mdw-showValue='true' mdw-listItemValueFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFont='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.value' ></div>

Autocomplete

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description method of data of menu There are three methods to define the data of the menu. First is to define it via editor. Second is to define it via a json string. Third method is to define it by three list for values, labels and icons Editor: count of menu items Method of data of menu: via editor

Define the number of menu entries. The the individual menu entries can be defined under menu item[x] JSON string Here you can add a JSON string to define the menu entries or use bindings to a datapoint that contains a JSON string.



JSON string must have the above descibed format

value list Define the number of menu entries by adding values that will be set to the datapoint. Entries must be separeted by semicolon value list: labels Define the related labels of the values. Entries must be separeted by semicolon value list: images Define the related icons of the values. Entries must be separeted by semicolon. You can use image path or Material Design Icons name

Menu JSON Properties

Property Description Type Values text text of menu item string subText subtext of menu item string value value of menu item, this will assign as value to the datapoint if this is selected string icon material design icon or image path for menu item string iconColor color of material design icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) iconColorSelectedTextField icon color of input field when selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Menu JSON Properties - Example

[ { "text" : "1 Tag" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "1 day" , "icon" : "home" }, { "text" : "3 Tage" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "3 days" , "icon" : "home" }, { "text" : "1 Woche" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "7 days" , "icon" : "home" }, { "text" : "2 Wochen" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "14 days" , "icon" : "home" }, { "text" : "1 Monat" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "1 month" , "icon" : "/vis.0/myImages/hard-drive.png" }, { "text" : "2 Monate" , "subText" : "sub" , "value" : "2 months" , "icon" : "home" , "iconColor" : "blue" , "iconColorSelectedTextField" : "purple" }, { "text" : "3 Monate" , "value" : "3 months" }, { "text" : "6 Monate" , "value" : "6 months" }, { "text" : "1 Jahr" , "value" : "1 year" } ]

HTML Properties

The following properties can be used as HTML Widgets.

Property Description Type Values

Common mdw-oid Object ID string mdw-inputMode inputMode string write | select mdw-inputType input type string text | date | time mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices vibrate on mobil devices [s] number mdw-debug debug boolean false | true

layout input mdw-inputLayout layout string regular | solo | solo-rounded | solo-shaped | filled | filled-rounded | filled-shaped | outlined | outlined-rounded | outlined-shaped mdw-inputAlignment text alignment string left | center | right mdw-inputLayoutBackgroundColor background color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBackgroundColorHover background color hover string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBackgroundColorSelected background color selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBorderColor border color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorHover border color hover string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorSelected border color selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputTextFontFamily font string mdw-inputTextFontSize font size number mdw-inputTextColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

label of input mdw-inputLabelText text string mdw-inputLabelColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLabelColorSelected text color selected string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputLabelFontFamily font string mdw-inputLabelFontSize font size number mdw-inputTranslateX offset x number mdw-inputTranslateY offset y number

appendixs of the input mdw-inputPrefix prepended text string mdw-inputSuffix appended text string mdw-inputAppendixColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputAppendixFontSize font size number mdw-inputAppendixFontFamily font string

sub text of input mdw-showInputMessageAlways always show boolean false | true mdw-inputMessage text string mdw-inputMessageFontFamily font string mdw-inputMessageFontSize font size number mdw-inputMessageColor text color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

counter layout mdw-showInputCounter show counter boolean false | true mdw-inputCounterColor font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-inputCounterFontSize font size number mdw-inputCounterFontFamily font string

Icons mdw-clearIconShow show text delete icon boolean false | true mdw-clearIcon text delete icon string mdw-clearIconSize size of text delete icon number mdw-clearIconColor color of text delete icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-collapseIcon menu open symbol string mdw-collapseIconSize size of menu open symbol number mdw-collapseIconColor color of menu open symbol string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-prepandIcon prefixed icon string mdw-prepandIconSize size of prefixed icon number mdw-prepandIconColor color of prefixed icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-prepandInnerIcon inner prefixed symbol string mdw-prepandInnerIconSize size of inner prefixed symbol number mdw-prepandInnerIconColor color of inner prefixed symbol string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-appendOuterIcon outer appended symbol string mdw-appendOuterIconSize size of outer appended symbol number mdw-appendOuterIconColor color of outer appended symbol string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

data of menu mdw-listDataMethod input method for the menu data string inputPerEditor | jsonStringObject | multistatesObject | valueList mdw-countSelectItems Editor: count of menu items number mdw-jsonStringObject JSON string. Must be html escaped! Hint: use he library in your scripts to encode to htmle string mdw-valueList value list string mdw-valueListLabels value list: labels string mdw-valueListIcons value list: images string

menu layout mdw-listPosition position string auto | top | bottom mdw-listPositionOffset use position offset boolean false | true mdw-openOnClear open Menu at using clear button boolean false | true mdw-listItemHeight height of menu item number mdw-listItemBackgroundColor background color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemBackgroundHoverColor hover color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemBackgroundSelectedColor color of selected item string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemRippleEffectColor effect color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-showSelectedIcon show icon of selected item string no | prepend | prepend-inner | append-outer mdw-listIconSize icon size number mdw-listIconColor icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listIconHoverColor icon hover color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listIconSelectedColor icon color of selected item string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemFontSize font size number mdw-listItemFont font string mdw-listItemFontColor font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemFontHoverColor font hover color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemFontSelectedColor font color of selected item string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemSubFontSize second text font size number mdw-listItemSubFont second text font string mdw-listItemSubFontColor second text font color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemSubFontHoverColor hover color of second text string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemSubFontSelectedColor color of second selected text string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-showValue show value boolean false | true mdw-listItemValueFontSize font size of value number mdw-listItemValueFont font of value string mdw-listItemValueFontColor font color of value string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemValueFontHoverColor hover font color of value string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-listItemValueFontSelectedColor font color of selected value string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

menu item [x] mdw-value[x] value string mdw-label[x] label string mdw-subLabel[x] second text string mdw-listIcon[x] icon string mdw-listIconColor[x] icon color string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) mdw-imageColorSelectedTextField[x] selected icon color for textfield string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

HTML Properties - Example

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-autocomplete materialdesign-autocomplete-html-element' style='width: 354 px; height: 38 px; position: relative; overflow: visible; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-oid='0_userdata.0.MDW.Input.string' mdw-inputMode='write' mdw-inputType='text' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices='50' mdw-inputLayout='regular' mdw-inputAlignment='left' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorHover='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_hover' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorSelected='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_selected' mdw-inputTextFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.text' mdw-inputTextFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.text' mdw-inputTextColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.text' mdw-inputLabelText='fuuu' mdw-inputLabelColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label' mdw-inputLabelColorSelected='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label_selected' mdw-inputLabelFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.label' mdw-inputLabelFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.label' mdw-inputAppendixColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.appendix' mdw-showInputMessageAlways='true' mdw-inputMessageFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.message' mdw-inputMessageFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.message' mdw-inputMessageColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.message' mdw-showInputCounter='true' mdw-inputCounterColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.counter' mdw-clearIconShow='true' mdw-clearIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_clear' mdw-collapseIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_collapse' mdw-listDataMethod='jsonStringObject' mdw-countSelectItems='1' mdw-jsonStringObject='[ { & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & & ]' mdw-listPosition='auto' mdw-listPositionOffset='true' mdw-listItemBackgroundColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.background' mdw-listItemBackgroundHoverColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.hover' mdw-listItemBackgroundSelectedColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.selected' mdw-listItemRippleEffectColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.effect' mdw-showSelectedIcon='prepend-inner' mdw-listIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.icon' mdw-listItemFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFont='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.text' mdw-listItemSubFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFont='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.subText' mdw-showValue='true' mdw-listItemValueFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFont='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.value' ></div>

Top App Bar

Top App Bar with Navigation Drawer can be combined with the view in widget 8.

Take a look at the Material Design Widgets example project to understand how it works.

Layout modal:

Layout permanent:

Layout auto:

Layout 'auto' switch automatically between layout 'modal' and 'permanent' depending on screen resolution. Via VIS-Editor you can set the resolution from which the 'permanent' layout should be used (bigger than condition).

Hint: Using with the 'View in Widget 8' widget

To work correct with the 'view in widget 8' widget you have to define a css media rule.

First assign a "Common CSS Rule" to the widget , e.g. named my-view-in-widget8 .

. Then add the following CSS to your project:

.my-view-in-widget8 { top : 64px ; height : calc (100% - 64px) ; overflow-y : auto; } @ media screen and (max-width: 800px ) { .my-view-in-widget8 { left : 0 ; width : 100% ; } } @ media screen and (min-width: 800px ) { .my-view-in-widget8 { left : 256px ; width : calc (100% - 256px) ; } }

In the CSS customize the resolution to the resolution that you set via VIS Editor (in the example max-width: 800px and min-width: 800px )

and ) If you set a custom width for the menu drawer, than you also have to change 'left' and 'width' property in the CSS to this value (in the example left: 256px !important; and width: calc(100% - 256px) !important; )

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description Object ID must be set to a datapoint from typ number. For example this datapoint can be used by view in widget 8 show index of navigation items shows the index of navigation before the item label. This number can be used in view in widget 8 to define the view that should be shown if the item is selected count of navigation items Define the count of the navigations items fallback value if not in user group if you use the group permissions, you can define here the value to switch to if the user is not in the group disable fallback value disable fallback value Object Id for selected menu item id or name You can optionally specify a datapoint in which the name or the menu id of the selected navigation element is written.

If no menu id is specified, the text of the navigation element is used. If the selected navigation element is a submenu, the name or menu id of the corresponding navigation element and submenu element is written separated with a '.', e.g. EG.Wohnzimmer



For example, this can be used to dynamically create widgets depending on the selected navigation element. input method for the navigation items Choose if the navigation elements are created by VIS editor or by json string. JSON String for navigation items details see Menu JSON Properties and Submenu JSON Properties

Menu JSON Properties

menu items can be defined by a JSON string:

Property Description Type Values menuId define a custom id for menu item, will be written to the "Object Id for selected menu item id or name" if selected string text text of menu item string header header of menu item string icon icon or image path of entry string iconColor icon color (works not if image is used) color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) divider show a divider boolean false, true userGroups user groups that are allowed to view and control this entry. array[string] id of user groups behaviorNotInUserGroup hide or disable entry if user is not part of user group string hide, disabled setValueOnMenuToggleClick set value on click at item that toggle submenu boolean false, true subMenuIconColor icon color of sub menu items (works not if image is used) color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) subMenus Object with sub menu items, Details see Submenu JSON Properties array[subMenu]

Menu JSON Properties - Example

[ { "text" : "Start" , "divider" : "true" , "icon" : "home" }, { "menuId" : "EG" , "text" : "Erdgeschoss" , "icon" : "home-floor-0" , "setValueOnMenuToggleClick" : "true" , "subMenus" : [ { "menuId" : "Esszimmer" , "text" : "Esszimmer" , "icon" : "table-furniture" }, { "menuId" : "Wohnzimmer" , "text" : "Wohnzimmer" , "icon" : "sofa" }, { "menuId" : "Kueche" , "text" : "Küche" , "icon" : "sofa" }, { "menuId" : "Eingang" , "text" : "Eingang" , "icon" : "sofa" }, { "menuId" : "Flur" , "text" : "Flur" , "icon" : "sofa" }, { "menuId" : "Bad" , "text" : "Bad" , "icon" : "sofa" }, { "menuId" : "Zimmer" , "text" : "Zimmer" , "icon" : "sofa" } ] }, { "menuId" : "DG" , "text" : "Dachgeschoss" , "icon" : "home-roof" , "setValueOnMenuToggleClick" : "true" , "subMenus" : [ { "text" : "Flur" , "icon" : "table-furniture" }, { "text" : "Galerie" , "icon" : "sofa" }, { "text" : "Schlafzimmer" , "icon" : "sofa" }, { "text" : "Ankleide" , "icon" : "sofa" }, { "text" : "Bad" , "icon" : "sofa" }, { "text" : "Kinderzimmer" , "icon" : "sofa" } ] } ]

Submenu

submenus must be defined by a JSON string:

Submenu JSON Properties

Property Description Type Values menuId define a custom id for menu item, will be written to the "Object Id for selected menu item id or name" if selected string text text of submenu string icon icon or image path of entry string iconColor icon color (works not if image is used) color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) divider show a divider boolean false, true userGroups user groups that are allowed to view and control this entry. array[string] id of user groups behaviorNotInUserGroup hide or disable entry if user is not part of user group string hide, disabled

Submenu JSON Properties - Example

[ { "text" : "subitem0" , "icon" : "account" , "iconColor" : "red" }, { "text" : "subitem1" , "icon" : "home" , "iconColor" : "green" , "divider" : "true" }, { "text" : "subitem1" , "divider" : "true" , "icon" : "/vis.0/myImages/devices/lxc_iobroker.png" , "userGroups" : [ "administrator" , "user" ], "behaviorNotInUserGroup" : "disabled" } ]

Charts

Bar Chart

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description set datasets with The data for the BarChart can be entered via the editor or a JSON string can be used number of items number of bars using vis editor for the data of list Object Id object id of datapoint containing json string. Allowed properties are described below Object ID[x] object id for the single bars using vis editor

Dataset JSON Properties

JSON string must be an array of objects with the following properties:

Property Description Type Values label axis label of bar string value bar value number dataColor bar color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) valueText override text of bar string valueColor color of value text hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) valueAppendix appendix of value text string tooltipTitle tooltip title string tooltipText tooltip text string

Dataset JSON Properties - Example

[ { "label" : "val0" , "value" : "30" , "valueColor" : "#ffffff" }, { "label" : "val1" , "value" : "12.54645646" , "tooltipTitle" : "myTitle" }, { "label" : "val2" , "value" : "48" , "dataColor" : "#c2c2c2" , "valueAppendix" : "

extra" }, { "label" : "val3" , "value" : "97" , "valueColor" : "#ffffff" }, { "label" : "val4" , "value" : "32" , "valueText" : "text" } ]

Pie Chart

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description set datasets with The data for the PieChart can be entered via the editor or a JSON string can be used number of items number of pies pieces using vis editor for the data of list Object Id object id of datapoint containing json string. Allowed properties are described below Object ID[x] object id for the single pies pieces using vis editor

Dataset JSON Properties

JSON string must be an array of objects with the following properties:

Property Description Type Values label axis label of pie string value pie value number dataColor pie color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) valueText override text of pie string valueColor color of value text hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) valueAppendix appendix of value text string tooltipTitle tooltip title string tooltipText tooltip text string

Dataset JSON Properties - Example

[ { "label" : "val0" , "value" : "30" , "valueColor" : "#ffffff" }, { "label" : "val1" , "value" : "12.54645646" }, { "label" : "val2" , "value" : "48" , "dataColor" : "#c2c2c2" , "valueAppendix" : "

extra" }, { "label" : "val3" , "value" : "97" , "valueColor" : "#ffffff" }, { "label" : "val4" , "value" : "32" , "valueText" : "text" } ]

Line History Chart:

Required Adapter: SQL, History or InfluxDb!

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description adapter instance Instance for the sql or history adapter controlling time interval using object Id of a datapoint to change the time interval of the chart.



If the datapoint is from type 'string' it must contain one of the linked values

If the datapoint is from type 'number', it must contain the starting timestamp of the graph.



For example, you can use a button here to change the display of the chart during runtime boolean object for update Id of adatapoint to trigger a manual refresh of the chart.

For example, you can use a button here to refresh the chart during runtime chart timeout timeout for loading the chart data. If you get a timeout error message, increase this value debug mode if you have problems or errors, activate the debug mode and attach the console log (F12) data to the issue Object Id[x] id of datapoint with activated history instance display method[x] aggregation method max. number of data points to be displayed[x] Number of maximum data points to display time interval between the data points in [s][x] Optional setting, overrides the 'count' setting.

Distance between the individual data points in seconds.

For example, if you want to display data points every minute, you have to enter 60 here data multiply with[x] Optional setting, multiply every datapoint with the given value time formats of x-axis Change the time format of the X-axis. Time formats must be entered for all time units, the following time units are permitted.

Approved time formats must be entered according to the moment.js library, see link tooltip time formats Change the time format of the tooltip. Time formats must be entered for all time units, the following time units are permitted.

Approved time formats must be entered according to the moment.js library, see link

JSON Chart

With the JSON chart you have the maximum freedom to create a mixed chart (line, bars and stacked bars) by script.

JSON Properties

General

Property Description Type Values axisLabels axis label of graph Array numbers or string graphs data of graphs array<graph> see graph

graph

Property Description Type Values data data of graph or data with timestamp Array[numbers] | Array[values with timestamp] number type type of graph string 'line', 'bar' legendText text of legend string displayOrder overlay order of graph number 1, 2, ... color color of graph color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) use_gradient_color use gradient color boolean false, true gradient_color gradient color array array[gradientColor] [ { value: -20, color: '#7d3c98' }, { value: 0, color: '#2874a6' } ] tooltip_title title of tooltip string | array[string] tooltip_text ovveride text of tooltip string | array[string] tooltip_MinDigits max decimals of tooltip value number 0, 1, 2, ... tooltip_MaxDigits max decimals of tooltip value number 0, 1, 2, ... tooltip_AppendText append text to tooltip value string datalabel_show show data labels for graph string | boolean false, true, auto datalabel_anchor anchor of data labels string center, start, end datalabel_align position of the data label relative to the anchor point string left, start, center, end, right, top, bottom datalabel_offset distance (in pixels) to pull the data label away from the anchor point number 0, 1, 2, ... datalabel_text_align text aligment of the data label string left, start, center, end, right datalabel_rotation clockwise rotation angle (in degrees) of the data label number 0, 1, 2, ... datalabel_steps show data label every x step number 0, 1, 2, ... datalabel_minDigits minimum decimals of data labels number 0, 1, 2, ... datalabel_maxDigits maximum decimals of data labels number 0, 1, 2, ... datalabel_override override text of data label array[string] datalabel_append append text to data label string datalabel_color data label color color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) datalabel_fontFamily data label font family string datalabel_fontSize data label font size number 1, 2, 5, ... datalabel_backgroundColor data label background color color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) datalabel_borderColor data label border color color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) datalabel_borderWidth data label border width number 1, 2, 5, ... datalabel_borderRadius data label border radius number 1, 2, 5, ...

graph line chart spfeicifc

Property Description Type Values line_pointStyle point style of line string circle, cross, crossRot, dash, line, rect, rectRounded, rectRot, star, triangle line_pointSize point size of line number 1, 2, 3, ... line_pointSizeHover point size of line number 1, 2, 3, ... line_PointColor color of line point color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) line_PointColorBorder border color of line point color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) line_PointColorHover hover color of line point color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) line_PointColorBorderHover border hover color of line point color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) line_spanGaps draw lines if data has gaps boolean false, true line_steppedLine enable stepped line boolean false, true line_Tension smothness of line number 0 - 1 line_Thickness thikness of line number 1, 2, 5, ... line_UseFillColor use fill color under line boolean false, true line_FillColor fill color under line color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) use_line_gradient_fill_color use gradient fill color boolean false, true line_gradient_fill_color gradient color array array[gradientColor] [ { value: -20, color: '#7d3c98' }, { value: 0, color: '#2874a6' } ] line_FillBetweenLines fill color to next / previous line string '+1', '-1', '+2', ...

graph bar chart spfeicifc

Property Description Type Values barIsStacked stacked bar. If you have a comined chart (Line + stacked Bar), then you must also set this value for the line dataset! boolean false, true barStackId id of stack. Bar that should combine to a stack must have the same id number 1, 2, 5, ... barColorHover hover color of bar color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) barBorderColor border color of bar color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) barBorderWidth thikness of bar border number 1, 2, 5, ... barBorderColorHover border hover color of bar color | array[colors] hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) barBorderWidthHover hover thikness of bar border number 1, 2, 5, ...

graph y-Axis

Property Description Type Values yAxis_id id of y-axis. If you would like to use a common y-axis for multipl graph data, use the same id. number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_position position of y-axis string left, right yAxis_show show y-axis boolean false, true yAxis_title_text y-axis title string yAxis_title_color override y-axis title color color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) yAxis_title_fontFamily override y-axis title font family string yAxis_title_fontSize override y-axis title font size number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_min minimum value of y-axis number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_max maximum value of y-axis number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_step steps of y-axis number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_minimumDigits y-axis minimum number of decimal places number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_maximumDigits y-axis maximum number of decimal places number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_maxSteps maximum steps of y-axis number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_distance override y-axis value distance to axis number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_appendix append text to y-axis value string yAxis_color override y-axis value color color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) yAxis_fontFamily override y-axis value font family string yAxis_fontSize override y-axis value font size number 1, 2, 5, ... yAxis_zeroLineWidth width of y-axis zero line number 0.3, 1.5, 4, ... yAxis_zeroLineColor y-axis zero line color color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) yAxis_gridLines_show show y-axis grid lines boolean false, true yAxis_gridLines_color color of y-axis grid lines color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) yAxis_gridLines_lineWidth width of grid lines number 0 - 1 yAxis_gridLines_border_show show border of y-axis grid lines boolean false, true yAxis_gridLines_ticks_show show y-axis grid interval ticks boolean false, true yAxis_gridLines_ticks_length length of y-axis grid ticks number 1, 2, 5, ...

gradientColor

Property Description Type Values value value where color should be applied number 1, 2, 5, ... color color for value color hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Chart with time axis

JSON Chart supports data that have a timestamp. To use this the data array must have values for timestamp (x-axis value) and value (y-axis value).

Property Description Type Values t timestamp - xAxis value number 1, 2, 5, ... y value for timestamp - yAxis value number 1, 2, 5, ...

Property Description Type Values xAxis_bounds scale boundary strategy



'data': makes sure data are fully visible, labels outside are removed

'ticks': makes sure ticks are fully visible, data outside are truncated String data, ticks xAxis_timeFormats time formats for the x-axis Object Time formats must be entered for all time units, the following time units are permitted.

Approved time formats must be entered according to the moment.js library, see link xAxis_tooltip_timeFormats time formats for the x-axis String Approved time formats must be entered according to the moment.js library, see link xAxis_time_unit force the time format for the x-axis String following units are allowed, see link

Example

{ "axisLabels" : [ "1h" , "2h" , "3h" , "4h" , "5h" , "6h" , "7h" , "8h" , "9h" , "10h" , "11h" , "12h" , "13h" , "14h" , "17h" , "18h" , "19h" , "20h" , "21h" , "22h" , "23h" , "24h" ], "graphs" : [ { "data" : [ 19 , 19 , 18 , 19 , 19 , 20 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 24 , 24 , 24 , 23 , 22 , 23 , 23 , 24 , 23 , 23 , 22 , 22 , 21 , 20 , 20 ], "type" : "line" , "color" : "gray" , "legendText" : "Temperatur" , "line_pointSizeHover" : 5 , "line_pointSize" : 0 , "line_Tension" : 0.3 , "yAxis_show" : false , "yAxis_gridLines_show" : false , "yAxis_gridLines_ticks_length" : 5 , "yAxis_min" : 0 , "yAxis_max" : 30 , "yAxis_step" : 5 , "yAxis_position" : "left" , "yAxis_appendix" : " °C" , "yAxis_zeroLineWidth" : 0.1 , "yAxis_zeroLineColor" : "black" , "displayOrder" : 0 , "tooltip_AppendText" : " °C" , "datalabel_backgroundColor" : [ "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#3aa35b" , "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" , "#0e8917" , "#008000" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#008000" , "#0e8917" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" ], "datalabel_color" : "white" , "datalabel_offset" : -10 , "datalabel_fontFamily" : "RobotoCondensed-Light" , "datalabel_fontSize" : 12 , "datalabel_borderRadius" : 6 , "datalabel_show" : "auto" , "line_PointColor" : [ "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#3aa35b" , "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" , "#0e8917" , "#008000" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#008000" , "#0e8917" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" ], "line_PointColorBorder" : [ "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#3aa35b" , "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" , "#0e8917" , "#008000" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#008000" , "#0e8917" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" ], "line_PointColorHover" : [ "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#3aa35b" , "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" , "#0e8917" , "#008000" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#008000" , "#0e8917" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" ], "line_PointColorBorderHover" : [ "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#3aa35b" , "#2b9a44" , "#2b9a44" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" , "#0e8917" , "#008000" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#668f00" , "#338700" , "#338700" , "#008000" , "#008000" , "#0e8917" , "#1d922e" , "#1d922e" ], "use_gradient_color" : true , "gradient_color" : [{ "value" : -20 , "color" : "#5b2c6f66" }, { "value" : 0 , "color" : "#2874a666" }, { "value" : 14 , "color" : "#73c6b666" }, { "value" : 22 , "color" : "#00800066" }, { "value" : 27 , "color" : "#ffa50066" }, { "value" : 35 , "color" : "#ff000066" } ], "use_line_gradient_fill_color" : true , "line_gradient_fill_color" : [{ "value" : -20 , "color" : "#5b2c6f66" }, { "value" : 0 , "color" : "#2874a666" }, { "value" : 14 , "color" : "#73c6b666" }, { "value" : 22 , "color" : "#00800066" }, { "value" : 27 , "color" : "#ffa50066" }, { "value" : 35 , "color" : "#ff000066" } ] }, { "data" : [ 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 19 , 33 , 36 , 23 , 14 , 16 , 34 , 46 , 40 , 24 , 22 ], "type" : "line" , "color" : "#0d47a1" , "legendText" : "Regenwahrscheinlichkeit" , "line_UseFillColor" : true , "line_pointSize" : 0 , "line_pointSizeHover" : 5 , "yAxis_min" : 0 , "yAxis_max" : 100 , "yAxis_maxSteps" : 10 , "yAxis_position" : "left" , "yAxis_gridLines_show" : false , "yAxis_gridLines_border_show" : false , "yAxis_zeroLineWidth" : 0.1 , "yAxis_zeroLineColor" : "black" , "yAxis_appendix" : " %" , "displayOrder" : 1 , "tooltip_AppendText" : " %" , "datalabel_show" : false }, { "data" : [ "0" , "0" , "0" , "0" , "0" , "0" , "0" , "0" , "0" , "0" , "0" , "1.3" , "2.5" , 0 , 1.9 , 1.17 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.18 , 0.7 , 0.2 , 0 , 0 ], "type" : "bar" , "color" : "#6dd600" , "legendText" : "Niederschlag" , "yAxis_min" : 0 , "yAxis_max" : 5 , "yAxis_maxSteps" : 10 , "yAxis_position" : "right" , "yAxis_gridLines_show" : false , "yAxis_appendix" : " mm" , "yAxis_gridLines_border_show" : false , "yAxis_zeroLineWidth" : 0.1 , "yAxis_zeroLineColor" : "black" , "displayOrder" : 1 , "tooltip_AppendText" : " mm" , "datalabel_show" : false } ] }

{ "axisLabels" : [ "Jan" , "Feb" , "Mrz" , "Apr" ], "graphs" : [{ "type" : "line" , "data" : [ 40 , 22 , 160 , 92 ], "yAxis_id" : 0 , "barIsStacked" : true , "datalabel_show" : false , "line_UseFillColor" : true }, { "type" : "bar" , "barIsStacked" : true , "data" : [ 30 , 69 , 91 , 35 ], "yAxis_id" : 0 , "barStackId" : 0 , "color" : "#6dd600" , "datalabel_color" : "#FFFFFF" , "datalabel_align" : "start" , "use_gradient_color" : true , "gradient_color" : [{ "value" : 60 , "color" : "#6dd600" }, { "value" : 0 , "color" : "lightgray" } ] }, { "type" : "bar" , "barIsStacked" : true , "data" : [ 17 , 68 , 83 , 49 ], "yAxis_id" : 0 , "barStackId" : 1 , "color" : "#ff9800" , "datalabel_color" : "#FFFFFF" , "datalabel_align" : "start" }, { "type" : "bar" , "barIsStacked" : true , "data" : [ 95 , 42 , 34 , 31 ], "yAxis_id" : 0 , "barStackId" : 1 , "color" : "#8e24aa" , "datalabel_color" : "#FFFFFF" , "datalabel_align" : "start" }, { "type" : "bar" , "barIsStacked" : true , "data" : [ 33 , 44 , 22 , 34 ], "yAxis_id" : 0 , "barStackId" : 2 , "color" : "#a65628" , "datalabel_color" : "#FFFFFF" , "datalabel_align" : "start" }, { "type" : "bar" , "barIsStacked" : true , "data" : [ 28 , 34 , 45 , 23 ], "yAxis_id" : 0 , "yAxis_max" : "180" , "barStackId" : 2 , "color" : "#d32f2f" , "datalabel_color" : "#FFFFFF" , "datalabel_align" : "start" } ] }

Table

Editor Settings

Screenshot Setting Description switch Datapoint from type string with input data as shown above data as JSON Optional, input data as shown above if no oid datapoint is set colType[x] If image is selected, object property must have the path to the image (see above) prefix[x] Prefix for object property, internal object binding (see below) and html can be used suffix[x] Suffix for object property, internal object binding (see below) and html can be used object name for sorting[x] Here you can define an other object property that should be used for sorting.

Data - JSON Stucture

Input data must be a json array of objects. You can use any property, there is no fixes structure. Column 0 gets the value of the first property, column 1 gets the value of the second property and so on. Important is, that every Object has the same structure.

[ { "img" : "/vis.0/myImages/erlebnis_50.png" , "name" : "Empire" , "betriebszeit" : "4h 06m" , "funk" : "5G" , "ip" : "10.0.0.1" }, { "img" : "/vis.0/myImages/erlebnis_100.png" , "name" : "Handy" , "betriebszeit" : "13m" , "funk" : "5G" , "ip" : "10.0.0.2" }, { "img" : "/vis.0/myImages/erlebnis_100.png" , "name" : "Harmony Hub - Wohnzimmer" , "betriebszeit" : "18T 07h 21m" , "funk" : "2G" , "ip" : "10.0.0.3" } ]

internal object binding

prefix & suffix supports table internal object binding -> you can access other properties of object by using

[obj. 'propertyName' ]

Example see see above.

Working Widget Example can be found

Control Elements using HTML Widgets

You can use the HTML Widgets directly in the json string. If you would like to customize the cell that conatins the widget, use the following container:

Property Description Type Properties rowspan cell that spans x rows number 1, 2, 3, ... colspan cell that spans x columns number 1, 2, 3, ... cellStyleAttrs css style attributes for cell string html any html element, eg. html widget string

HTML Control Widgets - Example

[ { "col_1": "button toggle", "col_2": { "rowspan": "2", "html": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style = 'width: 80px; height: 60px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type = 'toggle_vertical' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.bool' mdw-buttonStyle = 'raised' mdw-toggleType = 'boolean' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue = 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-buttontext = 'off' mdw-labelTrue = 'on' mdw-labelColorTrue = '#000000' mdw-textFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.vertical.text' mdw-textFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.vertical.text' mdw-alignment = 'center' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.secondary' mdw-colorBgTrue = 'green' mdw-image = 'checkbox-blank-outline' mdw-imageTrue = 'checkbox-marked' mdw-iconPosition = 'top' mdw-iconHeight = '36' mdw-lockEnabled = 'true' mdw-autoLockAfter = '10' mdw-lockIconTop = '5' mdw-lockIconLeft = '5' mdw-lockIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale = '30' > </ div > </ div > " }, "col_3": " < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style = 'width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type = 'toggle_default' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.bool' mdw-buttonStyle = 'raised' mdw-toggleType = 'boolean' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue = 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-buttontext = 'off' mdw-labelTrue = 'on' mdw-textFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text' mdw-textFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary' mdw-colorBgTrue = '#a2bc9f' mdw-image = 'access-point-network-off' mdw-imageColor = '#c70000' mdw-imageTrue = 'access-point-network' mdw-imageTrueColor = '#36fa29' mdw-iconPosition = 'left' mdw-autoLockAfter = '10' mdw-lockIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale = '30' > </ div > ", "col_4": " < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style = 'width: 48px; height: 48px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type = 'toggle_icon' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.bool' mdw-toggleType = 'boolean' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue = 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-image = 'access-point-network-off' mdw-imageColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_off' mdw-imageTrue = 'access-point-network' mdw-imageTrueColor = 'orange' mdw-colorBgFalse = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_off' mdw-colorBgTrue = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_on' mdw-colorPress = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.pressed' mdw-autoLockAfter = '10' mdw-lockIconTop = '45' mdw-lockIconLeft = '55' mdw-lockIconSize = '20' mdw-lockIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon' mdw-lockIconBackground = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon_background' mdw-lockBackgroundSizeFactor = '1' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale = '30' > </ div > " }, { "col_1": "Checkbox / Switch", "col_2": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-checkbox materialdesign-checkbox-html-element' style = 'width: 71px; height: 24px; position: relative; overflow: visible !important; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.bool' mdw-toggleType = 'boolean' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue = 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-labelFalse = 'on' mdw-labelTrue = 'off' mdw-labelPosition = 'left' mdw-labelClickActive = 'true' mdw-valueFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.checkbox.value' mdw-valueFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.checkbox.value' mdw-colorCheckBox = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.on' mdw-colorCheckBoxBorder = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.border' mdw-colorCheckBoxHover = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.hover' mdw-labelColorFalse = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.text_off' mdw-labelColorTrue = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.text_on' mdw-autoLockAfter = '10' mdw-lockIconTop = '5' mdw-lockIconLeft = '5' mdw-lockIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale = '30' > </ div > </ div > ", "col_3": { "cellStyleAttrs": "padding: 8px;", "html": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-switch materialdesign-switch-html-element' style = 'width: 83px; height: 44px; position: relative; overflow: visible !important; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.bool' mdw-toggleType = 'boolean' mdw-stateIfNotTrueValue = 'on' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-labelFalse = 'off' mdw-labelTrue = 'on' mdw-labelPosition = 'right' mdw-labelClickActive = 'true' mdw-valueFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.switch.value' mdw-valueFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.switch.value' mdw-colorSwitchThumb = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.off' mdw-colorSwitchTrack = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.track' mdw-colorSwitchTrue = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.on' mdw-colorSwitchHover = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.off_hover' mdw-colorSwitchHoverTrue = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.on_hover' mdw-labelColorFalse = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.text_off' mdw-labelColorTrue = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.text_on' mdw-lockEnabled = 'true' mdw-autoLockAfter = '10' mdw-lockIconTop = '5' mdw-lockIconLeft = '5' mdw-lockIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale = '30' > </ div > </ div > " } }, { "col_1": "Button State", "col_2": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style = 'width: 48px; height: 48px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type = 'state_icon' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.number' mdw-value = '100' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-image = 'battery' mdw-imageColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_off' mdw-iconHeight = '26' mdw-colorBgFalse = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_off' mdw-colorPress = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.pressed' mdw-autoLockAfter = '10' mdw-lockIconTop = '45' mdw-lockIconLeft = '55' mdw-lockIconSize = '20' mdw-lockIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon' mdw-lockIconBackground = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon_background' mdw-lockBackgroundSizeFactor = '1' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale = '30' > </ div > </ div > ", "col_3": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style = 'width: 100px; height: 100%; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type = 'state_default' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.number' mdw-buttonStyle = 'raised' mdw-value = '70' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-buttontext = '70' mdw-textFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text' mdw-textFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary' mdw-image = 'battery-70' mdw-iconPosition = 'left' mdw-iconHeight = '20' mdw-lockEnabled = 'true' mdw-autoLockAfter = '10' mdw-lockIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale = '30' > </ div > </ div > ", "col_4": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element' style = 'width: 102px; height: 67px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type = 'state_vertical' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.number' mdw-buttonStyle = 'raised' mdw-value = '10' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-buttontext = '10' mdw-textFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.vertical.text' mdw-textFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.vertical.text' mdw-alignment = 'center' mdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.primary' mdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.vertical.secondary' mdw-image = 'battery-10' mdw-iconPosition = 'top' mdw-iconHeight = '38' mdw-autoLockAfter = '10' mdw-lockIconTop = '5' mdw-lockIconLeft = '5' mdw-lockIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon' mdw-lockFilterGrayscale = '30' > </ div > </ div > " }, { "col_1": "Progress", "col_2": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-progress materialdesign-progress-html-element' style = 'width: 83px; height: 81px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type = 'circular' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.number' mdw-min = '0' mdw-max = '100' mdw-progressCircularSize = '80' mdw-progressCircularWidth = '10' mdw-progressCircularRotate = '90' mdw-colorProgressBackground = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background' mdw-colorProgress = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track' mdw-innerColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.circular_background' mdw-colorOneCondition = '60' mdw-colorOne = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1' mdw-colorTwoCondition = '80' mdw-colorTwo = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2' mdw-showValueLabel = 'true' mdw-valueLabelStyle = 'progressValue' mdw-valueMaxDecimals = '3' mdw-textColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text' mdw-textFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text' mdw-textFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text' > </ div > </ div > ", "col_3": { "colspan": "2", "html": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-progress materialdesign-progress-html-element' style = 'width: 80%; height: 36px; position: relative; padding: 0px;' mdw-type = 'linear' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.number' mdw-min = '0' mdw-max = '100' mdw-colorProgressBackground = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background' mdw-colorProgress = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track' mdw-colorOneCondition = '50' mdw-colorOne = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1' mdw-colorTwoCondition = '70' mdw-colorTwo = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2' mdw-showValueLabel = 'true' mdw-valueLabelStyle = 'progressPercent' mdw-textColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text' mdw-textFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text' mdw-textFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text' mdw-textAlign = 'end' > </ div > </ div > " } }, { "col_1": "Slider", "col_2": { "colspan": "2", "cellStyleAttrs": "overflow: visible;", "html": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-slider-vertical materialdesign-slider-html-element' style = 'width: 90%; height: 60px; position: relative; overflow:visible !important; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.number' mdw-orientation = 'horizontal' mdw-knobSize = 'knobSmall' mdw-step = '1' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-showTicks = 'no' mdw-tickTextColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.tick' mdw-tickFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.ticks' mdw-tickFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.ticks' mdw-tickColorBefore = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.tick_before' mdw-tickColorAfter = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.tick_after' mdw-colorBeforeThumb = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_before' mdw-colorThumb = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control' mdw-colorAfterThumb = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_behind' mdw-prepandTextWidth = '1' mdw-prepandTextColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.text_prepand' mdw-prepandTextFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.prepand' mdw-prepandTextFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.prepand' mdw-showValueLabel = 'true' mdw-valueLabelStyle = 'sliderValue' mdw-valueLabelUnit = '%' mdw-valueFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.value' mdw-valueFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.value' mdw-valueLabelColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.text' mdw-valueLabelWidth = '50' mdw-showThumbLabel = 'yes' mdw-thumbBackgroundColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_background' mdw-thumbFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_text' mdw-thumbFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.control' mdw-thumbFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.control' > </ div > </ div > " }, "col_3": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-slider-round materialdesign-roundslider-html-element' style = 'width: 79px; height: 67px; position: relative;' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.number' mdw-step = '1' mdw-startAngle = '135' mdw-arcLength = '270' mdw-handleZoom = '1.5' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-colorSliderBg = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.background' mdw-colorBeforeThumb = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_before' mdw-colorThumb = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control' mdw-colorAfterThumb = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_behind' mdw-valueLabelColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.text' mdw-showValueLabel = 'true' mdw-valueLabelStyle = 'sliderValue' mdw-valueFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.value' mdw-valueFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.value' > </ div > </ div > " }, { "col_1": "Select", "col_2": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-select materialdesign-select-html-element' style = 'width: 90%; height: 38px; position: relative; overflow: visible; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.number' mdw-inputType = 'text' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-inputLayout = 'regular' mdw-inputAlignment = 'left' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorHover = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_hover' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorSelected = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_selected' mdw-inputTextFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.text' mdw-inputTextFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.text' mdw-inputTextColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.text' mdw-inputLabelText = 'by Editor' mdw-inputLabelColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label' mdw-inputLabelColorSelected = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label_selected' mdw-inputLabelFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.label' mdw-inputLabelFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.label' mdw-inputTranslateX = '-29' mdw-inputAppendixColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.appendix' mdw-showInputMessageAlways = 'true' mdw-inputMessageFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.message' mdw-inputMessageFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.message' mdw-inputMessageColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.message' mdw-inputCounterColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.counter' mdw-clearIconShow = 'true' mdw-clearIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_clear' mdw-collapseIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_collapse' mdw-listDataMethod = 'inputPerEditor' mdw-countSelectItems = '2' mdw-listPosition = 'auto' mdw-listItemBackgroundColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.background' mdw-listItemBackgroundHoverColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.hover' mdw-listItemBackgroundSelectedColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.selected' mdw-listItemRippleEffectColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.effect' mdw-showSelectedIcon = 'prepend-inner' mdw-listIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.icon' mdw-listItemFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFont = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.text' mdw-listItemSubFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFont = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.subText' mdw-showValue = 'true' mdw-listItemValueFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFont = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.value' mdw-value0 = '10' mdw-label0 = 'val0' mdw-listIcon0 = 'alpha-d-box' mdw-value1 = '70' mdw-label1 = 'val1' mdw-listIcon1 = 'account-alert' mdw-value2 = '100' mdw-label2 = 'val2' mdw-listIcon2 = 'karate' > </ div > </ div > ", "col_3": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-select materialdesign-select-html-element' style = 'width: 90%; height: 38px; position: relative; overflow: visible; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.number' mdw-inputType = 'text' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-inputLayout = 'regular' mdw-inputAlignment = 'left' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorHover = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_hover' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorSelected = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_selected' mdw-inputTextFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.text' mdw-inputTextFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.text' mdw-inputTextColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.text' mdw-inputLabelText = 'by Value List' mdw-inputLabelColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label' mdw-inputLabelColorSelected = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label_selected' mdw-inputLabelFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.label' mdw-inputLabelFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.label' mdw-inputTranslateX = '-29' mdw-inputAppendixColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.appendix' mdw-showInputMessageAlways = 'true' mdw-inputMessageFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.message' mdw-inputMessageFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.message' mdw-inputMessageColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.message' mdw-inputCounterColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.counter' mdw-clearIconShow = 'true' mdw-clearIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_clear' mdw-collapseIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_collapse' mdw-listDataMethod = 'valueList' mdw-countSelectItems = '0' mdw-valueList = '10;30;90' mdw-valueListLabels = 'val1;val2;val3' mdw-valueListIcons = 'home;home;home' mdw-listPosition = 'auto' mdw-listItemBackgroundColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.background' mdw-listItemBackgroundHoverColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.hover' mdw-listItemBackgroundSelectedColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.selected' mdw-listItemRippleEffectColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.effect' mdw-showSelectedIcon = 'prepend-inner' mdw-listIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.icon' mdw-listItemFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFont = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.text' mdw-listItemSubFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFont = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.subText' mdw-showValue = 'true' mdw-listItemValueFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFont = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.value' > </ div > </ div > ", "col_4": { "cellStyleAttrs": "padding: 6px;", "html": " < div style = 'display: flex; justify-content: center' > < div class = 'vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-select materialdesign-select-html-element' style = 'width: 293px; height: 38px; position: relative; overflow: visible; display: flex; align-items: center;' mdw-oid = '0_userdata.0.MDW.Table.Control.string' mdw-inputType = 'text' mdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices = '50' mdw-inputLayout = 'solo-rounded' mdw-inputAlignment = 'center' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorHover = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_hover' mdw-inputLayoutBorderColorSelected = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_selected' mdw-inputTextFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.text' mdw-inputTextFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.text' mdw-inputTextColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.text' mdw-inputLabelText = 'by JSON Editor' mdw-inputLabelColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label' mdw-inputLabelColorSelected = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label_selected' mdw-inputLabelFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.label' mdw-inputLabelFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.label' mdw-inputTranslateX = '-29' mdw-inputAppendixColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.appendix' mdw-inputAppendixFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.appendix' mdw-showInputMessageAlways = 'true' mdw-inputMessageFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.message' mdw-inputMessageFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.message' mdw-inputMessageColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.message' mdw-inputCounterColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.counter' mdw-inputCounterFontFamily = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.counter' mdw-clearIconShow = 'true' mdw-clearIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_clear' mdw-collapseIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_collapse' mdw-listDataMethod = 'jsonStringObject' mdw-countSelectItems = '0' mdw-jsonStringObject = '[ { "text": "1 Tag", "value": "1 day" }, { "text": "3 Tage", "value": "3 days" }, { "text": "1 Woche", "value": "7 days" }, { "text": "2 Wochen", "value": "14 days" }, { "text": "1 Monat", "value": "1 month" }, { "text": "2 Monate", "value": "2 months" }, { "text": "3 Monate", "value": "3 months" }, { "text": "6 Monate", "value": "6 months" }, { "text": "1 Jahr", "value": "1 year" } ]' mdw-listPosition = 'auto' mdw-listItemBackgroundColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.background' mdw-listItemBackgroundHoverColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.hover' mdw-listItemBackgroundSelectedColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.selected' mdw-listItemRippleEffectColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.effect' mdw-showSelectedIcon = 'prepend-inner' mdw-listIconColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.icon' mdw-listItemFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFont = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.text' mdw-listItemFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.text' mdw-listItemSubFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFont = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.subText' mdw-listItemSubFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.subText' mdw-showValue = 'true' mdw-listItemValueFontSize = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFont = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.value' mdw-listItemValueFontColor = '#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.value' > </ div > </ div > " } }, { "col_1": "col_1", "col_2": "col_2", "col_3": "col_3", "col_4": "col_4" } ]

Control Elements - deprecated since v0.5.0

deprecated Use HTML Widgets instead!

To generate a control element (button, checkbox, etc.) in cell of the table you must create an object instead of a string.

Responsive Layout

There are two widgets - Masonry Views and Grid Views - with which it is possible to create a repsonsive layout (a layout for desktop, tablet and mobile). Both Widgets has multiple view in widget integrated.

Masonry Views

Masonry Views has multiple view in widget integrated, that will be ordered automatically depending of the width of the widget. With this widget it is possible to create a responsive layout (one layout for desktop, tablet and mobil). Masonry views are especially useful if the views included have different heights.

Take a look at the Material Design Widgets example project to understand how it works.

Editor Settings

Screenshot Setting Description Depending on the width of the widget, the number of columns and the distance between the views can be set. The settings can be set independently for portrait and landscape format. To find out the width of the resolution for the different devices, activate the Resolution Assistant under the common settings. width of view[x] Define the width of the view. Allowed values are number, px, % or calc. Examples: 100 , 100px , 55% , calc(60% - 12px) height of view[x] Here you can specify the height of the view used.



If you want the height to adjust variably to the view, then this input must be empty and for the widget with the highest height in the view the position must be set to relative, see screenshot:





Grid Views

Grid Views has multiple view in widget integrated, that will be ordered automatically depending of the width of the widget. With this widget it is possible to create a responsive layout (one layout for desktop, tablet and mobil). Grid views are especially useful if the views included have the same heights.

The Grid View widget has 12 columns in total. If you want a view to have a width of 4 columns, you have to set column span to 4 in the corresponding view[x]

Take a look at the Material Design Widgets example project to understand how it works.

Editor Settings

Screenshot Setting Description Depending on the width of the widget, defined from which width of the widget the rules for column span of the individual views[x] can be applied and the distance between the views. The settings can be set independently for portrait and landscape format. To find out the width of the resolution for the different devices, activate the Resolution Assistant under the common settings. Define the column span of the view depending of the current width resolution rule.

You can also specify here whether a view should only be displayed at a resolution higher or lower than a defined value or whether it should be visible via a object id. height of view[x] Here you can specify the height of the view used.



If you want the height to adjust variably to the view, then this input must be empty and for the widget with the highest height in the view the position must be set to relative, see screenshot:





Alerts

Alerts widget can be used e.g. to display messages in the VIS, like it works with the pushover adapter, but directly in the VIS.

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description number of columns define number of columns Object ID Object must be a json string. Allowed properties are described below max. Alerts max number of Alerts that should be shown.

Datapoint JSON Properties

Property Description Type Values text text of menu item string backgroundColor background color of alert item string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) borderColor border color of alert item string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) icon material design icon or image path for menu item string iconColor color of material design icon string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) fontColor font color of alert item string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5)

Datapoint JSON Properties - Example

[ { "text" : "we have a new message" , "backgroundColor" : "" , "borderColor" : "darkred" , "icon" : "message-alert-outline" , "iconColor" : "darkred" , "fontColor" : "blue" }, { "text" : "we have a new message" , "backgroundColor" : "#e6b0aa" , "borderColor" : "green" , "icon" : "/vis/img/bulb_on.png" , "iconColor" : "green" , "fontColor" : "gold" }, { "text" : "we have a new message" , "backgroundColor" : "" , "borderColor" : "gold" , "icon" : "alert-outline" , "iconColor" : "gold" , "fontColor" : "" } ]

Script: send alert to widget

With the following script you can send easy messages to datapoint that is used by the Alerts Widget. The script must put into global scripts. Then it is possible to send message with the following command

materialDesignWidgets.sendTo('datapoint_id', 'message', 'color');

var materialDesignWidgets = {}; materialDesignWidgets.sendTo = function (id, text , backgroundColor = '' , borderColor = '' , icon = '' , iconColor = '' , fontColor = '' ) { let json = getState(id).val; if ( json ) { try { json = JSON .parse( json ); } catch (e) { json = []; console.warn( 'Wert ist kein JSON string! Wert wird ersetzt!' ); } } else { json = []; } json .push( { text : text , backgroundColor: backgroundColor, borderColor: borderColor, icon: icon, iconColor: iconColor, fontColor: fontColor } ) setState(id, JSON .stringify( json ), true ); }

Calendar

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description Object Id id of datapoint. Datapoint must contains a json string. Allowed json properties are desribed below days of the week to be shown Specifies which days of the week to display. To display Monday through Friday only, a value of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 can be used. To display a week starting on Monday a value of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 0 can be used. Object ID Object must be a json string, which must be structured as described above start hour The hour from which appointments should be displayed in the week and day view. end hour The hour until which appointments should be displayed in the week and day view Override the default date formats. Allowed formats are described in the documentation of momentjs

Datapoint JSON Properties

Property Description Type Values name name of Event string color background color of event string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) colorText text color of event string hex(#44739e), rgb(20, 50, 200), rgba(20, 50, 200, 0.5) start start date and time of event. For all day events use only a date without time. string YYYY-MM-DD | YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm end end date and time of event. For all day events use only a date without time string YYYY-MM-DD | YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm

Datapoint JSON Properties - Example

[ { "name" : "Event" , "color" : "#e74c3c" , "colorText" : "#FFFFFF" , "start" : "2020-01-24" , "end" : "2020-01-26" }, { "name" : "Meeting" , "color" : "#717d7e" , "colorText" : "#FFFFFF" , "start" : "2020-03-23 16:00" , "end" : "2020-03-24 17:15" } ]

Script: ical conversion

If you want to use the widget with the ical adapter, you can use the following script to convert the ical object to work with the widget.

// momentjs is required as dependecies in javascript adapter const moment = require("moment"); var instances = $(`[id=ical.*.data. table ]`); instances. on (ical2CalendarWidget); // remove this, if you know to use your own datapoint let datapointId = 'materialdesignwidgets.calendar.ical2calendar' createState(datapointId, "[]", { read : true , write : false , desc : "JSON String for Calendar Widget", type : "string", def: "[]" }); function ical2CalendarWidget() { try { let calList = []; for (var inst = 0 ; inst <= instances.length - 1 ; inst++) { let icalObj = getState(instances[inst]).val; if (icalObj) { for (var i = 0 ; i <= icalObj.length - 1 ; i++) { let item = icalObj[i]; // extract calendar color let calendarName = item._class.split( ' ' )[ 0 ].replace( 'ical_' , '' ); let startTime = moment(item._date); let endTime = moment(item._end); let start = startTime.format("YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm"); let end = endTime.format("YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm"); if (startTime.format( 'HH:mm' ) === '00:00' && endTime.format( 'HH:mm' ) === '00:00' ) { // is full -day event if (endTime.diff(startTime, 'hours' ) === 24 ) { // full -day event, one day start = startTime.format("YYYY-MM-DD"); end = startTime.format("YYYY-MM-DD"); } else { // full -day event, multiple days start = startTime.format("YYYY-MM-DD"); end = endTime.format("YYYY-MM-DD"); } } // create object for calendar widget calList.push({ name : item.event, color: getMyCalendarColor(calendarName), colorText: getMyCalendarTextColor(calendarName), start : start , end : end }) } function getMyCalendarColor(calendarName) { // assign colors via the calendar names, use calendar name as set in ical if (calendarName === 'calendar1' ) { return '#FF0000' ; } else if (calendarName === 'calendar2' ) { return '#44739e' } else if (calendarName === 'calendar3' ) { return '#32a852' } } function getMyCalendarTextColor(calendarName) { // assign colors via the calendar names, use calendar name as set in ical if (calendarName === 'calendar1' ) { return '#FFFFFF' ; } else if (calendarName === 'calendar2' ) { return '#FFFFFF' } else if (calendarName === 'calendar3' ) { return '#FFFFFF' } } } // Enter the destination data point that is to be used as object ID in the widget setState(datapointId, JSON .stringify(calList), true ); } } catch (e) { console.error(`ical2MaterialDesignCalendarWidget: message: ${e.message}, stack: ${e.stack}`); } } ical2CalendarWidget();

Dialog

Editor Settings

Settings that are not listed in the table below are self-explanatory.

Screenshot Setting Description method to show dialog show dialog using a button or using a datapoint (type boolean) Conatins view the view that should be shown by the dialog show fullscreen dialog if resoltuion is lower than Show fullscreen dialog if resolution is lower than the given value.

HTML Widgets

Create a html widget from the supported Material Design widgets to use it in any other widget that supports html. Just style your Material Design widget, press the generate Html Element , copy the data and paste it to any widget that supports html tags. Or use it in scripts to generate dynamically Widgets.

Attention: attributes of html tags must surrounded by ' (single quote)

(single quote) double quotes " used in attributes must be escaped like \" compare this with the shown examples of the diffrent widgets

More information about the supported properties can be found in the chapter HTML Properties of the individual widgets

Examples

Slider Round combined with Icon Button using HTML Widget

Round slider and icon button comined in a html widget

Widget to import via VIS Editor:

[{ "tpl" : "tplHtml" , "data" :{ "g_fixed" : false , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "refreshInterval" : "0" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "html" : "<div>

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-slider-round materialdesign-roundslider-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 100px; height: 100px; position: relative;'

\tmdw-oid='0_userdata.0.MDW.Slider.val0'

\tmdw-step='1'

\tmdw-startAngle='135'

\tmdw-arcLength='270'

\tmdw-handleZoom='1.5'

\tmdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices='50'

\tmdw-colorSliderBg='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.background'

\tmdw-colorBeforeThumb='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_before'

\tmdw-colorThumb='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control'

\tmdw-colorAfterThumb='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_behind'

\tmdw-valueLabelColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.text'

></div>

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon-button materialdesign-button-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 60px; height: 60px; position: absolute; padding: 0px; top: calc(50% - 30px); left:calc(50% - 30px);'

\tmdw-type='toggle_icon'

\tmdw-oid='0_userdata.0.MDW.Slider.val0'

\tmdw-toggleType='value'

\tmdw-valueOff='0'

\tmdw-valueOn='50'

\tmdw-iconHeight='35'

\tmdw-stateIfNotTrueValue='on'

\tmdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices='50'

\tmdw-image='lightbulb-off'

\tmdw-imageColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.icon_off'

\tmdw-imageTrue='lightbulb-on'

\tmdw-imageTrueColor='gold'

\tmdw-colorBgFalse='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_off'

\tmdw-colorBgTrue='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.background_on'

\tmdw-colorPress='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.pressed'

\tmdw-autoLockAfter='10'

\tmdw-lockIconTop='45'

\tmdw-lockIconLeft='55'

\tmdw-lockIconSize='20'

\tmdw-lockIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon'

\tmdw-lockIconBackground='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.icon.lock_icon_background'

\tmdw-lockBackgroundSizeFactor='1'

\tmdw-lockFilterGrayscale='30'

></div>

</div>" }, "style" :{ "left" : "527px" , "top" : "76px" , "width" : "100px" , "height" : "100px" }, "widgetSet" : "basic" }]

List with HTML Widgets

A list with custom control elements using HTML Widgets

Widget to import via VIS Editor:

[{ "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-List" , "data" :{ "g_fixed" : false , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "vibrateOnMobilDevices" : "50" , "listType" : "text" , "listItemDividerStyle" : "padded" , "listLayout" : "card" , "showScrollbar" : false , "listItemDataMethod" : "inputPerEditor" , "countListItems" : "5" , "listItemAlignment" : "left" , "listItemBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.background_off" , "listItemBackgroundActive" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.background_on" , "colorSwitchThumb" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.off" , "colorSwitchTrack" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.track" , "colorSwitchTrue" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.on" , "colorSwitchHover" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.off_hover" , "colorCheckBox" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.checkbox.on" , "colorListItemHover" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.hover" , "colorListItemSelected" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.selected" , "colorListItemText" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.text" , "colorListItemTextSecondary" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.subText" , "colorListItemTextRight" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.text_right" , "colorListItemTextSecondaryRight" : "{mode:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.darkTheme;light:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.light.list.subText_right;dark:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.dark.list.subText_right; mode === \"true\" ? dark : light}" , "colorListItemHeaders" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.header" , "colorListItemDivider" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.divider" , "headerFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.list.header" , "listItemFont" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.list.text" , "listItemSubFont" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.list.subText" , "listItemRightFont" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.list.text_right" , "listItemSubRightFont" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.list.subText_right" , "listItemTextSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.list.text" , "listItemSubTextSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.list.subText" , "listItemTextRightSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.list.text_right" , "listItemSubTextRightSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.list.subText_right" , "listItemHeaderTextSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.list.header" , "listImageColor0" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_off" , "listImageActiveColor0" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_on" , "listImageColor1" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_off" , "listImageActiveColor1" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_on" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "groupHeader0" : "List with HTML Widgets" , "label0" : "Button Toggle" , "rightLabel0" : "<div style=\"display: flex; justify-content: flex-end;\">

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 103px; height: 29px; position: relative; padding: 0px; margin-right: 10px;'

\tmdw-type='toggle_default'

\tmdw-oid='0_userdata.0.bool'

\tmdw-buttonStyle='raised'

\tmdw-toggleType='boolean'

\tmdw-stateIfNotTrueValue='on'

\tmdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices='50'

\tmdw-buttontext='off'

\tmdw-labelTrue='on'

\tmdw-textFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text'

\tmdw-textFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text'

\tmdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary'

\tmdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary'

\tmdw-colorBgTrue='green'

\tmdw-image='checkbox-blank-outline'

\tmdw-imageTrue='checkbox-marked'

\tmdw-iconPosition='left'

\tmdw-lockEnabled='false'

\tmdw-autoLockAfter='10'

\tmdw-lockIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon'

\tmdw-lockFilterGrayscale='30'

></div>

</div>" , "rightTextWidth" : "300" , "label1" : "Switch" , "rightLabel1" : "<div style=\"display: flex; justify-content: flex-end;\">

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-switch materialdesign-switch-html-element'

\tstyle='height: 50px; position: relative; overflow: visible !important; display: flex; align-items: center;'

\tmdw-oid='0_userdata.0.bool'

\tmdw-toggleType='boolean'

\tmdw-stateIfNotTrueValue='on'

\tmdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices='50'

\tmdw-labelPosition='right'

\tmdw-labelClickActive='true'

\tmdw-valueFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.switch.value'

\tmdw-valueFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.switch.value'

\tmdw-colorSwitchThumb='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.off'

\tmdw-colorSwitchTrack='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.track'

\tmdw-colorSwitchTrue='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.on'

\tmdw-colorSwitchHover='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.off_hover'

\tmdw-colorSwitchHoverTrue='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.on_hover'

\tmdw-labelColorFalse='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.text_off'

\tmdw-labelColorTrue='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.text_on'

\tmdw-autoLockAfter='10'

\tmdw-lockIconTop='5'

\tmdw-lockIconLeft='5'

\tmdw-lockIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.switch.lock_icon'

\tmdw-lockFilterGrayscale='30'

></div>

</div>" , "listImageColor2" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_off" , "listImageActiveColor2" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_on" , "listImageColor3" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_off" , "listImageActiveColor3" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_on" , "listImageColor4" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_off" , "listImageActiveColor4" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_on" , "listImageColor5" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_off" , "listImageActiveColor5" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_on" , "listImageColor6" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_off" , "listImageActiveColor6" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.icon_on" , "label2" : "Slider" , "rightLabel2" : "<div style=\"display: flex; justify-content: flex-end; overflow:visible !important;\">

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-slider-vertical materialdesign-slider-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; overflow:visible !important; display: flex; align-items: center; padding: 0; margin-right: -6px;'

\tmdw-oid='0_userdata.0.number'

\tmdw-orientation='horizontal'

\tmdw-knobSize='knobSmall'

\tmdw-step='1'

\tmdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices='50'

\tmdw-showTicks='no'

\tmdw-tickTextColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.tick'

\tmdw-tickFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.ticks'

\tmdw-tickFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.ticks'

\tmdw-tickColorBefore='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.tick_before'

\tmdw-tickColorAfter='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.tick_after'

\tmdw-colorBeforeThumb='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_before'

\tmdw-colorThumb='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control'

\tmdw-colorAfterThumb='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_behind'

\tmdw-prepandTextColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.text_prepand'

\tmdw-prepandTextFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.prepand'

\tmdw-prepandTextFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.prepand'

\tmdw-valueLabelStyle='sliderValue'

\tmdw-valueFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.value'

\tmdw-valueFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.value'

\tmdw-valueLabelColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.text'

\tmdw-valueLabelWidth='50'

\tmdw-showThumbLabel='yes'

\tmdw-thumbBackgroundColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_background'

\tmdw-thumbFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.slider.control_text'

\tmdw-thumbFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.slider.control'

\tmdw-thumbFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.slider.control'

></div>

</div>" , "listOverflow2" : true , "listItemRightAlignment" : "left" , "rightLabel3" : "<div style=\"display: flex; justify-content: flex-end; overflow:visible !important; margin-right: 10px;\">

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-progress materialdesign-progress-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 100%; height: 30px; position: relative; padding: 0px;'

\tmdw-type='linear'

\tmdw-oid='0_userdata.0.number'

\tmdw-progressRounded='true'

\tmdw-colorProgressBackground='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background'

\tmdw-colorProgress='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track'

\tmdw-colorOneCondition='50'

\tmdw-colorOne='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1'

\tmdw-colorTwoCondition='70'

\tmdw-colorTwo='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2'

\tmdw-showValueLabel='true'

\tmdw-valueLabelStyle='progressPercent'

\tmdw-textColor='#000'

\tmdw-textFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text'

\tmdw-textFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text'

\tmdw-textAlign='end'

></div>

</div>







" , "rightSubLabel3" : "" , "listOverflow1" : true , "label3" : "Progress" , "dividers0" : true , "dividers1" : true , "dividers2" : true , "dividers3" : true , "listImageHeight" : "" , "listItemHeight" : "40" , "listImage0" : "gesture-tap-button" , "oid1" : "" , "listImage1" : "application-export" , "listImage2" : "view-day" , "listImage3" : "progress-download" , "label4" : "Select" , "rightLabel4" : "<div style=\"display: flex; justify-content: flex-end; margin-right: 10px;\">

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-select materialdesign-select-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 183px; height: 28px; position: relative; overflow: visible; display: flex; align-items: center;'

\tmdw-oid='0_userdata.0.number'

\tmdw-inputType='text'

\tmdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices='50'

\tmdw-inputLayout='regular'

\tmdw-inputAlignment='left'

\tmdw-inputLayoutBorderColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border'

\tmdw-inputLayoutBorderColorHover='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_hover'

\tmdw-inputLayoutBorderColorSelected='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.border_selected'

\tmdw-inputTextFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.text'

\tmdw-inputTextFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.text'

\tmdw-inputTextColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.text'

\tmdw-inputLabelText='by Value List'

\tmdw-inputLabelColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label'

\tmdw-inputLabelColorSelected='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.label_selected'

\tmdw-inputLabelFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.label'

\tmdw-inputLabelFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.label'

\tmdw-inputTranslateX='-29'

\tmdw-inputAppendixColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.appendix'

\tmdw-inputAppendixFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.appendix'

\tmdw-inputAppendixFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.appendix'

\tmdw-showInputMessageAlways='true'

\tmdw-inputMessageFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.message'

\tmdw-inputMessageFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.message'

\tmdw-inputMessageColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.message'

\tmdw-inputCounterColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.counter'

\tmdw-inputCounterFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.counter'

\tmdw-inputCounterFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.counter'

\tmdw-clearIconShow='true'

\tmdw-clearIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_clear'

\tmdw-collapseIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.icon_collapse'

\tmdw-listDataMethod='valueList'

\tmdw-countSelectItems='0'

\tmdw-valueList='10;30;90'

\tmdw-valueListLabels='val1;val2;val3'

\tmdw-valueListIcons='home;home;home'

\tmdw-listPosition='auto'

\tmdw-listItemBackgroundColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.background'

\tmdw-listItemBackgroundHoverColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.hover'

\tmdw-listItemBackgroundSelectedColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.selected'

\tmdw-listItemRippleEffectColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.effect'

\tmdw-showSelectedIcon='prepend-inner'

\tmdw-listIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.icon'

\tmdw-listItemFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.text'

\tmdw-listItemFont='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.text'

\tmdw-listItemFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.text'

\tmdw-listItemSubFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.subText'

\tmdw-listItemSubFont='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.subText'

\tmdw-listItemSubFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.subText'

\tmdw-showValue='true'

\tmdw-listItemValueFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.input.dropdown.value'

\tmdw-listItemValueFont='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.input.dropdown.value'

\tmdw-listItemValueFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.input.menu.value'

></div>

</div>







" , "listImage4" : "airplane-takeoff" , "dividers4" : true , "label5" : "Value" , "subLabel5" : "" , "rightLabel5" : "<div style=\"display: flex; justify-content: flex-end; overflow:visible !important; margin-right: 10px;\">

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 80px; height: 100%; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center;'

\tmdw-debug='false'

\tmdw-oid='0_userdata.0.number'

\tmdw-targetType='auto'

\tmdw-textAlign='end'

\tmdw-valuesFontColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.text'

\tmdw-valuesFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.text'

\tmdw-valuesFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.text'

\tmdw-prepandTextColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.prepand'

\tmdw-prepandTextFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.prepand'

\tmdw-prepandTextFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.prepand'

\tmdw-appendTextColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.append'

\tmdw-appendTextFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.append'

\tmdw-appendTextFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.append'

\tmdw-valueLabelUnit='%'

\tmdw-calculate='#value * 10'

\tmdw-image='information'

\tmdw-imageColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.icon'

\tmdw-iconPosition='left'

\tmdw-changeEffectEnabled='true'

\tmdw-effectFontColor='#00e640'

\tmdw-effectFontSize='16'

\tmdw-effectDuration='750'

></div>

</div>" , "listOverflow5" : false , "dividers5" : true , "listImage5" : "parachute" , "rightLabel6" : "" , "subLabel4" : "" , "listOverflow4" : true , "listBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.list.background" }, "style" :{ "left" : "12px" , "top" : "12px" , "width" : "433px" , "height" : "315px" , "overflow-x" : "" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }]

HTML Widgets using in non Material Design Widgets

Button toggle used in a non Material Design Widget, here using vis-material-advanced ListThermostat Widget

Widget to import via VIS Editor:

[{ "tpl" : "tplMaListThermostat" , "data" :{ "g_fixed" : false , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "showTitle" : "checked" , "onlyTitle" : "" , "titleSize" : "medium" , "widgetBackground" : "#121212" , "TextColor" : "white" , "subtitleSize" : "x-small" , "valueAlign" : "right" , "valueVertical" : "center" , "valueSize" : "medium" , "opacityColor" : "white" , "min" : "14" , "max" : "30" , "cardIcon" : "/icons-mfd-svg/sani_heating_temp.svg" , "showIcon" : "checked" , "centerIcon" : true , "borderRadius" : "10" , "borderColor" : "white" , "useOverallRoundedValues" : "checked" , "roundLeftUp" : "10" , "roundLeftBottom" : "0" , "roundRightUp" : "0" , "roundRightBottom" : "10" , "boxShadow" : "unchecked" , "shadowWidth" : "2" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "subtitle" : "<br>

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-button materialdesign-button-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 100%; height: 50px; position: relative; padding: 0px; z-index: 1'

\tmdw-type='toggle_default'

\tmdw-oid='0_userdata.0.string'

\tmdw-buttonStyle='raised'

\tmdw-toggleType='value'

\tmdw-valueOff='bla'

\tmdw-valueOn='on'

\tmdw-stateIfNotTrueValue='on'

\tmdw-vibrateOnMobilDevices='50'

\tmdw-buttontext=' Toggle'

\tmdw-textFontFamily='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.button.default.text'

\tmdw-textFontSize='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.button.default.text'

\tmdw-mdwButtonPrimaryColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.primary'

\tmdw-mdwButtonSecondaryColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.default.secondary'

\tmdw-colorBgTrue='green'

\tmdw-image='checkbox-marked'

\tmdw-iconPosition='left'

\tmdw-autoLockAfter='10'

\tmdw-lockIconColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.button.lock_icon'

\tmdw-lockFilterGrayscale='30'

></div>" , "title" : "Material Design Button in Material Advanced Widget" }, "style" :{ "left" : "75px" , "top" : "559px" , "width" : "847px" , "height" : "107px" }, "widgetSet" : "vis-material-advanced" }]

Value HTML Widgets using in a complex view

Value widget in a more complex view with conversions, showing how to use the value widget instead of bindings.

View to import via VIS Editor:

{ "settings" : { "style" : { "background_class" : "" }, "theme" : "redmond" , "sizex" : "" , "sizey" : "" , "gridSize" : "" , "snapType" : null }, "widgets" : { "e00001" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Card" , "data" : { "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "cardLayout" : "Basic" , "cardStyle" : "default" , "showTitle" : false , "titleLayout" : "20" , "titleFontFamily" : "" , "showSubTitle" : false , "subtitleLayout" : "" , "subTitleFontFamily" : "" , "showText" : "true" , "textFontSize" : "" , "textFontFamily" : "" , "refresh_oid_delay" : "100" , "refresh_animation_duration" : "150" , "colorBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background" , "colorTitleSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_title" , "colorTextSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_body" , "colorTitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.title" , "colorSubtitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.subTitle" , "colorBody" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.text" , "clickType" : "none" , "controlType" : "link" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "title" : "" , "html" : "<div style=\"width: 100%; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; flex-direction: column; margin-top: -10px\">



<!-- Header Text -->

<div style=\"text-align:center; font-size: 20px; font-family: RobotoCondensed-Regular\">Photovoltaik</div>



<!-- Icon -->

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon materialdesign-materialdesignicons-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 100%; height: 55px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; margin-top: 4px;'

\tmdw-mdwIcon='solar-panel-large'

\tmdw-mdwIconSize='50'

\tmdw-mdwIconColor='gold'

></div>



<!-- Value -> Energie today -->

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

style='width: auto; height: 20px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center;'

mdw-oid='0_userdata.0.Verbrauchszaehler.Photovoltaik.Verbrauch.Tag'

mdw-valueLabelUnit='kWh'

mdw-maxDecimals='1'

mdw-textAlign='left'

mdw-valuesFontColor='#44739e'

mdw-valuesFontFamily='RobotoCondensed-Regular'

mdw-valuesFontSize='13'

\t mdw-image='arrow-down-bold'

\t mdw-imageColor='#44739e'

\t mdw-iconPosition='left'

\t mdw-iconHeight='16'

></div>

</div>" , "showScrollbar" : false , "name" : "Photovoltaik - Card " }, "style" : { "left" : "10px" , "top" : "10px" , "z-index" : "1" , "width" : "calc(50% - 15px)" , "height" : "120px" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00002" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Progress" , "data" : { "oid" : "" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "!=" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "progressRounded" : false , "colorProgressBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background" , "colorProgress" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track" , "colorOne" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1" , "colorTwo" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2" , "showValueLabel" : false , "valueLabelStyle" : "progressValue" , "textColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text" , "textFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text" , "textFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text" , "textAlign" : "center" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "progressIndeterminate" : true , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Photovoltaik.Leistung" , "reverse" : false , "progressRotate" : "yes" , "name" : "Photovoltaik - Progress OUT " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(25% - 2px)" , "top" : "130px" , "width" : "4px" , "height" : "50px" , "z-index" : "1" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00003" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-value" , "data" : { "oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Photovoltaik.Leistung" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "!=" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "targetType" : "auto" , "textAlign" : "start" , "valuesFontColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.text" , "valuesFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.text" , "valuesFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.text" , "prepandTextColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.prepand" , "prepandTextFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.prepand" , "prepandTextFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.prepand" , "appendTextColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.append" , "appendTextFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.append" , "appendTextFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.append" , "image" : "" , "imageColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.icon" , "iconPosition" : "left" , "effectFontColor" : "#00e640" , "effectFontSize" : "" , "effectDuration" : "500" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "valueLabelUnit" : "W" , "changeEffectEnabled" : false , "generateHtmlControl" : "true" , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Photovoltaik.Leistung" , "name" : "Photovoltaik - Leistung" }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(25% + 10px)" , "top" : "140px" , "z-index" : "2" , "width" : "100px" , "height" : "29px" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00004" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Chart-Bar" , "data" : { "oid" : "nothing_selected" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "chartDataMethod" : "inputPerEditor" , "dataCount" : "1" , "chartType" : "vertical" , "backgroundColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.background" , "chartAreaBackgroundColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.background_chart" , "titleLayout" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.card.title" , "titleFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.card.title" , "colorBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background" , "colorTitleSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_title" , "colorTextSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_body" , "colorTitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.title" , "globalColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.global" , "hoverColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.bar.hover" , "hoverBorderColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.bar.hover_border" , "showValues" : "showValuesOn" , "valuesFontColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.value" , "valuesFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.charts.value" , "valuesFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.charts.value" , "valuesPositionAnchor" : "end" , "valuesPositionAlign" : "top" , "valuesTextAlign" : "center" , "yAxisPosition" : "left" , "yAxisTitleColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.y_axis_title" , "yAxisTitleFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.charts.y_axis_title" , "yAxisTitleFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.charts.y_axis_title" , "yAxisValueLabelColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.y_axis_values" , "yAxisValueFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.charts.y_axis_values" , "yAxisValueFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.charts.y_axis_values" , "yAxisValueDistanceToAxis" : "10" , "yAxisShowAxis" : false , "yAxisShowAxisLabels" : false , "yAxisShowGridLines" : false , "yAxisGridLinesColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.y_axis_gridlines" , "yAxisShowTicks" : false , "yAxisZeroLineColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.y_axis_zeroline" , "xAxisPosition" : "bottom" , "xAxisTicksSource" : "auto" , "xAxisTitleColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.x_axis_title" , "xAxisTitleFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.charts.x_axis_title" , "xAxisTitleFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.charts.x_axis_title" , "xAxisValueLabelColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.x_axis_values" , "xAxisValueFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.charts.x_axis_values" , "xAxisValueFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.charts.x_axis_values" , "xAxisValueDistanceToAxis" : "6" , "xAxisShowAxis" : false , "xAxisShowAxisLabels" : true , "xAxisShowGridLines" : false , "xAxisGridLinesColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.x_axis_gridlines" , "xAxisShowTicks" : false , "xAxisZeroLineColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.x_axis_zeroline" , "xAxisMinRotation" : "0" , "xAxisMaxRotation" : "0" , "legendPosition" : "right" , "legendFontColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.legend" , "legendFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.charts.legend" , "legendFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.charts.legend" , "legendPointStyle" : "true" , "showTooltip" : false , "tooltipBackgroundColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.tooltip_background" , "tooltipShowColorBox" : "true" , "tooltipTitleFontColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.tooltip_title" , "tooltipTitleFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.charts.tooltip_title" , "tooltipTitleFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.charts.tooltip_title" , "tooltipBodyFontColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.charts.tooltip_text" , "tooltipBodyFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.charts.tooltip_text" , "tooltipBodyFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.charts.tooltip_text" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "oid0" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Eigenverbrauch" , "oid1" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Autarkie" , "axisValueMin" : "0" , "axisValueMax" : "100" , "chartPaddingTop" : "30" , "valueTextColor0" : "" , "valuesAppendText" : " %" , "label0" : "Eigenverbrauch" , "label1" : "Autarkie" , "cardUse" : true , "dataColor0" : "#ff9800" , "dataColor1" : "#6dd600" , "barWidth" : "" , "disableHoverEffects" : true , "name" : "Bar Chart " }, "style" : { "left" : "30px" , "top" : "180px" , "width" : "calc(100% - 60px)" , "height" : "200px" , "z-index" : "1" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00005" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Card" , "data" : { "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "cardLayout" : "Basic" , "cardStyle" : "default" , "showTitle" : false , "titleLayout" : "20" , "titleFontFamily" : "" , "showSubTitle" : false , "subtitleLayout" : "" , "subTitleFontFamily" : "" , "showText" : "true" , "textFontSize" : "" , "textFontFamily" : "" , "refresh_oid_delay" : "100" , "refresh_animation_duration" : "150" , "colorBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background" , "colorTitleSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_title" , "colorTextSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_body" , "colorTitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.title" , "colorSubtitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.subTitle" , "colorBody" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.text" , "clickType" : "none" , "controlType" : "link" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "title" : "" , "html" : "<div style=\"width: 100%; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; flex-direction: column; margin-top: -10px\">



<!-- Header Text -->

<div style=\"text-align:center; font-size: 20px; font-family: RobotoCondensed-Regular\">Netz</div>



<!-- Icon -->

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon materialdesign-materialdesignicons-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 100%; height: 55px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; margin-top: 4px;'

\tmdw-mdwIcon='power-plug'

\tmdw-mdwIconSize='50'

\tmdw-mdwIconColor='#44739e'

></div>



<!-- Value -> Energie today -->

<div style=\"display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; flex-direction: row;\">

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

style='width: auto; height: 20px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center;'

mdw-oid='0_userdata.0.Verbrauchszaehler.Stromzaehler.Bezug.Verbrauch.Tag'

mdw-valueLabelUnit='kWh'

mdw-maxDecimals='1'

mdw-textAlign='left'

mdw-valuesFontColor='#44739e'

mdw-valuesFontFamily='RobotoCondensed-Regular'

mdw-valuesFontSize='13'

\t mdw-image='arrow-down-bold'

\t mdw-imageColor='#44739e'

\t mdw-iconPosition='left'

\t mdw-iconHeight='16'

></div>

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

style='width: auto; height: 20px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center;'

mdw-oid='0_userdata.0.Verbrauchszaehler.Stromzaehler.Einspeisung.Verbrauch.Tag'

mdw-valueLabelUnit='kWh'

mdw-maxDecimals='1'

mdw-textAlign='left'

mdw-valuesFontColor='#44739e'

mdw-valuesFontFamily='RobotoCondensed-Regular'

mdw-valuesFontSize='13'

\t mdw-image='arrow-up-bold'

\t mdw-imageColor='#44739e'

\t mdw-iconPosition='left'

\t mdw-iconHeight='16'

></div>

</div>

</div>" , "showScrollbar" : false , "name" : "Netz - Card " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(50% + 5px)" , "top" : "10px" , "z-index" : "1" , "width" : "calc(50% - 15px)" , "height" : "120px" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00006" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Progress" , "data" : { "oid" : "nothing_selected" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "<" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "progressRounded" : false , "colorProgressBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background" , "colorProgress" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track" , "colorOne" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1" , "colorTwo" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2" , "showValueLabel" : false , "valueLabelStyle" : "progressPercent" , "textColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text" , "textFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text" , "textFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text" , "textAlign" : "end" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "progressIndeterminate" : true , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Stromzaehler.Leistung" , "reverse" : true , "progressRotate" : "yes" , "name" : "Netz - Progress IN " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(75% - 2px)" , "top" : "130px" , "width" : "4px" , "height" : "50px" , "z-index" : "1" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00007" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Progress" , "data" : { "oid" : "nothing_selected" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : ">" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "progressRounded" : false , "colorProgressBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background" , "colorProgress" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track" , "colorOne" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1" , "colorTwo" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2" , "showValueLabel" : false , "valueLabelStyle" : "progressPercent" , "textColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text" , "textFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text" , "textFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text" , "textAlign" : "end" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "progressIndeterminate" : true , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Stromzaehler.Leistung" , "reverse" : false , "progressRotate" : "yes" , "name" : "Netz - Progress OUT " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(75% - 2px)" , "top" : "130px" , "width" : "4px" , "height" : "50px" , "z-index" : "1" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00008" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-value" , "data" : { "oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Stromzaehler.Leistung" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "!=" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "targetType" : "auto" , "textAlign" : "start" , "valuesFontColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.text" , "valuesFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.text" , "valuesFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.text" , "prepandTextColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.prepand" , "prepandTextFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.prepand" , "prepandTextFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.prepand" , "appendTextColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.append" , "appendTextFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.append" , "appendTextFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.append" , "image" : "" , "imageColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.icon" , "iconPosition" : "left" , "effectFontColor" : "#00e640" , "effectFontSize" : "" , "effectDuration" : "500" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "valueLabelUnit" : "W" , "calculate" : "" , "condition" : "" , "textOnTrue" : "" , "textOnFalse" : "" , "changeEffectEnabled" : false , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Stromzaehler.Leistung" , "name" : "Netz - Leistung " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(75% + 10px)" , "top" : "140px" , "width" : "100px" , "height" : "29px" , "z-index" : "2" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00009" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Card" , "data" : { "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "cardLayout" : "Basic" , "cardStyle" : "default" , "showTitle" : false , "titleLayout" : "20" , "titleFontFamily" : "" , "showSubTitle" : false , "subtitleLayout" : "" , "subTitleFontFamily" : "" , "showText" : "true" , "textFontSize" : "" , "textFontFamily" : "" , "refresh_oid_delay" : "100" , "refresh_animation_duration" : "150" , "colorBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background" , "colorTitleSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_title" , "colorTextSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_body" , "colorTitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.title" , "colorSubtitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.subTitle" , "colorBody" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.text" , "clickType" : "none" , "controlType" : "link" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "title" : "" , "html" : "<div style=\"width: 100%; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; flex-direction: column; margin-top: -10px\">



<!-- Header Text -->

<div style=\"text-align: center\">

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 100%; height: 30px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items:'

\tmdw-oid='linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Batterie.Ladungszustand'

\tmdw-textAlign='start'

\tmdw-valuesFontColor='#44739e'

\tmdw-valuesFontFamily='RobotoCondensed-Regular'

\tmdw-valuesFontSize='20'

\tmdw-prepandText='Batterie |'

\tmdw-prepandTextColor='#44739e'

\tmdw-prepandTextFontFamily='RobotoCondensed-Regular'

\tmdw-prepandTextFontSize='20'

\tmdw-valueLabelUnit='%'

></div>

</div>



<!-- Icon -->

<div style=\"width: 100%; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; flex-direction: row;\">

<!-- Icon - Batterie Percent -->

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 55px; height: 55px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center;'

\tmdw-oid='linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Batterie.Ladungszustand'

\tmdw-overrideText='<span class=\"mdi mdi-#value[0]\" style=\"width: auto; height: auto; font-size: 50px; color: #value[1];\"></span>'

\tmdw-calculate='#value < 10 ? \"battery-outline|FireBrick\" : #value < 20 ? \"battery-10|FireBrick\" : #value < 30 ? \"battery-20|FireBrick\" : #value < 40 ? \"battery-30|orange\" : #value < 50 ? \"battery-40|orange\" : #value < 60 ? \"battery-50|orange\" : #value < 70 ? \"battery-60|orange\" : #value < 80 ? \"battery-70|green\" : #value < 90 ? \"battery-80|green\" : #value < 100 ? \"battery-90|green\" : \"battery|green\"'

></div>

<!-- Icon - Batterie Loading -->

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 30px; height: 30px; position: absolute; display: flex; align-items: center; margin-left: 40px;'

\tmdw-oid='linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Batterie.Leistung'

\tmdw-overrideText='<span class=\"mdi mdi-#value materialdesign-icon-image\" style=\"width: auto; height: auto; font-size: 30px; color: gold;\"></span>'

\tmdw-calculate='#value > 0 ? \"lightning-bolt\" : \"\"'

\tmdw-imageColor='#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.icon'

></div>

</div>



<!-- Value -> Energie today -->

<div style=\"display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; flex-direction: row;\">

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

style='width: auto; height: 20px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center;'

mdw-oid='0_userdata.0.Verbrauchszaehler.Batterie.Laden.Verbrauch.Tag'

mdw-valueLabelUnit='kWh'

mdw-maxDecimals='1'

mdw-textAlign='left'

mdw-valuesFontColor='#44739e'

mdw-valuesFontFamily='RobotoCondensed-Regular'

mdw-valuesFontSize='13'

\t mdw-image='arrow-down-bold'

\t mdw-imageColor='#44739e'

\t mdw-iconPosition='left'

\t mdw-iconHeight='16'

></div>

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

style='width: auto; height: 20px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center;'

mdw-oid='0_userdata.0.Verbrauchszaehler.Batterie.Entladen.Verbrauch.Tag'

mdw-valueLabelUnit='kWh'

mdw-maxDecimals='1'

mdw-textAlign='left'

mdw-valuesFontColor='#44739e'

mdw-valuesFontFamily='RobotoCondensed-Regular'

mdw-valuesFontSize='13'

\t mdw-image='arrow-up-bold'

\t mdw-imageColor='#44739e'

\t mdw-iconPosition='left'

\t mdw-iconHeight='16'

></div>

</div>

</div>" , "showScrollbar" : false , "name" : "Batterie - Card " }, "style" : { "left" : "10px" , "top" : "430px" , "z-index" : "1" , "width" : "calc(50% - 15px)" , "height" : "120px" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00010" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Progress" , "data" : { "oid" : "nothing_selected" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "<" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "progressRounded" : false , "colorProgressBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background" , "colorProgress" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track" , "colorOne" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1" , "colorTwo" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2" , "showValueLabel" : false , "valueLabelStyle" : "progressPercent" , "textColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text" , "textFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text" , "textFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text" , "textAlign" : "end" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "progressIndeterminate" : true , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Batterie.Leistung" , "reverse" : true , "progressRotate" : "yes" , "name" : "Batterie - Progress OUT " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(25% - 2px)" , "top" : "380px" , "width" : "4px" , "height" : "50px" , "z-index" : "1" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00011" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Progress" , "data" : { "oid" : "nothing_selected" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : ">" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "progressRounded" : false , "colorProgressBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background" , "colorProgress" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track" , "colorOne" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1" , "colorTwo" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2" , "showValueLabel" : false , "valueLabelStyle" : "progressPercent" , "textColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text" , "textFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text" , "textFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text" , "textAlign" : "end" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "progressIndeterminate" : true , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Batterie.Leistung" , "reverse" : false , "progressRotate" : "yes" , "name" : "Batterie - Progress IN " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(25% - 2px)" , "top" : "380px" , "width" : "4px" , "height" : "50px" , "z-index" : "1" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00012" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-value" , "data" : { "oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Batterie.Leistung" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "!=" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "targetType" : "auto" , "textAlign" : "start" , "valuesFontColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.text" , "valuesFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.text" , "valuesFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.text" , "prepandTextColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.prepand" , "prepandTextFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.prepand" , "prepandTextFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.prepand" , "appendTextColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.append" , "appendTextFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.append" , "appendTextFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.append" , "image" : "" , "imageColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.icon" , "iconPosition" : "left" , "effectFontColor" : "#00e640" , "effectFontSize" : "" , "effectDuration" : "500" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "valueLabelUnit" : "W" , "calculate" : "" , "condition" : "" , "textOnTrue" : "" , "textOnFalse" : "" , "changeEffectEnabled" : false , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Batterie.Leistung" , "name" : "Batterie - Leistung " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(25% + 10px)" , "top" : "390px" , "width" : "100px" , "height" : "29px" , "z-index" : "2" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00013" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Card" , "data" : { "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "cardLayout" : "Basic" , "cardStyle" : "default" , "showTitle" : false , "titleLayout" : "20" , "titleFontFamily" : "" , "showSubTitle" : false , "subtitleLayout" : "" , "subTitleFontFamily" : "" , "showText" : "true" , "textFontSize" : "" , "textFontFamily" : "" , "refresh_oid_delay" : "100" , "refresh_animation_duration" : "150" , "colorBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background" , "colorTitleSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_title" , "colorTextSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_body" , "colorTitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.title" , "colorSubtitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.subTitle" , "colorBody" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.text" , "clickType" : "none" , "controlType" : "link" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "title" : "" , "html" : "<div style=\"width: 100%; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; flex-direction: column; margin-top: -10px\">



<!-- Header Text -->

<div style=\"text-align:center; font-size: 20px; font-family: RobotoCondensed-Regular\">Haus</div>



<!-- Icon -->

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-icon materialdesign-materialdesignicons-html-element'

\tstyle='width: 100%; height: 55px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; margin-top: 4px;'

\tmdw-mdwIcon='home'

\tmdw-mdwIconSize='50'

\tmdw-mdwIconColor='#44739e'

></div>



<!-- Value -> Energie today -->

<div class='vis-widget materialdesign-widget materialdesign-value materialdesign-value-html-element'

style='width: auto; height: 20px; position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center;'

mdw-oid='0_userdata.0.Verbrauchszaehler.Haus.Verbrauch.Tag'

mdw-valueLabelUnit='kWh'

mdw-maxDecimals='1'

mdw-textAlign='left'

mdw-valuesFontColor='#44739e'

mdw-valuesFontFamily='RobotoCondensed-Regular'

mdw-valuesFontSize='13'

\t mdw-image='arrow-down-bold'

\t mdw-imageColor='#44739e'

\t mdw-iconPosition='left'

\t mdw-iconHeight='16'

></div>

</div>" , "showScrollbar" : false , "name" : "Haus - Card " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(50% + 5px)" , "top" : "430px" , "z-index" : "1" , "width" : "calc(50% - 15px)" , "height" : "120px" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00014" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Progress" , "data" : { "oid" : "nothing_selected" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "!=" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "progressRounded" : false , "colorProgressBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_background" , "colorProgress" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track" , "colorOne" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition1" , "colorTwo" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.track_condition2" , "showValueLabel" : false , "valueLabelStyle" : "progressPercent" , "textColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.progress.text" , "textFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.progress.text" , "textFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.progress.text" , "textAlign" : "end" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "progressIndeterminate" : true , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Haus.Leistung" , "reverse" : false , "progressRotate" : "yes" , "name" : "Haus - Progress IN " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(75% - 2px)" , "top" : "380px" , "width" : "4px" , "height" : "50px" , "z-index" : "1" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00015" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-value" , "data" : { "oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Haus.Leistung" , "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : true , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "!=" , "visibility-val" : "0" , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "targetType" : "auto" , "textAlign" : "start" , "valuesFontColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.text" , "valuesFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.text" , "valuesFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.text" , "prepandTextColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.prepand" , "prepandTextFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.prepand" , "prepandTextFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.prepand" , "appendTextColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.append" , "appendTextFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.value.append" , "appendTextFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.value.append" , "image" : "" , "imageColor" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.value.icon" , "iconPosition" : "left" , "effectFontColor" : "#00e640" , "effectFontSize" : "" , "effectDuration" : "500" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "valueLabelUnit" : "W" , "calculate" : "" , "condition" : "" , "textOnTrue" : "" , "textOnFalse" : "" , "changeEffectEnabled" : false , "visibility-oid" : "linkeddevices.0.Energiespeicher.Haus.Leistung" , "name" : "Haus - Leistung " }, "style" : { "left" : "calc(75% + 10px)" , "top" : "390px" , "width" : "100px" , "height" : "29px" , "z-index" : "2" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" }, "e00016" : { "tpl" : "tplVis-materialdesign-Card" , "data" : { "g_fixed" : true , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "cardLayout" : "Basic" , "cardStyle" : "default" , "showTitle" : "true" , "titleLayout" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.card.title" , "titleFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.card.title" , "showSubTitle" : "true" , "subtitleLayout" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.card.subTitle" , "subTitleFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.card.subTitle" , "showText" : "true" , "textFontSize" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fontSizes.card.text" , "textFontFamily" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.fonts.card.text" , "refresh_oid_delay" : "100" , "refresh_animation_duration" : "150" , "colorBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background" , "colorTitleSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_title" , "colorTextSectionBackground" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.background_body" , "colorTitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.title" , "colorSubtitle" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.subTitle" , "colorBody" : "#mdwTheme:vis-materialdesign.0.colors.card.text" , "clickType" : "none" , "controlType" : "link" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "class" : "my-card-container-relative" , "showScrollbar" : true }, "style" : { "left" : "" , "top" : "" , "height" : "600px" , "z-index" : "0" }, "widgetSet" : "materialdesign" } }, "name" : "Energie_2" , "filterList" : [] }

Informations

used libraries

The adapter uses the following libraries:

Changelog

WORK IN PROGRESS

(Scrounger) css default color variables added

(Scrounger) Icon Button Slider Widget added

(Scrounger) Button Toggle Widgets: bug fix for state on runtime load

(Scrounger) Value Widget: bug fix for show unit only if result is of type number

(Scrounger) Value Widget: bug fix for data ovveride

(Scrounger) IconList Widget: option to set minimal width for single item added

(Scrounger) IconList Widget: header added

(Scrounger) IconList Widget: color options added

(Scrounger) IconList Widget: added option for color and text of status bar if state is active

(Scrounger) List Widget: main header added

(Scrounger) List Widget: events bug fix

(darkiop) documentation updated (#PR179)

(Scrounger) Top App Bar Widget: fixed bugs found by sentry

(Scrounger) Top App Bar Widget: icon color bug fix if using json string

(Scrounger) Top App Bar Widget: selected item icon color option added

(Scrounger) Round Slider Widget: control bug fix

(Scrounger) Grid Views Widget: Bug fix for nested grid views widgets

(Scrounger) Masonry Views Widget: Bug fix for nested masonry views widgets

(Scrounger) Progress Widget: striped distance option added

(Scrounger) Advanced View in Widget widget added

(Scrounger) Advanced View in Widget 8 widget added

(Scrounger) Dialog Widget: background color bug fix on close animation

(Scrounger) Dialog Widget: option added to show a save button and write a value to a datapoint

(Scrounger) HTML Widget: bug fix for wrong type (#182)

(Scrounger) support for base64 images added

(Scrounger) bug fix for VIS Editor dev values

(Scrounger) Top App Bar Widget: option added to define navigation items per JSON String Details see documentation!

(Scrounger) Top App Bar Widget: option added to define an id per item

(Scrounger) fixed bugs found by sentry

(Scrounger) Top App Bar Widget: new layout 'auto' added - change between modal and permanent layout depending on screen resolution. Details see documentation!

(Scrounger) Top App Bar Widget: option added to set value on click at item that toggle submenu

(Scrounger) IconList Widget: option added to set used space per row for every items

(Scrounger) IconList Widget: option added to set visibility condition for every items (#118)

(Scrounger) IconList Widget: bug fix for applying active color (#176)

(Scrounger) Grid Widget: bug fix for visibility condition

(Scrounger) Masonry Widget: bug fix for visibility condition

(Scrounger) Top App Bar Widget: color option for menu icon added (#171)

(Scrounger) Top App Bar Widget: Permission group - option to deactivate default value added (#173)

(Scrounger) iconList Widget: bug fix for active state at diffrent types (#168)

(Scrounger) iconList Widget: layout bug fix for radius of buttons (#174)

(Scrounger) list Widget: bug fix for theme properties

(Scrounger) select Widget: bug fix for long text (#169)

(Scrounger) fixed bugs found by sentry

(Scrounger) Html Widgets: escaping bug fix

(Scrounger) iconList: layout bug fix

(Scrounger) adapter settings bug fixes

(Scrounger) icon buttons: color bug fixes

(Scrounger) Fixing bugs found by sentry

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2021 Scrounger scrounger@gmx.net

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.