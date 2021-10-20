hqWidgets - High quality widgets for ioBroker.vis
For one widget the jQuery.knob plugin (MIT) from Anthony Terrien is used.
http://anthonyterrien.com/knob/ or https://github.com/aterrien/jQuery-Knob
Changelog
1.1.9 (2021-10-20)
- (bluefox) Added the valve values from 0 to 1
1.1.7 (2020-10-31)
- (bluefox) Corrected the after comma digits for the valve
1.1.5 (2020-08-08)
- (mk176) Resolved the button even if mouse is moved out
1.1.4 (2020-03-28)
- (bluefox) Fixed blinds widget
1.1.3 (2019-10-27)
- (bluefox) Preparations for js-controller 2.0. Check undefined and nulls.
1.1.2 (2018-06-09)
- (bluefox) Odometer was fixed while rendering in invisible state
1.1.1 (2017-10-18)
- (bluefox) Fix interval description for russian
1.0.11 (2017-09-18)
- (bluefox) Hide left description
- (Sebastian Rosenberg) added feature to select shutter popup window position.
1.0.10 (2017-08-12)
- (bluefox) Fix the window handle update
1.0.9 (2017-07-22)
- (bluefox) Small fixes for empty images
1.0.8 (2016-11-24)
- (bluefox) Reduce render interval
1.0.7 (2016-11-11)
- (bluefox) Allow set of padding for description
1.0.6 (2016-10-11)
- (bluefox) Fix circle Knob if negative limits
- (bluefox) Fix first switch by checkbox
1.0.5 (2016-09-14)
- (bluefox) show "last action" fixed
1.0.4 (2016-09-13)
- (bluefox) fix problem in inner temperature if knob widget set installed
- (Jens Maus) removed all special IE5/6 CSS hacky statements with prepending asterisk (*) characters which are just producing CSS warnings on browsers like Safari.
1.0.3 (2016-05-30)
- (bluefox) fix initial value of shutter if inverted
1.0.2 (2016-05-30)
- (bluefox) change "last changed" to ms
1.0.1 (2016-05-26)
- (bluefox) add odometer widget
1.0.0 (2016-04-12)
- (bluefox) fix blinds - control z-index of widgets if popup window opened
- (bluefox) add colorOn for checkbox
0.2.5 (2015-12-19)
- (bluefox) fix hqWidgets on/off
0.2.4 (2015-12-19)
- (bluefox) fix height of graphic dialog
0.2.3 (2015-12-19)
- (bluefox) add green and blue colors to checkbox
- (bluefox) working on lock
- (bluefox) add readOnly option to "on/off"
0.2.2 (2015-11-10)
(bluefox) fix checkbox
0.2.1 (2015-10-17)
(bluefox) enable description for door and shutter
0.2.0 (2015-10-14)
(bluefox) fix problem with temperature if it was as string
(bluefox) make popup window (shutter) with most z-index when showing them
0.1.10 (2015-10-12)
- (bluefox) fix door widget
0.1.9 (2015-10-05)
- (bluefox) fix update of temperature on widgets
0.1.8 (2015-10-03)
- (bluefox) fix On/Off Icon if changed while invisible
- (bluefox) fix error with style in OutTemp
0.1.7 (2015-10-02)
- (bluefox) fix "working" icon
- (bluefox) fix on/Off button
0.1.6 (2015-09-30)
- (bluefox) draw widgets first when the view is visible
0.1.5 (2015-09-26)
- (bluefox) add push-button feature to on/off
0.1.4 (2015-09-24)
- (bluefox) add outdoor temperature widget
- (bluefox) auto fill of OIDs
- (bluefox) add colors for texts
- (bluefox) add door widget
0.1.3 (2015-09-17)
- (bluefox) try to fix feedback in hqWidgets/Dimmer
0.1.2 (2015-09-13)
- (bluefox) add step to dimmer and temperature
- (bluefox) add "is comma" and "digits after comma" to circle
- (bluefox) show waves when ack=true, even if widget itself set the value.
0.1.0 (2015-07-09)
- (bluefox) initial checkin
License
Copyright (c) 2013-2021 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com
MIT