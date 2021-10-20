hqWidgets - High quality widgets for ioBroker.vis

For one widget the jQuery.knob plugin (MIT) from Anthony Terrien is used. http://anthonyterrien.com/knob/ or https://github.com/aterrien/jQuery-Knob

Changelog

(bluefox) Added the valve values from 0 to 1

(bluefox) Corrected the after comma digits for the valve

(mk176) Resolved the button even if mouse is moved out

(bluefox) Fixed blinds widget

(bluefox) Preparations for js-controller 2.0. Check undefined and nulls.

(bluefox) Odometer was fixed while rendering in invisible state

(bluefox) Fix interval description for russian

(bluefox) Hide left description

(Sebastian Rosenberg) added feature to select shutter popup window position.

(bluefox) Fix the window handle update

(bluefox) Small fixes for empty images

(bluefox) Reduce render interval

(bluefox) Allow set of padding for description

(bluefox) Fix circle Knob if negative limits

(bluefox) Fix first switch by checkbox

(bluefox) show "last action" fixed

(bluefox) fix problem in inner temperature if knob widget set installed

(Jens Maus) removed all special IE5/6 CSS hacky statements with prepending asterisk (*) characters which are just producing CSS warnings on browsers like Safari.

(bluefox) fix initial value of shutter if inverted

(bluefox) change "last changed" to ms

(bluefox) add odometer widget

(bluefox) fix blinds - control z-index of widgets if popup window opened

(bluefox) add colorOn for checkbox

(bluefox) fix hqWidgets on/off

(bluefox) fix height of graphic dialog

(bluefox) add green and blue colors to checkbox

(bluefox) working on lock

(bluefox) add readOnly option to "on/off"

(bluefox) fix checkbox

(bluefox) enable description for door and shutter

(bluefox) fix problem with temperature if it was as string (bluefox) make popup window (shutter) with most z-index when showing them

(bluefox) fix door widget

(bluefox) fix update of temperature on widgets

(bluefox) fix On/Off Icon if changed while invisible

(bluefox) fix error with style in OutTemp

(bluefox) fix "working" icon

(bluefox) fix on/Off button

(bluefox) draw widgets first when the view is visible

(bluefox) add push-button feature to on/off

(bluefox) add outdoor temperature widget

(bluefox) auto fill of OIDs

(bluefox) add colors for texts

(bluefox) add door widget

(bluefox) try to fix feedback in hqWidgets/Dimmer

(bluefox) add step to dimmer and temperature

(bluefox) add "is comma" and "digits after comma" to circle

(bluefox) show waves when ack=true, even if widget itself set the value.

(bluefox) initial checkin

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2021 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com MIT