This ioBroker adapter allows the monitoring and limited controlling of UniFi devices, such as UniFi WiFi Access Points using the public UniFi Controller Web-API.
To get this adapter up and running the following information is needed:
By default the information is updated every 60 seconds. Depending on your ioBroker hardware and your network size (number of clients, UniFi devices etc.) it is recommended to keep this interval and refraid from further decreasing it.
The adapter updates as much information from your UniFi controller as possible, but offers the possibility to limit the updated information.
It is possible to disable the update of selected information or filter specific objects of that information.
|Information
|Objects filterable by
|Clients
|Name, Hostname, IP address, MAC address
|Devices
|Name, IP address, MAC address
|WiFis
|Name
|Networks
|Name
|Health
|Subsystem
By changing the 'enabled' state of a WiFi it is possible to enable/disable it. Some seconds later the change will be provisioned to the Access Points.
Using the
vouchers.create_vouchers button it is possible to create predefined vouchers. It is possible to configure the number of vouchers that will be created, the duration the vouchers are valid and also set limits for up- and download.
The adapter uses node-unifi to connect to your UniFi Controller. To simplify things, not all availble datapoints are pulled into your ioBroker. In case you're missing datapoints, use the following URLs to check the API. (Note: You have to replace IP, PORT and SITE with your settings)
|Information
|API URL
|Sites
|https://IP:PORT/api/self/sites
|SysInfo
|https://IP:PORT/api/s/SITE/stat/sysinfo
|Clients
|https://IP:PORT/api/s/SITE/stat/sta
|Devices
|https://IP:PORT/api/s/SITE/stat/device
|WiFis
|https://IP:PORT/api/s/SITE/rest/wlanconf
|Networks
|https://IP:PORT/api/s/SITE/rest/networkconf
|Health
|https://IP:PORT/api/s/SITE/stat/health
|Vouchers
|https://IP:PORT/api/s/SITE/stat/voucher
|DPI
|https://IP:PORT/api/s/SITE/stat/dpi
|Alarms
|https://IP:PORT/api/s/SITE/stat/alarm
|Information
|API URL
|Sites
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/self/sites
|SysInfo
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/s/SITE/stat/sysinfo
|Clients
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/s/SITE/stat/sta
|Devices
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/s/SITE/stat/device
|WiFis
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/s/SITE/rest/wlanconf
|Networks
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/s/SITE/rest/networkconf
|Health
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/s/SITE/stat/health
|Vouchers
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/s/SITE/stat/voucher
|DPI
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/s/SITE/stat/dpi
|Alarms
|https://IP/proxy/network/api/s/SITE/stat/alarm
lib/unifi.js to dedicated node-unifi nodejs class and added it as a dependency.
This adapter uses functionality from the following third-party nodejs modules:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2020 braindead1 <os.braindead1@gmail.com> Copyright (c) 2016-2020 Jens Maus <mail@jens-maus.de>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.