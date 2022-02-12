This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
ioBroker adapter to connect to several small and cheap Wifi devices that care connected to the Tuya Cloud and mostly use the Smartlife App/Alexa-Skill. The adapter supports reading real time status updates and controlling of those devices once synced with the respective mobile phone app.
Tuya devices are ESP8266MOD WiFi smart devices from Shenzhen Xenon.
Beside devices usable with the Smart Live App the use of the Jinvoo Smart App, Xenon Smart app, eFamilyCloud, io.e (Luminea or such) app should also be possible. Please report back if successfull. The Adapter only works with Tuya and compatible apps as long as their version is <3.14 (!!)
The adapter is proofed to work very well with all devices that are "always in wifi". Devices that only come online when there is an event, send their data and go offline again are not supported. This means that battery powered devices usually DO NOT work!
One adapter instance can handle all devices in one network that routes UDP packages.
The currently versions of the Tuya Smart and also Smartlife App are no longer compatible with the way the adapter works because Tuya encrypted all traffic that the adapter could sniff. For now still some older versions of the Apps work ...
If the devices are not correctly detected via their UDP packages you can set the IP manually by editing the device object. see https://github.com/Apollon77/ioBroker.tuya/issues/221#issuecomment-702392636
The adapter monitors the local network for UDP packets of Tuya (old firmware, so unencrypted only) devices. It is needed that the ioBroker host where the adapter runs on is placed in the same network segment as the devices and UDP multicasting needs to be supported by the router!
All detected devices are added to the adapter and as basis functionality the adapter requests data in the defined polling interval. Without a sync with the respective mobile app (see below) NO further functionality like real time updates or controlling is possible.
Newer encrypted devices will NOT show up before you do a device sync (see next ...)
To get the full functionality of the adapter and also support devices with the new encrypted Firmware an encryption key needs to be known by the adapter.
The easiest way to receive this encryption key is to get them from the used mobile app. To do this the adapter provides a proxy to catch the communication of the app with the tuya servers and grab the needed information.
Important Note for iOS Users: The Proxy approach described here is not working anymore. As soon as you have Smart Life App version 3.10 or higher the communication from App is no longer visible to the proxy. But it still works with all Android App versions, so the best approach is an Androis Emulator as roughly described at https://forum.iobroker.net/topic/23431/aufruf-tuya-adapter-tests-verschl%C3%BCsselte-ger%C3%A4te/19
To do this first of all you need to add a custom Root-Certificate on your mobile device. When you click "Start Proxy" in the adapter instance configuration the certificate is created for your system and shows a QR-Code to the download location. Ideally scan the QR Code with your mobile device and follow the process to add and trust this Root-Certificate. If the QR code location is not reachable (may happen when use Docker or such) then open the "Proxy Web Info Port" in your browser and click on "Root-CA" in the navigation and you can download the CA File too.
Now make sure to close/kill the respective Tuya smart app. After that add the Proxy-Port and the ioBroker host as "Manual" Proxy for your WLAN connection on your mobile phone.
Now open the respective Tuya Smart App and/or reload.
The Admin configuration will show a success message if the relevant data packet was received and will then turn the proxy off 10 seconds later. You can now remove the proxy from your phone and also untrust the certificate.
Directly after this the objects should be updated with more meaningful names and receive live updates from then on automatically and should be able to communicate.
The sync is only needed initially or after you added new devices to your App.
Some images for some mobile OS can be found at the Proxy-Page.
Battery powered devices are normally NOT supported by this adapter! The reason is that they are not online all the time to save power. Whenever they get a signal, they go online, send the update to the the Tuya cloud servers and go offline again. They do not emit any UDP packages or are online long enough so that the adapter could connect to them. A soon as someone finds a way to directly fetch data from the Tuya cloud this may change.
The work of the adapter would not had been possible without the great work of @codetheweb, @kueblc and @NorthernMan54 (https://github.com/codetheweb/tuyapi) and https://github.com/clach04/python-tuya and many more.
Please use GitHub issues for this.
Best is to set the adapter to Debug log mode (Instances -> Expert mode -> Column Log level). Then please get the logfile from disk (subdirectory "log" in ioBroker installation directory and not from Admin because Admin cuts the lines). If you do not like providing it in GitHub issue you can also send it to me via email (iobroker@fischer-ka.de). Please add a reference to the relevant GitHub issue AND also describe what I see in the log at which time.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018-2022 Apollon77 iobroker@fischer-ka.de
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.