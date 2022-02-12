Scans an ical calendar to calculate the days left until next trash pickup

Installation

Please use the "adapter list" in ioBroker to install a stable version of this adapter. You can also use the CLI to install this adapter:

iobroker add trashschedule

Documentation

🇺🇸 Documentation

🇩🇪 Dokumentation

Credits

Sentry

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

