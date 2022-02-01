npm install iobroker.tradfri --production
Make sure you install the most recent released version. If there are compilation errors, you might have to install build-essential:
apt-get -y install build-essential
If you are running on older NodeJS versions (< 10), the installation may fail with the following error somewhere in the log:
Can't find Python executable "python", you can set the PYTHON env variable.
To solve it, open an administrative shell:
cmd, press Ctrl + Shift + Enter
npm install --add-python-to-path --global windows-build-tools
This may take a while... afterwards the installation should succeed.
You can send custom CoAP packets from other adapters by using
sendTo. Example from JavaScript:
sendTo("tradfri.0", "request", options, (ret) => {
// do something with the result
});
The
options object looks as follows:
{
path: string,
method?: "get" | "post" | "put" | "delete", // optional, default = "get"
payload?: object // optional, should be a JSON object
}
The result object
ret looks as follows:
{
error: string | null,
result: {
code: string, // see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7252#section-12.1.2
payload: object | Buffer
}
}
