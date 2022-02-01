openbase logo
it

iobroker.tradfri

by AlCalzone
3.0.2 (see all)

Tradfri Adapter for ioBroker

Popularity

Downloads/wk

152

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Logo

ioBroker.tradfri

Build Status Total alerts

Number of Installations Number of Installations

Requirements

  • Linux (e.g. Raspberry Pi) / OSX / Windows
  • NodeJS >= 12.x
  • Trådfri gateway

Installation

  1. Install this adapter over the iobroker admin GUI or via npm install iobroker.tradfri --production
  2. In the ioBroker GUI, add an adapter instance.
  3. Configure the instance by entering the IP/hostname of your gateway and the security code that can be found on the label at the bottom.

Troubleshooting installation issues:

Linux/OSX:

Make sure you install the most recent released version. If there are compilation errors, you might have to install build-essential:

apt-get -y install build-essential

Windows:

If you are running on older NodeJS versions (< 10), the installation may fail with the following error somewhere in the log:

Can't find Python executable "python", you can set the PYTHON env variable.

To solve it, open an administrative shell:

  1. Press the ⊞ Windows key
  2. Enter cmd, press Ctrl + Shift + Enter
  3. Confirm the UAC prompt and run the following command:
npm install --add-python-to-path --global windows-build-tools

This may take a while... afterwards the installation should succeed.

Sending custom CoAP packets

You can send custom CoAP packets from other adapters by using sendTo. Example from JavaScript:

sendTo("tradfri.0", "request", options, (ret) => {
    // do something with the result
});

The options object looks as follows:

{
    path: string,
    method?: "get" | "post" | "put" | "delete", // optional, default = "get"
    payload?: object                            // optional, should be a JSON object
}

The result object ret looks as follows:

{
    error: string | null,
    result: {
        code: string,            // see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7252#section-12.1.2
        payload: object | Buffer
    }
}

Changelog

Older changes

3.1.2 (2021-12-31)

  • Fixed a typo preventing the adapter from controlling air purifiers

3.1.1 (2021-12-21)

  • Fix: actually create states for STARKVIND Air Purifier

3.1.0 (2021-12-19)

  • Add support for STARKVIND Air Purifier

3.0.2 (2021-12-03)

  • Improve support for older browsers
  • Update dependencies

3.0.1 (2021-06-30)

  • Workaround for a bug in IKEA gateway firmware v1.15.x

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017-2021 AlCalzone d.griesel@gmx.net

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

