Description

This adapter can convert normal sentences, like Switch light in kitchen on to specific command and sets the state adapter.0.device.kitchenLight to true .

This adapter makes no sense to be activated standalone. It should be used with other adapters like telegram or Android app iobroker.vis .

Usage

To execute command, write state text2command.<INSTANCE>.text with sentence. You will always get the answer in text2command.<INSTANCE>.response .

If you define Answer to ID, the answer will be written in this ID too. This required for e.g. to realise the voice acknowledges.

You can send a message via sendTo from javascript. The answer will come in the message back:

sendTo( 'text2command' , 'Switch light in kitchen on' , function ( err, response ) { console .log( 'Response is: ' + response); });

Regular expressions can be used, like: /^light\son|^lamp\son/ . Regular expressions are always case-insensitive.

To use "Switch on/off by function" you should care of functions.

Keywords work as following:

keywords are divided by space

all keywords must present in a sentence to trigger a rule: e.g. keyword: light on will trigger on switch light on , make light on everywhere and do not trigger on switch on , make light .

will trigger on , and do not trigger on , . one keyword can has many forms. Variations of keyword must be divided by "/". E.g. keywords: switch/make/do light on/true will trigger on: do light true , make please light on .

will trigger on: , . if keyword can come in many cases(nom, gen, accusative, plural, ...) they all must be listed as variations, like: switch light/lights on .

Following functions will be interpreted as

enum.functions:

enum.functions.light (Licht | Свет):

roles - level.dimmer

roles - switch.light

enum.functions.backlight (Beleuchtung | Подсветка):

roles - level.backlight

roles - switch.backlight

enum.functions.blinds/shutter (Rolladen | Жалюзи/окна)

roles - level.blind

roles - switch.blind

enum.functions.curtain (Vorhänge | Шторы)

roles - level.curtain

roles - switch.curtain

enum.functions.heating (Heizung | Отопление/Подогрев)

roles - level.temperature

roles - switch.temperature

enum.functions.music (Musik | Музыка)

roles - button.play

roles - button.stop / button.pause

enum.functions.alarm/security (Alarmanlage / Alarm | Охрана)

roles - switch.security

enum.functions.lock (Schloß / Schloss | Замок)

roles - switch.open

roles - switch.lock

Following rooms are supported:

key word in phrase Possible enum.rooms in english in german in russian everywhere everywhere - - living livingroom wohnzimmer зал bedroom bedroom/sleepingroom schlafzimmer спальня bath bathroom/bath badezimmer/bad ванная working/office office arbeitszimmer кабинет kids/child/nursery nursery kinderzimmer детская guets wc/guest closet guestwc gästewc гостевой туалет wc/closet wc wc туалет floor/enter floor diele/gang/flur коридор/прихожая kitchen kitchen küche/kueche кухня balcony/terrace/patio terrace balkon/terrasse терасса/балкон dinning dinningroom esszimmer столовая garage garage garage гараж stair stairs trepe/treppenhaus лестница garden garden garten сад court/yard court hof двор guest room guestroom gästezimmer гостевая attic attic speicher кладовка roof roof dachstuhl крыша terminal terminal anschlussraum сени wash room washroom waschraum прачечная heat room heatroom heatingroom/heizungsraum котельная hovel hovel schuppen/scheune сарай summer house summerhouse gartenhaus теплица

You can use patterns in acknowledges:

%s : value

: value %u : unit

: unit %n : name (planned!)

: name (planned!) {objectId} : the state of this objectID will be placed here

Following commands are supported:

What time is it?

Answer: 14:56 (current time)

What is your name?

Answer is customizable. Default: My name is Alpha

What is the outside temperature?

User must specify the state ID, where to read outside temperature. Answer is customizable. Default: Outside temperature is %s %u %s will be replaced by temperature, rounded to integer. %u will be replaced by units of this state or by system temperature units.

What is the inside temperature?

User must specify the state ID, where to read inside temperature. Answer is customizable. Default: Inside temperature is %s %u %s will be replaced by temperature, rounded to integer. %u will be replaced by units of this state or by system temperature units.

Switch on/off by function

This command reads information from enums. It uses enum.functions to find type of device (e.g. light, alarm, music) and enum.rooms to detect room name.

Example in german:

Keywords to switch on are: switch on, e.g. switch rear light in bath on

Keywords to switch off are: switch off, e.g. switch light in living room off

Answer will be generated automatically if desired: Switch off %function% in %room% , where %function% and %room% will be replaced by found device type and location.

Command accept the numeric value too. It has priority, e.g. in command switch light off in living room on 15% the light will be set to 15% and not in off state.

You can define default room in []. E.g. switch the light on[sleepingroom]

Open/close blinds

This command reads information from enums. It uses enum.functions.blind to find type blinds or shutter and enum.rooms to detect room name.

Keywords to move blinds up are: blinds up, e.g. set blinds up in sleeping room

Keywords to move blinds down are: blinds down, e.g. move blinds down in office

You can specify the exact position of blind in percent, e.g. move blinds to 40 percent in office

Answer will be generated automatically if desired: in %room% , where %room% will be replaced by found device type and location.

Switch something on/off

User must specify state ID of device, which must be controlled and value, which must be written.

You should create rule for every position (e.g. for on and for off ).

Answer is customizable. Default: Switched on

E.g.:

Deactivate alarm , Object ID: hm-rpc.0.alarm , Value: false , Answer: Alarm is deactivated/Deactivated . In this case the answer will be randomized between Alarm is deactivated and Deactivated.

, Object ID: , Value: , Answer: . In this case the answer will be randomized between Alarm is deactivated and Deactivated. Activate alarm , Object ID: hm-rpc.0.alarm , Value: true , Answer: Alarm is activated/Activated/Done . In this case the answer will be randomized between Alarm is activated, Activated and Done.

Deactivate must be first in the list, because it is longer.

You can use float values in the control commands. If some numeric value will be in the text it will be used as control value and the predefined value will be ignored.

E.G. for rule:

Set light level , Object ID: hm-rpc.0.light.STATE , Value: 10 , Answer: Level set to %s% .

If command is like Set light level to 50% , so into the hm-rpc.0.light.STATE will be written 50 and answer will be Level set to 50% .

If command is like Set light level , so into the hm-rpc.0.light.STATE will be written 10 and answer will be Level set to 10% .

Ask about something

User must specify state ID of device, which value will be read. This template will answer with information from some state.

E.g.:

windows opened , Object ID: javascript.0.countOpenedWindows , Acknowledge: Actual %s windows opened

, Object ID: , Acknowledge: temperature sleeping room , Object ID: hm-rpc.0.sleepingRoomSensor.TEMPERATURE , Acknowledge: Actual temperature in sleeping room is %s %u/%s %u . In this case the answer will be randomized between Actual temperature in sleeping room is %s %u and %s %u.

Send text to state

You can write some text into state. User must specify state ID to write text into it.

E.g. rule: email [to] wife , Object ID: javascript.0.emailToWife , Acknowledge: Email sent Text: Send email to my wife: I will be late . Adapter looks for the last word from keywords (in this case wife ), extracts text from the next word (in this case I will be late ) and writes this text into javascript.0.emailToWife . Word to is not required to trigger the rule, but will be removed from text.

You are good (Just for fun)

Answer is customizable. Default: Thank you or You are welcome

Thank you (Just for fun)

Answer is customizable. Default: No problem or You are welcome

Create answer

You can generate answer with bindings {objectId} in acknowledge. Used for alexa.

E.g.:

windows opened , Acknowledge: Actual {javascript.0.countOpenedWindows} windows opened

, Acknowledge: temperature sleeping room , Acknowledge: Actual temperature in sleeping room is {t: hm-rpc.0.sleepingRoomSensor.TEMPERATURE; Math.round(t)}/{hm-rpc.0.sleepingRoomSensor.TEMPERATURE; round(1)} degree . In this case the answer will be randomized between Actual temperature in sleeping room is and .

You can read more about bindings here: (Bindings of objects)[https://github.com/ioBroker/ioBroker.vis#bindings-of-objects]

Additional you can get time until now by {hm-rpc.0.light.STATE.lc;dateinterval} (2 minutes and 12 seconds) or {hm-rpc.0.light.STATE.lc;dateinterval(true)} (2 minutes and 12 seconds ago)

External rules with javascript

There is a possibility to use javascript engine to process commands in text2command. To do that you must specify some state in "Processor state ID" (Advanced settings) and to listen on this state in some JS or Blockly script. You can create some state manually in admin or in script. Processing script can look like this one:

createState("textProcessor", '' , function () { // text2command writes the value with ack= false . Change "any" is important too, to process repeated commands. on ({id: "javascript.0.textProcessor", ack: false , change: 'any' }, function (obj) { var task = JSON .parse(obj.state.val); // value looks like // { // "command": "text to process", // command that was received by text2command // "language": "en", // language in command or system language // "withLanguage": false // indicator if language was defined in command ( true ) or used default language ( false ) // } // response to text2command with ack= true if (task.command === 'switch light on' ) { setState("hm-rpc.0.light", true ); setState("javascript.0.textProcessor", 'light is on' , true ); } else { // let it process with predefined rules setState("javascript.0.textProcessor", '' , true ); } }); });

Set in settings of text2command Processor state ID as javascript.0.textProcessor to let this example work.

First the command will be processed with your javascript and if javascript will answer with '' or not answer in predefined time (1 second by default) the command will be processed by rules.

Option: Write to response by every command

If activated so by every command (no matter if the request came via state or sendTo) the text2command.X.response will be written with the answer.

ToDo

in Russian male and female answers.

