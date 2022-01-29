This adapter can convert normal sentences, like
Switch light in kitchen on to specific command and sets the state
adapter.0.device.kitchenLight to
true.
This adapter makes no sense to be activated standalone. It should be used with other adapters like telegram or Android app
iobroker.vis.
To execute command, write state
text2command.<INSTANCE>.text with sentence. You will always get the answer in
text2command.<INSTANCE>.response.
If you define Answer to ID, the answer will be written in this ID too. This required for e.g. to realise the voice acknowledges.
You can send a message via
sendTo from javascript. The answer will come in the message back:
sendTo('text2command', 'Switch light in kitchen on', function (err, response) {
console.log('Response is: ' + response);
});
Regular expressions can be used, like:
/^light\son|^lamp\son/. Regular expressions are always case-insensitive.
To use "Switch on/off by function" you should care of functions.
Keywords work as following:
light on will trigger on
switch light on,
make light on everywhere and do not trigger on
switch on,
make light.
switch/make/do light on/true will trigger on:
do light true,
make please light on.
switch light/lights on.
Following functions will be interpreted as
enum.functions:
enum.functions.light (Licht | Свет):
level.dimmer
switch.light
enum.functions.backlight (Beleuchtung | Подсветка):
level.backlight
switch.backlight
enum.functions.blinds/shutter (Rolladen | Жалюзи/окна)
level.blind
switch.blind
enum.functions.curtain (Vorhänge | Шторы)
level.curtain
switch.curtain
enum.functions.heating (Heizung | Отопление/Подогрев)
level.temperature
switch.temperature
enum.functions.music (Musik | Музыка)
button.play
button.stop /
button.pause
enum.functions.alarm/security (Alarmanlage / Alarm | Охрана)
switch.security
enum.functions.lock (Schloß / Schloss | Замок)
switch.open
switch.lock
Following rooms are supported:
|key word in phrase
|Possible enum.rooms in english
|in german
|in russian
|everywhere
|everywhere
|-
|-
|living
|livingroom
|wohnzimmer
|зал
|bedroom
|bedroom/sleepingroom
|schlafzimmer
|спальня
|bath
|bathroom/bath
|badezimmer/bad
|ванная
|working/office
|office
|arbeitszimmer
|кабинет
|kids/child/nursery
|nursery
|kinderzimmer
|детская
|guets wc/guest closet
|guestwc
|gästewc
|гостевой туалет
|wc/closet
|wc
|wc
|туалет
|floor/enter
|floor
|diele/gang/flur
|коридор/прихожая
|kitchen
|kitchen
|küche/kueche
|кухня
|balcony/terrace/patio
|terrace
|balkon/terrasse
|терасса/балкон
|dinning
|dinningroom
|esszimmer
|столовая
|garage
|garage
|garage
|гараж
|stair
|stairs
|trepe/treppenhaus
|лестница
|garden
|garden
|garten
|сад
|court/yard
|court
|hof
|двор
|guest room
|guestroom
|gästezimmer
|гостевая
|attic
|attic
|speicher
|кладовка
|roof
|roof
|dachstuhl
|крыша
|terminal
|terminal
|anschlussraum
|сени
|wash room
|washroom
|waschraum
|прачечная
|heat room
|heatroom
|heatingroom/heizungsraum
|котельная
|hovel
|hovel
|schuppen/scheune
|сарай
|summer house
|summerhouse
|gartenhaus
|теплица
You can use patterns in acknowledges:
%s: value
%u: unit
%n: name (planned!)
{objectId}: the state of this objectID will be placed here
Following commands are supported:
Answer: 14:56 (current time)
Answer is customizable. Default:
My name is Alpha
User must specify the state ID, where to read outside temperature.
Answer is customizable. Default:
Outside temperature is %s %u
%s will be replaced by temperature, rounded to integer.
%u will be replaced by units of this state or by system temperature units.
User must specify the state ID, where to read inside temperature.
Answer is customizable. Default:
Inside temperature is %s %u
%s will be replaced by temperature, rounded to integer.
%u will be replaced by units of this state or by system temperature units.
This command reads information from enums. It uses enum.functions to find type of device (e.g. light, alarm, music) and
enum.rooms to detect room name.
Example in german:
Keywords to switch on are: switch on, e.g.
switch rear light in bath on
Keywords to switch off are: switch off, e.g.
switch light in living room off
Answer will be generated automatically if desired:
Switch off %function% in %room%, where
%function% and
%room% will be replaced by found device type and location.
Command accept the numeric value too. It has priority, e.g. in command
switch light off in living room on 15% the light will be set to 15% and not in off state.
You can define default room in []. E.g.
switch the light on[sleepingroom]
This command reads information from enums. It uses
enum.functions.blind to find type blinds or shutter and
enum.rooms to detect room name.
Keywords to move blinds up are: blinds up, e.g.
set blinds up in sleeping room
Keywords to move blinds down are: blinds down, e.g.
move blinds down in office
You can specify the exact position of blind in percent, e.g.
move blinds to 40 percent in office
Answer will be generated automatically if desired:
in %room%, where %room% will be replaced by found device type and location.
User must specify state ID of device, which must be controlled and value, which must be written.
You should create rule for every position (e.g. for
on and for
off).
Answer is customizable. Default:
Switched on
E.g.:
Deactivate alarm, Object ID:
hm-rpc.0.alarm, Value:
false, Answer:
Alarm is deactivated/Deactivated. In this case the answer will be randomized between Alarm is deactivated and Deactivated.
Activate alarm, Object ID:
hm-rpc.0.alarm, Value:
true, Answer:
Alarm is activated/Activated/Done . In this case the answer will be randomized between Alarm is activated, Activated and Done.
Deactivate must be first in the list, because it is longer.
You can use float values in the control commands. If some numeric value will be in the text it will be used as control value and the predefined value will be ignored.
E.G. for rule:
Set light level, Object ID:
hm-rpc.0.light.STATE, Value:
10, Answer:
Level set to %s%.
If command is like
Set light level to 50%, so into the
hm-rpc.0.light.STATE will be written 50 and answer will be
Level set to 50%.
If command is like
Set light level, so into the
hm-rpc.0.light.STATE will be written 10 and answer will be
Level set to 10%.
User must specify state ID of device, which value will be read. This template will answer with information from some state.
E.g.:
windows opened, Object ID:
javascript.0.countOpenedWindows, Acknowledge:
Actual %s windows opened
temperature sleeping room, Object ID:
hm-rpc.0.sleepingRoomSensor.TEMPERATURE, Acknowledge:
Actual temperature in sleeping room is %s %u/%s %u. In this case the answer will be randomized between Actual temperature in sleeping room is %s %u and %s %u.
You can write some text into state. User must specify state ID to write text into it.
E.g. rule:
email [to] wife, Object ID:
javascript.0.emailToWife, Acknowledge:
Email sent
Text:
Send email to my wife: I will be late. Adapter looks for the last word from keywords (in this case
wife),
extracts text from the next word (in this case
I will be late) and writes this text into
javascript.0.emailToWife.
Word
to is not required to trigger the rule, but will be removed from text.
Answer is customizable. Default:
Thank you or
You are welcome
Answer is customizable. Default:
No problem or
You are welcome
You can generate answer with bindings {objectId} in acknowledge. Used for alexa.
E.g.:
windows opened, Acknowledge:
Actual {javascript.0.countOpenedWindows} windows opened
temperature sleeping room, Acknowledge:
Actual temperature in sleeping room is {t: hm-rpc.0.sleepingRoomSensor.TEMPERATURE; Math.round(t)}/{hm-rpc.0.sleepingRoomSensor.TEMPERATURE; round(1)} degree. In this case the answer will be randomized between Actual temperature in sleeping room is and .
You can read more about bindings here: (Bindings of objects)[https://github.com/ioBroker/ioBroker.vis#bindings-of-objects]
Additional you can get time until now by
{hm-rpc.0.light.STATE.lc;dateinterval} (2 minutes and 12 seconds) or
{hm-rpc.0.light.STATE.lc;dateinterval(true)} (2 minutes and 12 seconds ago)
There is a possibility to use javascript engine to process commands in text2command. To do that you must specify some state in "Processor state ID" (Advanced settings) and to listen on this state in some JS or Blockly script. You can create some state manually in admin or in script. Processing script can look like this one:
createState("textProcessor", '', function () {
// text2command writes the value with ack=false. Change "any" is important too, to process repeated commands.
on({id: "javascript.0.textProcessor", ack: false, change: 'any'}, function (obj) {
var task = JSON.parse(obj.state.val);
// value looks like
// {
// "command": "text to process", // command that was received by text2command
// "language": "en", // language in command or system language
// "withLanguage": false // indicator if language was defined in command (true) or used default language (false)
// }
// response to text2command with ack=true
if (task.command === 'switch light on') {
setState("hm-rpc.0.light", true);
setState("javascript.0.textProcessor", 'light is on', true);
} else {
// let it process with predefined rules
setState("javascript.0.textProcessor", '', true);
}
});
});
Set in settings of text2command Processor state ID as
javascript.0.textProcessor to let this example work.
First the command will be processed with your javascript and if javascript will answer with '' or not answer in predefined time (1 second by default) the command will be processed by rules.
If activated so by every command (no matter if the request came via state or sendTo) the
text2command.X.response will be written with the answer.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2022, bluefox dogafox@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.