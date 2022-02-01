Ask @BotFather to create new bot
/newbot.
You will be asked to enter name of the bot and then the username. After that, you will get the Token.
You should set password for communication in configuration dialog. After this start the adapter.
To start a conversation with your bot you need to authenticate user with
/password phrase, where
phrase is your configured password. So open a new conversation with your generated Bot in Telegram and then you need to enter the passwort as first command.
Note: you can use short form
/p phrase.
To add nice avatar picture enter
/setuserpic in BotFather chat and upload him desired picture (512x512 pixels), like this one logo.
You can send the message to all authenticated users over messageBox
sendTo('telegram', 'Test message')
or to specific user
sendTo('telegram', '@userName Test message').
User must be authenticated before.
You can specify user in that way too:
sendTo('telegram', {user: 'UserName', text: 'Test message'}, function (res) {
console.log('Sent to ' + res + ' users');
});
If you use the example above be aware of that you have to replace 'UserName' with either the first name or the Public-Telegram-Username of the User you want to send the message to. (Depends on if the 'Store username not firstname' setting in the adapter settings is enabled or not) If the option is set and the user did not specify a public username in his telegram account, then the adapter will continue to use the firstname of the user. Keep in mind that if the user sets a public username later (after authenticating to your bot) the saved firstname will be replaced by the username the next time the user sends a message to the bot.
It is possible to specify more than one recipient (just separate the usernames by comma). For example: Recipient: "User1,User4,User5"
You can send message over state too, just set state "telegram.INSTANCE.communicate.response" with value "@userName Test message" or with a JSON object:
{
text: "Test message"
}
The JSON syntax also allows the adding options from the telegram bots API, as well as setting the user or chatId:
{
text: "Test message, but with *bold*",
parse_mode: "Markdown",
chatId: "1234567890",
user: "UserName"
}
In order to send messages to the groups, you have to invite the bot to the group you want the bot to post in.
By providing the
chat_id to the JSON message payload you can actually send messages to those groups.
In order to find out the
chat_id you have to set the adapter's log level to
debug.
You can then just ping your bot in the groups you want the bot to send messages to.
Make sure you put a
/ in front of the message in order for the bot to see the message (if the bot privacy is turned on).
The iobroker log will then show you the chat id in the logs.
You can use telegram with text2command adapter. There are predefined communication schema and you can command to you home in text form.
To send a photo, just send a path to file instead of text or URL:
sendTo('telegram', 'absolute/path/file.png') or
sendTo('telegram', 'https://telegram.org/img/t_logo.png').
Example how to send a screenshot from web-cam to telegram:
var request = require('request');
var fs = require('fs');
function sendImage() {
request.get({url: 'http://login:pass@ipaddress/web/tmpfs/snap.jpg', encoding: 'binary'}, function (err, response, body) {
fs.writeFile("/tmp/snap.jpg", body, 'binary', function(err) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log('Snapshot sent');
sendTo('telegram.0', '/tmp/snap.jpg');
//sendTo('telegram.0', {text: '/tmp/snap.jpg', caption: 'Snapshot'});
}
});
});
}
on("someState", function (obj) {
if (obj.state.val) {
// send 4 images: immediately, in 5, 15 and 30 seconds
sendImage();
setTimeout(sendImage, 5000);
setTimeout(sendImage, 15000);
setTimeout(sendImage, 30000);
}
});
Following messages are reserved for actions:
In this case the action command will be sent.
The description for telegram API can be found here and you can use all options defined in this api, just by including that into send object. E.g.:
sendTo('telegram.0', {
text: '/tmp/snap.jpg',
caption: 'Snapshot',
disable_notification: true
});
Possible options:
Adapter tries to detect the type of message (photo, video, audio, document, sticker, action, location) depends on text in the message if the text is path to existing file, it will be sent as according type.
Location will be detected on attribute latitude:
sendTo('telegram.0', {
latitude: 52.522430,
longitude: 13.372234,
disable_notification: true
});
You have the possibility to define extra the type of the message in case you want to send the data as buffer.
Following types are possible: sticker, video, document, audio, photo.
sendTo('telegram.0', {
text: fs.readFileSync('/opt/path/picture.png'),
type: 'photo'
});
You can show keyboard ReplyKeyboardMarkup in the client:
sendTo('telegram.0', {
text: 'Press button',
reply_markup: {
keyboard: [
['Line 1, Button 1', 'Line 1, Button 2'],
['Line 2, Button 3', 'Line 2, Button 4']
],
resize_keyboard: true,
one_time_keyboard: true
}
});
You can read more here and here.
You can show keyboard InlineKeyboardMarkup in the client:
sendTo('telegram', {
user: user,
text: 'Click the button',
reply_markup: {
inline_keyboard: [
[{ text: 'Button 1_1', callback_data: '1_1' }],
[{ text: 'Button 1_2', callback_data: '1_2' }]
]
}
});
You can read more here and here.
NOTE: After the user presses a callback button, Telegram clients will display a progress bar until you call answerCallbackQuery. It is, therefore, necessary to react by calling answerCallbackQuery even if no notification to the user is needed (e.g., without specifying any of the optional parameters).
Use this method to send answers to callback queries sent from inline keyboards. The answer will be displayed to the user as a notification at the top of the chat screen or as an alert. On success, True is returned.
if (command ==="1_2") {
sendTo('telegram', {
user: user,
answerCallbackQuery: {
text: "Pressed!",
showAlert: false // Optional parameter
}
});
}
You can read more here.
You can send to telegram the message and the next answer will be returned in callback. Timeout can be set in configuration and by default is 60 seconds.
sendTo('telegram.0', 'ask', {
user: user, // optional
text: 'Are you sure?',
reply_markup: {
inline_keyboard: [
// two buttons could be on one line too, but here they are on different
[{ text: 'Yes!', callback_data: '1' }], // first line
[{ text: 'No...', callback_data: '0' }] // second line
]
}
}, msg => {
console.log('user says ' + msg.data);
});
From version 0.4.0 you can use chat ID to send messages to chat.
sendTo('telegram.0', {text: 'Message to chat', chatId: 'SOME-CHAT-ID-123');
The following methods allow you to change an existing message in the message history instead of sending a new one with a result of an action. This is most useful for messages with inline keyboards using callback queries, but can also help reduce clutter in conversations with regular chat bots.
Use this method to edit text sent by the bot or via the bot (for inline bots). On success, if edited message is sent by the bot, the edited Message is returned, otherwise True is returned.
if (command === "1_2") {
sendTo('telegram', {
user: user,
text: 'New text before buttons',
editMessageText: {
options: {
chat_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.requestChatId").val,
message_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.requestMessageId").val,
reply_markup: {
inline_keyboard: [
[{ text: 'Button 1', callback_data: '2_1' }],
[{ text: 'Button 2', callback_data: '2_2' }]
],
}
}
}
});
}
or new text for last message:
if (command ==="1_2") {
sendTo('telegram', {
user: user,
text: 'New text message',
editMessageText: {
options: {
chat_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.requestChatId").val,
message_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.requestMessageId").val,
}
}
});
}
You can read more here.
Use this method to edit caption of the message sent by the bot or via the bot (for inline bots). On success, if edited message is sent by the bot, the edited Message is returned, otherwise True is returned.
if (command === "1_2") {
sendTo('telegram', {
user, // optional
text: 'New caption',
editMessageCaption: {
options: {
chat_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.requestChatId").val,
message_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.requestMessageId").val
}
}
});
}
You can read more here.
Use this method to edit picture of the message sent by the bot or via the bot (for inline bots). On success, if edited message is sent by the bot, the edited Message is returned, otherwise True is returned.
if (command === "1_2") {
sendTo('telegram', {
user, // optional
text: 'picture.jpg',
editMessageMedia: {
options: {
chat_id: (await getStateAsync('telegram.0.communicate.botSendChatId')).val,
message_id: (await getStateAsync('telegram.0.communicate.botSendMessageId')).val
}
}
});
}
Supported are following media types:
photo,
animation,
audio,
document,
video.
You can read more here.
Use this method to edit only the reply markup of messages sent by the bot or via the bot (for inline bots). On success, if edited message is sent by the bot, the edited Message is returned, otherwise True is returned.
if (command === "1_2") {
sendTo('telegram', {
user: user,
text: 'New text before buttons',
editMessageReplyMarkup: {
options: {
chat_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.botSendChatId").val,
message_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.botSendMessageId").val,
reply_markup: {
inline_keyboard: [
[{ text: 'Button 1', callback_data: '2_1' }],
[{ text: 'Button 2', callback_data: '2_2' }]
],
}
}
}
});
}
You can read more here.
Use this method to delete a message, including service messages, with the following limitations:
if (command === "delete") {
sendTo('telegram', {
user: user,
deleteMessage: {
options: {
chat_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.requestChatId").val,
message_id: getState("telegram.0.communicate.requestMessageId").val
}
}
});
}
You can read more here.
Suppose you are using only JavaScript without text2command. You already sent a message/question to your user using sendTo() as described above. The user replies to that by pushing a button or writing a message. You can extract the command and give feedback to your user, execute commands or switch states in iobroker.
on({id: 'telegram.0.communicate.request', change: 'any'}, function (obj) {
var stateval = getState('telegram.0.communicate.request').val; // save Statevalue received from your Bot
var user = stateval.substring(1,stateval.indexOf("]")); // extract user from the message
var command = stateval.substring(stateval.indexOf("]")+1,stateval.length); // extract command/text from the message
switch (command) {
case "1_2":
//... see example above ...
break;
case "delete":
//... see example above
break;
//.... and so on ...
}
});
You can request the value of state if you now the ID:
/state system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal
> 56.45
You can set the value of state if you now the ID:
/state hm-rpc.0.JEQ0ABCDE.3.STOP true
> Done
If polling mode is used, the adapter polls by default every 300ms the telegram server for updates. It uses traffic and messages can be delayed for up to the polling interval. The polling interval can be defined in adapter configuration.
To use server mode you ioBroker instance must be reachable from internet (e.g. with
noip.com dynamic DNS service).
Telegram can work only with HTTPS servers, but you can use let's encrypt certificates.
Following settings must be provided for server mode:
The authentication of users could be disabled. So no one new can authenticate.
To create a list of trusted users, first disable the option "Do not authenticate new users" and
authenticate all users that should be in the trusted list by sending the
/password <PASSWORD> message.
The users, that sent valid password will be stored in the trusted list.
After that teh option "Do not authenticate new users" could be activated and no new users can authenticate.
To use this option the option "Remember authenticated users" must be activated.
Thanks to callmebot api, you can make a call to your telegram account and some text will be read via TTS engine.
To do that from javascript adapter just call:
sendTo('telegram.0', 'call', 'Some text');
or
sendTo('telegram.0', 'call', {
text: 'Some text',
user: '@Username', // optional and the call will be done to the first user in telegram.0.communicate.users.
language: 'de-DE-Standard-A' // optional and the system language will be taken
repeats: 0, // number of repeats
});
or
sendTo('telegram.0', 'call', {
text: 'Some text',
users: ['@Username1', '+49xxxx'] // Array of `users' or telephone numbers.
});
or
sendTo('telegram.0', 'call', {
file: 'url of mp3 file that is accessible from internet',
users: ['@Username1', '@Username2'] // Array of `users' or telephone numbers.
});
Possible values for language:
ar-XA-Standard-A - Arabic (Female voice)
ar-XA-Standard-B - Arabic (Male voice)
ar-XA-Standard-C - Arabic (Male 2 voice)
cs-CZ-Standard-A - Czech (Czech Republic) (Female voice)
da-DK-Standard-A - Danish (Denmark) (Female voice)
nl-NL-Standard-A - Dutch (Netherlands) (Female voice - will be used if system language is NL and no language was provided)
nl-NL-Standard-B - Dutch (Netherlands) (Male voice)
nl-NL-Standard-C - Dutch (Netherlands) (Male 2 voice)
nl-NL-Standard-D - Dutch (Netherlands) (Female 2 voice)
nl-NL-Standard-E - Dutch (Netherlands) (Female 3 voice)
en-AU-Standard-A - English (Australia) (Female voice)
en-AU-Standard-B - English (Australia) (Male voice)
en-AU-Standard-C - English (Australia) (Female 2 voice)
en-AU-Standard-D - English (Australia) (Male 2 voice)
en-IN-Standard-A - English (India) (Female voice)
en-IN-Standard-B - English (India) (Male voice)
en-IN-Standard-C - English (India) (Male 2 voice)
en-GB-Standard-A - English (UK) (Female voice - will be used if system language is EN and no language was provided)
en-GB-Standard-B - English (UK) (Male voice)
en-GB-Standard-C - English (UK) (Female 2 voice)
en-GB-Standard-D - English (UK) (Male 2 voice)
en-US-Standard-B - English (US) (Male voice)
en-US-Standard-C - English (US) (Female voice)
en-US-Standard-D - English (US) (Male 2 voice)
en-US-Standard-E - English (US) (Female 2 voice)
fil-PH-Standard-A - Filipino (Philippines) (Female voice)
fi-FI-Standard-A - Finnish (Finland) (Female voice)
fr-CA-Standard-A - French (Canada) (Female voice)
fr-CA-Standard-B - French (Canada) (Male voice)
fr-CA-Standard-C - French (Canada) (Female 2 voice)
fr-CA-Standard-D - French (Canada) (Male 2 voice)
fr-FR-Standard-A - French (France) (Female voice - will be used if system language is FR and no language was provided)
fr-FR-Standard-B - French (France) (Male voice)
fr-FR-Standard-C - French (France) (Female 2 voice)
fr-FR-Standard-D - French (France) (Male 2 voice)
de-DE-Standard-A - German (Germany) (Female voice - will be used if system language is DE and no language was provided)
de-DE-Standard-B - German (Germany) (Male voice)
el-GR-Standard-A - Greek (Greece) (Female voice)
hi-IN-Standard-A - Hindi (India) (Female voice)
hi-IN-Standard-B - Hindi (India) (Male voice)
hi-IN-Standard-C - Hindi (India) (Male 2 voice)
hu-HU-Standard-A - Hungarian (Hungary) (Female voice)
id-ID-Standard-A - Indonesian (Indonesia) (Female voice)
id-ID-Standard-B - Indonesian (Indonesia) (Male voice)
id-ID-Standard-C - Indonesian (Indonesia) (Male 2 voice)
it-IT-Standard-A - Italian (Italy) (Female voice - will be used if system language is IT and no language was provided)
it-IT-Standard-B - Italian (Italy) (Female 2 voice)
it-IT-Standard-C - Italian (Italy) (Male voice)
it-IT-Standard-D - Italian (Italy) (Male 2 voice)
ja-JP-Standard-A - Japanese (Japan) (Female voice)
ja-JP-Standard-B - Japanese (Japan) (Female 2 voice)
ja-JP-Standard-C - Japanese (Japan) (Male voice)
ja-JP-Standard-D - Japanese (Japan) (Male 2 voice)
ko-KR-Standard-A - Korean (South Korea) (Female voice)
ko-KR-Standard-B - Korean (South Korea) (Female 2 voice)
ko-KR-Standard-C - Korean (South Korea) (Male voice)
ko-KR-Standard-D - Korean (South Korea) (Male 2 voice)
cmn-CN-Standard-A - Mandarin Chinese (Female voice)
cmn-CN-Standard-B - Mandarin Chinese (Male voice)
cmn-CN-Standard-C - Mandarin Chinese (Male 2 voice)
nb-NO-Standard-A - Norwegian (Norway) (Female voice)
nb-NO-Standard-B - Norwegian (Norway) (Male voice)
nb-NO-Standard-C - Norwegian (Norway) (Female 2 voice)
nb-NO-Standard-D - Norwegian (Norway) (Male 2 voice)
nb-no-Standard-E - Norwegian (Norway) (Female 3 voice)
pl-PL-Standard-A - Polish (Poland) (Female voice - will be used if system language is PL and no language was provided)
pl-PL-Standard-B - Polish (Poland) (Male voice)
pl-PL-Standard-C - Polish (Poland) (Male 2 voice)
pl-PL-Standard-D - Polish (Poland) (Female 2 voice)
pl-PL-Standard-E - Polish (Poland) (Female 3 voice)
pt-BR-Standard-A - Portuguese (Brazil) (Female voice - will be used if system language is PT and no language was provided)
pt-PT-Standard-A - Portuguese (Portugal) (Female voice)
pt-PT-Standard-B - Portuguese (Portugal) (Male voice)
pt-PT-Standard-C - Portuguese (Portugal) (Male 2 voice)
pt-PT-Standard-D - Portuguese (Portugal) (Female 2 voice)
ru-RU-Standard-A - Russian (Russia) (Female voice - will be used if system language is RU and no language was provided)
ru-RU-Standard-B - Russian (Russia) (Male voice)
ru-RU-Standard-C - Russian (Russia) (Female 2 voice)
ru-RU-Standard-D - Russian (Russia) (Male 2 voice)
sk-SK-Standard-A - Slovak (Slovakia) (Female voice)
es-ES-Standard-A - Spanish (Spain) (Female voice - will be used if system language is ES and no language was provided)
sv-SE-Standard-A - Swedish (Sweden) (Female voice)
tr-TR-Standard-A - Turkish (Turkey) (Female voice)
tr-TR-Standard-B - Turkish (Turkey) (Male voice)
tr-TR-Standard-C - Turkish (Turkey) (Female 2 voice)
tr-TR-Standard-D - Turkish (Turkey) (Female 3 voice)
tr-TR-Standard-E - Turkish (Turkey) (Male voice)
uk-UA-Standard-A - Ukrainian (Ukraine) (Female voice)
vi-VN-Standard-A - Vietnamese (Vietnam) (Female voice)
vi-VN-Standard-B - Vietnamese (Vietnam) (Male voice)
vi-VN-Standard-C - Vietnamese (Vietnam) (Female 2 voice)
vi-VN-Standard-D - Vietnamese (Vietnam) (Male 2 voice)
TODO:
For every state the additional settings could be enabled:
By entering
/cmds the following keyboard will be displayed in telegram:
/cmds could be replaced by any text (e.g. "?") in the configuration dialog of telegram adapter.
If Use rooms in keyboard command option is enabled in the configuration dialog of telegram adapter, so in the first step the room list will be shown. Not yet implemented
First the configuration must be enabled.
Name of the device. If the name is empty, the name will be taken from object. By entering "Door lamp" following menu will be shown for boolean state.
You can switch the device ON, turn the device OFF or request the state.
If you Click
Door lamp ?, you will get
Door lamp => switched off.
If activated, ON/OFF buttons will be not shown, just a
Door lamp ?.
If the status of device changed (e.g. someone turned the lamp on physically), the new status will be delivered to telegram.
E.g.
Door lamp => switched on.
How many buttons must be shown in the line for one device. Because of the long name maybe it is better to show only 2 (or even just one) buttons in the line.
If activated, the status query (
Door lamp ?) button will be not shown.
Which text will be shown on
ON button.
Like here:
Will produce following keyboard:
The text, that will be shown by state report.
E.g.
Door lamp => activated if the state of the device changed to true and the ON Text is
activated
The ON/OFF Texts will be shown only if Report changes is activated.
Same as ON Command, but for OFF.
Same as ON Text, but for OFF.
E.g.
Door lamp => deactivated if the state of the device changed to false and the OFF Text is
deactivated
E.g. for buttons, they have no OFF state. In this case the OFF button will be not shown.
If telegram bot receives messages sent by user to the bot in private chats, but not receives messages sent by users in group chats.
In this case you must talk to
@botfather and disable the privacy mode.
BotFather chat:
You: /setprivacy
BotFather: Choose a bot to change group messages settings.
You: @your_name_bot
BotFather: 'Enable' - your bot will only receive messages that either start with the '/' symbol or mention the bot by username.
'Disable' - your bot will receive all messages that people send to groups.
Current status is: ENABLED
You: Disable
BotFather: Success! The new status is: DISABLED. /help
For simple text messages to all users, just put the text within the payload of the message and
send it to the ioBroker state
telegram.INSTANCE.communicate.response.
If you want to set additional options, fill the payload with a JSON object, such as:
msg.payload = {
// text is the only mandatory field here
"text": "*bold _italic bold ~italic bold strikethrough~ __underline italic bold___ bold*",
// optional chatId or user, the recipient of the message
"chatId": "1234567890",
// optional settings from the telegram bots API
"parse_mode": "MarkdownV2"
}
disable_web_preview option
communicate.responseSilent state to answer silently
callmebot
sendto block when no adapter instance exists.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016-2022, bluefox dogafox@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.