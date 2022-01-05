Tests:

NodeJS v10 oder höher wird vorausgesetzt.

Changelog

(simatec) Design Fix for Admin Dark/Blue Theme

(pix) New adapter category "vehicle" #67

(pix) Testing for Nodejs 16

(pix) connectionType and dataSource added

(anwa) "wrong type" and "ack flag" issues fixed (upcoming in js-controller > 3.3)

(wendy) "has no existing object" issue fixed

(pix) NodeJS 10 or higher required

(Zwer2k) 2.0.8 Catch error if station status reports no data

(pix) 2.0.7 Catch error if station status reports no stations

(Zwer2k) implementation of utils corrected

(Zwer2k) fixed error occured when all stations were closed

(jens-maus) fixes to prevent request() floodings

(pix) fixed issue with too short sync interval

(pix) removed datapoint price which was created for debug only

(pix) fixed scrollbar issue in firefox

(pix) admin3 ready

(arteck, pix) request issues fixed

(pix) Compact mode added

(pix) fixed issue station_id and status mixed up

(pix) new datapoint station ID added

(bluefox) prices as number to allow logging were added

(pix) Log entry opt out

(pix) position of adapter.stop() optimized

(pix) Appveyor testing added

(apollon77) TravisCI testing added

(pix) reset to zero issue fixed

(pix) reset values to zero before each refresh now can be ticked off.

(pix,jens-maus) whitespaces between price and € sign

(pix) € appearance in datapoints combined is customizable through css now (thanx jens-maus)

(pix) first version for npm

(pix) settings window

(pix) Adapter.stop() fixed

(pix) New channels and values for cheapest station created

(pix) Short prices now string

(pix) Channels added for stations 2 to 10

(pix) Readme corrected (CSS code example)

(pix) no more log.warn if station is closed

(pix) scheduled starting improved

(pix) HTML Code in Datapoint combined corrected

(pix) Datapoint combined with CSS class for status

(pix) Datapoint combined

(pix) Adapter created

Roadmap

Save settings is not possible when no interval was entered

State HTML Table

State JSON Table for VIS JSON table widget

optional price trend through CSS class

Catch and display tankerkoenig rate limit error 503

Datapoints for each station should be created after adapter restart, not only after installation

Initiate fetching prices manually #53

Include discounts #50

