This adapter saves state history into SQL DB.

Supports PostgreSQL, mysql, Microsoft SQL Server and sqlite. You can leave port 0 if default port is desired.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Use localhost\instance for the host and check TCP/IP connections enabled. https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/bb909712(v=vs.90).aspx

is "file"-DB and cannot manage too many events. If you have a big amount of data use the real DB, like PostgreSQL and co.

SQLite DB must not be installed extra. It is just a file on disk, but to install it you require build tools on your system. For linux, just write:

sudo apt- get install build-essential

For windows:

c :\>npm install --global --production windows-build-tools

and then reinstall the adapter, e.g:

cd /opt/iobroker iobroker stop sql npm install iobroker. sql iobroker start sql

You can install mysql on linux systems as following:

apt- get install mysql- server mysql-client mysql -uroot -p CREATE USER 'iobroker' @ '%' IDENTIFIED BY 'iobroker' ; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON * . * TO 'iobroker' @ '%' ; FLUSH PRIVILEGES ;

If required edit /etc/mysql/my.cnf to set bind to IP-Address for remote connect.

Warning: iobroker user is "admin". If required give limited rights to iobroker user.

On the "windows" it can be easily installed via installer: https://dev.mysql.com/downloads/installer/.

Pay attention for authentication method. The new encryption algorithm in MySQL 8.0 is not yet supported by node.js and you must select legacy authentication method.

Structure of the DBs

Default Database name is "iobroker", but it can be changed in the configuration.

Sources

This table is a list of adapter's instances, that wrote the entries. (state.from)

DB Name in query MS-SQL iobroker.dbo.sources MySQL iobroker.sources PostgreSQL sources SQLite sources

Structure:

Field Type Description id INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY IDENTITY(1,1) unique ID name varchar(255) / TEXT instance of adapter, that wrote the entry

Note: MS-SQL uses varchar(255), and others use TEXT

Data points

This table is a list of data points. (IDs)

DB Name in query MS-SQL iobroker.dbo.datapoints MySQL iobroker.datapoints PostgreSQL datapoints SQLite datapoints

Structure:

Field Type Description id INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY IDENTITY(1,1) unique ID name varchar(255) / TEXT ID of variable, e.g. hm-rpc.0.JEQ283747.1.STATE type INTEGER 0 - number, 1 - string, 2 - boolean

Note: MS-SQL uses varchar(255), and others use TEXT

Numbers

Values for states with type "number". ts means "time series".

DB Name in query MS-SQL iobroker.dbo.ts_number MySQL iobroker.ts_number PostgreSQL ts_number SQLite ts_number

Structure:

Field Type Description id INTEGER ID of state from "Data points" table ts BIGINT / INTEGER Time in ms till epoch. Can be converted to time with "new Date(ts)" val REAL Value ack BIT/BOOLEAN Is acknowledged: 0 - not ack, 1 - ack _from INTEGER ID of source from "Sources" table q INTEGER Quality as number. You can find description here

Note: MS-SQL uses BIT, and others use BOOLEAN. SQLite uses for ts INTEGER and all others BIGINT.

The user can define additional to type number the functionality of "counters". For this purpose following table is created: | DB | Name in the query | |------------|-------------------------| | MS-SQL | iobroker.dbo.ts_counter | | MySQL | iobroker.ts_counter | | PostgreSQL | ts_counter | | SQLite | ts_counter |

Structure:

Field Type Description id INTEGER ID of state from "Data points" table ts BIGINT / INTEGER Time in ms till epoch. Can be converted to time with "new Date(ts)" val REAL Value

This table stores the values when the counter was exchanged and the value does not increase, but failed to zero or lower value.

Strings

Values for states with type "string".

DB Name in query MS-SQL iobroker.dbo.ts_string MySQL iobroker.ts_string PostgreSQL ts_string SQLite ts_string

Structure:

Field Type Description id INTEGER ID of state from "Data points" table ts BIGINT Time in ms till epoch. Can be converted to time with "new Date(ts)" val TEXT Value ack BIT/BOOLEAN Is acknowledged: 0 - not ack, 1 - ack _from INTEGER ID of source from "Sources" table q INTEGER Quality as number. You can find description here

Note: MS-SQL uses BIT, and others use BOOLEAN. SQLite uses for ts INTEGER and all others BIGINT.

Booleans

Values for states with type "boolean".

DB Name in query MS-SQL iobroker.dbo.ts_bool MySQL iobroker.ts_bool PostgreSQL ts_bool SQLite ts_bool

Structure:

Field Type Description id INTEGER ID of state from "Data points" table ts BIGINT Time in ms till epoch. Can be converted to time with "new Date(ts)" val BIT/BOOLEAN Value ack BIT/BOOLEAN Is acknowledged: 0 - not ack, 1 - ack _from INTEGER ID of source from "Sources" table q INTEGER Quality as number. You can find description here

Note: MS-SQL uses BIT, and others use BOOLEAN. SQLite uses for ts INTEGER and all others BIGINT.

Custom queries

The user can execute custom queries on tables from javascript adapter:

sendTo( 'sql.0' , 'query' , 'SELECT * FROM datapoints' , function ( result ) { if (result.error) { console .error(result.error); } else { console .log( 'Rows: ' + JSON .stringify(result.result)); } });

Or get entries for the last hour for ID=system.adapter.admin.0.memRss

sendTo( 'sql.0' , 'query' , 'SELECT id FROM datapoints WHERE name="system.adapter.admin.0.memRss"' , function ( result ) { if (result.error) { console .error(result.error); } else { console .log( 'Rows: ' + JSON .stringify(result.result)); var now = new Date (); now.setHours( -1 ); sendTo( 'sql.0' , 'query' , 'SELECT * FROM ts_number WHERE ts >= ' + now.getTime() + ' AND id=' + result.result[ 0 ].id, function ( result ) { console .log( 'Rows: ' + JSON .stringify(result.result)); }); } });

Note:

Depending on the database, the database name or database name + schema must be inserted before the table name - see boxes above under 'Structure of the DBs'.

Example if your database is called 'iobroker':

DB Name in query MS-SQL SELECT * FROM iobroker.dbo.datapoints ... MySQL SELECT * FROM iobroker.datapoints ...

storeState

If you want to write other data into the InfluxDB/SQL you can use the build in system function storeState. This function can also be used to convert data from other History adapters like History or SQL.

The given IDs are not checked against the ioBroker database and do not need to be set up there, but can only be accessed directly.

The Message can have one of the following three formats:

one ID and one state object: {id: 'adapter.0.device.counter', state: {val: 1, ts: 10239499}}

one ID and array of state objects: {id: 'adapter.0.device.counter', state: [{val: 1, ts: 10239499}, {val: 2, ts: 10239599}, {val: 3, ts: 10239699}]}

array of multiple IDs with state objects [{id: 'adapter.0.device.counter1', state: {val: 1, ts: 10239499}, {id: 'adapter.0.device.counter2', state: {val: 2, ts: 10239599}]

Additionally, you can add attribute rules: true to activate all rules, like counter , changesOnly , de-bounce and so on: {id: 'adapter.0.device.counter', rules: true, state: [{val: 1, ts: 10239499}, {val: 2, ts: 10239599}, {val: 3, ts: 10239699}]}

delete state

If you want to delete entry from the Database you can use the build in system function delete:

sendTo( 'sql.0' , 'delete' , [ {id: 'mbus.0.counter.xxx' , state: {ts: 1589458809352 }, {id: 'mbus.0.counter.yyy' , state: {ts: 1589458809353 } ], result => console .log( 'deleted' ));

To delete ALL history data for some data point execute:

sendTo( 'sql.0' , 'deleteAll' , [ {id: 'mbus.0.counter.xxx' } {id: 'mbus.0.counter.yyy' } ], result => console .log( 'deleted' ));

To delete history data for some data point and for some range, execute:

sendTo( 'sql.0' , 'deleteRange' , [ {id: 'mbus.0.counter.xxx' , start : '2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z' , end : '2019-12-31T23:59:59.999' }, {id: 'mbus.0.counter.yyy' , start : 1589458809352 , end : 1589458809353 } ], result => console.log( 'deleted' ));

Time could be ms since epoch or ans string, that could be converted by javascript Date object.

Values will be deleted including defined limits. ts >= start AND ts <= end

change state

If you want to change entry's value, quality or acknowledge flag in the database you can use the build in system function update:

sendTo('sql.0', 'update' , [ {id: 'mbus.0.counter.xxx' , state: {ts: 1589458809352 , val: 15 , ack: true , q: 0 }, {id: 'mbus.0.counter.yyy' , state: {ts: 1589458809353 , val: 16 , ack: true , q: 0 } ], result => console.log('deleted'));

ts is mandatory. At least one other flags must be included in state object.

Be careful with counters . The counters in DB will not be reset, and you must handle it yourself.

Get history

Additional to custom queries, you can use build in system function getHistory:

var end = Date .now(); sendTo( 'sql.0' , 'getHistory' , { id: 'system.adapter.admin.0.memRss' , options : { start : end - 3600000 , end : end , aggregate : 'minmax' // or 'none' to get raw values } }, function (result) { for (var i = 0 ; i < result.result.length; i++) { console.log(result.result[i].id + ' ' + new Date (result.result[i].ts).toISOString()); } });

Get counter

User can ask the value of some counter (type=number, counter=true) for specific period.

var now = Date .now(); // get consumption value for last 30 days sendTo( 'sql.0' , 'getCounter' , { id: 'system.adapter.admin.0.memRss' , options : { start : now - 3600000 * 24 * 30 , end : now, } }, result => { console.log(` In last 30 days the consumption was ${result.result} kWh`); });

If the counter device will be replaced it will be calculated too.

History Logging Management via Javascript

The adapter supports enabling and disabling of history logging via JavaScript and also retrieving the list of enabled data points with their settings.

enable

The message requires to have the "id" of the data point. Additionally, optional "options" to define the data point specific settings:

sendTo ( 'sql.0' , 'enableHistory' , { id : 'system.adapter.sql.0.memRss' , options : { changesOnly : true, debounce : 0 , retention : 31536000 , maxLength : 3 , changesMinDelta : 0.5 , aliasId : '' } }, function (result) { if (result.error) { console .log (result.error); } if (result.success) { } });

disable

The message requires to have the "id" of the data point.

sendTo ( 'sql.0' , 'disableHistory' , { id : 'system.adapter.sql.0.memRss' , }, function (result) { if (result.error) { console .log (result.error); } if (result.success) { } });

get List

The message has no parameters.

sendTo( 'sql.0' , 'getEnabledDPs' , {}, function ( result ) { { "system.adapter.sql.0.memRss" : { "changesOnly" : true , "debounce" : 0 , "retention" : 31536000 , "maxLength" : 3 , "changesMinDelta" : 0.5 , "enabled" : true , "changesRelogInterval" : 0 , "aliasId" : "" } ... } });

Connection Settings

DB Type : Type of the SQL DB: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS-SQL or SQLite3

: Type of the SQL DB: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS-SQL or SQLite3 Host : IP address or host name with SQL Server

: IP address or host name with SQL Server Port : Port of SQL Server (leave blank if not sure)

: Port of SQL Server (leave blank if not sure) Database name : Database name. Default iobroker

: Database name. Default iobroker User : Username for SQL. Must exist in the DB.

: Username for SQL. Must exist in the DB. Password : Password for SQL.

: Password for SQL. Password confirm : Just repeat password here.

: Just repeat password here. Encrypt : Some DBs support encryption.

: Some DBs support encryption. Round real to : Number of digits after the comma.

: Number of digits after the comma. Allow parallel requests : Allow simultaneous SQL requests to DB.

: Allow simultaneous SQL requests to DB. Do not create database: Activate this option if database already created (e.g. by administrator) and the ioBroker-user does not have enough rights to create a DB.

Default Settings

De-bounce interval : Do not store values oftener than this interval.

: Do not store values oftener than this interval. Log unchanged values any : Write additionally the values every X seconds.

: Write additionally the values every X seconds. Minimum difference from last value to log : The minimum interval between two values.

: The minimum interval between two values. Storage retention: How long the values will be stored in the DB.

