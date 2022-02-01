This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
If you only have Tasmotas speaking MQTT protocol go for ioBroker.sonoff. For other scenarios consider the different options: ||ioBroker.sonoff|ioBroker.mqtt (in broker mode)|ioBroker.mqtt (in client mode)|ioBroker.mqtt-client| |---|---|---|---|---| |Has a built-in MQTT broker|yes|yes|no|no| |Relays messages to other MQTT subscribers|NO!!!|yes|not aplicable|not aplicable| |External MQTT broker|unsupported|unsupported|required|required| |Tasmota MQTT messages to ioBroker Objects|smart processing|1:1 processing of all messages|1:1 processing of subscribed messages|1:1 processing of subscribed messages| |non-Tasmota MQTT messages to ioBroker Objects|no processing|1:1 processing of all messages|1:1 processing of subscribed messages|1:1 processing of subscribed messages| |publish ioBroker values as MQTT messages|none|configured subtrees|configured subtrees|individually configured values|
This adapter communicates with Sonoff devices with Tasmota firmware or ESP devices via MQTT.
Following topics are expected:
tele/DeviceNAME/STATE
tele/DeviceNAME/SENSOR
tele/DeviceNAME/INFOx
tele/DeviceNAME/ENERGY
cmnd/DeviceNAME/POWERx
stat/DeviceNAME/POWERx
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Temperature
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Humidity
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Temperatur
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Feuchtigkeit
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Vcc
/DeviceNAME/BM280/VCC
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Laufzeit
/DeviceNAME/BM280/RSSI
/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER
/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER1
/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER2
/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER3
/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER4
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Switch1
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Switch2
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Total
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Today
/DeviceNAME/BM280/heute
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Yesterday
/DeviceNAME/BM280/gestern
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Faktor
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Factor
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Power
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Leistung
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Voltage
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Spannung
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Current
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Strom
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Punkt
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Counter1
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Counter2
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Counter3
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Counter4
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Pressure
/DeviceNAME/BM280/SeaPressure
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Druck
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Approx. Altitude
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Module
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Version
/DeviceNAME/BM280/Hostname
/DeviceNAME/BM280/IPAddress
/DeviceNAME/BM280/IPaddress
/DeviceNAME/BM280/RestartReason
/DeviceNAME/BM280/CarbonDioxide
/DeviceNAME/DHT11/Illuminance
/DeviceNAME/SonoffSC/Light
/DeviceNAME/SonoffSC/Noise
/DeviceNAME/SonoffSC/AirQuality
/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/PM2.5
/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/PM10
/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/UvLevel
/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/Latitude
/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/Longitude
/DeviceNAME/SR04/Distance
Note: The list could be easily extended. Please send
Pull Requests or debug data for unknown states to developer (via issue).
In the web config you can determine which MQTT telegrams create the new objects not in default data points:
TELE_SENSOR - creates objects from
tele/xxx/SENSOR telegrams
TELE_STATE - creates objects from
tele/xxx/STATE telegrams
STAT_RESULT - creates objects from
stat/xxx/RESULT telegrams
Usually TELE_SENSOR should be sufficient for most users.
Create object tree creates objects as tree structure
Warning! This option will mess up your sonoff object tree! You have to redo all the settings for storage... Store the object structure as JSON file, so you can recreate your old structure. Best is to stop the adapter, delete all objects under sonoff and start the adapter again.
The mode states will be created only if device has one of the states:
Red,
Green,
Blue,
WW,
CW,
Color,
RGB_POWER,
WW_POWER,
CW_POWER,
Hue,
Saturation
States:
modeLedExor - exor for white LEDs and color LEDs => if the white LEDs are switched on, color LEDs are switched off and vice versa (default true)
modeReadColors - allow for color read from MQTT (default false)
{POWERn: "true"}
{temp: nan}
