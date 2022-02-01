ioBroker Sonoff

Comparison of ioBroker adapters using MQTT protocol

If you only have Tasmotas speaking MQTT protocol go for ioBroker.sonoff. For other scenarios consider the different options: ||ioBroker.sonoff|ioBroker.mqtt (in broker mode)|ioBroker.mqtt (in client mode)|ioBroker.mqtt-client| |---|---|---|---|---| |Has a built-in MQTT broker|yes|yes|no|no| |Relays messages to other MQTT subscribers|NO!!!|yes|not aplicable|not aplicable| |External MQTT broker|unsupported|unsupported|required|required| |Tasmota MQTT messages to ioBroker Objects|smart processing|1:1 processing of all messages|1:1 processing of subscribed messages|1:1 processing of subscribed messages| |non-Tasmota MQTT messages to ioBroker Objects|no processing|1:1 processing of all messages|1:1 processing of subscribed messages|1:1 processing of subscribed messages| |publish ioBroker values as MQTT messages|none|configured subtrees|configured subtrees|individually configured values|

Usage

This adapter communicates with Sonoff devices with Tasmota firmware or ESP devices via MQTT.

Following topics are expected:

tele/DeviceNAME/STATE

tele/DeviceNAME/SENSOR

tele/DeviceNAME/INFOx

tele/DeviceNAME/ENERGY

cmnd/DeviceNAME/POWERx

stat/DeviceNAME/POWERx

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Temperature

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Humidity

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Temperatur

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Feuchtigkeit

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Vcc

/DeviceNAME/BM280/VCC

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Laufzeit

/DeviceNAME/BM280/RSSI

/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER

/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER1

/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER2

/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER3

/DeviceNAME/BM280/POWER4

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Switch1

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Switch2

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Total

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Today

/DeviceNAME/BM280/heute

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Yesterday

/DeviceNAME/BM280/gestern

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Faktor

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Factor

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Power

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Leistung

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Voltage

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Spannung

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Current

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Strom

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Punkt

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Counter1

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Counter2

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Counter3

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Counter4

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Pressure

/DeviceNAME/BM280/SeaPressure

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Druck

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Approx. Altitude

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Module

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Version

/DeviceNAME/BM280/Hostname

/DeviceNAME/BM280/IPAddress

/DeviceNAME/BM280/IPaddress

/DeviceNAME/BM280/RestartReason

/DeviceNAME/BM280/CarbonDioxide

/DeviceNAME/DHT11/Illuminance

/DeviceNAME/SonoffSC/Light

/DeviceNAME/SonoffSC/Noise

/DeviceNAME/SonoffSC/AirQuality

/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/PM2.5

/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/PM10

/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/UvLevel

/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/Latitude

/DeviceNAME/SDS0X1/Longitude

/DeviceNAME/SR04/Distance

Note: The list could be easily extended. Please send Pull Requests or debug data for unknown states to developer (via issue).

Auto-creation of objects

In the web config you can determine which MQTT telegrams create the new objects not in default data points:

TELE_SENSOR - creates objects from tele/xxx/SENSOR telegrams

- creates objects from telegrams TELE_STATE - creates objects from tele/xxx/STATE telegrams

- creates objects from telegrams STAT_RESULT - creates objects from stat/xxx/RESULT telegrams

Usually TELE_SENSOR should be sufficient for most users.

Create object tree creates objects as tree structure

Warning! This option will mess up your sonoff object tree! You have to redo all the settings for storage... Store the object structure as JSON file, so you can recreate your old structure. Best is to stop the adapter, delete all objects under sonoff and start the adapter again.

Flags for LED controllers

The mode states will be created only if device has one of the states:

Red , Green , Blue , WW , CW , Color , RGB_POWER , WW_POWER , CW_POWER , Hue , Saturation

States:

modeLedExor - exor for white LEDs and color LEDs => if the white LEDs are switched on, color LEDs are switched off and vice versa (default true)

- exor for white LEDs and color LEDs => if the white LEDs are switched on, color LEDs are switched off and vice versa (default true) modeReadColors - allow for color read from MQTT (default false)

Changelog

(Apollon77) Fix crash case (Sentry IOBROKER-SONOFF-1S)

(Apollon77) Fix some crash cases reported by Sentry (IOBROKER-SONOFF-B, IOBROKER-SONOFF-R, IOBROKER-SONOFF-4, IOBROKER-SONOFF-1, IOBROKER-SONOFF-13, IOBROKER-SONOFF-1J, IOBROKER-SONOFF-16, IOBROKER-SONOFF-3, IOBROKER-SONOFF-H)

(Apollon77) Adjust Uptime to mixed because it seems that it can be number or string

(Apollon77) Fix some crash cases reported by Sentry

(bluefox) Added UvaIntensity and UvbIntensity

(bluefox) Better type detection for non-described states

(bluefox) Optimize for js-controller 3.3

(Apollon77/bluefox) Optimize for js-controller 3.3

(Apollon77) Add Sentry for error reporting with js-controller 3.x+

(anwa) add several data points

(anwa) Fix translation for 'ignorePings'

(anwa) Fix wrong unit for humidity

(anwa) Config option to create a complete object tree instead of a flat structure

(anwa) Change Action type to string

(Apollon77) js-controller 2.0 is required at least

(bluefox) Error with empty packet was caught

(bluefox) Fixed the password input in the configuration

(bluefox) Allowed to set the IP interface for server

(bluefox) Fixed tests for js-controller 2.0

(bluefox) Fixed the monitoring of the client connection

(bluefox) Changed "indicator.connected" to "indicator.reachable" for clients

(bluefox) Supported {POWERn: "true"}

(bluefox) Correct processing of {temp: nan}

(simatec) Support for compact mode

(bluefox) Configuration was fixed

(bluefox) '-' in names was allowed again

(gemu2015) auto generate objects, support for arrays (channel), led-controllers improved

(bluefox) Added HC-SR04 Ultrasonic Sensor

(bluefox) Added support of UvLight, Longitude and Latitude

(bluefox) Support of the particle concentration sensor

(gemu2015) Support of the devices control (many thanks :)

(gemu2015) Support of many new values

(modmax) Update alive status of the clients

(modmax) Added POWER5-8 and Switch3-4

(modmax) Fixing reconnection of clients

(bluefox) Add SeaPressure

(bluefox) Replace stream handler

(bluefox) Add timeout for clients

(bluefox) Add Light/Noise/AirQuality

(bluefox) Do not send pingresp for invalid clients

(bluefox) Add Analog0/1/2/3 sensor

(Apollon77) Add Illuminance sensor

(bluefox) Ready for admin3

(bluefox) Added CO2 sensor

(AlZiBa) typo @ alive

(AlZiBa) add Today's power consumption for Sonoff POW

(AlZiBa) unit of power consumption is kWh

(bluefox) Add counters

(Tan-DE) Small change for Switch1. Switch2 and additional IPaddress added.

(bluefox) Fix tests and LWT

(bluefox) Add INFO and ESP

(bluefox) Add ENERGY and DS18x20

(bluefox) initial commit

