This is RESTFul interface to read the objects and states from ioBroker and to write/control the states over HTTP Get/Post requests.
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
Call in browser
http://ipaddress:8087/help to get the help about API. The result is:
{
"getPlainValue": "http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/stateID",
"getPlainValue": "http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/stateID?json",
"get": "http://ipaddress:8087/get/stateID/?prettyPrint",
"getBulk": "http://ipaddress:8087/getBulk/stateID1,stateID2/?prettyPrint",
"set": "http://ipaddress:8087/set/stateID?value=1&prettyPrint",
"toggle": "http://ipaddress:8087/toggle/stateID&prettyPrint",
"setBulk": "http://ipaddress:8087/setBulk?stateID1=0.7&stateID2=0&prettyPrint",
"objects": "http://ipaddress:8087/objects?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint",
"objects": "http://ipaddress:8087/objects?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&type=adapter&prettyPrint",
"states": "http://ipaddress:8087/states?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint"
"search": "http://ipaddress:8087/search?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint",
"query": "http://ipaddress:8087/query/stateID1,stateID2/?prettyPrint"
"query": "http://ipaddress:8087/query/stateID1,stateID2/?noHistory=true&prettyPrint"
"query": "http://ipaddress:8087/query/stateID1,stateID2/?dateFrom=2019-06-06T12:00:00.000Z&d&prettyPrint"
"query": "http://ipaddress:8087/query/stateID1,stateID2/?dateFrom=2019-06-06T12:00:00.000Z&dateTo=2019-06-06T12:00:00.000Z&prettyPrint"
}
Call e.g.:
http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/system.adapter.admin.0.alive
Result:
true
Additionally, you can use query key
json to force the parsing of the stored value:
http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/javascript.0.value?json
Result:
{"a":1}
And without
json flag the result would be
"{\"a\": 1}"
One more useful flag could be used too,
noStringify:
http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/javascript.0.stringValue?noStringify
Result:
VALUETEXT
And without
noStringify flag the result would be
"VALUETEXT"
Call e.g.:
http://ipaddress:8087/get/system.adapter.admin.0.alive
Result:
{"val":true,"ack":true,"ts":1442432193,"from":"system.adapter.admin.0","lc":1442431190,"expire":23437,"_id":"system.adapter.admin.0.alive","type":"state","common":{"name":"admin.0.alive","type":"boolean","role":"indicator.state"},"native":{}}
or call e.g.:
http://ipaddress:8087/get/system.adapter.admin.0.alive?prettyPrint
Result:
{
"val": true,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1442432238,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1442431190,
"expire": 28494,
"_id": "system.adapter.admin.0.alive",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "admin.0.alive",
"type": "boolean",
"role": "indicator.state"
},
"native": {}
}
Get many states with one request, returned as array of objects in order of list in request and id/val/ts as sub-object
Call e.g.:
http://ipaddress:8087/set/javascript.0.test?value=1
Result:
{"id":"javascript.0.test","value":1}
or call e.g.:
http://ipaddress:8087/set/javascript.0.test?value=1&prettyPrint
Result:
{
"id": "javascript.0.test",
"value": 1
}
Of course the data point
javascript.0.test must exist.
Additionally, the type of value could be defined:
http://ipaddress:8087/set/javascript.0.test?value=1&prettyPrint&type=string
and ack flag could be defined too:
http://ipaddress:8087/set/javascript.0.test?value=1&prettyPrint&ack=true
Toggles value:
Set many states with one request. This request supports POST method too, for POST data should be in body and not URL.
Allows to set the value of a given State be set by the POST body content.
Is a data source (History, SQL) in the configuration is set, then only the data points known to the data source are listed. If the option 'List all data points' has been activated or no data source has been specified, all data points will be listed. This command is needed for the Grafana JSON / SimpleJSON Plugin.
If a data source (History, SQL) has been specified, the data from the specified data points are read out for the specified period, otherwise only the current value is read out. This command is needed for the Grafana JSON / SimpleJSON Plugin.
Gives this output back
node iobroker.js add simple-api
Assume, we have no security and the server runs on default port 8087.
For all queries the name or id of the state can be specified.
For every request that returns JSON you can set parameter
prettyPrint to get the output in human-readable form.
If authentication is enabled, two other fields are mandatory:
?user=admin&pass=iobroker
Read state value as text. You can specify more ids divided by semicolon
http://ip:8087/getPlainValue/admin.0.memHeapTotal
31.19
http://ip:8087/getPlainValue/admin.0.memHeapTotal, admin.0.memHeapUsed
31.19
17.52
Read state and object data of state as json. You can specify more ids divided by semicolon. If more than one ID requested, the JSON array will be returned.
http://localhost:8087/get/admin.0.memHeapTotal/?prettyPrint
{
"val": 31.19,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423154619,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423153989,
"_id": "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "admin.0.memHeapTotal",
"type": "number",
"role": "indicator.state",
"unit": "MB",
"history": {
"enabled": true,
"changesOnly": true,
"minLength": 480,
"maxLength": 960,
"retention": 604800,
"debounce": 10000
}
},
"native": {}
}
http://ip:8087/get/admin.0.memHeapTotal,admin.0.memHeapUsed/?prettyPrint
[
{
"val": 31.19,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423154544,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423153989,
"_id": "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "admin.0.memHeapTotal",
"type": "number",
"role": "indicator.state",
"unit": "MB",
"history": {
"enabled": true,
"changesOnly": true,
"minLength": 480,
"maxLength": 960,
"retention": 604800,
"debounce": 10000
}
},
"native": {}
},
{
"val": 16.25,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423154544,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423154544,
"_id": "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapUsed",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "admin.0.memHeapUsed",
"type": "number",
"role": "indicator.state",
"unit": "MB",
"history": {
"enabled": true,
"changesOnly": true,
"minLength": 480,
"maxLength": 960,
"retention": 604800,
"debounce": 10000
}
},
"native": {}
}
]
Read the states of more IDs with timestamp. You can specify more ids divided by semicolon. The JSON array will be returned always.
http://ip:8087/getBulk/admin.0.memHeapTotal,admin.0.memHeapUsed/?prettyPrint
{
"admin.0.memHeapTotal": {
"val": 31.19,
"ts": 1423154754
},
"admin.0.memHeapUsed": {
"val": 15.6,
"ts": 1423154754
}
}
Write the states with specified IDs. You can specify wait option in milliseconds to wait for answer from driver.
http://ip:8087/set/hm-rpc.0.IEQ12345.LEVEL?value=1&prettyPrint
"id": "hm-rpc.0.IEQ12345.LEVEL",
"value": 1
}
http://ip:8087/set/hm-rpc.0.IEQ12345.LEVEL?value=1&wait=5000&prettyPrint
"val": 1,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423155399,
"from": "hm-rpc.0.IEQ12345.LEVEL",
"lc": 1423155399
}
If no answer will be received in specified time, the
null value will be returned.
In the first case the answer will be returned immediately and
ack is false. In the second case
ack is true. That means it was response from driver.
http://ip:8087/setBulk?hm-rpc.0.FEQ1234567:1.LEVEL=0.7&Anwesenheit=0&prettyPrint
[
{
"id": "hm-rpc.0.FEQ1234567:1.LEVEL",
"val": "0.7"
},
{
"error": "error: datapoint \"Anwesenheit\" not found"
}
]
You can send this request as POST too.
Get the list of all objects for pattern. If no pattern specified all objects as JSON array will be returned.
http://ip:8087/objects?prettyPrint
{
"system.adapter.admin.0.uptime": {
"_id": "system.adapter.admin.0.uptime",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "admin.0.uptime",
"type": "number",
"role": "indicator.state",
"unit": "seconds"
},
"native": {}
},
"system.adapter.admin.0.memRss": {
"_id": "system.adapter.admin.0.memRss",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "admin.0.memRss",
"desc": "Resident set size",
"type": "number",
"role": "indicator.state",
"unit": "MB",
"history": {
"enabled": true,
"changesOnly": true,
"minLength": 480,
"maxLength": 960,
"retention": 604800,
"debounce": 10000
}
},
"native": {}
},
...
Get all control objects of adapter system.adapter.admin.0:
http://ip:8087/objects?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint
{
"system.adapter.admin.0.uptime": {
"_id": "system.adapter.admin.0.uptime",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "admin.0.uptime",
"type": "number",
"role": "indicator.state",
"unit": "seconds"
},
"native": {}
},
...
Get the list of all states for pattern. If no pattern specified all states as JSON array will be returned.
http://ip:8087/states?prettyPrint
{
"system.adapter.admin.0.uptime": {
"val": 32176,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423156164,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423156164
},
"system.adapter.admin.0.memRss": {
"val": 41.14,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423156164,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423156119
},
"system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal": {
"val": 31.19,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423156164,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423155084
},
...
Get all control objects of adapter system.adapter.admin.0:
http://ip:8087/states?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint
{
"system.adapter.admin.0.uptime": {
"val": 32161,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423156149,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423156149
},
"system.adapter.admin.0.memRss": {
"val": 41.14,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423156149,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423156119
},
"system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal": {
"val": 31.19,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423156149,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423155084
},
"system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapUsed": {
"val": 19.07,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423156149,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423156149
},
"system.adapter.admin.0.connected": {
"val": true,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423156149,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423128324,
"expire": 28100
},
"system.adapter.admin.0.alive": {
"val": true,
"ack": true,
"ts": 1423156149,
"from": "system.adapter.admin.0",
"lc": 1423128324,
"expire": 28115
}
}
Is a data source (History, SQL) in the configuration is set, then only the data points known to the data source are listed. If the option 'List all data points' has been activated or no data source has been specified, all data points will be listed.
http://ip:8087/search?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint
{
"system.adapter.admin.0.outputCount",
"system.adapter.admin.0.inputCount",
"system.adapter.admin.0.uptime",
"system.adapter.admin.0.memRss",
"system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal",
"system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapUsed",
"system.adapter.admin.0.cputime",
"system.adapter.admin.0.cpu",
"system.adapter.admin.0.connected",
"system.adapter.admin.0.alive"
}
If a data source (History, SQL) has been specified, the data from the specified data points are read out for the specified period.
http://ip:8087/query/system.host.iobroker-dev.load,system.host.iobroker-dev.memHeapUsed/?prettyPrint&dateFrom=2019-06-08T01:00:00.000Z&dateTo=2019-06-08T01:00:10.000Z
[
{
"target": "system.host.iobroker-dev.load",
"datapoints": [
[
0.12,
1559955600000
],
[
0.46,
1559955601975
],
[
0.44,
1559955610000
]
]
},
{
"target": "system.host.iobroker-dev.memHeapUsed",
"datapoints": [
[
23.01,
1559955600000
],
[
22.66,
1559955601975
],
[
22.69,
1559955610000
]
]
}
]
If no data source was specified or the noHistory parameter is passed, then only the current value of the data point is read out.
http://ip:8087/query/system.host.iobroker-dev.load,system.host.iobroker-dev.memHeapUsed/?prettyPrint&noHistory=true
[
{
"target": "system.host.iobroker-dev.load",
"datapoints": [
[
0.58,
1559970500342
]
]
},
{
"target": "system.host.iobroker-dev.memHeapUsed",
"datapoints": [
[
21.53,
1559970500342
]
]
}
]
getPlainValue:
json and
noStringify
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015-2021 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.