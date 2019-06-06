This is RESTFul interface to read the objects and states from ioBroker and to write/control the states over HTTP Get/Post requests.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Usage

Call in browser http://ipaddress:8087/help to get the help about API. The result is:

{ "getPlainValue" : "http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/stateID" , "getPlainValue" : "http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/stateID?json" , "get" : "http://ipaddress:8087/get/stateID/?prettyPrint" , "getBulk" : "http://ipaddress:8087/getBulk/stateID1,stateID2/?prettyPrint" , "set" : "http://ipaddress:8087/set/stateID?value=1&prettyPrint" , "toggle" : "http://ipaddress:8087/toggle/stateID&prettyPrint" , "setBulk" : "http://ipaddress:8087/setBulk?stateID1=0.7&stateID2=0&prettyPrint" , "objects" : "http://ipaddress:8087/objects?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint" , "objects" : "http://ipaddress:8087/objects?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&type=adapter&prettyPrint" , "states" : "http://ipaddress:8087/states?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint" "search" : "http://ipaddress:8087/search?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint" , "query" : "http://ipaddress:8087/query/stateID1,stateID2/?prettyPrint" "query" : "http://ipaddress:8087/query/stateID1,stateID2/?noHistory=true&prettyPrint" "query" : "http://ipaddress:8087/query/stateID1,stateID2/?dateFrom=2019-06-06T12:00:00.000Z&d&prettyPrint" "query" : "http://ipaddress:8087/query/stateID1,stateID2/?dateFrom=2019-06-06T12:00:00.000Z&dateTo=2019-06-06T12:00:00.000Z&prettyPrint" }

getPlainValue

Call e.g.:

http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/system.adapter.admin.0.alive

Result:

true

Additionally, you can use query key json to force the parsing of the stored value:

http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/javascript.0.value?json

Result:

{"a":1}

And without json flag the result would be

"{\"a\": 1}"

One more useful flag could be used too, noStringify :

http://ipaddress:8087/getPlainValue/javascript.0.stringValue?noStringify

Result:

VALUETEXT

And without noStringify flag the result would be

"VALUETEXT"

get

Call e.g.: http://ipaddress:8087/get/system.adapter.admin.0.alive

Result:

{ "val" : true , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1442432193 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1442431190 , "expire" : 23437 , "_id" : "system.adapter.admin.0.alive" , "type" : "state" , "common" :{ "name" : "admin.0.alive" , "type" : "boolean" , "role" : "indicator.state" }, "native" :{}}

or call e.g.:

http://ipaddress: 8087 / get / system .adapter. admin .0 .alive?prettyPrint

Result:

{ "val" : true , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1442432238 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1442431190 , "expire" : 28494 , "_id" : "system.adapter.admin.0.alive" , "type" : "state" , "common" : { "name" : "admin.0.alive" , "type" : "boolean" , "role" : "indicator.state" }, "native" : {} }

getBulk

Get many states with one request, returned as array of objects in order of list in request and id/val/ts as sub-object

set

Call e.g.:

http :

Result:

{ "id" : "javascript.0.test" , "value" : 1 }

or call e.g.:

http :

Result:

{ "id" : "javascript.0.test" , "value" : 1 }

Of course the data point javascript.0.test must exist.

Additionally, the type of value could be defined:

http://ipaddress: 8087 / set /javascript .0 .test? value = 1 &prettyPrint& type =string

and ack flag could be defined too:

http://ipaddress: 8087 / set /javascript .0 .test? value = 1 &prettyPrint&ack= true

toggle

Toggles value:

boolean: true => false, false => true

number without limits: x => 100-x

number with limits: x => max - (x - min)

setBulk

Set many states with one request. This request supports POST method too, for POST data should be in body and not URL.

setValueFromBody

Allows to set the value of a given State be set by the POST body content.

objects

states

search

Is a data source (History, SQL) in the configuration is set, then only the data points known to the data source are listed. If the option 'List all data points' has been activated or no data source has been specified, all data points will be listed. This command is needed for the Grafana JSON / SimpleJSON Plugin.

query

If a data source (History, SQL) has been specified, the data from the specified data points are read out for the specified period, otherwise only the current value is read out. This command is needed for the Grafana JSON / SimpleJSON Plugin.

help

Gives this output back

Install

node iobroker.js add simple-api

Usage

Assume, we have no security and the server runs on default port 8087.

For all queries the name or id of the state can be specified.

For every request that returns JSON you can set parameter prettyPrint to get the output in human-readable form.

If authentication is enabled, two other fields are mandatory: ?user=admin&pass=iobroker

getPlainValue

Read state value as text. You can specify more ids divided by semicolon

http://ip:8087/getPlainValue/admin.0.memHeapTotal

31 .19

http://ip:8087/getPlainValue/admin.0.memHeapTotal, admin.0.memHeapUsed

31 .19 17 .52

get

Read state and object data of state as json. You can specify more ids divided by semicolon. If more than one ID requested, the JSON array will be returned.

http://localhost:8087/get/admin.0.memHeapTotal/?prettyPrint

{ "val" : 31.19 , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1423154619 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1423153989 , "_id" : "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal" , "type" : "state" , "common" : { "name" : "admin.0.memHeapTotal" , "type" : "number" , "role" : "indicator.state" , "unit" : "MB" , "history" : { "enabled" : true , "changesOnly" : true , "minLength" : 480 , "maxLength" : 960 , "retention" : 604800 , "debounce" : 10000 } }, "native" : {} }

http://ip:8087/get/admin.0.memHeapTotal,admin.0.memHeapUsed/?prettyPrint

[ { "val" : 31.19 , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1423154544 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1423153989 , "_id" : "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal" , "type" : "state" , "common" : { "name" : "admin.0.memHeapTotal" , "type" : "number" , "role" : "indicator.state" , "unit" : "MB" , "history" : { "enabled" : true , "changesOnly" : true , "minLength" : 480 , "maxLength" : 960 , "retention" : 604800 , "debounce" : 10000 } }, "native" : {} }, { "val" : 16.25 , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1423154544 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1423154544 , "_id" : "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapUsed" , "type" : "state" , "common" : { "name" : "admin.0.memHeapUsed" , "type" : "number" , "role" : "indicator.state" , "unit" : "MB" , "history" : { "enabled" : true , "changesOnly" : true , "minLength" : 480 , "maxLength" : 960 , "retention" : 604800 , "debounce" : 10000 } }, "native" : {} } ]

getBulk

Read the states of more IDs with timestamp. You can specify more ids divided by semicolon. The JSON array will be returned always.

http://ip:8087/getBulk/admin.0.memHeapTotal,admin.0.memHeapUsed/?prettyPrint

{ "admin.0.memHeapTotal" : { "val" : 31.19 , "ts" : 1423154754 }, "admin.0.memHeapUsed" : { "val" : 15.6 , "ts" : 1423154754 } }

set

Write the states with specified IDs. You can specify wait option in milliseconds to wait for answer from driver.

http://ip:8087/set/hm-rpc.0.IEQ12345.LEVEL?value=1&prettyPrint

"id": "hm-rpc.0.IEQ12345.LEVEL", "value": 1 }

http://ip:8087/set/hm-rpc.0.IEQ12345.LEVEL?value=1&wait=5000&prettyPrint

"val": 1, "ack": true, "ts": 1423155399, "from": "hm-rpc.0.IEQ12345.LEVEL", "lc": 1423155399 }

If no answer will be received in specified time, the null value will be returned. In the first case the answer will be returned immediately and ack is false. In the second case ack is true. That means it was response from driver.

setBulk

write bulk of IDs in one request.

http://ip:8087/setBulk?hm-rpc.0.FEQ1234567:1.LEVEL=0.7&Anwesenheit=0&prettyPrint

[ { "id" : "hm-rpc.0.FEQ1234567:1.LEVEL" , "val" : "0.7" }, { "error" : "error: datapoint \"Anwesenheit\" not found" } ]

You can send this request as POST too.

objects

Get the list of all objects for pattern. If no pattern specified all objects as JSON array will be returned.

http://ip:8087/objects?prettyPrint

{ "system.adapter.admin.0.uptime" : { "_id" : "system.adapter.admin.0.uptime" , "type" : "state" , "common" : { "name" : "admin.0.uptime" , "type" : "number" , "role" : "indicator.state" , "unit" : "seconds" }, "native" : {} }, "system.adapter.admin.0.memRss" : { "_id" : "system.adapter.admin.0.memRss" , "type" : "state" , "common" : { "name" : "admin.0.memRss" , "desc" : "Resident set size" , "type" : "number" , "role" : "indicator.state" , "unit" : "MB" , "history" : { "enabled" : true , "changesOnly" : true , "minLength" : 480, "maxLength" : 960, "retention" : 604800, "debounce" : 10000 } }, "native" : {} }, ...

Get all control objects of adapter system.adapter.admin.0: http://ip:8087/objects?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint

{ "system.adapter.admin.0.uptime" : { "_id" : "system.adapter.admin.0.uptime" , "type" : "state" , "common" : { "name" : "admin.0.uptime" , "type" : "number" , "role" : "indicator.state" , "unit" : "seconds" }, "native" : {} }, ...

states

Get the list of all states for pattern. If no pattern specified all states as JSON array will be returned.

http://ip:8087/states?prettyPrint

{ "system.adapter.admin.0.uptime": { "val": 32176 , "ack": true , "ts": 1423156164 , "from": "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc": 1423156164 }, "system.adapter.admin.0.memRss": { "val": 41.14 , "ack": true , "ts": 1423156164 , "from": "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc": 1423156119 }, "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal": { "val": 31.19 , "ack": true , "ts": 1423156164 , "from": "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc": 1423155084 }, ...

Get all control objects of adapter system.adapter.admin.0:

http://ip:8087/states?pattern=system.adapter.admin.0*&prettyPrint

{ "system.adapter.admin.0.uptime" : { "val" : 32161 , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1423156149 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1423156149 }, "system.adapter.admin.0.memRss" : { "val" : 41.14 , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1423156149 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1423156119 }, "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal" : { "val" : 31.19 , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1423156149 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1423155084 }, "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapUsed" : { "val" : 19.07 , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1423156149 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1423156149 }, "system.adapter.admin.0.connected" : { "val" : true , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1423156149 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1423128324 , "expire" : 28100 }, "system.adapter.admin.0.alive" : { "val" : true , "ack" : true , "ts" : 1423156149 , "from" : "system.adapter.admin.0" , "lc" : 1423128324 , "expire" : 28115 } }

search

Is a data source (History, SQL) in the configuration is set, then only the data points known to the data source are listed. If the option 'List all data points' has been activated or no data source has been specified, all data points will be listed.

http://ip: 8087 / search ?pattern= system .adapter. admin .0 *&prettyPrint

{ "system.adapter.admin.0.outputCount" , "system.adapter.admin.0.inputCount" , "system.adapter.admin.0.uptime" , "system.adapter.admin.0.memRss" , "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapTotal" , "system.adapter.admin.0.memHeapUsed" , "system.adapter.admin.0.cputime" , "system.adapter.admin.0.cpu" , "system.adapter.admin.0.connected" , "system.adapter.admin.0.alive" }

query

If a data source (History, SQL) has been specified, the data from the specified data points are read out for the specified period.

http://ip:8087/query/system.host.iobroker-dev.load,system.host.iobroker-dev.memHeapUsed/?prettyPrint&dateFrom=2019-06-08T01:00:00.000Z&dateTo=2019-06-08T01:00:10.000Z

[ { "target" : "system.host.iobroker-dev.load" , "datapoints" : [ [ 0.12 , 1559955600000 ], [ 0.46 , 1559955601975 ], [ 0.44 , 1559955610000 ] ] }, { "target" : "system.host.iobroker-dev.memHeapUsed" , "datapoints" : [ [ 23.01 , 1559955600000 ], [ 22.66 , 1559955601975 ], [ 22.69 , 1559955610000 ] ] } ]

If no data source was specified or the noHistory parameter is passed, then only the current value of the data point is read out.

http://ip:8087/query/system.host.iobroker-dev.load,system.host.iobroker-dev.memHeapUsed/?prettyPrint&noHistory=true

[ { "target" : "system.host.iobroker-dev.load" , "datapoints" : [ [ 0.58 , 1559970500342 ] ] }, { "target" : "system.host.iobroker-dev.memHeapUsed" , "datapoints" : [ [ 21.53 , 1559970500342 ] ] } ]

Changelog

(bluefox) Support of new flags for getPlainValue : json and noStringify

(Apollon77) Catch error in request parsing when malformed (Sentry IOBROKER-SIMPLE-API-16)

(Apollon77) Also URL-Decode the path parts like state ids

(Apollon77) Optimize for js-controller 3.3

(Apollon77) Make sure that delayed answers are not crashing (Sentry IOBROKER-SIMPLE-API-Z)

(bluefox) Support of new Let's Encrypt (only with js-controller 3.2.x)

(Apollon77) Make sure missing favico file locally is not throwing exceptions (Sentry IOBROKER-SIMPLE-API-G)

(Apollon77) check that targets are an array for "query" requests (Sentry IOBROKER-SIMPLE-API-F)

(Apollon77) Make sure adapter is showing correct error when webserver can not be initialized (Sentry IOBROKER-SIMPLE-API-7)

(Apollon77) webserver initialization optimized again to prevent errors with imvalid certificates

(Apollon77) Make sure Permission errors do not crash adapter (Sentry IOBROKER-SIMPLE-API-3)

(Apollon77) Optimize web server error handling

(bluefox) Caught the web server errors

(Apollon77) Add Sentry support with js-controller 3.0

(Apollon77) fix potential crash

(bluefox) Added response code for unknown commands

(Apollon77) Fix Admin 3 support

(bluefox) Admin 3 is now supported

(bluefox) NPM packages were updated

(bluefox) New flags are supported: ack and type

(bluefox) Return error codes as JSON if no pretty print defined

(Apollon77) fix compact mode

(Marco.K) Added command set for the Grafana plugins JSON / SimpleJSON. Usage see https://forum.iobroker.net/topic/23033/aufruf-modifikation-simpleapi-adapter-iobroker-als-datenquelle-f%C3%BCr-grafana

(Apollon77) remove logging

(Apollon77) fix usage as web extension

(Apollon77) fix decoding for state Ids with # in it

(Giermann) BREAKING CHANGE: getBulk is returning data in a different structure

(Apollon77) Return used character encoding (UTF-8)

(Apollon77) Fix decoding problems

(Apollon77) Fix statuscode for setBulk and optimize permission errors

(Apollon77) Fix handling of URL-encoded values, they are now decoded properly

(Apollon77) Optimize Permission handling

(Apollon77) add possibility to only allow access to states where user is also owner, finally works correct with js-controller 1.1.1!

(greyhound) Add new POST method setValueFromBody

(bluefox) new web server plugin support

(bluefox) сompatible only with new admin

(bluefox) support of letsencrypt certificates

(bluefox) support of chained certificates

(bluefox) fix toggle, objects, states, setBulk, POST

(bluefox) add tests

(bluefox) stop adapter before update

(bluefox) add description in readme.md

(bluefox) change "toggle" for boolean and numbers

(bluefox) change setForeignState api

(bluefox) add type to io-package.json

(bluefox) enable run from "web"

(bluefox) add default user

(bluefox) change setForeignState api

(bluefox) support of user permissions

(bluefox) remove socket.io from file

(bluefox) remove socket.io from dependencies

(bluefox) enable be a part of "web"

(bluefox) initial commit

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015-2021 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.