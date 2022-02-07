This adapter uses the service Sentry.io to automatically report exceptions and code errors and new device schemas to me as the developer. More details see below!

shuttercontrol adapter for ioBroker

automatische Rollladensteuerung

Deutsche Beschreibung hier

automatic control for shutters

English Description here

What is Sentry.io and what is reported to the servers of that company?

Sentry.io is a service for developers to get an overview about errors from their applications. And exactly this is implemented in this adapter.

When the adapter crashes or an other Code error happens, this error message that also appears in the ioBroker log is submitted to Sentry. When you allowed iobroker GmbH to collect diagnostic data then also your installation ID (this is just a unique ID without any additional infos about you, email, name or such) is included. This allows Sentry to group errors and show how many unique users are affected by such an error. All of this helps me to provide error free adapters that basically never crashs.

Changelog

(simatec) fix objects value

(simatec) Dependencies updated

(simatec) Dev-Dependencies updated

(simatec) Bugfix xmas time

(simatec) Bugfix Shutter delay

(simatec) Dependencies updated

(simatec) Dev-Dependencies updated

(simatec) error handling for trigger added

(simatec) Bugfix Trigger delay

(simatec) Dependencies updated

(simatec) Dev-Dependencies updated

(simatec) error handling for trigger added

(simatec) Bugfix Trigger delay

(simatec) complete error handling for states added

(simatec) Bugfix Down Late Option

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(simatec) Dependencies updated

(simatec) Dev-Dependencies updated

(simatec) Bugfixes shuttersettings

(simatec) Bugfix shutter created

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(simatec) Code cleaning

(simatec) try & catch added

(simatec) source code was converted to async

(simatec) Dependencies updated

(simatec) Dev-Dependencies updated

(simatec) Bugfix Trigger after shutter close

(simatec) Bugfix XMas Level by frost

(simatec) XMas Level for Elevation added

(simatec) Summertime for Elevation added

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(simatec) shutter Config check added

(simatec) Bugfix Trigger after shutter close

(simatec) Bugfix XMas Level by frost

(simatec) XMas Level for GoldenHour added

(simatec) Summertime for Goldenhour added

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(simatec) Bugfix Alarm settings

(simatec) Bugfix move shutter after closing window

(simatec) better translation for all languages

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(simatec) Code cleaning

(simatec) Bugfix Alarm States

(simatec) try & catch added

(simatec) Source code completely redesigned

(simatec) Much of the source code was converted to async

(simatec) many small Bugfixes

(simatec) Dependencies updated

(simatec) Dev-Dependencies updated

(simatec) Bugfix between Level

(simatec) many small Bugfixes

(simatec) docu updated

(simatec) Dependencies updated

(simatec) Dev-Dependencies updated

(simatec) Bugfix XMas-Level

(simatec) Bugfix Down Complete

(simatec) brightness down State added

(simatec) BrightnessSensor fix

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(simatec) Bugfix BrightnessSensor

(simatec) Fix Delay with value 0

(simatec) DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) Dev-DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) Bugfix trigger Tilted

(simatec) Bugfix BrightnessSensor

(simatec) lastAutoAction in array added

(simatec) Bugfix Log for alarm

(simatec) Bugfix BrightnessSensor

(simatec) Object-ID for school holidays added

(FoxRo) alarm function added

(simatec) Trigger Tilted Window / Door added

(FoxRo) new Feature Sunprotect end Delay added

(FoxRo) Bugfix in window trigger

(FoxRo/simatec) new Features in Docu added

(simatec) many small BugFix

(simatec) DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) Dev-DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) auto-mode button added

(simatec) many small BugFix

(simatec) DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) Dev-DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) new Feature shutterSettings added

(simatec) new Feature brightness sensor for opening added

(simatec) new Feature brightness sensor for closing added

(simatec) new Feature schoolfree adapter added

(simatec) new Feature middle position added

(simatec) new Feature Xmas position added

(simatec) Bugfix

(simatec) DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) Dev-DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) timeout settings for shutterstatus added

(simatec) BugFix io-package

(simatec) Source code structure changed

(FoxRo) new Feature "trigger delay"

(FoxRo) Bugfix for trigger

(simatec) BugFix Log

(simatec) DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) Dev-DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) small fix for objects

(simatec) small fix for holiday state

(René) bug fix xmas time

(simatec) copy function for shutter-table added

(simatec) GUI redesign

(simatec) Intermediate position added for closing

(Rene) fix xMas Time

(simatec) fix summertime for childrenarea

(René) bug fix: calculation IsSummerTime

(René) bug fix: use weekend down time already on friday instead of sunday

(René) handling of shutters in xmas time added

(FredF63) documentation updated

(FredF63) words.js updated

(simatec) some Bugfixes

(simatec) fix uptime for childrenarea

(simatec) Adjustment of the configuration menu

(simatec) time settings for the children's area added

(simatec) button for closing the children's area added

(simatec) button for opening the children's area added

(simatec) button for sun protection of the children's area added

(simatec) some Bugfixes

(simatec) code cleaning

(simatec) DEPENDENCIES updated

(simatec) Dev-DEPENDENCIES updated

(FoxRo) Added buttons for Sunprotect Living and Sunprotect Sleep

(FoxRo) Included Living-Auto and Sleep-Auto in Buttons for Open/Close Sleep and Living

(FoxRo) KeepSunprotect added

(FoxRo) Drive after close added

(FoxRo) Extend status handling

(simatec) small Bugfix for weekend

(simatec) small Bugfixes trigger

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(5G7K) bugfixes trigger

(FredF63) new german doku

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(5G7K) debug log changed

(simatec) Dependencies updated

(MeisterTR) Time left to detect second sleep

(simatec) Bugfix IsSummerTime

(simatec) Bugfix shutter convert

(simatec) small Bugfixs

(simatec) Buttons for sunprotect operation added

(simatec) Bugfix shutterstates

(simatec) support for KNX

(simatec) added state for current shutter Action

(simatec) added state for current shutter Level

(simatec) added Indicator for manual operation in the states

(simatec) code cleanup

(simatec) complete new structure of the code

(simatec) Buttons for manual opening and closing operation added

(simatec) Display in the States if the shutter was moved manually

(5G7K) Bug fix sunprotect

(simatec) errorhandling for sentry.io

(simatec) bugfixes

(simatec) cancel all schedule by unload

(rg-engineering) bug fix and documentation

(simatec) Bugfix sunprotect for outsidetemp

(simatec) better translation for all languages

(simatec) better overview in the user interface

(simatec) small bugfixes

(simatec) errorhandling for sentry.io

(rg-engineering) better (userfriendly) check for adjustable times

(rg-engineering) datapoint for Holiday incl. internal check and handling

(rg-engineering) late all down added

(5G7K) Extended sun protection

(simatec) edited User Menu for Timesettings

(simatec) Bugfix Lightvalue to 20.000 Lux

(simatec) added better German Translation

(simatec) errorhandling for sentry.io

(simatec) Bugfix getState

(simatec) bugfix index_m.html

(simatec) added sentry.io

(simatec) added node 14 Support

(simatec) many small Bugfixes

(simatec) node 8 support removed

(5G7K) added new feature for sunprotect

(5G7K) added more debug logs

(simatec) Bugfix for Adapter checker

(simatec) Added more debug logs

(simatec) Added node Support

(simatec) node 8 support removed

(Rene) late all down added

(Rene) late all down configurable per shutter

(Rene) in summer time not to move down (configurable)

(simatec) Bugfix Goldenhour

(simatec) Bugfix delay for sunprotect

(simatec) Bugfix Goldhour with living area

(simatec) Added auto fill for Position

(simatec) many small Bugfixes

(simatec) Bugfix Translations

(simatec) Bugfix compactmode

(5G7K) Added debug log with more Informations

(simatec) Bugfix update process

(simatec) Fix Trigger added objects

(simatec) Fix update process

(simatec) Fix appveyor

(simatec) Fix shutdown for Elevation

(simatec) Fix triggerHeight

(simatec) Fix Travis

(simatec) Added state check for all shutter

(simatec) Bugfix sunprotect

(simatec) Bugfix trigger

(simatec) Bugfix time settings

(Homoran) Added German Docu

(simatec) Fix sunprotect for shelly user

(simatec) Fix shutter up for Sunprotect

(simatec) Fix input for elevation

(simatec) Fix input for Inside temperature

(simatec) Fix input for Outside temperature

(simatec) Fix input for Lightsensor

(simatec) Added Object to shutter

(simatec) Added hysteresis for Lightsensor

(simatec) Added hysteresis for Inside temperature

(simatec) Added hysteresis for Outside temperature

(simatec) Added State check after running

(simatec) Fix autodrive

(simatec) Added check shutter up for sunprotect

(simatec) Added Translations

(simatec) sunprotect changed to switch

(Homoran/simatec) Added German Docu

(simatec) Added English Docu

(simatec) small Bugfix

(simatec) Changed Time-Settings

(simatec) Bugfix Trigger for up and down

(simatec) Bugfix sunprotect with azimut

(simatec) Added sunprotect not running on state down

(simatec) Added debug log for any shutter states

(simatec) Fix debug log

(simatec) temporary storage of the state

(simatec) automatic stop of sun protection with manual state change

(simatec) edit extra menu

(simatec) clean code

(simatec) save current states on start

(simatec) Bugfix PopUp

(simatec) Fix TriggerID

(simatec) Menu completely revised

(simatec) Ease of use improved

(simatec) Example added

(simatec) Default settings added for each roller shutter

(simatec) fixed some bugs

(simatec) Beta 0.2.7

(simatec) Beta 0.2.6

(simatec) Beta 0.2.5

(simatec) Beta 0.2.4

(simatec) Fix Elevation

(simatec) Fix direction

(simatec) Add all translate

(simatec) Add new popup for shutter config

(simatec) clean table

(simatec) Beta 0.2.2

(simatec) Shutters drive when the trigger is changed

(simatec) Add Trigger ID for Auto-Living

(simatec) Add Trigger ID for Auto-Sleep

(simatec) add shutter height for trigger

(simatec) Add boolean for drive on change Trigger

(simatec) complete restructuring of functions

(simatec) First Beta

(simatec) initial release

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019 - 2022 simatec

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.