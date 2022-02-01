scenes Adapter can create scenes and execute them in ioBroker environment.
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
This adapter can create three types of scenes:
Scenes will be created if setting "set on false" are not used. Every scene can be configured individually, so you can have scenes and groups in one instance of adapter. The scene is just list of states id and values, that these states must have by activation of the scene. E.g. we have created on the scene "scene.allLightInBath":
scene.allLightInBath
|- hm-rpc.0.BOTTOM_LIGHT.STATE - true
+- hm-rpc.0.TOP_LIGHT.STATE - true
To activate the scene we must set "scene.allLightInBath" to true (e.g. over script or vis). Then both states will be set to desired values, to true. The value of scene.allLightInBath will be true too. If we manually switch of the top light the value of the scene.allLightInBath will go to false. And again to true if we will switch manually the light on.
Let's add to the scene the fan:
scene.allLightInBath
|- hm-rpc.0.BOTTOM_LIGHT.STATE - true
|- hm-rpc.0.TOP_LIGHT.STATE - true
|- hm-rpc.0.FAN.STATE - true
|- hm-rpc.0.FAN.STATE - false (delay 60000ms)
In this case the fan will be switched on ba activation of the scene and will be switched off in one minute. After the fan will be switched off the value of scene.allLightInBath will go to false, because not all states are equal to desired values. States with delay are not participate in calculations.
You can test the scene with a "play" button. Additionally, you can link this scene direct with other scene ID. E.g. if you have a sensor on the door you can select it as a trigger:
trigger
id: hm-rpc.0.DOOR_SENSOR.STATE
condition: ==
value: true
And every time you will open the door in the bath all lights with fan will be switched on.
Groups are like virtual channels. You can create with the help of groups virtual device from several actuators and control them together, like one device. Let's modify our sample with the bath's lights.
scene.allLightInBath "set on true" "set on false"
|- hm-rpc.0.BOTTOM_LIGHT.STATE - true false
+- hm-rpc.0.TOP_LIGHT.STATE - true false
If you link this group with the door sensor like:
trigger on true
id: hm-rpc.0.DOOR_SENSOR.STATE
condition: ==
value: true
trigger on false
id: hm-rpc.0.DOOR_SENSOR.STATE
condition: ==
value: false
Every time you will open the door all lights in a bath will be switched on. The value of the scene.allLightInBath will go to true. If you close the door the lights will be switched off, and the value of scene.allLightInBath will go to false.
It is useless, but it is good as an example.
If you will manually switch on one light, the value of the scene.allLightInBath will go to uncertain.
Delays can be used in the group too, but the states with delay are not participate in calculations of the current value of group.
Virtual groups are like virtual channels and like groups, but can have any kind of values: numbers, strings and so on. You can create virtual group to control all shutters in living room. By writing 40% into virtual group all shutters will be set to 40%.
Additionally, you can define the behaviour for which value should be taken for the group if not all states of the group have the same value.
You can provide following aggregations (available only in advanced mode):
uncertain - (default) - the value of the group will have text
uncertain.
any - first non zero value of all states in group.
min - minimal value of all states in group.
max - maximal value of all states in group.
avg - average value of all states in group.
To save actual states in some scene you can send a message to the adapter:
sendTo(
'scenes.0',
'save',
{sceneId:
'scene.0.SCENE_ID', // scene ID
isForTrue: true // true if actual values must be saved for `true` state and `false` if for false
},
result => result.err && console.error(result.error) // optional
);
The adapter will read all actual values for IDs defined in this scene and save it as configured ones.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015-2021, Bluefox (dogafox@gmail.com)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.