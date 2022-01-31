ioBroker pushover Adapter

Send pushover notifications from ioBroker.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Configuration

First it is required an account on pushover.

Usage

To send notification from ScriptEngine just write:

sendTo ( "pushover" , "message body" ); sendTo ( "pushover.1" , "message body" ); sendTo ( "pushover" , { message : 'Test text' , title : 'SweetHome' , sound : 'magic' , priority : - 1 , token : 'API/KEY token' url, url_title, device, timestamp html monospace file : '/opt/picture.png' , file : { name : '/opt/picture.png' , data : fs.readFileSync( '/opt/picture.png' ) }, }); sendTo ( "pushover" , { message : 'This message includes <b>bold</b>, <i>italic</i> and <u>underlined</u> text <font color=green>in</font> <font color=#ffa500>different</font> <font color=red>colors</font>.' , html : 1 }); sendTo ( "pushover" , { message : 'This message is in monospace font.' , monospace : 1 });

Glances

With Pushover's Glances, you can push small bits of data directly to a constantly-updated screen, referred to as a widget, such as a complication on your smartwatch or a widget on your phone's lock screen.

sendTo ( "pushover" , "glances" , { message : 'Test text' , title : 'SweetHome' , token : 'API/KEY token' subtext : 'Second line' , count : 3 , percent : 90 , device : 'DEVICE_NAME' , });

You can use blockly with name glances to send a message from blockly .

What is Sentry and what is reported to the servers?

Sentry.io is a way for developers to get an overview about errors from their applications. And exactly this is implemented in this adapter.

When the adapter crashes or an other Code error happens, this error message that also appears in the ioBroker log is submitted to our own Sentry server hosted in germany. When you allowed iobroker GmbH to collect diagnostic data then also your installation ID (this is just a unique ID without any additional infos about you, email, name or such) is included. This allows Sentry to group errors and show how many unique users are affected by such an error. All of this helps me to provide error free adapters that basically never crashs.

Changelog

Important: js-controller 3.0+ required!

(Apollon77) Remove some legacy code

(Apollon77) Prevent potential crash case when error occurs

(bluefox) Corrected error with token

(dipts) Blockly input value for attachments

(bluefox) implemented the "glances"

(klein0r) Removed spaces in the admin config dropdown

(Apollon77) fixes case that token is not defined/existing (Sentry IOBROKER-PUSHOVER-2)

(bluefox) Fixed error in the blockly if language was not "ru/en/de"

(bluefox) Breaking change: the encryption of the password was changed, so the token must be entered anew. Store your token before update.

(Apollon77) add Error handler to not crash adapter (fixes Sentry IOBROKER-PUSHOVER-1)

(Apollon77) Fix token decryption and add compatibility to js-controller 3.0

(Apollon77) Add Sentry (used in js-controller 3.0)

(bluefox) Token will be encrypted now.

(bluefox) Removed the getMessages call.

(Apollon77) js-controller 2.0 compatibility, dependency updates

(bluefox) Admin3 is supported now

(janhuddel) callback is now possible (to receive the receipt from pushover if you use priority = 2)

(Tan-DE) Change priorities in blockly

(bluefox) support of blockly

(bluefox) filter out double messages

(bluefox) fix timestamp

(bluefox) update grunt packages

(bluefox) add readme link

(bluefox) enable npm install

(bluefox) support of new naming concept

(bluefox) add "daemon" mode to "subscribe"

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.