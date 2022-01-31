Send pushover notifications from ioBroker.
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
First it is required an account on pushover.
To send notification from ScriptEngine just write:
// send notification to all instances of pushover adapter
sendTo("pushover", "message body");
// send notification to specific instance of pushover adapter
sendTo("pushover.1", "message body");
// To specify subject or other options
sendTo("pushover", {
message: 'Test text', // mandatory - your text message
title: 'SweetHome', // optional - your message's title, otherwise your app's name is used
sound: 'magic', // optional - the name of one of the sounds supported by device clients to override the user's default sound choice
// pushover, bike, bugle, cashregister, classical, cosmic, falling,
// gamelan, incoming, intermission, magic, mechanical, pianobar, siren,
// spacealarm, tugboat, alien, climb, persistent, echo, updown, none
priority: -1, // optional
// -1 to always send as a quiet notification,
// 1 to display as high-priority and bypass the user's quiet hours, or
// 2 to also require confirmation from the user
token: 'API/KEY token' // optional
// add other than configured token to the call
url, // optional - a supplementary URL to show with your message
url_title, // optional - a title for your supplementary URL, otherwise just the URL is shown
device, // optional - your user's device name to send the message directly to that device, rather than all of the user's devices
timestamp // optional - a Unix timestamp of your message's date and time to display to the user, rather than the time your message is received by our API
html // optional - 1 to enable parsing of HTML formatting for bold, italic, underlined and font color
monospace // optional - 1 to display the message in monospace font
// either html or monospace is allowed
file: '/opt/picture.png', // optional - attachment
file: { name: '/opt/picture.png', data: fs.readFileSync('/opt/picture.png') }, // optional - attachment
});
// Example for HTML format in the message
sendTo("pushover", {
message: 'This message includes <b>bold</b>, <i>italic</i> and <u>underlined</u> text <font color=green>in</font> <font color=#ffa500>different</font> <font color=red>colors</font>.',
html: 1
});
// Example for monospace font in the message
sendTo("pushover", {
message: 'This message is in monospace font.',
monospace: 1
});
With Pushover's Glances, you can push small bits of data directly to a constantly-updated screen, referred to as a widget, such as a complication on your smartwatch or a widget on your phone's lock screen.
sendTo("pushover", "glances", {
message: 'Test text', // mandatory - (100 characters) - the main line of data, used on most screens
title: 'SweetHome', // optional - (100 characters) - a description of the data being shown, such as "Widgets Sold"
token: 'API/KEY token' // optional - add other than configured token to the call
subtext: 'Second line', // optional - (100 characters) - a second line of data
count: 3, // optional - (integer, may be negative) - shown on smaller screens; useful for simple counts
percent: 90, // optional - (integer 0 through 100, inclusive) - shown on some screens as a progress bar/circle
device: 'DEVICE_NAME', // optional - a user's device name to restrict messages to the widget on that device, otherwise leave blank to send messages to all available widgets of that user
});
You can use blockly with name
glances to send a message from
blockly.
Sentry.io is a way for developers to get an overview about errors from their applications. And exactly this is implemented in this adapter.
When the adapter crashes or an other Code error happens, this error message that also appears in the ioBroker log is submitted to our own Sentry server hosted in germany. When you allowed iobroker GmbH to collect diagnostic data then also your installation ID (this is just a unique ID without any additional infos about you, email, name or such) is included. This allows Sentry to group errors and show how many unique users are affected by such an error. All of this helps me to provide error free adapters that basically never crashs.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.