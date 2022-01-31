openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

iobroker.pushover

by ioBroker
2.1.0 (see all)

Send Pushover notifications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

254

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

ioBroker pushover Adapter

Number of Installations Number of Installations NPM version

Test and Release Translation status Downloads

Send pushover notifications from ioBroker.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Configuration

First it is required an account on pushover. Pushover configuration

API Token

Group Token

Usage

To send notification from ScriptEngine just write: 

// send notification to all instances of pushover adapter
sendTo("pushover", "message body");

// send notification to specific instance of pushover adapter
sendTo("pushover.1", "message body");

// To specify subject or other options
sendTo("pushover", {
   message:  'Test text', // mandatory - your text message
   title:    'SweetHome', // optional  - your message's title, otherwise your app's name is used
   sound:    'magic',     // optional  - the name of one of the sounds supported by device clients to override the user's default sound choice
                          //    pushover, bike, bugle, cashregister, classical, cosmic, falling,
                          //    gamelan, incoming, intermission, magic, mechanical, pianobar, siren,
                          //    spacealarm, tugboat, alien, climb, persistent, echo, updown, none
   priority: -1,          // optional
                          //    -1 to always send as a quiet notification,
                          //    1 to display as high-priority and bypass the user's quiet hours, or
                          //    2 to also require confirmation from the user
   token: 'API/KEY token' // optional
                          // add other than configured token to the call  
   url,                   // optional  - a supplementary URL to show with your message
   url_title,             // optional  - a title for your supplementary URL, otherwise just the URL is shown
   device,                // optional  - your user's device name to send the message directly to that device, rather than all of the user's devices
   timestamp              // optional  - a Unix timestamp of your message's date and time to display to the user, rather than the time your message is received by our API
   html                   // optional  - 1 to enable parsing of HTML formatting for bold, italic, underlined and font color
   monospace              // optional  - 1 to display the message in monospace font
                          //    either html or monospace is allowed
   file:                  '/opt/picture.png', // optional - attachment 
   file:                  { name: '/opt/picture.png', data: fs.readFileSync('/opt/picture.png') }, // optional - attachment 
});

// Example for HTML format in the message
sendTo("pushover", {
    message: 'This message includes <b>bold</b>, <i>italic</i> and <u>underlined</u> text <font color=green>in</font> <font color=#ffa500>different</font> <font color=red>colors</font>.',
    html:    1
});

// Example for monospace font in the message
sendTo("pushover", {
    message:   'This message is in monospace font.',
    monospace: 1
});

Glances

With Pushover's Glances, you can push small bits of data directly to a constantly-updated screen, referred to as a widget, such as a complication on your smartwatch or a widget on your phone's lock screen.

sendTo("pushover", "glances", {
   message:  'Test text',    // mandatory - (100 characters) - the main line of data, used on most screens
   title:    'SweetHome',    // optional  - (100 characters) - a description of the data being shown, such as "Widgets Sold"
   token:    'API/KEY token' // optional  - add other than configured token to the call  
   subtext:  'Second line',  // optional  - (100 characters) - a second line of data
   count:    3,              // optional  - (integer, may be negative) - shown on smaller screens; useful for simple counts
   percent:   90,            // optional  - (integer 0 through 100, inclusive) - shown on some screens as a progress bar/circle
   device:   'DEVICE_NAME',  // optional  - a user's device name to restrict messages to the widget on that device, otherwise leave blank to send messages to all available widgets of that user
});

You can use blockly with name glances to send a message from blockly.

What is Sentry and what is reported to the servers?

Sentry.io is a way for developers to get an overview about errors from their applications. And exactly this is implemented in this adapter.

When the adapter crashes or an other Code error happens, this error message that also appears in the ioBroker log is submitted to our own Sentry server hosted in germany. When you allowed iobroker GmbH to collect diagnostic data then also your installation ID (this is just a unique ID without any additional infos about you, email, name or such) is included. This allows Sentry to group errors and show how many unique users are affected by such an error. All of this helps me to provide error free adapters that basically never crashs.

Changelog

2.1.0 (2022-02-20)

  • Important: js-controller 3.0+ required!
  • (Apollon77) Remove some legacy code
  • (Apollon77) Prevent potential crash case when error occurs

2.0.5 (2021-06-29)

  • (bluefox) Corrected error with token

2.0.4 (2021-06-28)

  • (dipts) Blockly input value for attachments
  • (bluefox) implemented the "glances"

2.0.3 (2020-09-25)

  • (klein0r) Removed spaces in the admin config dropdown

2.0.2 (2020-04-29)

  • (Apollon77) fixes case that token is not defined/existing (Sentry IOBROKER-PUSHOVER-2)

2.0.1 (2020-04-24)

  • (bluefox) Fixed error in the blockly if language was not "ru/en/de"
  • (bluefox) Breaking change: the encryption of the password was changed, so the token must be entered anew. Store your token before update.

1.3.2 (2020-04-17)

  • (Apollon77) add Error handler to not crash adapter (fixes Sentry IOBROKER-PUSHOVER-1)

1.3.0 (2020-04-12)

  • (Apollon77) Fix token decryption and add compatibility to js-controller 3.0
  • (Apollon77) Add Sentry (used in js-controller 3.0)

1.2.3 (2020-02-19)

  • (bluefox) Token will be encrypted now.

1.2.0 (2020-02-03)

  • (bluefox) Removed the getMessages call.

1.1.1 (2019-09-18)

  • (Apollon77) js-controller 2.0 compatibility, dependency updates

1.1.0 (2018-09-02)

  • (bluefox) Admin3 is supported now

1.0.4 (2017-10-22)

  • (janhuddel) callback is now possible (to receive the receipt from pushover if you use priority = 2)

1.0.3 (2017-10-21)

  • (Tan-DE) Change priorities in blockly

1.0.2 (2016-10-12)

  • (bluefox) support of blockly

1.0.1 (2016-08-28)

  • (bluefox) filter out double messages

1.0.0 (2016-06-01)

  • (bluefox) fix timestamp
  • (bluefox) update grunt packages

0.1.1 (2015-05-03)

  • (bluefox) add readme link

0.1.0 (2015-01-03)

  • (bluefox) enable npm install

0.0.4 (2014-11-22)

  • (bluefox) support of new naming concept

0.0.3 (2014-10-08)

  • (bluefox) add "daemon" mode to "subscribe"

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial