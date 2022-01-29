PING Adapter

Pings configured IP addresses.

Pings specified IP addresses in defined interval and monitors the results.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Known Issues

if it is not possible to ping your linux client, check if iputils-ping is correct installed on client

Changelog

(basti4557) Number of retries can be defined if a ping request failed. This should minimize wrong offline detection.

js-controller 2.0 required at least

(Apollon77) optimize for js-controller 3.3

(Apollon77) Prevent crash case when no devices are defined (Sentry IOBROKER-PING-R)

(Apollon77) update js-controller dependency to correct version (1.5.8)

(Apollon77) Prevent adapter crashes with invalid state/channel names, see error log! (Sentry IOBROKER-PING-H, IOBROKER-PING-P, IOBROKER-PING-B)

(Apollon77) finally try to catch spawn errors (Sentry IOBROKER-PING-2)

(Apollon77) Make sure adapter do not crash if ping command can not be executed (Sentry)

(Apollon77) Catch error when ping.probe could not be started (Sentry IOBROKER-PING-2)

(Apollon77) Fixed potential crash case (Sentry)

(bluefox) Added support of Admin3

(Apollon77) Add Sentry for js-controller 3.0

(Apollon77) update dependencies

(JayVee2) Sort the IP addresses

(simatec) support compact mode

(vdemidov) refactored, added ping time and roundtrips per second for every host

(ldittmar) object values are converted to the valid type

(bluefox) allow to remove host name from state's name

(bluefox) change configuration dialog

(bluefox) catch error if no IP defined

(bluefox) remove ms

(bluefox) rewrite ping for windows

(bluefox) support of freebsd and all windows languages

(bluefox) add tests

(bluefox) fix error if configuration changed

(bluefox) fix configuration page

(bluefox) enable npm install

(bluefox) use ping npm module instead of static one

(bluefox) make possible to have shorter ping intervals (down to 5 seconds)

(bluefox) fix ping node

(bluefox) fix ping node (do not forget to remove package from git when the npm get the update)

(bluefox) support of server (actual no authentication)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2022, bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.