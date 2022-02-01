ioBroker MQTT

MQ Telemetry Transport for ioBroker (MQTT).

MQTT (formerly Message Queue Telemetry Transport) is a publish-subscribe based "light weight" messaging protocol for use on top of the TCP/IP protocol. It is designed for connections with remote locations where a "small code footprint" is required and/or network bandwidth is limited. The Publish-Subscribe messaging pattern requires a message broker. The broker is responsible for distributing messages to interested clients based on the topic of a message. Historically, the 'MQ' in 'MQTT' came from IBM's MQ message queuing product line.

This adapter uses the MQTT.js library from https://github.com/adamvr/MQTT.js/

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Configuration

Type - Select "Client" (If you want to receive and send messages to other broker) or "Server" if you want to create own MQTT broker.

Server settings

WebSockets - if parallel to TCP Server, the WebSocket MQTT Server should run.

Port - Port where the server will run (Default 1883). WebSockets will always run on port+1 (Default 1884)

SSL - If TCP and WebSockets should run as secure server.

Authentication/User name - If authentication required, you can specify the username. It is suggested to always use SSL with authentication to not send passwords over unsecure connection.

Authentication/Password - Password for user.

Mask to publish own states - Pattern to filter ioBroker states, which will be sent to clients. You can use wildcards to specify group of messages, e.g ".memRss, mqtt.0.` to get all memory states of all adapters and all states of adapter mqtt.0

Publish only on change - New messages will be sent to client only if the state value changes. Every message sent by the client will be accepted, even if the value does not change.

Publish own states on connect - by every client connection the all known states will be sent to client (defined by the state mask), to tell him which states has the ioBroker.

Prefix for all topics - if set, every sent topic will be prepended with this prefix, e.g. if prefix iobroker/ all states will have names like **iobroker**/mqtt/0/connected

Trace output for every message - Debug outputs.

Send states (ack=true) too - Normally only the states/commands with ack=false will be sent to partner. If this flag is set every state independent of ack will be sent to partner.

Use different topic names for set and get - if active, so every state will have two topics: adapter/instance/stateName and adapter/instance/stateName/set . In this case topic with /set will be used to send non acknowledged commands (ack: false) and topic without /set to receive state updates (with ack: true). The client will receive sent messages back in this mode.

Interval before send topics by connection - Pause between connection and when all topics will be sent to client (if activated).

Send interval - Interval between packets by sending all topics (if activated). Used only by once after the connection establishment.

Use chunk patch - There is a problem with last update of mqtt-packet, that frames will be sent directly to client and not first completely built and then sent to client. Some old clients do not like such a packets and do not work with new library. To fix it you can activate this flag.

Force clean session - Overwrite the client settings and clear or keep session.

Client settings

URL - name or ip address of the broker/server. Like localhost .

Port - Port of the MQTT broker. By default 1883

Secure - If secure (SSL) connection must be used.

User - if broker required authentication, define here the username.

Password - if the username is not empty the password must be set. It can be empty.

Password confirmation - repeat here the password.

Subscribe Patterns - Subscribe by the pattern. See chapter "Examples of using wildcards" to define the pattern. '#' to subscribe for all topics. 'mqtt/0/#,javascript/#' to subscribe for states of mqtt.0 and javascript

Publish only on change - Store incoming messages only if payload differs from actual stored.

Mask to publish own states - Mask for states, that must be published to broker. '' - to publish all states. 'io.yr.,io.hm-rpc.0.*' to publish states of yr and hm-rpc adapter.

Publish all states at start - Publish all states (defined by the state mask) every time by connection establishment to announce own available states and their values.

Prefix for topics - The prefix can be defined for own states. Like /var/ioBroker/ . Name of topics will be for example published with the name /var/ioBroker/ping/192-168-1-5 .

Test connection - Press the button to check the connection to broker. Adapter must be enabled before.

Send states (ack=true) too - Normally only the states/commands with ack=false will be sent to partner. If this flag is set every state independent of ack will be sent to partner.

Use different topic names for set and get - if active, so every state will have two topics: adapter/instance/stateName and adapter/instance/stateName/set . In this case topic with /set will be used to send non acknowledged commands (ack: false) and topic without /set to receive state updates (with ack: true).

Send state object as mqtt message - The client sends the states as parsed string JSON objects to the broker (example parsed string JSON object: {"val":true,"ack":true,"ts":1584690242021,"q":0,"from":"system.adapter.deconz.0","user":"system.user.admin","lc":1584624242021,"expire":true} ); if not the values states.val is sent as a single value (example state.val as single value: true )

Persistent Session - When checked the broker saves the session information of the adapter. This means it tracks which messages have been sent/received by the adapter (only QoS Level 1 and 2) and to which topics the adapter has subscribed. This information survives a disconnect and reconnect of the adapter.

Install

node iobroker.js add mqtt

Usage

How to test mqtt client:

Set type to Client .

. Leave port on 1883.

Set URL as broker.mqttdashboard.com

To get absolutely all topics(messages) set pattern to # .

. To receive all topics for /4MS set pattern to /4MS/#

set pattern to To receive all topics for /MS and /floorish set pattern to /4MS/#, /floorish/#

Sending messages

You may send / publish messages on topics using sendTo method from your adapter via MQTT adapter, e.g.:

adapter.sendTo( 'mqtt.0' , 'sendMessage2Client' , { topic : '/your/topic/here' , message : 'your message' });

Examples of using wildcards

The following examples on the use of wildcards, builds on the example provided in topic strings.

Sport

Sport/Tennis

Sport/Basketball

Sport/Swimming

Sport/Tennis/Finals

Sport/Basketball/Finals

Sport/Swimming/Finals

If you want to subscribe to all Tennis topics, you can use the number sign '#', or the plus sign '+'.

Sport/Tennis/# (this will receive Sport/Tennis and Sport/Tennis/Finals )

Sport/Tennis/+ (this will receive Sport/Tennis/Finals but not Sport/Tennis )

For JMS topics, if you want to subscribe to all Finals topics, you can use the number sign '#', or the plus sign '+'.

Sport/#/Finals

Sport/+/Finals

For MQTT topics, if you want to subscribe to all Finals topics, you can use the plus sign '+' .

Sport/+/Finals

Tests

The broker was tested with following clients:

Todo

Implement resend of QoS 2 messages after a while. Whenever a packet gets lost on the way, the sender is responsible for resending the last message after a reasonable amount of time. This is true when the sender is a MQTT client and also when a MQTT broker sends a message.

queue packets with QoS 1/2 for the offline clients with the persistent session. Read here

Changelog

(MichaelDvP) Added wildcard regex for "/#"

(Apollon77) only remember the last message per topic for offline clients that subscribed the topics when using persistent sessions

(Apollon77) only remember last wills for clients that subscribed the topics

(Apollon77) on "disconnect" message do not send last will as defined by specs

(Apollon77) set a new messageId when sending remembered messages

(Apollon77) Add small delay after subscribe before sending out topic values

(Apollon77) optimize for js-controller 3.3

(foxriver76) prevent errors in js-controller 3.3 and detect datatype changes for objects

(Apollon77) js-controller 2.0 is now required at least

(arteck) change default subscribe to mqtt.0.*

(Apollon77) Catch errors when setting states (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-1F)

(Apollon77) Catch errors when setting states (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-1D)

(Apollon77) Check configured server port and reset to 1883 if invalid (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-1B)

(Apollon77) Catch error when server can not be started (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-1C)

(FunCyRanger) Add option to ignore SSL validation errors

(Apollon77) Prevent crash case (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-11)

(Apollon77) Prevent crash case (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-Q)

(Apollon77) Crash cases prevented (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-M)

(Apollon77) Crash cases prevented (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-G)

(Apollon77) prevent errors on mqtt connection test

(Apollon77) Crash cases prevented (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-E, IOBROKER-MQTT-F)

(Apollon77) Crash case prevented on unsubscribe (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-D)

(Apollon77) handle invalid mqtt server settings better (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-9)

(Apollon77) Try to prevent creation of objects with invalid IDs

(Apollon77) check that state is set before accessing it (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-2)

(Apollon77) Better handle disconnection cases (Sentry IOBROKER-MQTT-3, IOBROKER-MQTT-6)

(Apollon77) try to prevent crashes on not existing state values

(Apollon77) Sentry added for crash reporting with js-controller 3.x+

(Apollon77) websocket do not have setTimeout method

(NorbGH) prevent messageID overflow

(bluefox) Caught some errors

(foxriver76) removed usage of getMessage

(mbecker) send states as object in client mode

(bluefox) Add option to overwrite the client "clean session" settings

(Zefau) Add option to send the message using messagebox

(Zefau) Fix error with logging on pubrec

(SchumyHao) Add Chinese support

(simatec) Support for Compact mode

(Apollon77) Subscribe to topics after connect

(bluefox) Prefix in the server was corrected

(bluefox) Behaviour of "set" topics was changed

(bluefox) Double prefix by the client was fixed

(bluefox) broke node.js 4 support

(bluefox) remove mqtt-stream-server

(bluefox) partial mqtt5 support

(bluefox) The patch for wifi-iot removed

(bluefox) the mqtt library updated

(bluefox) implement QoS>0

(bluefox) Admin3 settings are corrected

(bluefox) Convert error is caught

(bluefox) Ready for admin3

(bluefox) Fix sending of QOS=2 if server

(bluefox) Fix convert of UTF8 payloads

(bluefox) optional fix for chunking problem

(bluefox) Update mqtt packages

(bluefox) add Interval before send topics by connection and send interval settings

(bluefox) reorganise configuration dialog

(bluefox) Update mqtt packages

(bluefox) configurable client ID

(bluefox) Fix server publishing

(bluefox) additional debug output

(bluefox) fix publish on start

(bluefox) implementation of LWT for server

(bluefox) update mqtt package version

(bluefox) fix authentication in server

(bluefox) do not parse JSON states, that do not have the attribute val to support other systems

(bluefox) add new setting: Use different topic names for set and get

(bluefox) convert values like +58,890 into numbers too

(cdjm) change client protocolID

(bluefox) update mqtt module

(bluefox) Fix translations in admin

(bluefox) Fix error with direct publish in server

(bluefox) fix web sockets

(bluefox) fix SSL

(bluefox) create the object info.connection

(bluefox) add reconnection tests

(bluefox) fix error with states creation

(bluefox) add tests

(bluefox) client and server run

(bluefox) change creation of states by client

(bluefox) try to fix event emitter

(Pmant) fix publish on subscribe

(bluefox) fix error with wrong variable names

(Pmant) fix error with wrong variable name

(Pmant) send last known value on subscription (server)

(bluefox) set maximal length of topic name

(bluefox) convert true and false to boolean values

(bluefox) protect against empty topics

(bluefox) do not ty to parse JSON objects

(bluefox) fix test button

(bluefox) fix names if from mqtt adapter

(bluefox) subscribe to all states if no mask defined

(bluefox) add state clients to server with the list of clients

(bluefox) fix some errors

(bluefox) fix some errors with sendOnStart and fix flag sendAckToo

(bluefox) translations and rename config sendNoAck=>sendAckToo

(bluefox) lets create server not only on localhost

(bluefox) fix topic names in server mode

(bluefox) implement subscribe

(bluefox) update mqtt package

(bluefox) create objects if new state received

(bluefox) update mqtt library

(bluefox) just update index.html

(bluefox) fix error if state deleted

(bluefox) support of npm install

(bluefox) support of npm install

(bluefox) support of new naming concept

(bluefox) Update readme

(bluefox) Support of authentication for server and client

(bluefox) Support of prefix for own topics

(bluefox) support of server (actual no authentication)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2021, bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.