Implementation of ModBus Slave and Master for ioBroker. Following types are supported:
IP address of modbus partner.
TCP Port of modbus partner if configured as master (client) or own port if configured as slave(server).
Modbus Device ID. Important if TCP/Modbus bridge is used.
Slave(Server) or Master(Client).
Normally all registers can have address from 0 to 65535. By using of aliases you can define virtual address fields for every type of registers. Normally:
Every alias will be mapped internally to address, e.g. 30011 will be mapped to input register 10. and so on.
Normally the coils and the discrete inputs addresses are aligned to 16 bit. Like addresses from 3 to 20 will be aligned to 0 up 32. If this option is active the addresses will not be aligned.
If slave does not support "write multiple registers" command, you can activate it to get warnings, when the multiple registers will be written.
If slave only supports "write multiple registers" command, you can activate so the registers will be written always with FC15/FC16 command.
How many digits after comma for float and doubles.
Cyclic poll interval (Only relevant for master)
Reconnection interval (Only relevant for master)
Timeout for read requests in milliseconds.
If pulse used for coils, this defines the interval how long is the pulse.
Wait time between polling of two different device IDs in milliseconds.
Maximal length of command READ_MULTIPLE_REGISTERS as number of registers to read.
Some systems require first "write request" to deliver the data on "read request". You can force this mode by setting of the "Max read request length" to 1.
Notice: Some USB Modbus solutions (e.g. based on socat) can have trouble to work with serialport npm module.
There is a software Modbus RTU <-> Modbus RTU over TCP gateway to enable using of serial RTU over TCP protocol.
Both solutions RTU over TCP and TCP works well.
Delay between two read requests in ms. Default 0.
Delay between two write requests in ms. Default 0.
Normally if the value has not changed it will not be written into ioBroker. This flag allows to update the value's timestamp by every cycle.
Do not add address in the generated ioBroker iD.
10_Input10 vs
Input10.
With this flag the Name will be
Inputs.Input10. Without =>
Inputs_Input10
Modbus address to read
In case there are multiple slaves, then this is the id if not the default one which is given in global config
This is the name for the Parameter
Parameter description
Unit of the Parameter
Datatype to read from Bus. For details about the possible data types see section Data types
Length of parameter. For the most parameters this is determined based on the data type, but for Strings this defines the length in Bytes / characters
This factor is used to multiply the read value from Bus for static scaling. So the calculation looks like following val = x * Factor + Offset
This offset is added to the read value after above multiplication. So the calculation looks like following val = x * Factor + Offset
This field can be used for advanced calculations if Factor and Offset is not sufficient. If this field is set, then the Factor and Offset field is ignored. The Formula is executed by the eval() function. Therefore all common functions are supported. Especially the Math functions. The formula must comply with Javascript syntax, therefore also take care about upper and lower cases.
In the formula, "x" has to be used for the read value from Modbus. E.g.
x * Math.pow(10, sf['40065'])
If the formula cannot be evaluated during runtime, then the Adapter writes a warning message to the log.
Another use case for formulas could also be to prevent implausible data with a formula like
x > 2000000 ? null : x
ioBroker role to assign.
ioBroker room to assign.
If activated, the values are polled in predefined interval from slave.
Write pulse
Cyclic write
Use value as scaling factor. This is needed to used dynamic scaling factors which are on some systems provided through values on interface. If a value is marked with this flac, then the value will stored into a variable with following naming convention: sf['Modbus_address']. This variable can then later used in any formula for other parameters. E.g. following formula can set: "(x * sf['40065']) + 50;"
Following description was copied from here
The point-to-point Modbus protocol is a popular choice for RTU communications if for no other reason that it’s basic convenience. The protocol itself controls the interactions of each device on a Modbus network, how device establishes a known address, how each device recognizes its messages and how basic information is extracted from the data. In essence, the protocol is the foundation of the entire Modbus network.
Such convenience does not come without some complications however, and Modbus RTU Message protocol is no exception. The protocol itself was designed based on devices with a 16-bit register length. Consequently, special considerations were required when implementing 32-bit data elements. This implementation settled on using two consecutive 16-bit registers to represent 32 bits of data or essentially 4 bytes of data. It is within these 4 bytes of data that single-precision floating point data can be encoded into a Modbus RTU message.
Modbus itself does not define a floating point data type, but it is widely accepted that it implements 32-bit floating point data using the IEEE-754 standard. However, the IEEE standard has no clear definition of byte order of the data payload. Therefore the most important consideration when dealing with 32-bit data is that data is addressed in the proper order.
For example, the number 123/456.00 as defined in the IEEE 754 standard for single-precision 32-bit floating point numbers appears as follows:
The affects of various byte orderings are significant. For example, ordering the 4 bytes of data that represent 123456.00 in a “B A D C” sequence in known as a “byte swap”. When interpreted as an IEEE 744 floating point data type, the result is quite different:
Ordering the same bytes in a “C D A B” sequence is known as a “word swap”. Again, the results differ drastically from the original value of 123456.00:
Furthermore, both a
byte swap and a
word swap would essentially reverse the sequence of the bytes altogether to produce yet another result:
Clearly, when using network protocols such as Modbus, strict attention must be paid to how bytes of memory are ordered when they are transmitted, also known as the ‘byte order’.
The Modbus protocol itself is declared as a ‘big-Endian’ protocol, as per the Modbus Application Protocol Specification, V1.1.b:
Modbus uses a “big-Endian” representation for addresses and data items. This means that when a numerical quantity larger than a single byte is transmitted, the most significant byte is sent first.
Big-Endian is the most commonly used format for network protocols – so common, in fact, that it is also referred to as ‘network order’.
Given that the Modbus RTU message protocol is big-Endian, in order to successfully exchange a 32-bit datatype via a Modbus RTU message, the endianness of both the master, and the slave must be considered. Many RTU master and slave devices allow specific selection of byte order particularly in the case of software-simulated units. It only has to be ensured that both units are set to the same byte order.
As a rule of thumb, the family of a device’s microprocessor determines its endianness. Typically, the big-Endian style (the high-order byte is stored first, followed by the low-order byte) is generally found in CPUs designed with a Motorola processor. The little-Endian style (the low-order byte is stored first, followed by the high-order byte) is generally found in CPUs using the Intel architecture. It is a matter of personal perspective as to which style is considered ‘backwards’.
If, however, byte order and endianness is not a configurable option, you will have to determine the how to interpret the byte. This can be done requesting a known floating-point value from the slave. If an impossible value is returned, i.e. a number with a double-digit exponent or such, the byte ordering will most likely need modification.
The FieldServer Modbus RTU drivers offer several function moves that handle 32-bit integers and 32-bit float values. More importantly, these function moves consider all different forms of byte sequencing. The following table shows the FieldServer function moves that copy two adjacent 16-bit registers to a 32-bit integer value.
|Function Keyword
|Swap Mode
|Source Bytes
|Target Bytes
|2.i16-1.i32
|N/A
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ a b c d ]
|2.i16-1.i32-s
|byte and word swap
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ d c b a ]
|2.i16-1.i32-sb
|byte swap
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ b a d c ]
|2.i16-1.i32-sw
|word swap
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ c d a b ]
The following table shows the FieldServer function moves that copy two adjacent 16-bit registers to a 32-bit floating point value:
|Function Keyword
|Swap Mode
|Source Bytes
|Target Bytes
|2.i16-1.ifloat
|N/A
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ a b c d ]
|2.i16-1.ifloat-s
|byte and word swap
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ d c b a ]
|2.i16-1.ifloat-sb
|byte swap
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ b a d c ]
|2.i16-1.ifloat-sw
|word swap
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ c d a b ]
The following table shows the FieldServer function moves that copy a single 32-bit floating point value to two adjacent 16-bit registers:
|Function Keyword
|Swap Mode
|Source Bytes
|Target Bytes
|1.float-2.i16
|N/A
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|1.float-2.i16-s
|byte and word swap
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ d c ][ b a ]
|1.float-2.i16-sb
|byte swap
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ b a ][ d c ]
|1.float-2.i16-sw
|word swap
|[ a b ][ c d ]
|[ c d ][ a b ]
Given the various FieldServer function moves, the correct handling of 32-bit data is dependent on choosing the proper one. Observe the following behavior of these FieldServer function moves on the known single-precision decimal float value of 123456.00:
|16-bit Values
|Function Move
|Result
|Function Move
|Result
|0x2000 0x47F1
|2.i16-1.float
|123456.00
|1.float-2.i16
|0x2000 0x47F1
|0xF147 0x0020
|2.i16-1.float-s
|123456.00
|1.float-2.i16-s
|0xF147 0X0020
|0x0020 0xF147
|2.i16-1.float-sb
|123456.00
|1.float-2.i16-sb
|0x0020 0xF147
|0x47F1 0x2000
|2.i16-1.float-sw
|123456.00
|1.float-2.i16-sw
|0x47F1 0x2000
Notice that different byte and word orderings require the use of the appropriate FieldServer function move. Once the proper function move is selected, the data can be converted in both directions.
Of the many hex-to-floating point converters and calculators that are available in the Internet, very few actually allow manipulation of the byte and word orders. One such utility is located at www.61131.com/download.htm where both Linux and Windows versions of the utilities can be downloaded. Once installed, the utility is run as an executable with a single dialog interface. The utility presents the decimal float value of 123456.00 as follows:
One can then swap bytes and/or words to analyze what potential endianness issues may exist between Modbus RTU master and slave devices.
There are some programs in folder *test' to test the TCP communication:
