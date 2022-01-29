openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

iobroker.mobile

by ioBroker
1.0.1 (see all)

jQuery Mobile based user interface

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

117

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

ioBroker.mobile

Number of Installations Number of Installations NPM version Downloads

NPM

jQuery Mobile based user interface.

Screen

Usage

To use mobile UI you need to create the logical structure in admin.

E.g.: Go to the tab "Enums" and create new enum, e.g. "customs". Slider

Create new enum group in "enum.customs", e.g. "controls" Slider

Add some states to "enum.customs.controls" Slider

Slider

Go to mobile page, press on "Info" (top, right) and press "Refresh" to load objects from ioBroker Slider

After reload you can go to "Customs => controls" Slider

Supported types

Sliders:

Slider

- role = "level.dimmer"
- role = "level.blind"
- role consists "level", common.type is "number", common.write is "true" and common.max is defined
- common.type = "number", common.write is "true" and common.max is defined

Example:

{
  "_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputSlider",
  "type": "state",
  "common": {
    "name": "Slider",
    "type": "number",
    "read": true,
    "write": true,
    "min": 0,
    "max": 100
  },
  "native": {}
}

Buttons (must be explicit set to visible via edit mode):

Button

- role consists "button"
- role consists "action"

Buttons are invisible by default. They just writes "true" if pressed.

Example:

{
  "_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputButton",
  "type": "state",
  "common": {
    "name": "Button",
    "role": "button",
    "type": "boolean",
    "write": true
  },
  "native": {}
}

Switch:

Switch

- common.type = "boolean", common.write is "true"

Example:

{
  "_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputSwitch",
  "type": "state",
  "common": {
    "name": "Switch",
    "type": "boolean",
    "write": true
  },
  "native": {}
}

Set with input field:

Input field

- common.type = "number", common.max is undefined, common.write is "true", common.states is undefined

Example:

{
  "_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputNumber",
  "type": "state",
  "common": {
    "name": "Number",
    "type": "number",
    "write": true
  },
  "native": {}
}

Set with states:

States

- common.type = "number", common.max is undefined, common.write is "true", common.states is defined

Example:

{
  "_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputNumber",
  "type": "state",
  "common": {
    "name": "Number",
    "type": "number",
    "write": true,
    "states": {
          "1": "Value 1",
          "2": "Value 2"
        }
  },
  "native": {}
}

Show boolean value:

Boolean value

- common.write is "false" and common.type is "boolean"

Example:

{
  "_id": "javascript.0.mobile.valueBoolean",
  "type": "state",
  "common": {
    "name": "Boolean value",
    "type": "bolean"
  },
  "native": {}
}

Show value:

Number value

- common.write is "false" and common.type is not "boolean"

Example:

{
  "_id": "javascript.0.mobile.valueNumber",
  "type": "state",
  "common": {
    "name": "Number value",
    "type": "number",
    "unit": "%"
  },
  "native": {}
}

ToDO:

  • edit of Icon
  • show some widgets with more icons
  • tablet view

Changelog

1.0.1 (2020-08-22)

  • (bluefox) The compatibility to socket.io 3.0.13 provided

1.0.0 (2019-01-30)

  • (ldittmar) Add translations
  • (ldittmar) Some fixes

0.5.0 (2019-01-24)

  • (Hirsch-DE) The multilingual names were fixed

0.4.12 (2017-11-14)

  • (Apollon77) update adapter type

0.4.11 (2017-07-12)

  • (BasGo) Fixed blind states

0.4.10 (2016-11-08)

  • (bluefox) Better cloud support

0.4.9 (2016-10-29)

  • (bluefox) Fix rooms rendering
  • (bluefox) add green, red, blue, white types

0.4.8 (2016-10-09)

  • (bluefox) implement type blind

0.4.7 (2016-09-10)

  • (bluefox) make narrow screen on wide displays
  • (bluefox) fix some widgets

0.4.6 (2016-09-03)

  • (bluefox) support of custom images
  • (bluefox) fix input number and select value

0.4.5 (2016-07-01)

  • (bluefox) fix open first page

0.4.4 (2016-06-24)

  • (bluefox) reload if problems occur

0.4.3 (2016-06-24)

  • (bluefox) just check invalid objects

0.4.2 (2016-06-14)

  • (bluefox) update version number

0.4.1 (2016-05-12)

  • (bluefox) fix control of logical states

0.4.0

  • (bluefox) add theme switcher

0.3.0

  • (bluefox) fix problem with room names with spaces
  • (bluefox) implement side panel

0.2.2

  • (bluefox) fix locations in edit mode
  • (bluefox) enable visibility of indicators

0.2.1

  • (bluefox) fix some errors

0.2.0

  • (bluefox) sorting and edit name

0.1.1

  • (bluefox) fix errors for some devices

0.1.0

  • (bluefox) edit of visibility

0.0.4

  • (bluefox) first version. No edit possible.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015-2019 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial