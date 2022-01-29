jQuery Mobile based user interface.
To use mobile UI you need to create the logical structure in admin.
E.g.: Go to the tab "Enums" and create new enum, e.g. "customs".
Create new enum group in "enum.customs", e.g. "controls"
Add some states to "enum.customs.controls"
Go to mobile page, press on "Info" (top, right) and press "Refresh" to load objects from ioBroker
After reload you can go to "Customs => controls"
- role = "level.dimmer"
- role = "level.blind"
- role consists "level", common.type is "number", common.write is "true" and common.max is defined
- common.type = "number", common.write is "true" and common.max is defined
Example:
{
"_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputSlider",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "Slider",
"type": "number",
"read": true,
"write": true,
"min": 0,
"max": 100
},
"native": {}
}
- role consists "button"
- role consists "action"
Buttons are invisible by default. They just writes "true" if pressed.
Example:
{
"_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputButton",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "Button",
"role": "button",
"type": "boolean",
"write": true
},
"native": {}
}
- common.type = "boolean", common.write is "true"
Example:
{
"_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputSwitch",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "Switch",
"type": "boolean",
"write": true
},
"native": {}
}
- common.type = "number", common.max is undefined, common.write is "true", common.states is undefined
Example:
{
"_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputNumber",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "Number",
"type": "number",
"write": true
},
"native": {}
}
- common.type = "number", common.max is undefined, common.write is "true", common.states is defined
Example:
{
"_id": "javascript.0.mobile.inputNumber",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "Number",
"type": "number",
"write": true,
"states": {
"1": "Value 1",
"2": "Value 2"
}
},
"native": {}
}
- common.write is "false" and common.type is "boolean"
Example:
{
"_id": "javascript.0.mobile.valueBoolean",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "Boolean value",
"type": "bolean"
},
"native": {}
}
- common.write is "false" and common.type is not "boolean"
Example:
{
"_id": "javascript.0.mobile.valueNumber",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "Number value",
"type": "number",
"unit": "%"
},
"native": {}
}
