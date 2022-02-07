ioBroker mihome-vacuum adapter

This adapter allows you to control the Xiaomi vacuum cleaner.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Content

Supported Devices and Features

Cleaner not supported? Vote Here!

Device Basic Control history rooms map viomi.vacuum.v6 ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ viomi.vacuum.v7 ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ viomi.vacuum.v8 ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ rockrobo.vacuum.v1 ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ roborock.vacuum.s4 ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ roborock.vacuum.s5 ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ roborock.vacuum.s5e ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ roborock.vacuum.m1s ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ roborock.vacuum.a10 ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ roborock.vacuum.a15 ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

Known Errors

Error at installation

if your installation runs in error. The canvas package could not be installed

npm ERR! canvas@2.6.1 install: node-pre-gyp install --fallback-to-build npm ERR! Exit status 1

Please install canvas and the libs manually with: sudo apt-get install build-essential libcairo2-dev libpango1.0-dev libjpeg-dev libgif-dev librsvg2-dev

sudo npm install canvas --unsafe-perm=true

HTTP error when getting token cookie{}

Sometimes you can't connect to the xiaomi cloud. Please open Browser, go to Mihome and login. Enter the code you received via mail. After that, the connection should work.

Configuration

Currently, finding the token is the biggest problem. One option to extract the token is using this utility: https://github.com/PiotrMachowski/Xiaomi-cloud-tokens-extractor

Otherwise please follow the instruction in the Link:

Token tutorial.

Adapter Configuration

For IP address, the IP address of the robot must be entered in the format 192.168.178.XX

The port of the robot is set to "54321" by default, this should not be changed

Own port, should only be changed with second robot

Query Interval The time in ms in which the robot's status values are retrieved (should not be <10000)

Control over Alexa

The special control state clean_home will be created for Alexa. It is a switch which starts at true the sucker and at false it goes home. It becomes automatically a smart device in the cloud Adapter created with the name "vacuum cleaner", which can be changed in the cloud adapter.

Resume paused zone-cleaning with start button

With this option enabled, the Vacuum will resume the zone-cleaning when setting the "start" state to true if it was paused during a running zone-clean. If this option is disabled, the vacuum will start a new "normal cleaning" when you send the start command, even if it was paused during a running zone-clean.

Experimental: Using the checkbox "Send your own commands" objects are created, via which you can send and receive your own commands to the robot.

Second robot

If two robots are to be controlled via ioBroker, two instances must be created. The second robot must change its own port (default: 53421) so that both robots have different ports.

Map Config

There are two ways to get the map. The first get the map from the cloud. Therefore, you have to log in and select the right robot from the list

Second way is the map from valetudo (only local connection). Therefore, you have to root and install valetudo to your device. You can use Valetudo RE or normal Valetudo.

To use the map you have to select valetudo or original map in the config

Request interval must be more than 1000 ms this is the intervall for update the html map

Map intervall must be more than 5000 ms this intervall updates the png Map file (you can use this for Telegram or vis or anything else)

Color there you can select the colors for the map example:

- - rbg( 255 , 200 , 190 ) - rgba( 255 , 100 , 100 , 0 . 5 ) / /for Transparent - green

Robots there you can select different robots or other vehicles for the map

Map Usage

The map is stored either as base64-raw or as PNG.

You can find the map image in the following data points:

base64: mihome-vacuum.0.cleanmap.map64

PNG: mihome-vacuum.0.cleanmap.mapURL

You can use both images as image source in the VIS you want. In HTML-style you can use the image in this way:

<img src="mihome-vacuum.0.cleanmap.map64">

With additional style-tags you can resize and/or format the map style.

To use the map in jarvis just use one of the data points as URL of the DisplayImage-Widget. There you can resize the image or the whole widget. In case of the responsive design of jarvis the Map will resize in case of the display size.

To display the map in ioBroker VIS you can use a normal html Widget e.g:

[{ "tpl" : "tplHtml" , "data" :{ "g_fixed" : false , "g_visibility" : false , "g_css_font_text" : false , "g_css_background" : false , "g_css_shadow_padding" : false , "g_css_border" : false , "g_gestures" : false , "g_signals" : false , "g_last_change" : false , "visibility-cond" : "==" , "visibility-val" : 1 , "visibility-groups-action" : "hide" , "refreshInterval" : "0" , "signals-cond-0" : "==" , "signals-val-0" : true , "signals-icon-0" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-0" : 0 , "signals-blink-0" : false , "signals-horz-0" : 0 , "signals-vert-0" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-0" : false , "signals-cond-1" : "==" , "signals-val-1" : true , "signals-icon-1" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-1" : 0 , "signals-blink-1" : false , "signals-horz-1" : 0 , "signals-vert-1" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-1" : false , "signals-cond-2" : "==" , "signals-val-2" : true , "signals-icon-2" : "/vis/signals/lowbattery.png" , "signals-icon-size-2" : 0 , "signals-blink-2" : false , "signals-horz-2" : 0 , "signals-vert-2" : 0 , "signals-hide-edit-2" : false , "lc-type" : "last-change" , "lc-is-interval" : true , "lc-is-moment" : false , "lc-format" : "" , "lc-position-vert" : "top" , "lc-position-horz" : "right" , "lc-offset-vert" : 0 , "lc-offset-horz" : 0 , "lc-font-size" : "12px" , "lc-font-family" : "" , "lc-font-style" : "" , "lc-bkg-color" : "" , "lc-color" : "" , "lc-border-width" : "0" , "lc-border-style" : "" , "lc-border-color" : "" , "lc-border-radius" : 10 , "lc-zindex" : 0 , "html" : "{mihome-vacuum.0.map.map64}" }, "style" :{ "left" : "0" , "top" : "0" , "width" : "100%" , "height" : "100%" }, "widgetSet" : "basic" }]

The use of the base64-map is faster and will display the position of the robot nearby in realtime.

Functions

Commands of the S50 (second generation)

The card size is always 52000mm x 52000mm thus values from 0 to 51999mm are possible. Unfortunately, the position and location of the card can not be queried, this can change from suction to suction. Used as a basis is always the last suction card, as well as in the app. If the robot only picks up one area and always builds the map the same way, you can reliably send it to places or have the area vacuumed.

GoTo

In order to drive the vacuum cleaner to a point, the "goTo" object must be filled as follows:

The values must satisfy the above scope and indicate the x and y coordinates on the map.

Example:

24,850 .26500

Zone cleaning

To vacuum a zone, ZoneClean must be filled as follows:

[X1, y1, x2, x2, count]

Where x and y are the coordinates of the rectangular area and "count" the cleaning operations. You can also let several areas suck at once:

[X1, y1, x2, x2, count] , [x3, y3, x4, x4, count2]

Example:

[24117,26005,25767,27205,1] , [24320,24693,25970,25843,1]

Rooms

newer vacuum cleaner with the latest Home App supports the definition of rooms, see Video

Each room in the current map has an index, which is then assigned to the room from the app. From the robot we only get a mapping with room number and index. The adapter queries these rooms every time the adapter starts and creates a channel for each room, which then knows the current room index. The same happens manually with the button loadRooms. This channel can then be assigned to the ioBroker rooms. If the button roomClean is pressed, the index of the card is determined and sent to the robot, so that it can then vacuum this room. Before that the FAN power is set for single room suction. If you don't have the possibility to name the rooms in the app yet, there is also the possibility to create such a channel manually by specifying the map index. It is also possible to add zone coordinates instead of mapIndex. If you want to clean several rooms spontaneously, you can do this via multiRoomClean by assigning the ioBroker rooms to this data point and then pressing the button.

Timer

As soon as the vacuum cleaner supports the room function (see above), it is also possible to create timers, which then trigger the corresponding room channels or determine their mapIndexes. The timer could trigger via rooms and/or room channels directly. The timers themselves are created via the config area, but then become a data point. There, each timer can be activated/deactivated or skipped once. A direct start is also possible. The advantage of the ioBroker timers is that they can be displayed and used in the VIS and you can disconnect the robot from the internet, because the timers of the app are triggered from China.

Send your own commands

NOTE: This function should only be used by experts, as the sucker might be damaged by wrong commands

The robot distinguishes between the commands in methods (methods) and parameters (params) which serve to specify the methods. Under the object mihome-vacuum.X.control.X_send_command you can send your own commands to the robot. The object structure must look as follows: method; [params]

Under the object mihome-vacuum.X.control.X_get_response , the response is entered by the robot after sending. If parameters were queried, they appear here in the JSON format. If only one command was sent, the robot responds only with "0".

The following methods and parameters are supported:

method params Description get_timer Returns the set timerSetting the suction times BSp. 12 o'clock 30 in 5 days set_timer [["TIME_IN_MS",["30 12 * * 1,2,3,4,5",["start_clean",""]]]] Enable / disable timer upd_timer ["1481997713308","on/off"] Rescues the times of the Do Not Disturb get_dnd_timer Delete DND times close_dnd_timer DND Setting h, min, h, min set_dnd_timer [22,0,8,0] app_rc_start Start Remote Control app_rc_end Finish Remote Control app_rc_move [{"seqnum":'0-1000',"velocity":VALUE1,"omega":VALUE2,"duration":VALUE3}] Move. Sequence number must be continuous, VALUE1 (speed) = -0.3-0.3, VALUE2 (rotation) = -3.1-3.1, VALUE3 (duration)

more methods and parameters you can find here (Link).

Send custom commands with sendTo

You can also send those custom commands from other adapters with sendTo . Usage with method_id and params as defined above:

sendTo ( "mihome-vacuum.0" , "sendCustomCommand" , { method : "method_id" , params : [...] }, function (response) { } );

The response object has two properties: error and (if there was no error) result .

A couple of predefined commands can also be issued this way:

sendTo ( "mihome-vacuum.0" , commandName, { param1 : value1, param2 : value2, ...}, function (response) { } );

The supported commands are:

Description commandName Required params Remarks Start the cleaning process startVacuuming - none - Stop the cleaning process stopVacuuming - none - Pause the cleaning process pause - none - Clear waiting jobs clearQueue - none - Clean a small area around the robot cleanSpot - none - Go back to the base charge - none - Say "Hi, I'm over here!" findMe - none - Check status of consumables (brush, etc.) getConsumableStatus - none - Reset status of consumables (brush, etc.) resetConsumables consumable String: filter_work_time, filter_element_work_time, sensor_dirty_time, main_brush_work_time, side_brush_work_time Get a summary of all previous cleaning processes getCleaningSummary - none - Get a detailed summary of a previous cleaning process getCleaningRecord recordId Get a map getMap - none - Unknown what to do with the result Get the current status of the robot getStatus - none - Retrieve the robot's serial number getSerialNumber - none - Get detailed device information getDeviceDetails - none - Retrieve the do not disturb timer getDNDTimer - none - Set a new do not disturb timer setDNDTimer startHour , startMinute , endHour , endMinute Delete the do not disturb timer deleteDNDTimer - none - Retrieve the current fan speed getFanSpeed - none - Set a new fan speed setFanSpeed fanSpeed fanSpeed is a number between 1 and 100 Start the remote control function startRemoteControl - none - Issue a move command for remote control move velocity , angularVelocity , duration , sequenceNumber Sequence number must be sequentially, Duration is in ms End the remote control function stopRemoteControl - none - clean room/rooms cleanRooms rooms rooms is a comma separated String with enum.rooms.XXX clean segment cleanSegments rooms rooms is an Array with mapIndex or comma separated String with mapIndex clean zone cleanZone coordinates coordinates ist a String with coordinates and count, see zoneClean

Widget

Bugs

Occasional disconnections, however, this is not due to the adapter but mostly on its own networks

Widget at the time without function

Changelog

(Dirkhe) fixed some errors

(lasthead0) fix cyrillic issue RC4 lib#

(Dirkhe) fixed some errors

(Dirkhe) add RC4

(MeisterTR) fix IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-Z

(MeisterTR) fix some errors

(MeisterTR) fix no rooms for S5

(MeisterTR) fix IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-4 DB closed

(MeisterTR) fix connection error

(bluefox) the communication is corrected

(bluefox) Added roles to be detected by type-detector

(Apollon77) Adjust several crash cases (IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-K, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-J, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-F, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-7, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-A, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-4, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-G, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-C, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-B, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-Q, IOBROKER-MIHOME-VACUUM-M)

(MeisterTR) release candidate

(MeisterTR) get consumable after reset

error fixed

add sentry

minimize Disk write

minimized Messages

changed warn Messages to debug

extend Debuglog to find error for e2 vacuum

added getStates when map is changed

try to fix the map error

Map64 changed. now without img tags

add Multimap support (get rooms and map when map is changed)

select Multimaps

fix error with zone coordinates

add WiFi

fix connection Problems

fix Valetudo map

add Mop state

fix some objects

Full rewrite

Fix map bug with multiple vacuums

fix performance Problems

better connection to vacuum

fix bug in ReloadMap button

Show Goto and Zone States ti find places

and many more...

added S7 Support

bugfixes for S5 Max and others

(dirkhe) add config for send Pause Before Home

(dirkhe) room DP are not deleted, on map change

(MeisterTR) add test for Viomi and Dreame Api

(bluefox) Refactoring

(bluefox) Support of compact mode added

try to start the cleaning 3 times, if robot not answers and some fixes

(dirkhe) add state info for room channels and change queue info from number to JSON

(dirkhe) decreased communication with robot

(dirkhe) add Resuming after pause for rooms

(MeisterTR) add rooms for s50 with map (cloud or Valetudo needed)

(MeisterTR) add cloud login to get token

(MeisterTR) add cloud Map

(MeisterTR) add new and old Map format

(MeisterTR) rebuild config page

send Ping only if not connected, otherwise get_status

set button states to true, if clicked

move timer manager and room manager to own libs

(MeiserTR) add valetudo map support for gen3 and gen2 2XXX

(dirkhe) added zone as room handling

(dirkhe) timer could room channels directly

(dirkhe) added room handling

(dirkhe) added Timer

(dirkhe) changed feature handling

(JoJ123) Added fan speed for MOP (S50+).

(BuZZy1337) Added description for Status 16 and 17 (goTo and zone cleaning).

(BuZZy1337) Added setting for automatic resume of paused zone cleaning.

(BuZZy1337) Added possibility to resume a paused zone clean (State: mihome-vacuum.X.control.resumeZoneClean)

(BuZZy1337) fixed zoneCleanup state not working (vacuum was only leaving the dock, saying "Finished ZoneCleanup", and returned immediately back to the dock)

(BuZZy1337) fixed detection of new Firmware / Second generation Vacuum

(MeisterTR) error caught , added states for new fw

(mswiege) Finished the widget

(MeisterTR) ready for admin3

(MeisterTR) support SpotClean and voice level (v1)

(MeisterTR) support second generation (S50)

(MeisterTR) Speed up data requests

(MeisterTR) use 96 char token from Ios Backup

(MeisterTR) faster connection on first use

(MeisterTR) fix communication error without i-net

(AlCalzone) add selection of predefined power levels

(MeisterTR) compare system time and Robot time (fix no connection if system time is different)

(MeisterTR) update values if robot start by cloud

(MeisterTR) add option for crate switch for Alexa control

(MeisterTR) add states, features, fix communication errors

(MeisterTR) fix no communication after softwareupdate(Vers. 3.3.9)

(MeisterTR) fix setting the fan power

(bluefox) catch error if port is occupied

(MeisterTR) add more states

(steinwedel) implement better decoding of packets

(bluefox) initial commit

