This adapter allows you to control the Xiaomi vacuum cleaner.
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
Cleaner not supported? Vote Here!
|Device
|Basic Control
|history
|rooms
|map
|viomi.vacuum.v6
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|viomi.vacuum.v7
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|viomi.vacuum.v8
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|rockrobo.vacuum.v1
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|✔️
|roborock.vacuum.s4
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|roborock.vacuum.s5
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|roborock.vacuum.s5e
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|roborock.vacuum.m1s
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|roborock.vacuum.a10
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|roborock.vacuum.a15
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
if your installation runs in error. The canvas package could not be installed
npm ERR! canvas@2.6.1 install: node-pre-gyp install --fallback-to-build npm ERR! Exit status 1
Please install canvas and the libs manually with:
sudo apt-get install build-essential libcairo2-dev libpango1.0-dev libjpeg-dev libgif-dev librsvg2-dev
sudo npm install canvas --unsafe-perm=true
Sometimes you can't connect to the xiaomi cloud. Please open Browser, go to Mihome and login. Enter the code you received via mail. After that, the connection should work.
Currently, finding the token is the biggest problem. One option to extract the token is using this utility: https://github.com/PiotrMachowski/Xiaomi-cloud-tokens-extractor
Otherwise please follow the instruction in the Link:
192.168.178.XX
The special control state
clean_home will be created for Alexa.
It is a switch which starts at
true the sucker and at
false it goes home.
It becomes automatically a smart device in the cloud Adapter created
with the name "vacuum cleaner", which can be changed in the cloud adapter.
With this option enabled, the Vacuum will resume the zone-cleaning when setting the "start" state to true if it was paused during a running zone-clean. If this option is disabled, the vacuum will start a new "normal cleaning" when you send the start command, even if it was paused during a running zone-clean.
If two robots are to be controlled via ioBroker, two instances must be created. The second robot must change its own port (default: 53421) so that both robots have different ports.
There are two ways to get the map. The first get the map from the cloud. Therefore, you have to log in and select the right robot from the list
Second way is the map from valetudo (only local connection). Therefore, you have to root and install valetudo to your device. You can use Valetudo RE or normal Valetudo.
- #2211FF
- rbg(255,200,190)
- rgba(255,100,100,0.5) //for Transparent
- green
The map is stored either as base64-raw or as PNG.
You can find the map image in the following data points:
mihome-vacuum.0.cleanmap.map64
mihome-vacuum.0.cleanmap.mapURL
You can use both images as image source in the VIS you want. In HTML-style you can use the image in this way:
<img src="mihome-vacuum.0.cleanmap.map64">
With additional style-tags you can resize and/or format the map style.
To use the map in
jarvis just use one of the data points as URL of the DisplayImage-Widget.
There you can resize the image or the whole widget. In case of the responsive design of jarvis the Map will resize in case of the display size.
To display the map in
ioBroker VIS you can use a normal html Widget e.g:
[{"tpl":"tplHtml","data":{"g_fixed":false,"g_visibility":false,"g_css_font_text":false,"g_css_background":false,"g_css_shadow_padding":false,"g_css_border":false,"g_gestures":false,"g_signals":false,"g_last_change":false,"visibility-cond":"==","visibility-val":1,"visibility-groups-action":"hide","refreshInterval":"0","signals-cond-0":"==","signals-val-0":true,"signals-icon-0":"/vis/signals/lowbattery.png","signals-icon-size-0":0,"signals-blink-0":false,"signals-horz-0":0,"signals-vert-0":0,"signals-hide-edit-0":false,"signals-cond-1":"==","signals-val-1":true,"signals-icon-1":"/vis/signals/lowbattery.png","signals-icon-size-1":0,"signals-blink-1":false,"signals-horz-1":0,"signals-vert-1":0,"signals-hide-edit-1":false,"signals-cond-2":"==","signals-val-2":true,"signals-icon-2":"/vis/signals/lowbattery.png","signals-icon-size-2":0,"signals-blink-2":false,"signals-horz-2":0,"signals-vert-2":0,"signals-hide-edit-2":false,"lc-type":"last-change","lc-is-interval":true,"lc-is-moment":false,"lc-format":"","lc-position-vert":"top","lc-position-horz":"right","lc-offset-vert":0,"lc-offset-horz":0,"lc-font-size":"12px","lc-font-family":"","lc-font-style":"","lc-bkg-color":"","lc-color":"","lc-border-width":"0","lc-border-style":"","lc-border-color":"","lc-border-radius":10,"lc-zindex":0,"html":"{mihome-vacuum.0.map.map64}"},"style":{"left":"0","top":"0","width":"100%","height":"100%"},"widgetSet":"basic"}]
The use of the base64-map is faster and will display the position of the robot nearby in realtime.
The card size is always 52000mm x 52000mm thus values from 0 to 51999mm are possible. Unfortunately, the position and location of the card can not be queried, this can change from suction to suction. Used as a basis is always the last suction card, as well as in the app. If the robot only picks up one area and always builds the map the same way, you can reliably send it to places or have the area vacuumed.
In order to drive the vacuum cleaner to a point, the "goTo" object must be filled as follows:
The values must satisfy the above scope and indicate the x and y coordinates on the map.
Example:
24,850.26500
To vacuum a zone, ZoneClean must be filled as follows:
[X1, y1, x2, x2, count]
Where x and y are the coordinates of the rectangular area and "count" the cleaning operations. You can also let several areas suck at once:
[X1, y1, x2, x2, count], [x3, y3, x4, x4, count2]
Example:
[24117,26005,25767,27205,1], [24320,24693,25970,25843,1]
newer vacuum cleaner with the latest Home App supports the definition of rooms, see Video
Each room in the current map has an index, which is then assigned to the room from the app. From the robot we only get a mapping with room number and index. The adapter queries these rooms every time the adapter starts and creates a channel for each room, which then knows the current room index. The same happens manually with the button loadRooms. This channel can then be assigned to the ioBroker rooms. If the button roomClean is pressed, the index of the card is determined and sent to the robot, so that it can then vacuum this room. Before that the FAN power is set for single room suction. If you don't have the possibility to name the rooms in the app yet, there is also the possibility to create such a channel manually by specifying the map index. It is also possible to add zone coordinates instead of mapIndex. If you want to clean several rooms spontaneously, you can do this via multiRoomClean by assigning the ioBroker rooms to this data point and then pressing the button.
As soon as the vacuum cleaner supports the room function (see above), it is also possible to create timers, which then trigger the corresponding room channels or determine their mapIndexes. The timer could trigger via rooms and/or room channels directly. The timers themselves are created via the config area, but then become a data point. There, each timer can be activated/deactivated or skipped once. A direct start is also possible. The advantage of the ioBroker timers is that they can be displayed and used in the VIS and you can disconnect the robot from the internet, because the timers of the app are triggered from China.
NOTE: This function should only be used by experts, as the sucker might be damaged by wrong commands
The robot distinguishes between the commands in methods (methods) and parameters (params) which serve to specify the methods.
Under the object
mihome-vacuum.X.control.X_send_command you can send your own commands to the robot.
The object structure must look as follows: method; [params]
Under the object
mihome-vacuum.X.control.X_get_response, the response is entered by the robot after sending.
If parameters were queried, they appear here in the JSON format. If only one command was sent, the robot responds only with "0".
The following methods and parameters are supported:
|method
|params
|Description
|get_timer
|Returns the set timerSetting the suction times BSp. 12 o'clock 30 in 5 days
|set_timer
[["TIME_IN_MS",["30 12 * * 1,2,3,4,5",["start_clean",""]]]]
|Enable / disable timer
|upd_timer
["1481997713308","on/off"]
|Rescues the times of the Do Not Disturb
|get_dnd_timer
|Delete DND times
|close_dnd_timer
|DND Setting h, min, h, min
|set_dnd_timer
[22,0,8,0]
|app_rc_start
|Start Remote Control
|app_rc_end
|Finish Remote Control
|app_rc_move
[{"seqnum":'0-1000',"velocity":VALUE1,"omega":VALUE2,"duration":VALUE3}]
|Move. Sequence number must be continuous, VALUE1 (speed) = -0.3-0.3, VALUE2 (rotation) = -3.1-3.1, VALUE3 (duration)
more methods and parameters you can find here (Link).
You can also send those custom commands from other adapters with
sendTo. Usage with
method_id and
params as defined above:
sendTo("mihome-vacuum.0", "sendCustomCommand",
{method: "method_id", params: [...] /* optional*/},
function (response) { /* do something with the result */}
);
The
response object has two properties:
error and (if there was no error)
result.
A couple of predefined commands can also be issued this way:
sendTo("mihome-vacuum.0",
commandName,
{param1: value1, param2: value2, ...},
function (response) { /* do something with the result */}
);
The supported commands are:
|Description
commandName
|Required params
|Remarks
|Start the cleaning process
startVacuuming
|- none -
|Stop the cleaning process
stopVacuuming
|- none -
|Pause the cleaning process
pause
|- none -
|Clear waiting jobs
clearQueue
|- none -
|Clean a small area around the robot
cleanSpot
|- none -
|Go back to the base
charge
|- none -
|Say "Hi, I'm over here!"
findMe
|- none -
|Check status of consumables (brush, etc.)
getConsumableStatus
|- none -
|Reset status of consumables (brush, etc.)
resetConsumables
consumable
|String: filter_work_time, filter_element_work_time, sensor_dirty_time, main_brush_work_time, side_brush_work_time
|Get a summary of all previous cleaning processes
getCleaningSummary
|- none -
|Get a detailed summary of a previous cleaning process
getCleaningRecord
recordId
|Get a map
getMap
|- none -
|Unknown what to do with the result
|Get the current status of the robot
getStatus
|- none -
|Retrieve the robot's serial number
getSerialNumber
|- none -
|Get detailed device information
getDeviceDetails
|- none -
|Retrieve the do not disturb timer
getDNDTimer
|- none -
|Set a new do not disturb timer
setDNDTimer
startHour,
startMinute,
endHour,
endMinute
|Delete the do not disturb timer
deleteDNDTimer
|- none -
|Retrieve the current fan speed
getFanSpeed
|- none -
|Set a new fan speed
setFanSpeed
fanSpeed
fanSpeed is a number between 1 and 100
|Start the remote control function
startRemoteControl
|- none -
|Issue a move command for remote control
move
velocity,
angularVelocity,
duration,
sequenceNumber
|Sequence number must be sequentially, Duration is in ms
|End the remote control function
stopRemoteControl
|- none -
|clean room/rooms
cleanRooms
rooms
rooms is a comma separated String with enum.rooms.XXX
|clean segment
cleanSegments
rooms
rooms is an Array with mapIndex or comma separated String with mapIndex
|clean zone
cleanZone
coordinates
coordinates ist a String with coordinates and count, see zoneClean
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.