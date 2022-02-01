mihome Gateway

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Requirements

Android (copied from here )

You first need to enable local network functions by using the Android Mi Home App https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xiaomi.smarthome :

Install the App on a Android device

Make sure you set your region to: Mainland China under settings -> Locale - at time of writing this seems to be required.

under - at time of writing this seems to be required. Mainland China and language can set on English

Select your Gateway in Mi Home

Then the 3 dots at the top right of the screen

Then click on about

Tap the version (2.27 is the current Android version as of 2 June 2017) number at the bottom of the screen repeatedly

You should see now 2 extra options listed in English (was Chinese in earlier versions) until you did now enable the developer mode. [ if not try all steps again! ]

Choose the first new option

Then tap the first toggle switch to enable LAN functions. Note down the password ( 29p9i40jeypwck38 in the screenshot). Make sure you hit the OK button (to the right of the cancel button) to save your changes.

in the screenshot). Make sure you hit the OK button (to the right of the cancel button) to save your changes. If you change here something, you lose your password!

iOS

You first need to enable local network functions by using the iOS Mi Home App iosApp Mi Install the App on a iOS device:

Make sure you set your region to: Mainland China under settings -> Locale - required for the moment.

under - required for the moment. Mainland China and language can set on English

and language can set on English Select your Gateway in Mi Home

Then the 3 dots at the top right of the screen

Then click on about

Tap under Tutorial menu(on the blank part) repeatedly

You should see now 3 extra options listed in Chinese until you did now enable the developer mode. [ if not try all steps again! ]

Choose the second new option

Then tap the first toggle switch to enable LAN functions. Note down the password ( 29p9i40jeypwck38 in the screenshot). Make sure you hit the OK button (to the right of the cancel button) to save your changes.

in the screenshot). Make sure you hit the OK button (to the right of the cancel button) to save your changes. If you change here something, you lose your password!

Using acpartner

An adapter of version 1.3.xx or higher allows you to control the air conditioner connected to ioBroker using acpartner.v3 (KTBL11LM), (it will probably work with version v2 too, but the developer had not hardware to test it, if anyone tries, let us know).

The following states have been added to control the air conditioner:

The process of enabling LAN access and receiving GATEWAY KEY can be of some difficulty, the process is described below.

To start using:

Install the Aqara Home application on your smartphone (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lumiunited.aqarahome),

register in the Aqara Home application,

select the "Mainland China" region in the settings,

add acpartner to the Aqara Home app,

update the acpartner firmware (click on the air conditioning icon, then the three dots in the upper right corner, then click the lowest point “Software Version”), as a result, Aqara firmware will be installed on acpartner (when using the MiHome application it was from Xiaomi),

register on the site https://opencloud.aqara.cn/ with the same password and login as in the Aqara Home application (registration confirmation may take some time, I had about 6 hours),

log in to the console https://opencloud.aqara.cn/console/

create an application on the tab https://opencloud.aqara.cn/console/app-management with the type "Device access" (I’m not sure about the need for this item (because I did it yet), so you can try to skip it),

then go to the console https://opencloud.aqara.cn/console and select Gateway LAN on the left, fill in the "Aqara account" and "Password" fields and click the Submit button - you will see your Air Conditioning Controller and the network protocol enable button by clicking to which you allow LAN access and you will see the network key, which is necessary to configure the adapter in ioBroker.

in the adapter settings, enter the key obtained above.

Usage

You can use small button on temperature sensor to trigger double Press event. Just press twice within 5 seconds. You can set this interval in settings, but do not set it over 10 seconds.

Add device by SID

In case of device does not recognized by its Model name it is possible to try to add device using SID. Currently it is applicable for Aqara 2 channels relay control module which has empty model name due to some problems in Gateway firmware.

In order to add device by SID, open DEVICE SID tab in adapter settings and specify SID and device name from the supported devices list below.

For Aqara relay module it should be specified like this:

Supported devices

gateway - Xiaomi RGB Gateway

- Xiaomi RGB Gateway acpartner.v3 - Aqara AC Partner (KTBL11LM)

- Aqara AC Partner (KTBL11LM) sensor_ht - Xiaomi Temperature/Humidity

- Xiaomi Temperature/Humidity weather.v1 - Xiaomi Temperature/Humidity/Pressure

- Xiaomi Temperature/Humidity/Pressure switch - Xiaomi Wireless Switch

- Xiaomi Wireless Switch sensor_switch.aq2 - Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Switch Sensor

- Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Switch Sensor sensor_switch.aq3 - Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Switch Sensor

- Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Switch Sensor plug - Xiaomi Smart Plug

- Xiaomi Smart Plug 86plug - Xiaomi Smart Wall Plug

- Xiaomi Smart Wall Plug 86sw2 - Xiaomi Wireless Dual Wall Switch

- Xiaomi Wireless Dual Wall Switch 86sw1 - Xiaomi Wireless Single Wall Switch

- Xiaomi Wireless Single Wall Switch natgas - Xiaomi Mijia Honeywell Gas Alarm Detector

- Xiaomi Mijia Honeywell Gas Alarm Detector smoke - Xiaomi Mijia Honeywell Fire Alarm Detector

- Xiaomi Mijia Honeywell Fire Alarm Detector ctrl_ln1 - Xiaomi Aqara 86 Fire Wall Switch One Button

- Xiaomi Aqara 86 Fire Wall Switch One Button ctrl_ln1.aq1 - Xiaomi Aqara Wall Switch LN

- Xiaomi Aqara Wall Switch LN ctrl_ln2 - Xiaomi 86 zero fire wall switch double key

- Xiaomi 86 zero fire wall switch double key ctrl_ln2.aq1 - Xiaomi Aqara Wall Switch LN double key

- Xiaomi Aqara Wall Switch LN double key ctrl_neutral2 - Xiaomi Wired Dual Wall Switch

- Xiaomi Wired Dual Wall Switch ctrl_neutral1 - Xiaomi Wired Single Wall Switch

- Xiaomi Wired Single Wall Switch cube - Xiaomi Cube

- Xiaomi Cube sensor_cube.aqgl01 - Xiaomi Cube

- Xiaomi Cube magnet - Xiaomi Door Sensor

- Xiaomi Door Sensor sensor_magnet.aq2 - Xiaomi Aqara Door Sensor

- Xiaomi Aqara Door Sensor curtain - Xiaomi Aqara Smart Curtain

- Xiaomi Aqara Smart Curtain motion - Xiaomi Motion Sensor

- Xiaomi Motion Sensor sensor_motion.aq2 - Xiaomi Aqara Motion Sensor

- Xiaomi Aqara Motion Sensor sensor_wleak.aq1 - Xiaomi Aqara water sensor

- Xiaomi Aqara water sensor ctrl_ln2.aq1 - Xiaomi Aqara Wall Switch LN (Double)

- Xiaomi Aqara Wall Switch LN (Double) remote.b186acn02 - Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Remote Switch

- Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Remote Switch remote.b286acn01 - Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Remote Switch (Double Rocker)

- Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Remote Switch (Double Rocker) remote.b286acn02 - Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Remote Switch

- Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Remote Switch remote.b1acn01 - Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Remote Switch

- Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Remote Switch vibration - Xiaomi vibration Sensor

- Xiaomi vibration Sensor wleak1 - Xiaomi Aqara Water Sensor

- Xiaomi Aqara Water Sensor lock_aq1 - Xiaomi Lock

- Xiaomi Lock relay.c2acn01 - Aqara 2 channels relay control module (using SID number)

Changelog

(drtsb) Added two new aqara devices and some missing icons

(VLGorskij) fixed the error messages for some states

(Apollon77) Prevent crash case (Sentry IOBROKER-MIHOME-A)

(VLGorskij) Added new device QBKG24LM

(Apollon77) Fix crash cases (Sentry IOBROKER-MIHOME-1..4)

(Alan) Fixed the crash for non existing attributes

(bluefox) Sentry is activated

(VLGorskij) Added ac-partner.v3 support

(bluefox) Added compact mode

(Diginix) Fixed calculation for sensor's battery percentage

(algar42) Ability to add devices with missing model by their SID (e.g. for Aqara two-channel relay)

(Diginix) Fixed pressure range and values of Aqara weather sensor

(SchumyHao) Change curtain and gateway light role that making them can be detected by type-detector

(SchumyHao) Add several devices support for protocol 2.0.x

(Diginix) Improved calculation for sensor's battery percentage

(Vanwards) Added long click for Aquara wall switch

(SchumyHao) Add Chinese support

(goohnie) New wall switch was added

(bluefox) refactoring

(bluefox) New button switch was added

(bluefox) Fixed the creation of new devices

(bluefox) New devices added: sensor_switch.aq3, ctrl_ln1.aq1, ctrl_ln2.aq1, sensor_cube.aqgl01, remote.b286acn01, vibration, wleak1, lock_aq1

(bluefox) Names will be taken from gateway

(bluefox) The heartbeat timeout and the re-connection interval settings were added

(bluefox) Added new Aqara cube sensor

(bluefox) Xiaomi Aqara Wall Switch LN Double was added

(bluefox) The alarm state was fixed.

(bluefox) Invalid temperature values will be ignored

(bluefox) Ignore unknown state of sensors

(bluefox) Do not overwrite the names

(bluefox) Ready for Admin3

(bluefox) Allow multiple mihome gateways

(bluefox) Add aqara water sensor

(bluefox) Remove "." from id of the device

(bluefox) Set after 300ms doublePress to false by Temperature Sensor

Allow control of Plug

(bluefox) Implement double click on temperature sensor

(bluefox) fix battery level

(bluefox) add cube

(bluefox) remove voltage by gateway

(bluefox) Initial commit

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com