ioBroker.material
React and Material UI interface.
Installation
Important!
This adapter cannot be installed directly from github. Only from npm.
Usage
It is very important to know, that adapter shows only devices that added to some categories, like rooms or function.
Better if every device belongs to both categories. Because every device has the type and place.
Supported types
Switch
Dimmer
Volume
Group volume
ToDO
- Cams (over extra Adapter)
- events (over extra Adapter)
- Main screen
- Charts
- Narrow menu
- vacuum cleaner
- show bar for sliders to indicate position
- support of quality codes
- Maps (OpensStreetMap)
- Switch to default screen after X seconds
- Order states in info
- Use icons in weather and not text
Changelog
1.1.2 (2021-12-28)
- (bluefox) Fixed double sending in the switch control
1.1.0 (2021-12-21)
- (bluefox) Changed the light style to be looks like old style
1.0.6 (2021-10-29)
- (bluefox) Added support of
iobroker.material app
1.0.4 (2021-07-30)
- (bluefox) Corrected the size of icons
1.0.2 (2021-07-18)
0.13.9 (2020.08.22)
- (bluefox) Added support for new socket.io
0.13.8 (2020.03.19)
- (bluefox) Added sorting of rooms
0.13.5 (2020.03.12)
- (bluefox) Fixed error with stacked rooms
0.13.1 (2020.03.11)
0.13.0 (2020.02.10)
- (Apollon77) compatibility to web 3.0
0.12.1 (2019.11.06)
- (bluefox) Packages were updated
0.10.6 (2019.01.29)
0.10.5 (2018.10.15)
- (bluefox) fix error with settings
0.10.3 (2018.09.02)
- (bluefox) implement color temperature
- (bluefox) implement cache of objects
0.10.1 (2018.09.02)
- (bluefox) GUI corrections
0.10.0 (2018.08.30)
- (bluefox) RGB was corrected
0.9.12 (2018.08.19)
- (bluefox) RGB was implemented
0.9.11 (2018.08.14)
- (bluefox) Fixed error with empty page
0.9.10 (2018.08.08)
- (bluefox) Crop of images was implemented
- (bluefox) Background of tiles is possible
- (bluefox) Double width of every tile is possible
- (bluefox) Group light control
- (bluefox) Custom URLs implemented
0.9.9 (2018.08.03)
- (bluefox) Order of tiles is implemented
- (bluefox) Support of dwd data
0.9.7 (2018.07.30)
- (bluefox) Implemented the weather widget
0.9.4 (2018.07.26)
0.9.3 (2018.07.25)
0.9.2 (2018.07.21)
- (bluefox) Update logic was implemented (only with web 2.4.1)
0.9.1 (2018.07.20)
- (bluefox) Volume control was implemented
0.8.9 (2018.07.17)
0.5.7 (2018.01.24)
- (bluefox) Ready for cloud services
0.5.6 (2017.10.11)
- (bluefox) fix undefined names
- (bluefox) fix detection of switches
0.5.3 (2017.08.11)
0.5.2 (2017.07.30)
- (bluefox) fix action icons
0.5.1
- (bluefox) edit of visibility
License
CC-BY-NC
Copyright (c) 2017-2021, bluefox dogafox@gmail.com
Commercial use is not allowed without permission.