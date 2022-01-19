openbase logo
iobroker.material

by ioBroker
1.0.6 (see all)

React and Material Design

Readme

Logo

ioBroker.material

Number of Installations Number of Installations NPM version Downloads

NPM

React and Material UI interface.

Screenshots

Installation

Important! This adapter cannot be installed directly from github. Only from npm.

Usage

It is very important to know, that adapter shows only devices that added to some categories, like rooms or function. Better if every device belongs to both categories. Because every device has the type and place.

Supported types

Switch

Dimmer

Media player

Volume

Group volume

ToDO

  • Cams (over extra Adapter)
  • events (over extra Adapter)
  • Main screen
  • Charts
  • Narrow menu
  • vacuum cleaner
  • show bar for sliders to indicate position
  • support of quality codes
  • Maps (OpensStreetMap)
  • Switch to default screen after X seconds
  • Order states in info
  • Use icons in weather and not text

Credits

Changelog

1.1.2 (2021-12-28)

  • (bluefox) Fixed double sending in the switch control

1.1.0 (2021-12-21)

  • (bluefox) Changed the light style to be looks like old style

1.0.6 (2021-10-29)

  • (bluefox) Added support of iobroker.material app

1.0.4 (2021-07-30)

  • (bluefox) Corrected the size of icons

1.0.2 (2021-07-18)

  • (bluefox) Redesign

0.13.9 (2020.08.22)

  • (bluefox) Added support for new socket.io

0.13.8 (2020.03.19)

  • (bluefox) Added sorting of rooms

0.13.5 (2020.03.12)

  • (bluefox) Fixed error with stacked rooms

0.13.1 (2020.03.11)

  • (bluefox) rebuild react

0.13.0 (2020.02.10)

  • (Apollon77) compatibility to web 3.0

0.12.1 (2019.11.06)

  • (bluefox) Packages were updated

0.10.6 (2019.01.29)

  • Added Chinese support

0.10.5 (2018.10.15)

  • (bluefox) fix error with settings

0.10.3 (2018.09.02)

  • (bluefox) implement color temperature
  • (bluefox) implement cache of objects

0.10.1 (2018.09.02)

  • (bluefox) GUI corrections

0.10.0 (2018.08.30)

  • (bluefox) RGB was corrected

0.9.12 (2018.08.19)

  • (bluefox) RGB was implemented

0.9.11 (2018.08.14)

  • (bluefox) Fixed error with empty page

0.9.10 (2018.08.08)

  • (bluefox) Crop of images was implemented
  • (bluefox) Background of tiles is possible
  • (bluefox) Double width of every tile is possible
  • (bluefox) Group light control
  • (bluefox) Custom URLs implemented

0.9.9 (2018.08.03)

  • (bluefox) Order of tiles is implemented
  • (bluefox) Support of dwd data

0.9.7 (2018.07.30)

  • (bluefox) Implemented the weather widget

0.9.4 (2018.07.26)

  • (bluefox) Bug-fixes

0.9.3 (2018.07.25)

  • (bluefox) Many changes

0.9.2 (2018.07.21)

  • (bluefox) Update logic was implemented (only with web 2.4.1)

0.9.1 (2018.07.20)

  • (bluefox) Volume control was implemented

0.8.9 (2018.07.17)

  • (bluefox) React app

0.5.7 (2018.01.24)

  • (bluefox) Ready for cloud services

0.5.6 (2017.10.11)

  • (bluefox) fix undefined names
  • (bluefox) fix detection of switches

0.5.3 (2017.08.11)

  • (bluefox) fix dimmer

0.5.2 (2017.07.30)

  • (bluefox) fix action icons

0.5.1

  • (bluefox) edit of visibility

License

CC-BY-NC

Copyright (c) 2017-2021, bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Commercial use is not allowed without permission.

