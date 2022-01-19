lovelace adapter for ioBroker

With this adapter you can build visualization for ioBroker with Home Assistant Lovelace UI.

Deutsche Dokumentation

Configuration

There are two arts how the entities could be configured:

auto

manual

Auto

In auto mode the similar process will be applied like for google home or material adapter .

Only objects and channel will be detected that have function and room categories defined

You can define friendly names and this will be used in entities.

Manual

The objects can be defined manually in object tree like sql or histroy. The type of entity must be provided and optionally the name of object. With this method only simple entities, like input_number, input_text or input_boolean could be created. It may not have more than one state or attribute.

Panels

Alarm panel

ioBroker does not support such a device yet, but it can be simulated. If you create such a script:

createState( 'alarmSimple' , false , false , { "name" : "alarmSimple" , "role" : "alarm" , "type" : "boolean" , "read" : true , "write" : true , "desc" : "Arm or disarm with code" , "def" : false , "custom" : { "lovelace.0" : { "enabled" : true , "entity" : "alarm_control_panel" , "name" : "simulateAlarm" } } }, { "alarm_code" : 1234 }, function ( ) { on({ id : 'javascript.' + instance + '.alarmSimple' , change : 'any' }, function ( obj ) { console .log( 'Control here the real device: ' + obj.state.val); }); } );

or you just use lovelace.X.control.alarm (entity_id = alarm_control_panel.defaultAlarm) for it.

Number input

This can be done manually if input_number entity type in custom dialog is selected. This type required min and max values in common and optional step could be added. If you want to see the up and down arrows, you should set in custom mode to 'number':

common: { custom: { "lovelace.0": { "enabled": true , "entity": "input_number", "name": "Shutter" // this is a name how the entity will be called . In this case "alarm_control_panel.simulateAlarm" "mode": "number", // default presentation is slider } } }

Select input

This can be done manually if input_select entity type in custom dialog is selected. The list of options to select from should be provide in standard commom.states object:

"common" : { "type" : "string" , "states" : { "1" : "select 1" , "2" : "Select 2" , "3" : "select 3" }, "custom" : { "lovelace.0" : { "enabled" : true , "entity" : "input_text" , "name" : "test_input_select" } }

in other words in should also be input select in IoB.

Timer

Timer could be simulated by following script:

createState( 'timerSimple' , false , false , { "name": "timerSimple", "role": "level.timer", "type": "number", "read": true , "write": true , "unit": "sec", "desc": "Start/Stop Timer", "def": 0 , "custom": { "lovelace.0": { "enabled": true , "entity": "timer", "name": "simulateTimer" // this is a name how the entity will be called . In this case "timer.simulateTimer" } } }, { "alarm_code": 1234 // this is a alarm code, that must be entered }, function () { let interval ; let id = 'javascript.' + instance + '.timerSimple' ; // react on changes on ({id, change: 'any' }, function (obj) { // If command if (!obj.state.ack) { // If start or pause timer if (obj.state.val) { // If pause (the same value was written) if (obj.state.val === obj.oldState.val) { if ( interval ) { setState(id, state.val, true ); clearInterval( interval ); interval = null ; } else { interval = setInterval(() => { getState(id, (err, state) => { state.val if (state.val <= 0 ) { clearInterval( interval ); interval = null ; state.val = 0 ; } setState(id, state.val, true ); }); }, 1000 ); } } else { interval && clearInterval( interval ); // update value every second interval = setInterval(() => { getState(id, (err, state) => { state.val if (state.val <= 0 ) { clearInterval( interval ); interval = null ; state.val = 0 ; } setState(id, state.val, true ); }); }, 1000 ); } } else { // stop interval interval && clearInterval( interval ); interval = null ; } } }); // test timer. Disable it later setTimeout(() => setState(id, 20 )); } );

Weather

Tested with yr and daswetter. One or more of following objects must have Function=Weather and Room=Any set to be available in configuration:

daswetter.0.NextDays.Location_1

yr.0.forecast

Tested with AccuWeather driver v1.1.0 https://github.com/iobroker-community-adapters/ioBroker.accuweather. Custom Lovelace card created in support of accuweather forecast - https://github.com/algar42/IoB.lovelace.accuweather-card

Shopping list

Shopping list writes the values in form:

[ {name: 'Task 1' , id: 1234222 , complete: false }, {name: 'Task 2' , id: 1234223 , complete: true } ]

into lovelace.X.control.shopping_list state.

Map

The objects must look like this one:

createState( 'location' , '39.5681295;2.6432632' , false , { "name" : "location" , "role" : "value.gps" , "type" : "string" , "read" : true , "write" : false , "desc" : "Gps Coordinates" });

or this two objects:

createState( 'location.longitude' , 2.6432632, false , { "name" : "location longitude" , "role" : "value.gps.longitude" , "type" : "number" , "read" : true , "write" : false , "desc" : "Gps Coordinates" }); createState( 'location.latitude' , 39.5681295, false , { "name" : "location latitude" , "role" : "value.gps.latitude" , "type" : "number" , "read" : true , "write" : false , "desc" : "Gps Coordinates" });

Picture entity

You can use static picture for it or use any state that delivers URL as state. E.g.:

{ "_id" : "daswetter.0.NextDays.Location_1.Day_1.iconURL" , "type" : "state" , "common" : { "name" : "Weather icon URL" , "type" : "string" , "role" : "weather.icon.forecast.0" , "read" : true , "write" : false }, "native" : {} }

or just set manually the entity type to camera and write URL into it.

Hide toolbar

To hide toolbar you can set the checkbox in the ioBroker configuration dialog on the Themes tab. To show it, you can disable it in the dialog again or just call the URL with ?toolbar=true parameter.

Markdown

You can use bindings in markdown like in iobroker.vis.

E.g. Text Admin adapter is {a:system.adapter.admin.0.alive;a === true || a === 'true' ? ' ' : 'not '} *alive*. will produce text Admin adapter is alive in markdown panel.

Custom cards

Upload of custom cards

To upload the custom card write following:

iobroker file write PATH_TO_FILE\bignumber-card.js /lovelace.0/cards/

After restart of lovelace adapter it will include all files from the cards directory automatically.

Following custom cards could be tested successfully:

bignumber-card: https://github.com/custom-cards/bignumber-card/blob/master/bignumber-card.js

simple-thermostat: https://github.com/nervetattoo/simple-thermostat/releases (take the latest release)

thermostat: https://github.com/ciotlosm/custom-lovelace/tree/master/thermostat-card (both files .js and .lib.js are required)

I found this link https://github.com/jimz011/homeassistant as an interesting resource for custom cards.

Often the custom cards are stored on github as sources and must be compiled before use. You should check the Releases menu on github and try to find compiled files there. Like this one: https://github.com/kalkih/mini-graph-card/releases (Look for the file mini-graph-card-bundle.js )

Own images

The custom images (e.g. for background) could be loaded via the same configuration dialog like the custom cards. And use it like this:

background: center / cover no-repeat url("/cards/background.jpg") fixed

or

background: center / cover no-repeat url("/local/custom_ui/background.jpg") fixed

in lovelace configuration file. Read more about background in lovelace here.

Themes

The themes can be defined in configuration dialog of ioBroker. Paste something like:

midnight : # Main colors primary-color : '#5294E2' # Header accent-color : '#E45E65' # Accent color dark-primary-color : 'var(--accent-color)' # Hyperlinks light-primary-color : 'var(--accent-color)' # Horizontal line in about # Text colors primary-text-color : '#FFFFFF' # Primary text colour, here is referencing dark-primary-color text-primary-color : 'var(--primary-text-color)' # Primary text colour secondary-text-color : '#5294E2' # For secondary titles in more info boxes etc. disabled-text-color : '#7F848E' # Disabled text colour label-badge-border-color : 'green' # Label badge border, just a reference value # Background colors primary-background-color : '#383C45' # Settings background secondary-background-color : '#383C45' # Main card UI background divider-color : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, .12)' # Divider # Table rows table-row-background-color : '#353840' # Table row table-row-alternative-background-color : '#3E424B' # Table row alternative # Nav Menu paper-listbox-color : 'var(--primary-color)' # Navigation menu selection hoover paper-listbox-background-color : '#2E333A' # Navigation menu background paper-grey-50 : 'var(--primary-text-color)' paper-grey-200 : '#414A59' # Navigation menu selection # Paper card paper-card-header-color : 'var(--accent-color)' # Card header text colour paper-card-background-color : '#434954' # Card background colour paper-dialog-background-color : '#434954' # Card dialog background colour paper-item-icon-color : 'var(--primary-text-color)' # Icon color paper-item-icon-active-color : '#F9C536' # Icon color active paper-item-icon_-_color : 'green' paper-item-selected_-_background-color : '#434954' # Popup item select paper-tabs-selection-bar-color : 'green' # Labels label-badge-red : 'var(--accent-color)' # References the brand colour label badge border label-badge-text-color : 'var(--primary-text-color)' # Now same as label badge border but that's a matter of taste label-badge-background-color : '#2E333A' # Same, but can also be set to transparent here # Switches paper-toggle-button-checked-button-color : 'var(--accent-color)' paper-toggle-button-checked-bar-color : 'var(--accent-color)' paper-toggle-button-checked-ink-color : 'var(--accent-color)' paper-toggle-button-unchecked-button-color : 'var(--disabled-text-color)' paper-toggle-button-unchecked-bar-color : 'var(--disabled-text-color)' paper-toggle-button-unchecked-ink-color : 'var(--disabled-text-color)' # Sliders paper-slider-knob-color : 'var(--accent-color)' paper-slider-knob-start-color : 'var(--accent-color)' paper-slider-pin-color : 'var(--accent-color)' paper-slider-active-color : 'var(--accent-color)' paper-slider-container-color : 'linear-gradient(var(--primary-background-color), var(--secondary-background-color)) no-repeat' paper-slider-secondary-color : 'var(--secondary-background-color)' paper-slider-disabled-active-color : 'var(--disabled-text-color)' paper-slider-disabled-secondary-color : 'var(--disabled-text-color)' # Google colors google-red-500 : '#E45E65' google-green-500 : '#39E949'

taken from here.

Icons

Use icons in form mdi:NAME , like 'mdi:play-network'. Names can be taken from here: https://materialdesignicons.com/

Notifications

You can add notifications via sendTo functionality or by writing the state into lovelace.X.notifications.add :

sendTo ( 'lovelace.0' , 'send' , { message : 'Message text' , title : 'Title' }); sendTo ( 'lovelace.0' , 'send' , 'Message text' );

or

setState ( 'lovelace.0.notifications.add' , '{"message": "Message text", "title": "Title"}' ); setState ( 'lovelace.0.notifications.add' , 'Message text' );

Voice control

All commands from web interface will be written into lovelace.X.conversation state with ack=false . You can write a script that will react on request and will answer:

on({id: 'lovelace.0.conversation' , ack: false , change: 'any' }, obj => { console .log( 'Question: ' + obj.state.val); if (obj.state.val.includes( 'time' )) { setState( 'lovelace.0.conversation' , new Date ().toString(), true ); } else { setState( 'lovelace.0.conversation' , 'Sorry I don\'t know, what do you want' , true ); } });

Trouble Shooting

If you messed up the YAML Code and see a blank page but still have the top menu, you can enable edit mode (if not already enabled) from the menu and then open the menu again to access the "RAW Yaml Editor" in which you see the complete YAML code and can clean it up. If that does not help, you can open the object lovelace.*.configuration in raw-editor in ioBroker and have a look there. You can also restore that object from a backup. It contains the complete configuration of your visualization.

Original sources for lovelace

Used sources are here https://github.com/GermanBluefox/home-assistant-polymer .

Todo

Security must be taken from current user and not from default_user

Development

Version

Used version of home-assistant-frontend@20201021.4

How to build the new Lovelace version

First of all the actual https://github.com/home-assistant/frontend (dev branch) must be manually merged into https://github.com/GermanBluefox/home-assistant-polymer.git (iob branch!).

All changes for ioBroker are marked with comment // IoB . For now (20201021.4) following files were modified:

build-scripts/gulp/app.js - Add new gulp task

- Add new gulp task build-scripts/gulp/webpack.js - Add new gulp task

- Add new gulp task src/data/lovelace.ts - add hide toolbar option

- add hide toolbar option src/data/weather.ts - add support to display weather icon from url.

- add support to display weather icon from url. src/dialogs/more-info/ha-more-info-dialog.ts - remove entity settings button and remove weather state & history

- remove entity settings button and remove weather state & history src/dialogs/more-info/controls/more-info-climate.ts - print mode name for unsupported modes

- print mode name for unsupported modes src/dialogs/more-info/controls/more-info-weather.ts - add support to display weather icon from url.

- add support to display weather icon from url. src/entrypoints/core.ts - modified authentication process

- modified authentication process src/layouts/home-assistant-main.ts - remove app sidebar

- remove app sidebar src/panels/lovelace/cards/hui-weather-forecast-card.ts - add support to display weather icon from url.

- add support to display weather icon from url. src/panels/lovelace/entity-rows/hui-weather-entity-row.ts - add support to display weather icon from url with auth.

- add support to display weather icon from url with auth. src/panels/lovelace/hui-root.ts - added notifications and voice control

- added notifications and voice control src/util/documentation-url.ts - for link to iobroker help instead of homeassistant.

- for link to iobroker help instead of homeassistant. .gitignore - add .idea ignore

- add ignore package.json - remove husky commit hook

After that checkout modified version in ./build folder. Then.

go to ./build directory. git clone https://github.com/GermanBluefox/home-assistant-polymer.git it is a fork of https://github.com/home-assistant/frontend.git, but some things are modified (see the file list earlier). cd home-assistant-polymer git checkout master yarn install gulp build-app for release or gulp develop-iob for the debugging version. To build web after changes you can call webpack-dev-app for faster build, but you need to call build-app anyway after the version is ready for use. copy all files from ./build/home-assistant-polymer/hass_frontend into ./hass_frontend in this repo Start gulp rename task.

Changelog

(Garfonso) Dependency update

(Garfonso) Fixed: remove backup of old frontend (sorry)

(Garfonso) Fixed: Menu was broken in frontend.

(Garfonso) Fixed: Entity update in some cases.

(Garfonso) Added: support for new things in frontend (like arm_vacation state, currency, ...).

(Garfonso) Change: Updated frontent to 20211229.0 (needs update of browser_mod, card_mod)

License

Copyright 2019-2022, bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.