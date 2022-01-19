With this adapter you can build visualization for ioBroker with Home Assistant Lovelace UI.
There are two arts how the entities could be configured:
In auto mode the similar process will be applied like for
google home or
material adapter.
Only objects and channel will be detected that have
functionand
room categories defined
You can define friendly names and this will be used in entities.
The objects can be defined manually in object tree like sql or histroy. The type of entity must be provided and optionally the name of object. With this method only simple entities, like input_number, input_text or input_boolean could be created. It may not have more than one state or attribute.
ioBroker does not support such a device yet, but it can be simulated. If you create such a script:
createState(
'alarmSimple',
false,
false,
{
"name": "alarmSimple",
"role": "alarm",
"type": "boolean",
"read": true,
"write": true,
"desc": "Arm or disarm with code",
"def": false,
"custom": {
"lovelace.0": {
"enabled": true,
"entity": "alarm_control_panel",
"name": "simulateAlarm" // this is a name how the entity will be called. In this case "alarm_control_panel.simulateAlarm"
}
}
},
{
"alarm_code": 1234 // this is a alarm code, that must be entered
},
function () {
// react on changes
on({id: 'javascript.' + instance + '.alarmSimple', change: 'any'}, function (obj) {
console.log('Control here the real device: ' + obj.state.val);
});
}
);
or you just use
lovelace.X.control.alarm (entity_id = alarm_control_panel.defaultAlarm) for it.
This can be done manually if input_number entity type in custom dialog is selected.
This type required
min and
max values in
common and optional
step could be added.
If you want to see the up and down arrows, you should set in custom
mode to 'number':
common: {
custom: {
"lovelace.0": {
"enabled": true,
"entity": "input_number",
"name": "Shutter" // this is a name how the entity will be called. In this case "alarm_control_panel.simulateAlarm"
"mode": "number", // default presentation is slider
}
}
}
This can be done manually if input_select entity type in custom dialog is selected. The list of options to select from should be provide in standard commom.states object:
"common": {
"type": "string",
"states": {
"1": "select 1",
"2": "Select 2",
"3": "select 3"
},
"custom": {
"lovelace.0": {
"enabled": true,
"entity": "input_text",
"name": "test_input_select"
}
}
in other words in should also be input select in IoB.
Timer could be simulated by following script:
createState(
'timerSimple',
false,
false,
{
"name": "timerSimple",
"role": "level.timer",
"type": "number",
"read": true,
"write": true,
"unit": "sec",
"desc": "Start/Stop Timer",
"def": 0,
"custom": {
"lovelace.0": {
"enabled": true,
"entity": "timer",
"name": "simulateTimer" // this is a name how the entity will be called. In this case "timer.simulateTimer"
}
}
},
{
"alarm_code": 1234 // this is a alarm code, that must be entered
},
function () {
let interval;
let id = 'javascript.' + instance + '.timerSimple';
// react on changes
on({id, change: 'any'}, function (obj) {
// If command
if (!obj.state.ack) {
// If start or pause timer
if (obj.state.val) {
// If pause (the same value was written)
if (obj.state.val === obj.oldState.val) {
if (interval) {
setState(id, state.val, true);
clearInterval(interval);
interval = null;
} else {
interval = setInterval(() => {
getState(id, (err, state) => {
state.val--;
if (state.val <= 0) {
clearInterval(interval);
interval = null;
state.val = 0;
}
setState(id, state.val, true);
});
}, 1000);
}
} else {
interval && clearInterval(interval);
// update value every second
interval = setInterval(() => {
getState(id, (err, state) => {
state.val--;
if (state.val <= 0) {
clearInterval(interval);
interval = null;
state.val = 0;
}
setState(id, state.val, true);
});
}, 1000);
}
} else {
// stop interval
interval && clearInterval(interval);
interval = null;
}
}
});
// test timer. Disable it later
setTimeout(() => setState(id, 20));
}
);
Tested with yr and daswetter. One or more of following objects must have
Function=Weather and
Room=Any set to be available in configuration:
Tested with AccuWeather driver v1.1.0 https://github.com/iobroker-community-adapters/ioBroker.accuweather. Custom Lovelace card created in support of accuweather forecast - https://github.com/algar42/IoB.lovelace.accuweather-card
Shopping list writes the values in form:
[
{name: 'Task 1', id: 1234222, complete: false},
{name: 'Task 2', id: 1234223, complete: true}
]
into
lovelace.X.control.shopping_list state.
The objects must look like this one:
createState('location', '39.5681295;2.6432632', false, {
"name": "location",
"role": "value.gps",
"type": "string",
"read": true,
"write": false,
"desc": "Gps Coordinates"
});
or this two objects:
createState('location.longitude', 2.6432632, false, {
"name": "location longitude",
"role": "value.gps.longitude",
"type": "number",
"read": true,
"write": false,
"desc": "Gps Coordinates"
});
createState('location.latitude', 39.5681295, false, {
"name": "location latitude",
"role": "value.gps.latitude",
"type": "number",
"read": true,
"write": false,
"desc": "Gps Coordinates"
});
You can use static picture for it or use any state that delivers URL as state. E.g.:
{
"_id": "daswetter.0.NextDays.Location_1.Day_1.iconURL",
"type": "state",
"common": {
"name": "Weather icon URL",
"type": "string",
"role": "weather.icon.forecast.0",
"read": true,
"write": false
},
"native": {}
}
or just set manually the entity type to
camera and write URL into it.
To hide toolbar you can set the checkbox in the ioBroker configuration dialog on the Themes tab.
To show it, you can disable it in the dialog again or just call the URL with
?toolbar=true parameter.
You can use bindings in markdown like in iobroker.vis.
E.g. Text
Admin adapter is {a:system.adapter.admin.0.alive;a === true || a === 'true' ? ' ' : 'not '} *alive*. will produce text
Admin adapter is alive in markdown panel.
To upload the custom card write following:
iobroker file write PATH_TO_FILE\bignumber-card.js /lovelace.0/cards/
After restart of lovelace adapter it will include all files from the
cards directory automatically.
Following custom cards could be tested successfully:
I found this link https://github.com/jimz011/homeassistant as an interesting resource for custom cards.
Often the custom cards are stored on github as sources and must be compiled before use.
You should check the
Releases menu on github and try to find compiled files there.
Like this one: https://github.com/kalkih/mini-graph-card/releases (Look for the file
mini-graph-card-bundle.js)
The custom images (e.g. for background) could be loaded via the same configuration dialog like the custom cards. And use it like this:
background: center / cover no-repeat url("/cards/background.jpg") fixed
or
background: center / cover no-repeat url("/local/custom_ui/background.jpg") fixed
in lovelace configuration file. Read more about background in lovelace here.
The themes can be defined in configuration dialog of ioBroker. Paste something like:
midnight:
# Main colors
primary-color: '#5294E2' # Header
accent-color: '#E45E65' # Accent color
dark-primary-color: 'var(--accent-color)' # Hyperlinks
light-primary-color: 'var(--accent-color)' # Horizontal line in about
# Text colors
primary-text-color: '#FFFFFF' # Primary text colour, here is referencing dark-primary-color
text-primary-color: 'var(--primary-text-color)' # Primary text colour
secondary-text-color: '#5294E2' # For secondary titles in more info boxes etc.
disabled-text-color: '#7F848E' # Disabled text colour
label-badge-border-color: 'green' # Label badge border, just a reference value
# Background colors
primary-background-color: '#383C45' # Settings background
secondary-background-color: '#383C45' # Main card UI background
divider-color: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, .12)' # Divider
# Table rows
table-row-background-color: '#353840' # Table row
table-row-alternative-background-color: '#3E424B' # Table row alternative
# Nav Menu
paper-listbox-color: 'var(--primary-color)' # Navigation menu selection hoover
paper-listbox-background-color: '#2E333A' # Navigation menu background
paper-grey-50: 'var(--primary-text-color)'
paper-grey-200: '#414A59' # Navigation menu selection
# Paper card
paper-card-header-color: 'var(--accent-color)' # Card header text colour
paper-card-background-color: '#434954' # Card background colour
paper-dialog-background-color: '#434954' # Card dialog background colour
paper-item-icon-color: 'var(--primary-text-color)' # Icon color
paper-item-icon-active-color: '#F9C536' # Icon color active
paper-item-icon_-_color: 'green'
paper-item-selected_-_background-color: '#434954' # Popup item select
paper-tabs-selection-bar-color: 'green'
# Labels
label-badge-red: 'var(--accent-color)' # References the brand colour label badge border
label-badge-text-color: 'var(--primary-text-color)' # Now same as label badge border but that's a matter of taste
label-badge-background-color: '#2E333A' # Same, but can also be set to transparent here
# Switches
paper-toggle-button-checked-button-color: 'var(--accent-color)'
paper-toggle-button-checked-bar-color: 'var(--accent-color)'
paper-toggle-button-checked-ink-color: 'var(--accent-color)'
paper-toggle-button-unchecked-button-color: 'var(--disabled-text-color)'
paper-toggle-button-unchecked-bar-color: 'var(--disabled-text-color)'
paper-toggle-button-unchecked-ink-color: 'var(--disabled-text-color)'
# Sliders
paper-slider-knob-color: 'var(--accent-color)'
paper-slider-knob-start-color: 'var(--accent-color)'
paper-slider-pin-color: 'var(--accent-color)'
paper-slider-active-color: 'var(--accent-color)'
paper-slider-container-color: 'linear-gradient(var(--primary-background-color), var(--secondary-background-color)) no-repeat'
paper-slider-secondary-color: 'var(--secondary-background-color)'
paper-slider-disabled-active-color: 'var(--disabled-text-color)'
paper-slider-disabled-secondary-color: 'var(--disabled-text-color)'
# Google colors
google-red-500: '#E45E65'
google-green-500: '#39E949'
taken from here.
Use icons in form
mdi:NAME, like 'mdi:play-network'. Names can be taken from here: https://materialdesignicons.com/
You can add notifications via
sendTo functionality or by writing the state into
lovelace.X.notifications.add:
sendTo('lovelace.0', 'send', {message: 'Message text', title: 'Title'}); // full version
sendTo('lovelace.0', 'send', 'Message text'); // short version
or
setState('lovelace.0.notifications.add', '{"message": "Message text", "title": "Title"}'); // full version
setState('lovelace.0.notifications.add', 'Message text'); // short version
All commands from web interface will be written into lovelace.X.conversation state with
ack=false.
You can write a script that will react on request and will answer:
on({id: 'lovelace.0.conversation', ack: false, change: 'any'}, obj => {
console.log('Question: ' + obj.state.val);
if (obj.state.val.includes('time')) {
setState('lovelace.0.conversation', new Date().toString(), true); // true is important. It will say, that this is answer.
} else {
setState('lovelace.0.conversation', 'Sorry I don\'t know, what do you want', true); // true is important. It will say, that this is answer.
}
});
If you messed up the YAML Code and see a blank page but still have the top menu, you can enable edit mode (if not already enabled) from the menu and then open the menu again to access the "RAW Yaml Editor" in which you see the complete YAML code and can clean it up. If that does not help, you can open the object lovelace.*.configuration in raw-editor in ioBroker and have a look there. You can also restore that object from a backup. It contains the complete configuration of your visualization.
Used sources are here https://github.com/GermanBluefox/home-assistant-polymer .
Security must be taken from current user and not from default_user
Used version of home-assistant-frontend@20201021.4
First of all the actual https://github.com/home-assistant/frontend (dev branch) must be manually merged into https://github.com/GermanBluefox/home-assistant-polymer.git (iob branch!).
All changes for ioBroker are marked with comment
// IoB.
For now (20201021.4) following files were modified:
build-scripts/gulp/app.js - Add new gulp task
build-scripts/gulp/webpack.js - Add new gulp task
src/data/lovelace.ts - add hide toolbar option
src/data/weather.ts - add support to display weather icon from url.
src/dialogs/more-info/ha-more-info-dialog.ts - remove entity settings button and remove weather state & history
src/dialogs/more-info/controls/more-info-climate.ts - print mode name for unsupported modes
src/dialogs/more-info/controls/more-info-weather.ts - add support to display weather icon from url.
src/entrypoints/core.ts - modified authentication process
src/layouts/home-assistant-main.ts - remove app sidebar
src/panels/lovelace/cards/hui-weather-forecast-card.ts - add support to display weather icon from url.
src/panels/lovelace/entity-rows/hui-weather-entity-row.ts - add support to display weather icon from url with auth.
src/panels/lovelace/hui-root.ts - added notifications and voice control
src/util/documentation-url.ts - for link to iobroker help instead of homeassistant.
.gitignore - add
.idea ignore
package.json - remove husky commit hook
After that checkout modified version in
./build folder. Then.
git clone https://github.com/GermanBluefox/home-assistant-polymer.git it is a fork of https://github.com/home-assistant/frontend.git, but some things are modified (see the file list earlier).
cd home-assistant-polymer
git checkout master
yarn install
gulp build-app for release or
gulp develop-iob for the debugging version. To build web after changes you can call
webpack-dev-app for faster build, but you need to call
build-app anyway after the version is ready for use.
./build/home-assistant-polymer/hass_frontend into
./hass_frontend in this repo
gulp rename task.
Copyright 2019-2022, bluefox dogafox@gmail.com
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.