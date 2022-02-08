Table of content

Description

en: This adapter allows importing of knxproj Files from ETS. It generates the translation between KNX- group addresses and ioBroker and puts the devices into rooms (esp. for MobileUI).

ru: Установка и базовая настройка адаптера

It connects to standard KNX/LAN Gateways.

Attention: with changing to KNX-Adapter Version 2.x the licensing has been changed. You can get a new license from https://iobroker.net

You also should update iobroker js-controller AND admin to the latest version.

Before beginning: Every DPT of com.Objects should be set in your ETS project. Every device should be sorted into your facility structure.

Requirements

node Version >= 14.15.4

admin Version >= 5.2.0

js-controller Version >=3.3.20

Without this requirements, the adapter is not installable or will work not properly.

License requirements

For <500 datapoints there is no need of registration or adding a license key. If you have more then 500 datapoints you need a license. You can choose

between yearly and permanent licence.

To use this adapter in ioBroker you need to accept the source code license of the adapter. The source code of this adapter is available under the CC-NC-BY license.

Additionally you need a license to use the adapter. The license editions are available on https://iobroker.net/www/pricing

Features

importing knxproj file

file generating ETS-like object structure

finding and combining act-channel and state-channel (heuristic)

updating all states on start

no cloud or internet needed

emitting a READ to the KNX-Bus, while writing on state-object

edit and modify GA objects with GA-Tools

edit and modify state-act relations with GA-Tools

NEW: allow non-KNX State direct link (vice-verse)

NEW: adapter responses to GroupValueRead to a directLink connected object

NEW: import of passwort protected project files (thanks to aKzenT)

##Adapter configuration After installing this adapter, open the adapter configuration.

###Install the License The first step is to apply the license. If you have not installed a license, then 500 Datapoints are applied.

(1) shows your System ID, you need this to get a license

(2) click here to apply your license

If you already have created a new license under https://iobroker.net, then you can paste it in (2), OR you can aquire it directly online by clicking on (1)

If you have clicked on (1) enter your iobroker.net account login.

If your data have been correct, you will see all your licenses you got. Choose the one you want to use.

If this was succesfull, save it.

Thats all. Click on the button to save on the bottom of this page.

Configuration Interface

KNX-Gateway IP: IPv4 of KNX-LAN Gateway. KNX-Gateway port: Default is Port 3671. physical address: Physical address of iobroker knx instance ! important: this is not the phys. address of the LAN Gateway ! and May not end in 0 KNX packages per second: this limits the package rate. If KNX Lan Gateway reconnects to much or is temporarly not accessable, then reduce this rate. local iobroker IP: select the IP / Interface on which the adapter will be bound loglevel: normaly is level "Info", for debugging increase the level. only import new Datapoints: this is enabled by default. In case of disabling new GA's will be generatet AND existing GA's will be recreated. button upload file: drag'n drop is available here or on click the filechooser dialog. Here you can upload your ETS Export in knxproj format. After successful import a dialog shows the number of imported objects. Now press "save & close" and the adapter should start. While starting the adapter reads all group addresses with read-Flag and write-Flag. This might take a while and can produce a high load on your KNX-bus. But the values in your vis are updated after start. Uploading a password secured file is not yet available. Host-ID: this is a special ID of iobroker host. This ID is neccessary for generating and validating the license GA-Tools: toolbox for fast changing GA's

Objects

Here is under knx.0 the group address tree like in your ETS project. For modifying the properties, use GA-Tool.

Usage

If the adapter starts successfully, your data points will be available for everything you like to do.

Data point Types (DPT)

All DPTs according to "System Specifications, Interworking, Datapointtypes" from KNX Association are available. That means there are 2 types of information you can get: 1) a Value or a String 2) comma-separated values or an array of values (for the moment I don't know what's the better way to handle)

For example a DPT5.001 is encoded as unsigned Integer with 8-Bit. This gives a single Value. The DPT3.007 (Control Dimming) is encoded as 1Bit(Boolean)+3Bit(unsigned Int). This results e.g. in a value like "0,5", where "0" means "decrease" and "5" means number of intervals.

How the import works

reading of all communicationobjectreferences (COR): combining of groupadressreference ID'd with DPT of corresponding COR (if exists). generation of groupaddress structure(GAS): generating the GAS based on GAR IDs and setting DPT (if not done yet) finding state an act addresses: in ets-exports are no informations about state and act addresses.The adapter parses all GA's of "status" or "state". If there are 2 GA's with a similarity more than 90%, then one address will be act and the other one the state. There is also a check if the DPT's are similar. Thats why its not easy to find a peer, if GA naming is not consistent. Flag check in deviceconfiguration: the flags are handled as follows: KNX iobroker Read Write Transmit Read Write Explanation - - - - - the value will be updated by GroupValueRead x - - x x sending any value on this state trigger a GroupValueRead - x - - x write the value to KNX with GroupValueWrite - - x x - the state value will be updated by GroupValueResponse x - x x x sending any value on this state trigger a GroupValueRead Creation of datapoint peers (DPP): A DPP will be created if GA, GAR and DPT are valid. This are the DPP the adapter is working with. If DPT is missing in a GA, because it couldn't be found, then the DPP will not be created. It can be done with GA-Tool. at adapter start: all GA's marked with "Read" Flag are checked at start. This can affect a higher bus traffic. In the end are all states up to date.

###Avoidance of problems

clean ETS programming and more important clean ETS programming and most important clean ETS programming

Assign the DPTs!!

uniform labeling of the GA names (e.B "EG Wohnen Decke Licht schalten" and "EG Wohnen Decke Licht schalten status" )

Avoidance of special characters ",./;&%$§[]" (may cause problems with the generation of gas)

Check if the KNX/LAN GW is reachable. If it is not, the adapter tries to connect continuously.

Correctly select physical address ( important when using line couplers ). !!! ATTENTION: the physical address entered here is NOT the address of the LAN Gateway and must not end in 0 !!!

The port of the LAN interface is usually 3671

Due to the possibility of status query, one thing must be noted: It must be ensured that no more than 40 requests per second are generated by the ioBroker, because these can then be physically generated can no longer be passed on to the gateway by the adapter.

The GA-Tool makes it easy to change properties of GA's.

shows the GA tree and selected GA in the property section the name of selected GA set iobroker flags set GA DPT recognized act GA recognized state GA

show the state-act relation if relation exists then it can removed

If no relation exist, then can be created a new one by clicking (2) for selected GA (1). In the dialog (3) can the peer selected

If there are more GA's to change properties, use multiselect. This feature works only for GA's with no relation.

selected GA's properties to change there is no change possible

Direct Link non-KNX state to KNX vice-verse

Since Adapter Version 2.0.6 it is possible to link a non KNX ioBroker state directly to a GA. This can be used to apply time, date, any states or infos to KNX. (a small hint: you can link any of your IOT components directly to a GA in KNX (f.e. link a homematic button to a KNX GA or link a KNX buttonsensor to

your sonosplayer)). The states can be read with a GroupValueRead and if the states changes it will be automaticly updated on KNX. Also if you change on KNX it will update the linked non KNX iot device.

select the GA to connect to show the selected GA this GA must have write attribute choose a valid datapointtype (if they don't match, it will not work) it is not allowed to have a act-state relation button to select a non KNX object to link with

select the non-KNX object you want to link hit ok, if you're done

Now is KNX-GA (1) directly linked with non-KNX iobroker (2). With (3) you can delete this relation.

Planned features

esf-import

GA-Mon bus monitoring tool

Changelog

import of ETS6.0.2 projects ETS6.0.1 not possible

bugfixes

import password protected project files

bug fixes

fixed bug with unackn write

fixed bug in linkedState

fixed bug with unable to write on KNX

fixed problem on ETSv6 import

many small bugfixes

implemented GA-Tools directLink feature

fixed problem on ETSv4 import

corrected some messages

corrected DPT14.x min and max range

fixed DPT9.xxx calculation

implemented date-and-time DPT19.00x

fixed confusing "no license error"

small bugfixes

fixed counting 1st Datapoint

automaticly remove old V1 license", preventing confusion after upgrade from V1 to V2

fixed problem with license acceptance

2.0.0 (2021-11-15) Major release

Breaking change! => new license is neccessary V1 Licenses will not work => V1 business Licenses can changed to V2

complete refactoring of knx-admin

added Tool for handling GA in knx-admin

fixed many bugs (in knx-stack, on importing ETS Projects, reconnect and timeouts)

added new datapoint types

added import till ETS V6

changed license management

New admin GUI

import of ETS v5.7.5 projects

fixed act and state handling

added some new datapoint types

fix facility and room recognition and device allocation

Fixed problem with missing index_m.html

fixed bug on GroupValue_Response event

corrected connection to Gira GW

fixed some import errors for ETS 5.7.x

fixed bug on GroupValue_Response event

fixed import error

fixed some bugs on import

show warning if import-file ist password protected

update for ETS 5.7.3 import

some bugs fixed

fixed permanent reconnects, if no traffic on knx-bus

changes on importer for detecting project-id

fixed bug while writing to bus

added units to states

fixed "read/write of undefined" error

updated importer for ETS V5.7.2, some changes in KNX-stack state-machine

some fixes on ETS5.7.2 importer

small changes in knx-stack statemachine

added (again) phys address to admin config dialog

fixed bug in deviceTree generation

new Importer for ETS5.7.2 knxproj files

extended accepted Data point types

new adapter configuration menu

implemented a switch for the user to decide to use "true" and "false" or "0" or "1" for binary values

fixed bug in GroupValue_Read

implemented a selector for local network interface for KNX to Gateway communication

extended State Object for later features

fixed some small other bugs

fixed bug in handling KNX-data packages, which occurs periodical reconnects

fixed bug in KNX-project file upload procedure

reverted to true/false handling for DPT1.x

fixed upload issue with ETS5.6.x project files

switched values for "boolean" from 1 and 0 to true false

fixed recognition of role set for DPT1.x to switch

fixed DPT16.xxx writing to KNX-Bus with values < 14Byte

Better state processing

Add configurable package rate

corrected Bug in "import only new objects"

change ChID on reconnect

on Startup read wait for response of State channel or timeout

elimination of special signs while importing

small bug-fixes

reduced and sorted log output

small bug-fixes

NEW Feature: request State/Val of stateObject from KNX-Bus

fixed DPT1 correcting value problem

fixed reconnect problem

other small optimizations and fixes

closing local port in case of undefined connection state

added advanced debug-level via adapter-config

many fixes

changed to state-wise processing

fixed "disconnect-request"

changed connection handling with knxd

many small fixes

modified package queue

fixed ACK if sending to KNX-Bus

many small fixes

fixed Adapter-lock while uploading projects

fixed connection problem

corrected package counter

fixed empty objects, related to DPT1 (error message [object Object] unknown Input value)

fixed path variable

fixed bug with GA's containing a "/" in the name (on proj-import)

start implementing crosswise property update on corresponding DPT (on proj-import)

schema update for room enumeration coming up with ETS 5.6

kleine Fehler beseitigt

fixed certificate error

substitution of used KNX-stack with own from scratch build stack

implemented full scale of DPT according to "System Specifications, Interworking, Datapointtypes" from KNX Association

hardening connection handling for tunneling connections

upgrade Adapter-configuration Interface to be ready with Admin3

removed "Delay Slider" because of the new knx-stack

many other small changes

fixed post-comma values to scale-value of DPT

implemented "add" mode for knxproject upload (existing Objects stay as they are, only new Objects where added)

some small bug-fixes

insert slider to set a sendDelay for slow KNX/LAN Gateways to prevent connection loss

project loader rebuild, dpt13-fix

added act channel update of corresponding state

fix bug in state-vis update

optimized knxproj upload

implemented device-config parsing from knxproj

better choice of state/val of DP objects

fixed DPT1 switch problem

0.8.0 (2017-02-xx) comming soon

(chefkoch009) more DPT's are supported

faster Startup

implemented generation of room list with device dependencies

(chefkoch009) added necessary dependencies

(chefkoch009) Support standard KNX/LAN Gateways.

(chefkoch009) Support of project export

(chefkoch009) redesign

(vegetto) include vis widget

(bluefox) fix errors with grunt

(bluefox) initial release

Exceptions and errors

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers.

For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation!

Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

The developer is not able to get any further special informations about the system/config/user/enviroment. In case no license is found the adapter version and host id is also reported.

License

The CC-NC-BY License (CC-NC-BY)

Copyright (c) 2016-2021 K.Ringmann info@punktnetzwerk.net

THE WORK IS PROVIDED UNDER THE TERMS OF THIS CREATIVE COMMONS PUBLIC LICENSE ("CCPL" OR "LICENSE"). THE WORK IS PROTECTED BY COPYRIGHT AND/OR OTHER APPLICABLE LAW. ANY USE OF THE WORK OTHER THAN AS AUTHORIZED UNDER THIS LICENSE OR COPYRIGHT LAW IS PROHIBITED.

BY EXERCISING ANY RIGHTS TO THE WORK PROVIDED HERE, YOU ACCEPT AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THIS LICENSE. TO THE EXTENT THIS LICENSE MAY BE CONSIDERED TO BE A CONTRACT, THE LICENSOR GRANTS YOU THE RIGHTS CONTAINED HERE IN CONSIDERATION OF YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF SUCH TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

Read full license text in LICENSE