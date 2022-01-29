Javascript Script Engine

Executes Javascript, Typescript Scripts.

Function documentation

Benutzung

Here you can find description of blockly.

Hier kann man die Beschreibung von Blockly finden.

Описание по blockly можно найти здесь.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

How to build (only for developers)

Just run npm i in the root and in the src folders.

And then call npm run build .

Todo

Goto current line in debugger

heating profile (future releases)

...

Changelog

(bluefox) Fixed build process

(AlCalzone) Fixed broken dependency

(klein0r) Fixed some german translations

(winnyschuster) Fixed astro schedules

(bluefox) Fixed the font in the editor

(agross) Added the monitoring of symlinks my mirroring

(Apollon77) Fix two crash cases reported by Sentry

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com,

Copyright (c) 2014 hobbyquaker