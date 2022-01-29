Executes Javascript, Typescript Scripts.
Here you can find description of blockly.
Hier kann man die Beschreibung von Blockly finden.
Описание по blockly можно найти здесь.
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
Just run
npm i in the root and in the src folders.
And then call
npm run build.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com,
Copyright (c) 2014 hobbyquaker