Changelog
Please also see release page for changelog and detailed information.
v3.0.0
🌟 newly added features
Layout
- Add navigation drawer (#81)
- Flexible Layout: Allow Widgets to span accross columns (#129)
- add Jumper / Link functionality to quickly change view to a certain tab / widget (#143)
- Allow TopBar / TabBar to be placed on either top or bottom (#234)
- Dropdown Menü für Button in der TAB-Leiste (#638)
- Introduce tiles (#235)
- Add option to use icon as State indication (#264)
- Introduce different widget sizes (#277)
- Swipe to switch between tabs (#19)
- Automatischer Seitenwechsel nach x Minuten (#293)
Geräte / States
- Allow usage of Json-Format for Device Label (#536)
- Allow styling of Device body and label (#612)
Modul Chart
- Anmerkung: Das Modul
Chart (aus v2) wurde in v3 in
HistoryGraph umbenannt. Das neu eingeführte Modul
Chart in v3 erlaubt den Vergleich von verschiedenen Datenpunkt-Wertern (keine historischen Werte mehr; hierfür ist nun
HistoryGraph zu nutzen).
- Migrate from Chart.js to Apache ECharts (#282)
- Rework / dense Chart layout (#446)
- Bar graph (#427)
- add secondary y-axis (#326)
Modul JsonTable / HtmlTable
- add new module HtmlTable (#676)
Anmerkung: Liest HTML Tabellen aus ioBroker (analog zu JSON-Strukturen beim Modul
JsonTable) und stellt diese als Tabelle in jarvis dar
- Improve module JsonTable (#679)
Anmerkung: Spalten umbenennen, Werte durch eigene Funktionen ändern, HTML nutzen, etc.
Modul AdapterStatus
- Allow to start / stop adapter instance
- Add Info Type from the Adapter Updates (#346)
Modul Calendar
- Custom colors for calendars (#660)
Modul iFrame
- Aktualisierung von iFrame oder Image nur wenn zugehöriger TAB aktiv ist (#458)
- Allow usage of settings parameter within URL of iFrame module (#335)
Status / Trigger
- ButtonAction als Taster (#450)
- ToogleMode for ButtonAction / IconButtonAction (#408)
- Allow icon as state status (#680)
- allow specific values for trigger action (#757)
- LevelBody: Einheit im Slider-Label berücksichtigen (#1188)
Einstellungen / Settings
- Keep jarvis open in different tab/window while editing config (#355)
- Save / apply configuration without reloading page (#311)
- add Autocompletion of state on typing in device configuration (#420)
- Settings Button im Menü ausblenden (#437)
- Security prompt when deleting an entry (#76)
- Funktiontasten (PC) zur Bearbeitung für Jarvis (#973)
Sonstiges
- Importer erkennt nun mehr HomeMatic / HomeMatic IP Geräte (#719, #1186, #1196)
- neues Logo (#144)
