jarvis - just another remarkable vis

Changelog

🌟 newly added features

Layout

Add navigation drawer (#81)

Flexible Layout: Allow Widgets to span accross columns (#129)

add Jumper / Link functionality to quickly change view to a certain tab / widget (#143)

Allow TopBar / TabBar to be placed on either top or bottom (#234)

Dropdown Menü für Button in der TAB-Leiste (#638)

Introduce tiles (#235)

Add option to use icon as State indication (#264)

Introduce different widget sizes (#277)

Swipe to switch between tabs (#19)

Automatischer Seitenwechsel nach x Minuten (#293)

Geräte / States

Allow usage of Json-Format for Device Label (#536)

Allow styling of Device body and label (#612)

Modul Chart

Anmerkung: Das Modul Chart (aus v2) wurde in v3 in HistoryGraph umbenannt. Das neu eingeführte Modul Chart in v3 erlaubt den Vergleich von verschiedenen Datenpunkt-Wertern (keine historischen Werte mehr; hierfür ist nun HistoryGraph zu nutzen).

(aus v2) wurde in v3 in umbenannt. Das neu eingeführte Modul in v3 erlaubt den Vergleich von verschiedenen Datenpunkt-Wertern (keine historischen Werte mehr; hierfür ist nun zu nutzen). Migrate from Chart.js to Apache ECharts (#282)

Rework / dense Chart layout (#446)

Bar graph (#427)

add secondary y-axis (#326)

Modul JsonTable / HtmlTable

add new module HtmlTable (#676) Anmerkung: Liest HTML Tabellen aus ioBroker (analog zu JSON-Strukturen beim Modul JsonTable ) und stellt diese als Tabelle in jarvis dar

) und stellt diese als Tabelle in jarvis dar Improve module JsonTable (#679) Anmerkung: Spalten umbenennen, Werte durch eigene Funktionen ändern, HTML nutzen, etc.

Modul AdapterStatus

Allow to start / stop adapter instance

Add Info Type from the Adapter Updates (#346)

Modul Calendar

Custom colors for calendars (#660)

Modul iFrame

Aktualisierung von iFrame oder Image nur wenn zugehöriger TAB aktiv ist (#458)

Allow usage of settings parameter within URL of iFrame module (#335)

Status / Trigger

ButtonAction als Taster (#450)

ToogleMode for ButtonAction / IconButtonAction (#408)

Allow icon as state status (#680)

allow specific values for trigger action (#757)

LevelBody: Einheit im Slider-Label berücksichtigen (#1188)

Einstellungen / Settings

Keep jarvis open in different tab/window while editing config (#355)

Save / apply configuration without reloading page (#311)

add Autocompletion of state on typing in device configuration (#420)

Settings Button im Menü ausblenden (#437)

Security prompt when deleting an entry (#76)

Funktiontasten (PC) zur Bearbeitung für Jarvis (#973)

Sonstiges

Importer erkennt nun mehr HomeMatic / HomeMatic IP Geräte (#719, #1186, #1196)

neues Logo (#144)

🐛 fixed bugs

