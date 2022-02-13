Tests:
|Linux/Mac/Windows:
|Cross-Browser-Checking:
Runs in any Browser. Easy to setup, allthough it's fully customizable and responsive.
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
You can save it as Web-App on Homescreen and it looks and feels like a native app:
This also works on your PC with Chrome:
Nodejs 10 or higher
Web-Adapter with one instance running the same protocol (http or https) as the admin-adapter, socket.IO set to 'integrated' and 'Force Web-Sockets' disabled
If you experience any problems, please have a look at the troubleshooting section at the end of this readme
Have a look at the wiki wiki.
Don't be scared of the many options you have. Most things work right out of the box. You can, but you don't have to use all the configuration-possibilities iQontrol offers! Just start this way:
Autocreate Views-Button inside the
Views-Tab
http[s]://<url or ip of iobroker>:<port of web adapter>/iqontrol/index.html
<port of web adapter> is usually 8082
namespace=iqontrol.<instance-number> as URL-parameter
renderView=<viewID> as URL-parameter.
<viewID> needs to be formatted like
iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name>
home=<viewID> as URL-parameter. This will also change the linked view of the first toolbar entry!
<viewID> needs to be formatted like
iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name>
openDialog=<deviceID> as URL-parameter
<deviceID> needs to be formatted like
iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name>.devices.<device-number> where
<device-number> starts from 0 (so the first device on a view is device number 0)
returnAfterTimeTreshold=<time in seconds> to set the time, after which the destination view is called. Use
0 to disable return after time feature.
returnAfterTimeDestiationView=<viewID> to set the view, which is called after the threshold. If not specified, the home view will be used.
noToolbar=true
noPanel=true
isBackgroundView=true
Example:
https://192.168.1.1:8082/iqontrol/index.html?namespace=iqontrol.1&home=iqontrol.1.Views.Living-Room
path/to/firstloaded.png|anotherpath/to/{iobrokerstate|fallback}.png
./../iqontrol.meta/userimages/demo/bottle.jpg|./../iqontrol.meta/userimages/demo/{javascript.0.myimage|whitestone}.jpg
./../iqontrol.meta/userimages/demo/bottle.jpg when you open the view
javascript.0.myimage is fetched from the server, the image will be replaced with
./../iqontrol.meta/userimages/demo/XXX.jpg where
XXX is the value of
javascript.0.myimage
javascript.0.myimage has no value the fallback
whitestone will be used (using the fallback is optional)
Text while loading|Text after loading {iobrokerstate|fallback}
Text while loading|Text after loading {[iobrokerstate]|fallback}
Weather is loading|Weather: {javascript.0.weather|No weather data found}
Weather is loading when you open the view
javascript.0.weather is fetched from the server, the text will be replaced by
Weather: XXX where
XXX is the value of
javascript.0.weather
javascript.0.weather has no value the fallback
No weather data found will be used (using the fallback is optional)
iqontrol.x.Popup.Message
Duration: This is the time in ms the message is displayed; if set to 0 the message has to be confirmed
ClickedValue and
ClickedDestinationState: If the popup is clicked by user, the value from
ClickedValue will be sent to
iqontrol.x.Popup.POPUP_CLICKED and, if specified, additional to the datapoint in
ClickedDestinationState
true will be used
ButtonNames: Here you can specify a comma separated list of buttons, that will be displayed at the bottom of the popup (for example "OK,Abort")
ButtonValues and
ButtonDestinationStates: These are comma separated lists of values that will be sent to
iqontrol.x.Popup.BUTTON_CLICKED and, if specified, additional to the datapoint in
ButtonDestinationStates, if the user clickes the corresponding button
COMMAND:renderView and
COMMAND:openDialog as a ButtonDestinationState, to render a view or open a dialog
iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name> resp.
iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name>.devices.<device-number> where
<device-number> starts from 0 (so the first device on a view is device number 0)
ButtonValues empty, the name of the button will be used
ButtonCloses: This is a comma separated list of booleans (
true/
false) that specify, if the popup should be closed, when the corresponding button is pressed
PopupMessage,
PopupDuration,
PopupClickedValue and so on
sendTo("iqontrol", "send", {PopupMessage: 'This is my message', PopupDuration: 2500, PopupClickedValue: 'messageConfirmed'});
window.parent.postMessage(message, "*");
message is a javascript object of the format
{ command: command, stateId: stateId, value: value }
{ command: "setWidgetState", stateId: <widgetStateId>, value: <value> }
iqontrol.<instance>.Widgets.<widgetStateId> to the value
<value> (
<value> can be a string, number or boolean or an object like
{ val: <value>, ack: true|false })
{ command: "getWidgetState", stateId: <widgetStateId> }
iqontrol.<instance>.Widgets.<widgetStateId> (see below how to receive the answer-message)
{ command: "getWidgetStateSubscribed", stateId: <widgetStateId> }
iqontrol.<instance>.Widgets.<widgetStateId> now and every time its value changes (see below how to receive the answer-messages)
{ command: "setWidgetDeviceState", stateId: <widgetDeviceState>, value: <value> }
<widgetDeviceState> (for example the datapoint, that is assigned to LEVEL) to the value
<value> (
<value> can be a string, number or boolean or an object like
{ val: <value>, ack: true|false })
{ command: "getWidgetDeviceState", stateId: <widgetDeviceState> }
<widgetDeviceState> (for example the datapoint, that is assigned to LEVEL; see below how to receive the answer-message)
{ command: "getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed", stateId: <widgetDeviceState> }
<widgetDeviceState> (for example the datapoint, that is assigned to LEVEL) now and every time its value changes (see below how to receive the answer-message)
{ command: "setState", stateId: <stateId>, value: <value> }
<stateId> to the value
<value> (
<value> can be a string, number or boolean or an object like
{ val: <value>, ack: true|false })
{ command: "getState", stateId: <stateId> }
<stateId> (see below how to receive the answer-message)
{ command: "getStateSubscribed", stateId: <stateId> }
<stateId> now and every time its value changes (see below how to receive the answer-messages)
{ command: "getOptions"}
{ command: "renderView", value: <viewID> }
<viewID> needs to be formatted like
iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name> (case-sensitive)
{ command: "openDialog", value: <deviceID> }
<deviceID> needs to be formatted like
iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name>.devices.<device-number> where
<device-number> starts from 0 (so the first device on a view is device number 0)
window.addEventListener("message", receivePostMessage, false);
receivePostMessage receives the object
event
event.data contains the message from iqontrol, which will be an object like:
{ command: "getState", stateId: <stateId>, value: <stateObject> } - this will be the answer to a getState-command or a getStateSubsribed-command and gives you the actual
<value>-object of the ioBroker state
<stateId>
<stateObject> itself is an object like
event.data.value = {
val: <value (rounded)>,
unit: "<unit>",
valFull: <value (not rounded, no javascript-injection prevention)>,
plainText: "<clear text of val, for example taken from valuelist>",
min: <minimum>,
max: <maximum>,
step: <step-width>,
valuelist: {<object with possible values and corresponding clear text>},
targetValues: {<target value list>},
ack: <true|false>,
readonly: <true|false>,
custom: {<object with custom settings>},
id: <id of the iobroker datapoint>,
from: "<source of state>",
lc: <timestamp of last change>,
ts: <timestamp of last actualization>,
q: <quality of signal>,
role: "<role of state>",
type: "<string|number|boolean>",
name: "<name of datapoint>",
desc: "<description of datapoint>",
Date: <Date-object (only present, if value is regognized as a valid time or period)>
}
iqontrol.<instance>.Widgets you can use a meta-tag inside the head-section of the widget-website:
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="WidgetName.StateName" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="WidgetName.StateName|WidgetName.{instance}.StateName" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
instance is set, then the part after the
| will be used as widgetState-Name and
{instance} will be replaced by the value of
instance
instance is not set, then the part before the
| will be used as wigetState-Name
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"/>
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="postMessageTest.test" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-description" content="This is a test widget. To get the WidgetDeviceState-Functions working, please set a valid iobroker-datapoint for STATE. (C) by Sebastian Bormann"/>
<meta name="widget-urlparameters" content="title/postMessageTest/Please enter a title">
<meta name="widget-options" content="{'noZoomOnHover': 'true', 'hideDeviceName': 'true', 'sizeInactive': 'xwideIfInactive highIfInactive', 'iconNoPointerEventsInactive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfInactive': 'true', 'hideStateIfInactive': 'true', 'sizeActive': 'xwideIfActive highIfActive', 'bigIconActive': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsActive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfActive': 'true', 'hideStateIfActive': 'true', 'sizeEnlarged': 'fullWidthIfEnlarged fullHeightIfEnlarged', 'bigIconEnlarged': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsEnlarged': 'false', 'noOverlayEnlarged': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfEnlarged': 'true', 'hideStateIfEnlarged': 'true', 'popupAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLNoPointerEvents': 'false'}"/>
<title>iQontrol postMessageTest</title>
</head>
<body>
<br><br>
<h3><span id="title">postMessageTest</span><h3>
<button onclick="getWidgetState('postMessageTest.test')">getWidgetState postMessageTest.test</button><br>
<button onclick="getWidgetStateSubscribed('postMessageTest.test')">getWidgetStateSubscribed postMessageTest.test</button><br>
<button onclick="setWidgetState('postMessageTest.test', 'Hello world')">setWidgetState postMessageTest.test to 'Hello world'</button><br>
<br>
<button onclick="getWidgetDeviceState('STATE')">getWidgetDeviceState STATE</button><br>
<button onclick="getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed('STATE')">getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed STATE</button><br>
<button onclick="setWidgetDeviceState('STATE', 'Hello world')">setWidgetDeviceState STATE to 'Hello world'</button><br>
<br>
<button onclick="getState('system.adapter.admin.0.cpu')">getState system.adapter.admin.0.cpu</button><br>
<button onclick="getStateSubscribed('system.adapter.admin.0.uptime')">getStateSubscribed system.adapter.admin.0.uptime</button><br>
<button onclick="setState('iqontrol.0.Popup.Message', 'Hey, this is a test Message')">setState popup message</button><br>
<br>
<button onclick="renderView('iqontrol.0.Views.Home')">renderView 'Home'</button><br>
<button onclick="openDialog('iqontrol.0.Views.Home.devices.0')">openDialog 1st device on 'Home'</button><br>
<br><hr>
message sent: <span id="messageSent">-</span><br>
<br><hr>
message received: <span id="messageReceived">-</span><br>
<br><hr>
this means: <span id="thisMeans">-</span><br>
<br><hr>
<script type="text/javascript">
var countSend = 0;
var countReceived = 0;
//Set title from UrlParameter
document.getElementById('title').innerHTML = getUrlParameter('title') || "No Title set";
//getWidgetState
function getWidgetState(stateId){
sendPostMessage("getWidgetState", stateId);
}
//getWidgetStateSubscribed (this means, everytime the state changes, an update will be received)
function getWidgetStateSubscribed(stateId){
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", stateId);
}
//setWidgetState
function setWidgetState(stateId, value){
sendPostMessage("setWidgetState", stateId, value);
}
//getWidgetDeviceState
function getWidgetDeviceState(stateId){
sendPostMessage("getWidgetDeviceState", stateId);
}
//getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed (this means, everytime the state changes, an update will be received)
function getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed(stateId){
sendPostMessage("getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed", stateId);
}
//setWidgetDeviceState
function setWidgetDeviceState(stateId, value){
sendPostMessage("setWidgetDeviceState", stateId, value);
}
//getState
function getState(stateId){
sendPostMessage("getState", stateId);
}
//getStateSubscribed (this means, everytime the state changes, an update will be received)
function getStateSubscribed(stateId){
sendPostMessage("getStateSubscribed", stateId);
}
//setState
function setState(stateId, value){
sendPostMessage("setState", stateId, value);
}
//renderView
function renderView(viewId){
sendPostMessage("renderView", null, viewId);
}
//openDialog
function openDialog(deviceId){
sendPostMessage("openDialog", null, deviceId);
}
// +++++ Default Functions +++++
//getUrlParameter
function getUrlParameter(name) {
name = name.replace(/[\[]/, '\\[').replace(/[\]]/, '\\]');
var regex = new RegExp('[\\?&]' + name + '=([^&#]*)');
var results = regex.exec(location.search);
return results === null ? null : decodeURIComponent(results[1].replace(/\+/g, ' '));
};
//send postMessages
function sendPostMessage(command, stateId, value){
countSend++;
message = { command: command, stateId: stateId, value: value };
document.getElementById('messageSent').innerHTML = countSend + " - " + JSON.stringify(message);
window.parent.postMessage(message, "*");
}
//receive postMessages
window.addEventListener("message", receivePostMessage, false);
function receivePostMessage(event) { //event = {data: message data, origin: url of origin, source: id of sending element}
countReceived++;
if(event.data) document.getElementById('messageReceived').innerHTML = countReceived + " - " + JSON.stringify(event.data);
if(event.data && event.data.command) switch(event.data.command){
case "getState":
if(event.data.stateId && event.data.value && event.data.value.val){
document.getElementById('thisMeans').innerHTML = "Got State " + event.data.stateId + " with value " + event.data.value.val;
}
break;
}
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
There are additional meta-tags, you can use inside the head-section of your widget-website to configure the behavior of the widget:
'widget-description'
<meta name="widget-description" content="Please see www.mywebsite.com for further informations. (C) by me"/>
'widget-urlparameters'
<meta name="widget-urlparameters" content="parameter/default value/description/type;parameter2/default value2/description2/type2"/>
type is optional and may be
text (this is dafault),
number,
checkbox,
color,
select,
multipleSelect,
combobox,
historyInstance,
datapoint,
listJsonDatapoint,
icon,
fontFamily,
fontSize,
fontStyle,
fontWeight,
language,
section,
divider,
info,
link or
hidden
select,
multipleSelect or
combobox then you need to specify the possible options by adding
/<selectOptions>, where
<selectOptions> is a string of the format
<value1>,<caption1>/<value2>,<caption2>/... (combobox is a selectbox with the possibility to enter free text)
number then can specify min, max and step-width by adding
/<numberOptions>, where
<numberOptions> is a string of the format
<min>,<max>,<step>
section,
divider,
info and
link have no further function, they are just to display informations to the user. For
link the value should be a url, but all slashes have to be replaced by backslashes.
hidden will be passed to the widget, but no configuration dialog is shown
widget.html?parameter=value¶meter2=value2)
function getUrlParameter(name) {
name = name.replace(/[\[]/, '\\[').replace(/[\]]/, '\\]');
var regex = new RegExp('[\\?&]' + name + '=([^&#]*)');
var results = regex.exec(location.search);
return results === null ? null : decodeURIComponent(results[1].replace(/\+/g, ' '));
};
icon for your url-parameter then you will get either a path relative to the iqontrol-directory or an absolute path to an image. To create a valid link to your image you can use this code:
var iconOn = getUrlParameter('iconOn') || './images/icons/switch_on.png';
if(iconOn.indexOf('http') != 0) iconOn = '/iqontrol/' + iconOn;
'widget-options'
<meta name="widget-options" content="{'noZoomOnHover': 'true', 'hideDeviceName': 'true'}"/>
'widget-replaceurl'
<meta name="widget-replaceurl" content="<url>" data-absolute="<true|false>"/>
<url> instead of the original url.
data-absolute="true" then the whole url is replaced.
icon_on (Icon on):
icon_off (Icon off):
showState (Show State) - only valid for role Button and Program:
showPowerAsState: (Show POWER as state) - only valid for role Switch, Light and Fan:
buttonCaption (Caption for button) - only valid for role Button:
returnToOffSetValueAfter (Return to 'OFF_SET_VALUE' after [ms]) - only valid for role Button:
alwaysSendTrue (Always send 'true' (do not toggle)) - only valid for role Scene:
closeDialogAfterExecution (Close dialog after execution) - only valid for role Button, Program and Scene:
invertCt (Invert CT (use Kelvin instead of Mired)) - only valid for role Light:
alternativeColorspace (Colorspace for ALTERNATIVE_COLORSPACE_VALUE") - only valid for role Light:
linkOverlayActiveColorToHue (Use color of lamp as OVERLAY_ACTIVE_COLOR) - only valid for role Light:
linkGlowActiveColorToHue (Use color of lamp as GLOW_ACTIVE_COLOR) - only valid for role Light:
controlModeDisabledValue (Value of CONTROL_MODE for 'disabled') - only valid for role Thermostat:
stateClosedValue (Value of STATE for 'closed') - only valid for role Window and Door with Lock:
stateOpenedValue (Value of STATE for 'opened') - only valid for role Window:
stateTiltedValue (Value of STATE for 'tilted') - only valid for role Window:
lockStateLockedValue (Value of LOCK_STATE for 'locked') - only valid for role Door with Lock:
invertActuatorLevel (Invert LEVEL (0 = open)) - only valid for role Blind:
directionOpeningValue (Value of DIRECTION for 'opening') - only valid for role Window:
directionOpeningValue (Value of DIRECTION for 'opening') - only valid for role Window:
directionUncertainValue (Value of DIRECTION for 'uncertain') - only valid for role Window:
favoritePositionCaption (Caption for FAVORITE_POSITION) - only valid for role Window:
stopCaption (Caption for STOP) - only valid for role Window:
downCaption (Caption for DOWN) - only valid for role Window:
controlModeDisarmedValue (Value of CONTROL_MODE for 'disarmed') - only valid for role Alarm:
showStateAndLevelSeparatelyInTile (Show STATE and LEVEL separately in tile) - only valid for role Value:
timeCaption (Caption for TIME) - only valid for role DateAndTime:
timeFormat (Format of TIME (as stored in the datapoint, see readme)) - only valid for role DateAndTime:
timeDisplayFormat (Display-Format of TIME (how it should be displayed, see readme)) - only valid for role DateAndTime:
timeDisplayDontShowDistance (Show Distance) - only valid for role DateAndTime:
dateAndTimeTileActiveConditions (Tile is active when all selected items are true) - only valid for role DateAndTime:
dateAndTimeTileActiveWhenRinging (Tile is always active when RINGING is active) - only valid for role DateAndTime:
dateAndTimeShowInState (Show in state) - only valid for role DateAndTime:
coverImageReloadDelay (Delay reload of cover-image [ms]) - only valid for role Media:
coverImageNoReloadOnTitleChange: (No forced reload of cover-image on change of TITLE) - only valid for role Media:
statePlayValue (Value of STATE for 'play') - only valid for role Media:
statePauseValue (Value of STATE for 'pause') - only valid for role Media:
stateStopValue (Value of STATE for 'stop') - only valid for role Media:
hidePlayOverlay (Hide play icon) - only valid for role Media:
hidePauseAndStopOverlay (Hide pause and stop icon) - only valid for role Media:
repeatOffValue (Value of REPEAT for 'off') - only valid for role Media:
repeatAllValue (Value of REPEAT for 'repeat all') - only valid for role Media:
repeatOneValue (Value of REPEAT for 'repeat one') - only valid for role Media:
remoteKeepSectionsOpen (Keep sections open) - only valid for role Media:
remoteSectionsStartOpened (Start with these sections initially opened) - only valid for role Media:
remoteShowDirectionsInsidePad (Show Vol and Ch +/- inside Pad) - only valid for role Media:
remoteChannelsCaption (Caption for section 'Channels') - only valid for role Media:
remoteAdditionalButtonsCaption (Caption for section 'Additional Buttons') - only valid for role Media:
noVirtualState (Do not use a virtual datapoint for STATE (hide switch, if STATE is empty)) - only valid for role Widget:
stateCaption (Caption of STATE):
levelCaption (Caption of LEVEL):
readonly (Readonly):
renderLinkedViewInParentInstance (Open linked view in parent instance, if this view is used as a BACKGROUND_VIEW):
renderLinkedViewInParentInstanceClosesPanel (After opening linked view in parent instance, close panel (if it is dismissible)):
clickOnIconAction (Click on Icon Action):
clickOnTileAction (Click on Tile Action):
clickOnIconOpensDialog (Click on icon opens dialog (instead of toggling)):
clickOnTileToggles (Click on tile toggles (instead of opening dialog))):
clickOnTileOpensDialog (Click on tile opens dialog):
noZoomOnHover (Disable zoom-effect on hover):
iconNoZoomOnHover (Disable zoom-effect on hover for icon):
hideDeviceName (Hide device name):
tileActiveStateId (State ID (empty = STATE/LEVEL will be used)):
tileActiveCondition (Condition):
tileActiveConditionValue (Condition value):
sizeInactive (Size of tile, if device is inactive):
stateHeightAdaptsContentInactive (Adapt height of STATE to its content (this overwrites the tile size, if needed), if the device is inactive):
stateFillsDeviceInactive (Size of STATE fills the complete device (this may interfere with other content), if the device is inactive):
stateBigFontInactive (Use big font for STATE, if the device is inactive):
bigIconInactive (Show big icon, if device is inactive):
iconNoPointerEventsInactive (Ignore mouse events for the icon, if device is inactive):
transparentIfInactive (Make background transparent, if device is inactive):
noOverlayInactive (Remove overlay of tile, if device is inactive):
hideBackgroundURLInactive (Hide background from BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML, if device is inactive):
hideDeviceNameIfInactive (Hide device name, if the device is inactive):
hideInfoAIfInactive (Hide INFO_A, if the device is inactive):
hideInfoBIfInactive (Hide INFO_B, if the device is inactive):
hideIndicatorIfInactive (Hide Indicator Icons (ERROR, UNREACH, BATTERY), if the device is inactive):
hideStateIfInactive (Hide state, if the device is inactive):
hideDeviceIfInactive (Hide device, if it is inactive):
sizeActive (Size of tile, if device is active):
stateHeightAdaptsContentActive (Adapt height of STATE to its content (this overwrites the tile size, if needed), if the device is inactive):
stateFillsDeviceActive (Size of STATE fills the complete device (this may interfere with other content), if the device is inactive):
stateBigFontActive (Use big font for STATE, if the device is active):
bigIconActive (Show big icon, if device is active):
iconNoPointerEventsActive (Ignore mouse events for the icon, if device is active):
transparentIfActive (Make background transparent, if device is active):
noOverlayActive (Remove overlay of tile, if device is active):
hideBackgroundURLActive (Hide background from BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML, if device is active):
hideDeviceNameIfActive (Hide device name, if the device is active):
hideInfoAIfActive (Hide INFO_A, if the device is active):
hideInfoBIfActive (Hide INFO_B, if the device is active):
hideIndicatorIfActive (Hide Indicator Icons (ERROR, UNREACH, BATTERY), if the device is active):
hideStateIfActive (Hide state, if the device is active):
hideDeviceIfActive (Hide device, if it is active):
sizeEnlarged (Size of tile, if device is enlarged):
stateHeightAdaptsContentEnlarged (Adapt height of STATE to its content (this overwrites the tile size, if needed), if the device is inactive):
stateFillsDeviceInactiveEnlarged (Size of STATE fills the complete device (this may interfere with other content), if the device is inactive):
stateBigFontEnlarged (Use big font for STATE, if the device is enlarged):
bigIconEnlarged (Show big icon, if device is enlarged):
iconNoPointerEventsEnlarged (Ignore mouse events for the icon, if device is enlarged):
transparentIfEnlarged (Make background transparent, if device is enlarged):
noOverlayEnlarged (Remove overlay of tile, if device is enlarged):
tileEnlargeStartEnlarged (Tile is enlarged on start):
tileEnlargeShowButtonInactive (Show Enlarge-Button, if device is inactive):
tileEnlargeShowButtonActive (Show Enlarge-Button, if device is active):
tileEnlargeShowInPressureMenuInactive (Show Enlarge in Menu, if device is inactive):
tileEnlargeShowInPressureMenuActive (Show Enlarge in Menu, if device is active)
visibilityBackgroundURLEnlarged (Visibility of background from BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML, if device is enlarged):
hideDeviceNameIfEnlarged (Hide device name, if the device is enlarged):
hideInfoAIfEnlarged (Hide INFO_A, if the device is enlarged):
hideInfoBIfEnlarged (Hide INFO_B, if the device is enlarged):
hideIndicatorIfEnlarged (Hide Indicator Icons (ERROR, UNREACH, BATTERY), if the device is enlarged):
hideStateIfEnlarged (Hide state, if the device is enlarged):
hideIconEnlarged (Hide icon, if device is enlarged):
addTimestampToState (Add timestamp to state):
showTimestamp (Show Timestamp in dialog):
batteryActiveCondition (Condition):
batteryActiveConditionValue (Condition value):
invertUnreach (Invert UNREACH (use connected instead of unreach)):
invertUnreach (Hide (resp. ignore) UNREACH, if the device is inactive):
invertError (Invert ERROR (use ok instead of error)):
adjustHeightToBackgroundView: (Adjust height of device tile to the size of BACKGROUND_VIEW):
backgroundURLDynamicIframeZoom (Dynamic zoom for BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML (this is the zoom-level in % that would be needed, to let the content fit into a single 1x1 tile)):
backgroundURLPadding (Apply padding to BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML):
backgroundURLAllowPostMessage (Allow postMessage-Communication for BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML):
backgroundURLNoPointerEvents (Direct mouse events to the tile instead to the content of BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML):
overlayAboveBackgroundURL (Position Overlay above BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML):
badgeWithoutUnit (Show badge value without unit):
invertGlowHide (Invert GLOW_HIDE):
popupWidth (Width [px] for URL/HTML-Box):
popupHeight (Height [px] for URL/HTML-Box):
popupFixed (Fixed (not resizable)):
openURLExternal (Open URL in new window (instead of showing as box in dialog)):
popupAllowPostMessage (Allow postMessage-Communication for URL/HTML):
additionalControlsSectionType (Appereance of ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS):
additionalControlsCaption (Caption for ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS):
additionalControlsHeadingType (Appereance of ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS Headings):
* ``additionalInfoSectionType`` (Appereance of ADDITIONAL_INFO):
* Possible values: "none"|"collapsible"|"collapsible open"
* Default: "collapsible"
* ``additionalInfoCaption`` (Caption for ADDITIONAL_INFO):
* Default: "Additional Infos"
<!doctype html>
<html style="width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;">
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"/>
<meta name="widget-description" content="This is a map widget, please provide coordinates at iqontrol.x.Widgets.Map.Posision. (C) by Sebastian Bormann"/>
<meta name="widget-options" content="{'noZoomOnHover': 'true', 'hideDeviceName': 'true', 'sizeInactive': 'xwideIfInactive highIfInactive', 'iconNoPointerEventsInactive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfInactive': 'true', 'hideStateIfInactive': 'true', 'sizeActive': 'fullWidthIfActive fullHeightIfActive', 'bigIconActive': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsActive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfActive': 'true', 'hideStateIfActive': 'true', 'sizeEnlarged': 'fullWidthIfEnlarged fullHeightIfEnlarged', 'bigIconEnlarged': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsEnlarged': 'false', 'noOverlayEnlarged': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfEnlarged': 'true', 'hideStateIfEnlarged': 'true', 'popupAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLNoPointerEvents': 'false'}"/>
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Position.zoom" data-type="number" data-role="value.zoom" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.7.1/dist/leaflet.css" integrity="sha512-xodZBNTC5n17Xt2atTPuE1HxjVMSvLVW9ocqUKLsCC5CXdbqCmblAshOMAS6/keqq/sMZMZ19scR4PsZChSR7A==" crossorigin=""/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.7.1/dist/leaflet.js" integrity="sha512-XQoYMqMTK8LvdxXYG3nZ448hOEQiglfqkJs1NOQV44cWnUrBc8PkAOcXy20w0vlaXaVUearIOBhiXZ5V3ynxwA==" crossorigin=""></script>
<title>Simple iQontrol Map Widget</title>
</head>
<body style="width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;">
<div id="mapid" style="width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
//Declarations
var mapPositionLatitude;
var mapPositionLongitude;
var mapPositionZoom;
var mymap = false;
//Subscribe to WidgetDatapoints now
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", "Map.Position.latitude");
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", "Map.Position.longitude");
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", "Map.Position.zoom");
//Initialize map (if all three parameters mapPositionLatitude, mapPositionLongitude and mapPositionZoom were received)
if(mapPositionLatitude != null && mapPositionLongitude != null && mapPositionZoom != null){
console.log("Init map: " + mapPositionLatitude + "|" + mapPositionLongitude + "|" + mapPositionZoom);
mymap = L.map('mapid').setView([mapPositionLatitude, mapPositionLongitude], mapPositionZoom);
L.tileLayer('https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
'attribution': 'Kartendaten © <a href="https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> Mitwirkende',
'useCache': true
}).addTo(mymap);
};
//Reposition map
function repositionMap(){
console.log("Reposition map: " + mapPositionLatitude + "|" + mapPositionLongitude + "|" + mapPositionZoom);
if(mymap) mymap.setView([mapPositionLatitude, mapPositionLongitude], mapPositionZoom); else console.log(" Abort, map not initialized yet");
}
//send postMessages
function sendPostMessage(command, stateId, value){
message = { command: command, stateId: stateId, value: value };
window.parent.postMessage(message, "*");
}
//receive postMessages
window.addEventListener("message", receivePostMessage, false);
function receivePostMessage(event){ //event = {data: message data, origin: url of origin, source: id of sending element}
if(event.data && event.data.command) switch(event.data.command){
case "getState":
if(event.data.stateId && event.data.value) switch(event.data.stateId){
case "Map.Position.latitude":
console.log("Set latitude to " + event.data.value.val);
mapPositionLatitude = parseFloat(event.data.value.val) || 0;
if(mymap) repositionMap();
break;
case "Map.Position.longitude":
console.log("Set longitude to " + event.data.value.val);
mapPositionLongitude = parseFloat(event.data.value.val) || 0;
if(mymap) repositionMap();
break;
case "Map.Position.zoom":
console.log("Set zoom to " + event.data.value.val);
mapPositionZoom = parseFloat(event.data.value.val) || 0;
if(mymap) repositionMap();
break;
}
break;
}
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
<!doctype html>
<html style="width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;">
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"/>
<meta name="widget-description" content="This is a map widget, please provide coordinates at iqontrol.x.Widgets.Map[.instance]. (C) by Sebastian Bormann"/>
<meta name="widget-urlparameters" content="instance//Instance (create mulitple instances to get multiple distinct datapoints to configure your map)/number/0,100,1;title/My Map/Title for your map">
<meta name="widget-options" content="{'noZoomOnHover': 'true', 'hideDeviceName': 'true', 'sizeInactive': 'xwideIfInactive highIfInactive', 'iconNoPointerEventsInactive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfInactive': 'true', 'hideStateIfInactive': 'true', 'sizeActive': 'fullWidthIfActive fullHeightIfActive', 'bigIconActive': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsActive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfActive': 'true', 'hideStateIfActive': 'true', 'sizeEnlarged': 'fullWidthIfEnlarged fullHeightIfEnlarged', 'bigIconEnlarged': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsEnlarged': 'false', 'noOverlayEnlarged': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfEnlarged': 'true', 'hideStateIfEnlarged': 'true', 'popupAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLNoPointerEvents': 'false'}"/>
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Position.zoom|Map.{instance}.Position.zoom" data-type="number" data-role="value.zoom" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.0.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.0.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.0.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.0.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.0.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.0.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.0.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.0.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.1.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.1.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.1.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.1.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.1.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.1.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.1.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.1.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.2.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.2.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.2.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.2.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.2.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.2.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.2.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.2.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.3.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.3.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.3.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.3.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.3.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.3.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.3.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.3.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.4.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.4.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.4.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.4.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.4.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.4.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.4.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.4.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.5.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.5.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.5.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.5.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.5.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.5.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.5.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.5.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.6.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.6.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.6.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.6.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.6.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.6.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.6.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.6.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.7.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.7.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.7.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.7.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.7.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.7.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.7.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.7.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.8.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.8.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.8.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.8.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.8.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.8.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.8.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.8.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.9.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.9.Position.latitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.latitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.9.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.9.Position.longitude" data-type="number" data-role="value.gps.longitude" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.9.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.9.name" data-type="string" data-role="text" />
<meta name="widget-datapoint" content="Map.Favorites.9.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.9.icon-url" data-type="string" data-role="url" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.7.1/dist/leaflet.css" integrity="sha512-xodZBNTC5n17Xt2atTPuE1HxjVMSvLVW9ocqUKLsCC5CXdbqCmblAshOMAS6/keqq/sMZMZ19scR4PsZChSR7A==" crossorigin=""/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.7.1/dist/leaflet.js" integrity="sha512-XQoYMqMTK8LvdxXYG3nZ448hOEQiglfqkJs1NOQV44cWnUrBc8PkAOcXy20w0vlaXaVUearIOBhiXZ5V3ynxwA==" crossorigin=""></script>
<title>iQontrol Map Widget</title>
</head>
<body style="width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;">
<div id="mapid" style="width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;"></div>
<div id="title" style="position: absolute; top: 3px; right: 15px; z-index: 1000; font-size: smaller; font-family: helvetica; text-shadow: 0px 0px 3px white;"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
//Declarations
var mapPositionLatitude;
var mapPositionLongitude;
var mapPositionZoom;
var mapFavorites = [];
var mapMarkers = [];
var mapMarkerIcons = [];
var mymap = false;
//Get UrlParameters
var instance = getUrlParameter('instance');
var widgetDatapointsRoot = (instance ? "Map." + instance : "Map");
document.getElementById('title').innerHTML = getUrlParameter('title') || "";
//Subscribe to WidgetDatapoints now
console.log("Getting Map Datapoints from " + widgetDatapointsRoot);
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.latitude");
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.longitude");
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.zoom");
for(var i=0; i<10; i++){
mapFavorites[i] = {};
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites." + i + ".Position.latitude");
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites." + i + ".Position.longitude");
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites." + i + ".name");
sendPostMessage("getWidgetStateSubscribed", widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites." + i + ".icon-url");
}
//Initialize and Reposition map
function repositionMap(){
console.log("Reposition map: " + mapPositionLatitude + "|" + mapPositionLongitude + "|" + mapPositionZoom);
if(mymap){
mymap.setView([mapPositionLatitude, mapPositionLongitude], mapPositionZoom);
} else {
if(mapPositionLatitude != null && mapPositionLongitude != null && mapPositionZoom != null){
console.log("Init map: " + mapPositionLatitude + "|" + mapPositionLongitude + "|" + mapPositionZoom);
mymap = L.map('mapid', {tap: false}).setView([mapPositionLatitude, mapPositionLongitude], mapPositionZoom);
L.tileLayer('https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
'attribution': 'Kartendaten © <a href="https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>',
'useCache': true
}).addTo(mymap);
}
}
}
//Set Favorites Markers
function favoritesMarkers(favoritesIndex){
if(mapMarkers[favoritesIndex]){
mapMarkers[favoritesIndex].setLatLng([mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude, mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude]);
} else {
if(mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude != null && mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude != null && mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name != null && mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl != null){
if(mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl != "") {
mapMarkers[favoritesIndex] = L.marker([mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude, mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude], {icon: mapMarkerIcons[favoritesIndex]}).addTo(mymap).bindPopup(mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name);
} else {
mapMarkers[favoritesIndex] = L.marker([mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude, mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude]).addTo(mymap).bindPopup(mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name);
}
}
}
}
//Set Favorites Markers Name
function favoritesMarkersName(favoritesIndex){
if(mapMarkers[favoritesIndex]) mapMarkers[favoritesIndex].setPopupContent(mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name); else favoritesMarkers(favoritesIndex);
}
//Set Farovites Markers Icon
function favoritesMarkersIcon(favoritesIndex){
if(mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl != "") {
mapMarkerIcons[favoritesIndex] = L.icon({
iconUrl: mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl,
iconSize: [32, 32], // size of the icon
shadowSize: [32, 32], // size of the shadow
iconAnchor: [16, 16], // point of the icon which will correspond to marker's location
shadowAnchor: [16, 16], // the same for the shadow
popupAnchor: [0, 0] // point from which the popup should open relative to the iconAnchor
});
} else {
mapMarkerIcons[favoritesIndex] = L.Icon.Default.prototype;
}
if(mapMarkers[favoritesIndex]) mapMarkers[favoritesIndex].setIcon(mapMarkerIcons[favoritesIndex]); else favoritesMarkers(favoritesIndex);
}
//send postMessages
function sendPostMessage(command, stateId, value){
message = { command: command, stateId: stateId, value: value };
window.parent.postMessage(message, "*");
}
//receive postMessages
window.addEventListener("message", receivePostMessage, false);
function receivePostMessage(event) { //event = {data: message data, origin: url of origin, source: id of sending element}
if(event.data && event.data.command) switch(event.data.command){
case "getState":
if(event.data.stateId && event.data.value) switch(event.data.stateId){
case widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.latitude":
console.log("Set latitude to " + event.data.value.valFull);
mapPositionLatitude = parseFloat(event.data.value.valFull) || 0;
repositionMap();
break;
case widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.longitude":
console.log("Set longitude to " + event.data.value.valFull);
mapPositionLongitude = parseFloat(event.data.value.valFull) || 0;
repositionMap();
break;
case widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.zoom":
console.log("Set zoom to " + event.data.value.valFull);
mapPositionZoom = parseFloat(event.data.value.valFull) || 0;
repositionMap();
break;
default:
if(event.data.stateId.substring(0, 14) == widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites."){
var favoritesIndex = parseInt(event.data.stateId.substring(14,15));
switch(event.data.stateId.substring(16)){
case "Position.latitude":
console.log("Set mapFavorite " + favoritesIndex + " latitude to " + event.data.value.valFull);
mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude = parseFloat(event.data.value.valFull) || 0;
favoritesMarkers(favoritesIndex);
break;
case "Position.longitude":
console.log("Set mapFavorite " + favoritesIndex + " longitude to " + event.data.value.valFull);
mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude = parseFloat(event.data.value.valFull) || 0;
favoritesMarkers(favoritesIndex);
break;
case "name":
console.log("Set mapFavorite " + favoritesIndex + " name to " + event.data.value.val);
mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name = event.data.value.val || null;
favoritesMarkersName(favoritesIndex);
break;
case "icon-url":
console.log("Set mapFavorite " + favoritesIndex + " iconUrl to " + event.data.value.val);
mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl = event.data.value.val || "";
favoritesMarkersIcon(favoritesIndex);
break;
}
}
}
break;
}
}
//GetUrlParameter
function getUrlParameter(name) {
name = name.replace(/[\[]/, '\\[').replace(/[\]]/, '\\]');
var regex = new RegExp('[\\?&]' + name + '=([^&#]*)');
var results = regex.exec(location.search);
return results === null ? null : decodeURIComponent(results[1].replace(/\+/g, ' '));
};
</script>
</body>
</html>
iQontrol provides a powerful tool to create dynamic lists and counters of devices and states.
Thus, for example, all open windows can be automatically counted and also visualized in a list. Another example would be the lamps currently switched on in the house.
Service messages can also be created that way, for example by counting the devices that cannot be reached or the devices with an empty battery. iQontrol updates the lists then automatically.
To visualize the counted devices, you can use the Device-Counter-Widget, which provides an easy but yet highly customizable interface. Experts could also use the JSON-Table-Widget, which provides even more configuration-possibilities (the Device-Counter-Widget is a simplified Version of the JSON-Table-Widget).
Go to the LISTS/COUNTERS tab, create a list and give it a uniqe name. Click on edit
In the upper part you have to define the selectors:
|remove|ID|doesn't end with|.error,.overheat| will remove all IDs that don't end with '.error' OR with '.overheat'
Next you can define counters:
Next you can define calculations:
Then you can define combinations:
At least you can define logs:
The result of the lists with counters, calculations, combinations and logs are saved in datapoints, which you will find under iqontrol.x.Lists
You can modify the configuration of datapoints via the wrench-icon (or rather gear-icon in new react-ui) behind a datapoint in the device-configuration dialog or in objects-tab of iobroker.
Here you can:
* in the keys and in the target-values
TuneIn-Playlist: *, Target-Datapoint ID:
alexa2.0.Echo-Devices.XYZ.Music-Provider.TuneIn-Playlist, Target-Value:
*
TuneIn-Playlist: Ambient the value
Ambient will be written to
alexa2.0.Echo-Devices.XYZ.Music-Provider.TuneIn-Playlist
Every device has a role, which defines the function of the device. Every role generates a set of states, which can be linked to a corresponding iobroker state. If you use the auto-create-function, you can choose an existing device from the iobroker-object tree. Autocreate tries to find out the role and to match as many states as possible. This will only work for known devices. For unknown devices, and to give devices advanced features, you can add them manually via the (+)-Button or edit the devices that were created by autocreate. To edit the role and the states of a device, click on the pencil behind the device. You will find a short description of the roles and the used states below:
Almost all roles have a STATE- and/or a LEVEL-state. In most cases this represents the main function of the device. You can assign iobroker-states of the following types to it:
"native": {
"states": {"true": "Text for true", "false": "Text for false"},
...
}
However, not every type makes sense to every role. So the STATE of a switch for example will be a boolean in most cases, to be able to be toggled between on and off. A string may be displayed, but the switch will not be functional.
INFO_A and INFO_B: array - an array of datapoints and icons, that will be cyclical displayed in the upper right side of the tile
ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS: array - an array of datapoints, that define additional control elements that will be displayed inside info-dialog. You can use variables inside names and captions (use the same syntax as for normal device-names)
ADDITIONAL_INFO: array - an array of datapoints, that will be displayed at the bottom of the info-dialog
URL: CONSTANT or DATAPOINT string - this url will be opened as iframe inside the dialog
HTML: CONSTANT or DATAPOINT string - this markup will be displayed inside the iframe, if no URL-Datapoint is specified
BACKGROUND_URL: CONSTANT or DATAPOINT string - this url will be shown as background of the device-tile. It is placed above the background-images, but you can configure it to be hidden, if the tile is active or inactive. Please have a further look at the widget-section of this manual
BACKGROUND_HTML: CONSTANT or DATAPOINT string - this markup will be displayed as background of the device-tile, if no BACKGROUND_URL is specified
BATTERY: boolean - when true or number - when less than 10%, a little battery-empty-icon will be displayed
ERROR: boolean - when true, a little exclamation-mark-icon will be displayed
UNREACH: boolean - when true, a little wireless-icon will be displayed
ENLARGE_TILE: boolean - when true, the tile will be set as enlarged. You can overwrite that by clicking the enlarge/reduce button. But everytime the state of ENLARGE_TILE changes, it will take over control of the tiles enlargement state again. If the role of ENLARGE_TILE is button, then every state change will toggle the enlargement state
BADGE: number or string - if a value other than zero/false is present, then a badge in the upper left corner is shown with this value
BADGE_COLOR: string - any valid html-color-string (like 'green', '#00FF00', 'rgba(0,255,0,0.5)' and so on) that represents the color of the badge. If not present or invalid red with 20% transparency will be used.
OVERLAY_INACTIVE_COLOR and OVERLAY_ACTIVE_COLOR: string - any valid html-color-string (like 'green', '#00FF00', 'rgba(0,255,0,0.5)' and so on) that represents the color of the overlay of the tile (depending on whether the tile is active of inactive). If no valid color-string is given, the standard-overlay-color (which can be configured in iQontrol-Options) is used. Keep in mind, that there is an option to define the transparency of the overlay in the iQontrol options, which will affect the appereance of the set overlay color.
For Lights you can also use the option "Use color of lamp as OVERLAY_ACTIVE_COLOR" which can be found in the devicespecific options.
GLOW_INACTIVE_COLOR and GLOW_ACTIVE_COLOR: string - any valid html-color-string (like 'green', '#00FF00', 'rgba(0,255,0,0.5)' and so on) that represents the color of a glow-effect around the tile (depending on whether the tile is active of inactive). If no valid color-string is given, the glow-effect is disabled.
GLOW_HIDE: boolean - if true, the glow-effect is hidden (can be inverted in the 'General' section of options)
For Lights you can also use the option "Use color of lamp as GLOW_ACTIVE_COLOR" which can be found in the devicespecific options.
Every light may have one or both of the following states:
Optional you can define the following states:
MilightHue = modulo(66 - (hue / 3.60), 100) 2.55;
hue = modulo(-3.60 (MilightHue/2.55 - 66), 360);
function modulo(n, m){ return ((n % m) + m) %m; }
* **RGB** / **#RGB**: instead of using HUE, SATURATION and COLOR_BRIGHTNESS you can use the RGB-Format (hex), optional with leading '#'
* **RGBW** / **#RGBW**: instead of using HUE, SATURATION, COLOR_BRIGHTNESS and WHITE_BRIGHTNESS you can use the RGBW-Format (hex), optional with leading '#'
* **RGBWWCW** / **#RGBWWCW** / **RGBCWWW** / **#RGBCWWW**: instead of HUE, SATURATION, COLOR_BRIGHTNESS, CT and WHITE_BRIGHTNESS you can use the RGBWWCW- or RGBCWWW-Format (hex, WW = warm white, CW = cold white), optional with leading '#'
* **RGB (Hue only)** / **#RGB (Hue only)**: instead of using HUE you can use the RGB (Hue only)-Format (hex), optional with leading '#'. In this special case the RGB-Format will only accept pure saturated colors of the hue-color-circle. Mixed white is not allowed
* **Hue for Milight**: This is the Hue-Value for Milight-Devices (v5), with use another starting-point in the hue color-cirlce:
````
Keep in Mind: Conversion to alternative colorspace is done by frontend, so it is only active, if iQontrol is opened somewhere. Therefore you can't use it as a converter for colorspaces. To avoid conversation-loops it is recommendet to either use the original colorspace-datapoints (HUE, SATURATION, COLOR_BRIGHTNESS, CT, WHITE_BRIGHTNESS) or the alternative colorspace-datapoint to replace these datapoints.
````
* **HHSSBB for Tuya**: 12 digit long hex-string, representing hue (HH = 0000-016d [0-365]), saturation (SS = 0000-03e8 [0-1000]) and color-brightness (BB = 0000-03e8 [0-1000])
In addition to normal thermostat you can define:
If you use different configurations for datapoint-timeformat and display-timeformat, the following conversion-rules are used.
You can use the flags
tb,
tn and
to inside the datapoint-timeformat to influence the behavior.
This device has some special predefined size- and display-settings to show a website, that can be defined by BACKGROUND_URL, as a widget. With default options, a small enlarge-button will be shown on the upper right side.
This device has some special predefined size- and display-settings to show a text over the full width of screen on a transparent background. With standard-settings the device is hidden, if the STATE is empty. The height of the device adapts to the size of the STATE.
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2022 Sebastian Bormann
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.