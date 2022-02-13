Tests:

iqontrol adapter for ioBroker

Fast Web-App for Visualization.

© by dslraser:© by muuulle:© by peks-64:

Runs in any Browser. Easy to setup, allthough it's fully customizable and responsive.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Add to Homescreen

You can save it as Web-App on Homescreen and it looks and feels like a native app:

This also works on your PC with Chrome:

Open iQontrol in Chrome

Klick on the three-dots-menu - More tools - Create shortcut

You will then find iQontrol in the startmenu under chrome apps and can even add it to your taskbar

You need...

Nodejs 10 or higher

Web-Adapter with one instance running the same protocol (http or https) as the admin-adapter, socket.IO set to 'integrated' and 'Force Web-Sockets' disabled If this stands in conflict to other adapters, simply add another instance with the above settings - iQontrol will search the besst fitting web-adapter-instance and use it for communication For connecting over iobroker.pro-Cloud both, admin- and web-adapter should be set to http (not https)

If you experience any problems, please have a look at the troubleshooting section at the end of this readme

How to use

Don't be scared of the many options you have. Most things work right out of the box. You can, but you don't have to use all the configuration-possibilities iQontrol offers! Just start this way:

Start creating views. You can consider views as something like a page.

Then create devices on these views. Devices have a role, that determines the function of the device, which icons are used and so on. Depending on that role you can link several states to the device. These will give the device its functionality. If you select 'Link to other view' as role you can create links to other views. I suggest skinning Links to other views with the same Background, the linked view has. You can also try to use the Autocreate-Function to choose an existing device from the iobroker-object-tree. Autocreate tries to find out the role and to match as many states as possible.

Afterwards you can create a toolbar, which is displayed as footer. Toolbar-Entrys are links to views. The first Toolbar-Entry will be your 'Home-View' with will be loaded at start.

To give everything a fancy style, you can upload your own images. You can use your images as background-images for views, or for devices. Images in the folder '/usericons' can be used as icons for devices. The free builtin demo-wallpapers are from www.pexels.com.

Use Autocreate

You'll find a Autocreate Views -Button inside the Views -Tab

-Button inside the -Tab If you have well maintained ioBroker enumerations like Rooms or Functions, you can use this function to automatically build Views with the devices listed inside this enumerations

Keep in mind, because of the large numbers of different adapters and devices inside the ioBroker-univese, the autocration feature can not maintain all devices 100% correctly. You may need to rework some of the settings by hand to get the best results. But autocreate offers you a good starting point to build your own visualization in seconds.

The frontend is called via http[s]://<url or ip of iobroker>:<port of web adapter>/iqontrol/index.html <port of web adapter> is usually 8082

To open a specified instance you can add namespace=iqontrol.<instance-number> as URL-parameter

as URL-parameter To open a specified view you can add renderView=<viewID> as URL-parameter. <viewID> needs to be formatted like iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name> Note: this is case-sensitive!

as URL-parameter. To open a specified view as homepage you can add home=<viewID> as URL-parameter. This will also change the linked view of the first toolbar entry! <viewID> needs to be formatted like iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name> Note: this is case-sensitive!

as URL-parameter. This will also change the linked view of the first toolbar entry! To open a specified dialog while loading the page you can add openDialog=<deviceID> as URL-parameter <deviceID> needs to be formatted like iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name>.devices.<device-number> where <device-number> starts from 0 (so the first device on a view is device number 0) Note: this is case-sensitive!

as URL-parameter To set or override return after time settings, use the following parameters: returnAfterTimeTreshold=<time in seconds> to set the time, after which the destination view is called. Use 0 to disable return after time feature. returnAfterTimeDestiationView=<viewID> to set the view, which is called after the threshold. If not specified, the home view will be used. These options are helpful, if you call iQontrol from an wall mounted tablet, which should automatically return to home-view after being used

To load the page without toolbar you can add noToolbar=true

To load the page without panel you can add noPanel=true

To load the page without toolbar and panel, swiping deactivated, no loading-spinner and with transparent loading-screen you can add isBackgroundView=true

Example:

https://192.168.1.1:8082/iqontrol/index.html?namespace=iqontrol.1&home=iqontrol.1.Views.Living-Room Note upper and lower case



Fonts

You can upload your own font files in the Images/Widgets-Tab into the folder /userfonts

In the Options-Tab you have several places where these fonts can be chosen

It depends on your servers MIME-Settings, if the font is presented correctly to the browser - for me best worked .ttf and .woff (tested on a raspi 4b) These mime-settings should work: .otf: application/x-font-opentype .ttf: application/x-font-ttf or application/x-font-truetype .woff: application/font-woff .woff2: application/font-woff2 .eot: application/vnd.ms-fontobject You can convert fonts to other formats on fontsquirrel.com under generator

Keep in mind - webfonts are always a little tricky and not every font with every server and every browser will work

Icons and Background-Images

You can use the inbuilt images or the images uploaded under the images tab or any free url you like

You can also use a variable inside the image-url. This may be useful for example for weather-forecasts. Use this pattern: path/to/firstloaded.png|anotherpath/to/{iobrokerstate|fallback}.png Example: ./../iqontrol.meta/userimages/demo/bottle.jpg|./../iqontrol.meta/userimages/demo/{javascript.0.myimage|whitestone}.jpg This loads ./../iqontrol.meta/userimages/demo/bottle.jpg when you open the view As soon as the state of javascript.0.myimage is fetched from the server, the image will be replaced with ./../iqontrol.meta/userimages/demo/XXX.jpg where XXX is the value of javascript.0.myimage If javascript.0.myimage has no value the fallback whitestone will be used (using the fallback is optional)



Progress Bars

It is possible, to use SVG-Definitions in combination with variables instead of imagefiles to display progress-bars

There are a vew templates integrated to chose from, but you can also create your own SVGs

See Wiki for further informations

Charts

You can add the ''FLOT Chart-Widget'' as BACKGROUND_URL of any device, which will automatically display the main state as a chart in the background of the device-tile

You need to ensure that the state is logged and recorded by one of the history-adapters of ioBroker

Just like variables in image-urls you can use variables in device-names. The syntax is almost the same: Text while loading|Text after loading {iobrokerstate|fallback} Additionally can put the iobrokerstate into square brackets, then the plain value without its unit will be used: Text while loading|Text after loading {[iobrokerstate]|fallback} Example: Weather is loading|Weather: {javascript.0.weather|No weather data found} This shows Weather is loading when you open the view As soon as the state of javascript.0.weather is fetched from the server, the text will be replaced by Weather: XXX where XXX is the value of javascript.0.weather If javascript.0.weather has no value the fallback No weather data found will be used (using the fallback is optional)



Every instance creates the state iqontrol.x.Popup.Message

When passing values to this state, a popup-message (or toast) will be displayed

You can use html-tags to format the message text

There are some additional states for further customization of the displayed popup (these must be set, before the message datapoint is set): Duration : This is the time in ms the message is displayed; if set to 0 the message has to be confirmed ClickedValue and ClickedDestinationState : If the popup is clicked by user, the value from ClickedValue will be sent to iqontrol.x.Popup.POPUP_CLICKED and, if specified, additional to the datapoint in ClickedDestinationState If no value is specified, true will be used ButtonNames : Here you can specify a comma separated list of buttons, that will be displayed at the bottom of the popup (for example "OK,Abort") ButtonValues and ButtonDestinationStates : These are comma separated lists of values that will be sent to iqontrol.x.Popup.BUTTON_CLICKED and, if specified, additional to the datapoint in ButtonDestinationStates , if the user clickes the corresponding button Instead of a datapoint you can use the commands COMMAND:renderView and COMMAND:openDialog as a ButtonDestinationState, to render a view or open a dialog The ButtonValue then specifies the view resp. dialog and needs to be in the format iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name> resp. iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name>.devices.<device-number> where <device-number> starts from 0 (so the first device on a view is device number 0) If you only use one value (instead of a comma separated list), this value will be used for all buttons If you leave ButtonValues empty, the name of the button will be used If you only use one destination state (instead of a comma separated list), this state will be used for all buttons ButtonCloses : This is a comma separated list of booleans ( true / false ) that specify, if the popup should be closed, when the corresponding button is pressed

Alternatively you can set these values via sendTo-command with the parameters PopupMessage , PopupDuration , PopupClickedValue and so on Example: sendTo("iqontrol", "send", {PopupMessage: 'This is my message', PopupDuration: 2500, PopupClickedValue: 'messageConfirmed'});

, , and so on You can also use blockly to send messages to iQontrol

Widgets

Every tile has a BACKGROUND_URL and a BACKGROUND_HTML datapoint

Here you can define a link (via BACKGROUND_URL) to a website or place direct HTML-Code (via BACKGROUND_HTML), that will be displayed as background of the tile

This gives you the possibility to place (interactive) content inside a tile (like clocks, FLOT-charts, tables, weather-forecasts and so on)

By default mouse events will be directed to this content (thus you can't click the tile itself any more), but you can disable this with the option "Direct mouse events to the tile instead to the content of BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML"

iQontrol offers an device-role "Widget" which has some predefined options set that will be mostly used when showing a website as widget. But you can achieve the same result with any other role by modifying the devices options properly.

Widget development (for experts only): ( klick to open ) postMessage-Communication Technically the content of BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML is placed inside a HTML-Element called iframe, which is a website inside a website

By enabling the option "Allow postMessage-Communication for BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML" you can enable postMessage-Communication between the website inside this iframe and iQontrol itself

To send commands to iQontrol you can use the following javascript-command: window.parent.postMessage(message, "*"); message is a javascript object of the format { command: command, stateId: stateId, value: value } The following message-commands are supported: { command: "setWidgetState", stateId: <widgetStateId>, value: <value> } This will set the ioBroker state iqontrol.<instance>.Widgets.<widgetStateId> to the value <value> ( <value> can be a string, number or boolean or an object like { val: <value>, ack: true|false } ) { command: "getWidgetState", stateId: <widgetStateId> } This will cause iQontrol to send the value of the ioBroker state iqontrol.<instance>.Widgets.<widgetStateId> (see below how to receive the answer-message) { command: "getWidgetStateSubscribed", stateId: <widgetStateId> } This will cause iQontrol to send the value of the ioBroker state iqontrol.<instance>.Widgets.<widgetStateId> now and every time its value changes (see below how to receive the answer-messages) { command: "setWidgetDeviceState", stateId: <widgetDeviceState>, value: <value> } This will set the ioBroker datapoint that is assigned to the devices STATE <widgetDeviceState> (for example the datapoint, that is assigned to LEVEL) to the value <value> ( <value> can be a string, number or boolean or an object like { val: <value>, ack: true|false } ) { command: "getWidgetDeviceState", stateId: <widgetDeviceState> } This will cause iQontrol to send the value of the ioBroker datapoint, that is assigned to the devices STATE <widgetDeviceState> (for example the datapoint, that is assigned to LEVEL; see below how to receive the answer-message) { command: "getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed", stateId: <widgetDeviceState> } This will cause iQontrol to send the value of the ioBroker datapoint, that is assigned to the devices STATE <widgetDeviceState> (for example the datapoint, that is assigned to LEVEL) now and every time its value changes (see below how to receive the answer-message) { command: "setState", stateId: <stateId>, value: <value> } This will set the ioBroker state <stateId> to the value <value> ( <value> can be a string, number or boolean or an object like { val: <value>, ack: true|false } ) { command: "getState", stateId: <stateId> } This will cause iQontrol to send the value of the ioBroker state <stateId> (see below how to receive the answer-message) { command: "getStateSubscribed", stateId: <stateId> } This will cause iQontrol to send the value of the ioBroker state <stateId> now and every time its value changes (see below how to receive the answer-messages) { command: "getOptions"} This will cause iQontrol to send the user options the user has configured as object { command: "renderView", value: <viewID> } This will instruct iQontrol to render a view, where <viewID> needs to be formatted like iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name> (case-sensitive) { command: "openDialog", value: <deviceID> } This will instruct iQontrol to open a dialog, where <deviceID> needs to be formatted like iqontrol.<instance-number>.Views.<view-name>.devices.<device-number> where <device-number> starts from 0 (so the first device on a view is device number 0)

To receive messages from iQontrol, you need to register an event-listener to the "message"-event with the javascript-command window.addEventListener("message", receivePostMessage, false); The function receivePostMessage receives the object event event.data contains the message from iqontrol, which will be an object like: event.data = { command: "getState", stateId: <stateId>, value: <stateObject> } - this will be the answer to a getState-command or a getStateSubsribed-command and gives you the actual <value> -object of the ioBroker state <stateId> <stateObject> itself is an object like event.data.value = { val : <value (rounded)>, unit: "<unit>", valFull: <value (not rounded, no javascript-injection prevention)>, plainText: "<clear text of val, for example taken from valuelist>", min: <minimum>, max: <maximum>, step: <step-width>, valuelist: {<object with possible values and corresponding clear text>}, targetValues: {<target value list>}, ack: <true|false>, readonly: <true|false>, custom: {<object with custom settings>}, id: <id of the iobroker datapoint>, from: "<source of state>", lc: <timestamp of last change>, ts: <timestamp of last actualization>, q: <quality of signal>, role: "<role of state>", type: "<string|number|boolean>", name: "<name of datapoint>", desc: "<description of datapoint>", Date: <Date-object (only present, if value is regognized as a valid time or period)> }

To instruct iQontrol to generate a widgetState under iqontrol.<instance>.Widgets you can use a meta-tag inside the head-section of the widget-website: Syntax: <meta name="widget-datapoint" content="WidgetName.StateName" data-type="string" data-role="text" /> You can further configure the datapoint by using data-type (which can be set to string, number or boolean), data-role, data-name, data-min, data-max, data-def and data-unit attributes You can also use a url-parameter (see below) as a variable, for example to create distinct instances of the widgets with own datapoints. The Syntax is then: <meta name="widget-datapoint" content="WidgetName.StateName|WidgetName.{instance}.StateName" data-type="string" data-role="text" /> If the variable instance is set, then the part after the | will be used as widgetState-Name and {instance} will be replaced by the value of instance If the variable instance is not set, then the part before the | will be used as wigetState-Name The corresponding datapoint is only then created, if the widget-website is added to a device as URL or BACKGROUND_URL

you can use a meta-tag inside the head-section of the widget-website: The same concept may be used for the URL/HTML-State, which is used to display a website inside the dialog of a device

To create an icon for your widget place a .png file with the same filename as the widget into the widgets directory

See below for an example widget-website: Show example widget-website to be displayed as widget with postMessage-communication: ( klick to open ) You can use the following HTML code and copy it to the BACKGROUND_HTML-State of a widget (which then needs to be configured as "Constant")

As an alternative you can upload this code as html-file into the /userwidgets subdirectory and reference it to BACKGROUND_URL-State (which then also needs to be configured as "Constant")

Acitvate the option "Allow postMessage-Communication for BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML"

It will demonstrate how a two-way communication between the website and iQontrol is done < html > < head > < meta http-equiv = "Content-Type" content = "text/html; charset=UTF-8" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "postMessageTest.test" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-description" content = "This is a test widget. To get the WidgetDeviceState-Functions working, please set a valid iobroker-datapoint for STATE. (C) by Sebastian Bormann" /> < meta name = "widget-urlparameters" content = "title/postMessageTest/Please enter a title" > < meta name = "widget-options" content = "{'noZoomOnHover': 'true', 'hideDeviceName': 'true', 'sizeInactive': 'xwideIfInactive highIfInactive', 'iconNoPointerEventsInactive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfInactive': 'true', 'hideStateIfInactive': 'true', 'sizeActive': 'xwideIfActive highIfActive', 'bigIconActive': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsActive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfActive': 'true', 'hideStateIfActive': 'true', 'sizeEnlarged': 'fullWidthIfEnlarged fullHeightIfEnlarged', 'bigIconEnlarged': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsEnlarged': 'false', 'noOverlayEnlarged': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfEnlarged': 'true', 'hideStateIfEnlarged': 'true', 'popupAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLNoPointerEvents': 'false'}" /> < title > iQontrol postMessageTest </ title > </ head > < body > < br > < br > < h3 > < span id = "title" > postMessageTest </ span > < h3 > < button onclick = "getWidgetState('postMessageTest.test')" > getWidgetState postMessageTest.test </ button > < br > < button onclick = "getWidgetStateSubscribed('postMessageTest.test')" > getWidgetStateSubscribed postMessageTest.test </ button > < br > < button onclick = "setWidgetState('postMessageTest.test', 'Hello world')" > setWidgetState postMessageTest.test to 'Hello world' </ button > < br > < br > < button onclick = "getWidgetDeviceState('STATE')" > getWidgetDeviceState STATE </ button > < br > < button onclick = "getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed('STATE')" > getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed STATE </ button > < br > < button onclick = "setWidgetDeviceState('STATE', 'Hello world')" > setWidgetDeviceState STATE to 'Hello world' </ button > < br > < br > < button onclick = "getState('system.adapter.admin.0.cpu')" > getState system.adapter.admin.0.cpu </ button > < br > < button onclick = "getStateSubscribed('system.adapter.admin.0.uptime')" > getStateSubscribed system.adapter.admin.0.uptime </ button > < br > < button onclick = "setState('iqontrol.0.Popup.Message', 'Hey, this is a test Message')" > setState popup message </ button > < br > < br > < button onclick = "renderView('iqontrol.0.Views.Home')" > renderView 'Home' </ button > < br > < button onclick = "openDialog('iqontrol.0.Views.Home.devices.0')" > openDialog 1st device on 'Home' </ button > < br > < br > < hr > message sent: < span id = "messageSent" > - </ span > < br > < br > < hr > message received: < span id = "messageReceived" > - </ span > < br > < br > < hr > this means: < span id = "thisMeans" > - </ span > < br > < br > < hr > < script type = "text/javascript" > var countSend = 0 ; var countReceived = 0 ; document .getElementById( 'title' ).innerHTML = getUrlParameter( 'title' ) || "No Title set" ; function getWidgetState ( stateId ) { sendPostMessage( "getWidgetState" , stateId); } function getWidgetStateSubscribed ( stateId ) { sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , stateId); } function setWidgetState ( stateId, value ) { sendPostMessage( "setWidgetState" , stateId, value); } function getWidgetDeviceState ( stateId ) { sendPostMessage( "getWidgetDeviceState" , stateId); } function getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed ( stateId ) { sendPostMessage( "getWidgetDeviceStateSubscribed" , stateId); } function setWidgetDeviceState ( stateId, value ) { sendPostMessage( "setWidgetDeviceState" , stateId, value); } function getState ( stateId ) { sendPostMessage( "getState" , stateId); } function getStateSubscribed ( stateId ) { sendPostMessage( "getStateSubscribed" , stateId); } function setState ( stateId, value ) { sendPostMessage( "setState" , stateId, value); } function renderView ( viewId ) { sendPostMessage( "renderView" , null , viewId); } function openDialog ( deviceId ) { sendPostMessage( "openDialog" , null , deviceId); } function getUrlParameter ( name ) { name = name.replace( /[\[]/ , '\\[' ).replace( /[\]]/ , '\\]' ); var regex = new RegExp ( '[\\?&]' + name + '=([^&#]*)' ); var results = regex.exec(location.search); return results === null ? null : decodeURIComponent (results[ 1 ].replace( /\+/g , ' ' )); }; function sendPostMessage ( command, stateId, value ) { countSend++; message = { command : command, stateId : stateId, value : value }; document .getElementById( 'messageSent' ).innerHTML = countSend + " - " + JSON .stringify(message); window .parent.postMessage(message, "*" ); } window .addEventListener( "message" , receivePostMessage, false ); function receivePostMessage ( event ) { countReceived++; if (event.data) document .getElementById( 'messageReceived' ).innerHTML = countReceived + " - " + JSON .stringify(event.data); if (event.data && event.data.command) switch (event.data.command){ case "getState" : if (event.data.stateId && event.data.value && event.data.value.val){ document .getElementById( 'thisMeans' ).innerHTML = "Got State " + event.data.stateId + " with value " + event.data.value.val; } break ; } } </ script > </ body > </ html > Further configuration of widgets There are additional meta-tags, you can use inside the head-section of your widget-website to configure the behavior of the widget: 'widget-description' syntax: <meta name="widget-description" content="Please see www.mywebsite.com for further informations. (C) by me"/> The content will be displayed when chosing the widget as URL or BACKGROUND_URL or if you autocreate a widget 'widget-urlparameters' syntax: <meta name="widget-urlparameters" content="parameter/default value/description/type;parameter2/default value2/description2/type2"/> The user will be asked for these parameters when chosing the widget as URL or BACKGROUND_URL or autocreates a widget type is optional and may be text (this is dafault), number , checkbox , color , select , multipleSelect , combobox , historyInstance , datapoint , listJsonDatapoint , icon , fontFamily , fontSize , fontStyle , fontWeight , language , section , divider , info , link or hidden If type is select , multipleSelect or combobox then you need to specify the possible options by adding /<selectOptions> , where <selectOptions> is a string of the format <value1>,<caption1>/<value2>,<caption2>/... (combobox is a selectbox with the possibility to enter free text) If type is number then can specify min, max and step-width by adding /<numberOptions> , where <numberOptions> is a string of the format <min>,<max>,<step> The types section , divider , info and link have no further function, they are just to display informations to the user. For link the value should be a url, but all slashes have to be replaced by backslashes. Type hidden will be passed to the widget, but no configuration dialog is shown All these parameters will be given to the widget-website via an url-parameter-string (like widget.html?parameter=value¶meter2=value2 ) You can use these settings inside your widget-website by requesting the url-parameters with a function like this: function getUrlParameter ( name ) { name = name.replace( /[\[]/ , '\\[' ).replace( /[\]]/ , '\\]' ); var regex = new RegExp ( '[\\?&]' + name + '=([^&#]*)' ); var results = regex.exec(location.search); return results === null ? null : decodeURIComponent (results[ 1 ].replace( /\+/g , ' ' )); }; If you used type icon for your url-parameter then you will get either a path relative to the iqontrol-directory or an absolute path to an image. To create a valid link to your image you can use this code: var iconOn = getUrlParameter( 'iconOn' ) || './images/icons/switch_on.png' ; if (iconOn.indexOf( 'http' ) != 0 ) iconOn = '/iqontrol/' + iconOn; 'widget-options' syntax: <meta name="widget-options" content="{'noZoomOnHover': 'true', 'hideDeviceName': 'true'}"/> See the expandable section below for the possible options that can be configured by this meta-tag 'widget-replaceurl' syntax: <meta name="widget-replaceurl" content="<url>" data-absolute="<true|false>"/> This reconfigures the used URL/BACKGROUND_URL for this widget (this way you could define widget-presets, that are used to give special or simplified configurations to the user. But when calling the widget, iQontrol uses the given <url> instead of the original url. By default only the filename (with extention) is replaced. When setting data-absolute="true" then the whole url is replaced.

Show possible options that can be configured by the meta-tag 'widget-options': ( klick to open ) Icons: icon_on (Icon on): Default: "" icon_off (Icon off): Default: ""

Device Specific Options: showState (Show State) - only valid for role Button and Program: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" showPowerAsState: (Show POWER as state) - only valid for role Switch, Light and Fan: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" buttonCaption (Caption for button) - only valid for role Button: Default: "" returnToOffSetValueAfter (Return to 'OFF_SET_VALUE' after [ms]) - only valid for role Button: Possible values: number from 10 to 60000 Default: "" alwaysSendTrue (Always send 'true' (do not toggle)) - only valid for role Scene: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" closeDialogAfterExecution (Close dialog after execution) - only valid for role Button, Program and Scene: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" invertCt (Invert CT (use Kelvin instead of Mired)) - only valid for role Light: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" alternativeColorspace (Colorspace for ALTERNATIVE_COLORSPACE_VALUE") - only valid for role Light: Possible values: ""|"RGB"|"#RGB"|"RGBW"|"#RGBW"|"RGBWWCW"|"#RGBWWCW"|"RGBCWWW"|"#RGBCWWW"|"RGB_HUEONLY"|"#RGB_HUEONLY"|"HUE_MILIGHT"|"HHSSBB_TUYA" Default: "" linkOverlayActiveColorToHue (Use color of lamp as OVERLAY_ACTIVE_COLOR) - only valid for role Light: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" linkGlowActiveColorToHue (Use color of lamp as GLOW_ACTIVE_COLOR) - only valid for role Light: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" controlModeDisabledValue (Value of CONTROL_MODE for 'disabled') - only valid for role Thermostat: Default: "" stateClosedValue (Value of STATE for 'closed') - only valid for role Window and Door with Lock: Default: "" stateOpenedValue (Value of STATE for 'opened') - only valid for role Window: Default: "" stateTiltedValue (Value of STATE for 'tilted') - only valid for role Window: Default: "" lockStateLockedValue (Value of LOCK_STATE for 'locked') - only valid for role Door with Lock: Default: "" invertActuatorLevel (Invert LEVEL (0 = open)) - only valid for role Blind: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" directionOpeningValue (Value of DIRECTION for 'opening') - only valid for role Window: Default: "1" directionOpeningValue (Value of DIRECTION for 'opening') - only valid for role Window: Default: "2" directionUncertainValue (Value of DIRECTION for 'uncertain') - only valid for role Window: Default: "3" favoritePositionCaption (Caption for FAVORITE_POSITION) - only valid for role Window: Default: "Favorite Position" stopCaption (Caption for STOP) - only valid for role Window: Default: "Stop" downCaption (Caption for DOWN) - only valid for role Window: Default: "Down" controlModeDisarmedValue (Value of CONTROL_MODE for 'disarmed') - only valid for role Alarm: Default: "0" showStateAndLevelSeparatelyInTile (Show STATE and LEVEL separately in tile) - only valid for role Value: Possible values: ""|"devidedByComma"|"devidedByComma preceedCaptions"|"devidedBySemicolon"|"devidedBySemicolon preceedCaptions"|"devidedByHyphen"|"devidedByHyphen preceedCaptions" Default: "" timeCaption (Caption for TIME) - only valid for role DateAndTime: Default: "" timeFormat (Format of TIME (as stored in the datapoint, see readme)) - only valid for role DateAndTime: Default: "x" timeDisplayFormat (Display-Format of TIME (how it should be displayed, see readme)) - only valid for role DateAndTime: Default: "dddd, DD.MM.YYYY HH:mm:ss" timeDisplayDontShowDistance (Show Distance) - only valid for role DateAndTime: Possible values: ""|"false"|"true" Default: "" (this means, use custom datapoint settings) dateAndTimeTileActiveConditions (Tile is active when all selected items are true) - only valid for role DateAndTime: Possible values (array): "activeIfStateActive", "activeIfTimeNotZero", "activeIfTimeInFuture", "activeIfTimeInPast" Default: "activeIfStateActive,activeIfTimeInFuture" dateAndTimeTileActiveWhenRinging (Tile is always active when RINGING is active) - only valid for role DateAndTime: Default: true dateAndTimeShowInState (Show in state) - only valid for role DateAndTime: Possible values (array): "showStateIfInactive", "showStateIfActive", "showSubjectIfActive", "showSubjectIfInactive", "showTimeIfInactiveAndInPast", "showTimeIfInactiveAndInFuture", "showTimeIfActiveAndInPast", "showTimeIfActiveAndInFuture", "showTimeDistanceIfInactiveAndInPast", "showTimeDistanceIfInactiveAndInFuture", "showTimeDistanceIfActiveAndInPast", "showTimeDistanceIfActiveAndInFuture" Default: "showStateIfInactive,showSubjectIfActive,showTimeDistanceIfActiveAndInFuture" coverImageReloadDelay (Delay reload of cover-image [ms]) - only valid for role Media: Possible values: number from 0 to 5000 Default: "" coverImageNoReloadOnTitleChange: (No forced reload of cover-image on change of TITLE) - only valid for role Media: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" statePlayValue (Value of STATE for 'play') - only valid for role Media: Default: "play" statePauseValue (Value of STATE for 'pause') - only valid for role Media: Default: "pause" stateStopValue (Value of STATE for 'stop') - only valid for role Media: Default: "stop" hidePlayOverlay (Hide play icon) - only valid for role Media: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hidePauseAndStopOverlay (Hide pause and stop icon) - only valid for role Media: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" repeatOffValue (Value of REPEAT for 'off') - only valid for role Media: Default: "false" repeatAllValue (Value of REPEAT for 'repeat all') - only valid for role Media: Default: "true" repeatOneValue (Value of REPEAT for 'repeat one') - only valid for role Media: Default: "2" remoteKeepSectionsOpen (Keep sections open) - only valid for role Media: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" remoteSectionsStartOpened (Start with these sections initially opened) - only valid for role Media: Possible values: array with "REMOTE_PAD", "REMOTE_CONTROL", "REMOTE_ADDITIONAL_BUTTONS", "REMOTE_CHANNELS", "REMOTE_NUMBERS" and/or "REMOTE_COLORS" Default: "false" remoteShowDirectionsInsidePad (Show Vol and Ch +/- inside Pad) - only valid for role Media: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" remoteChannelsCaption (Caption for section 'Channels') - only valid for role Media: Default: "" remoteAdditionalButtonsCaption (Caption for section 'Additional Buttons') - only valid for role Media: Default: "" noVirtualState (Do not use a virtual datapoint for STATE (hide switch, if STATE is empty)) - only valid for role Widget: Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

General: stateCaption (Caption of STATE): Default: "" levelCaption (Caption of LEVEL): Default: "" readonly (Readonly): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" renderLinkedViewInParentInstance (Open linked view in parent instance, if this view is used as a BACKGROUND_VIEW): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" renderLinkedViewInParentInstanceClosesPanel (After opening linked view in parent instance, close panel (if it is dismissible)): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

Tile-Behaviour (general): clickOnIconAction (Click on Icon Action): Possible values: "toggle"|"openDialog"|"enlarge"|"openLinkToOtherView"|"openURLExternal"|"false" Default: "toggle" clickOnTileAction (Click on Tile Action): Possible values: "toggle"|"openDialog"|"enlarge"|"openLinkToOtherView"|"openURLExternal"|"false" Default: "openDialog" clickOnIconOpensDialog (Click on icon opens dialog (instead of toggling)): deprecated since this option is now included in clickOnIconAction Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" clickOnTileToggles (Click on tile toggles (instead of opening dialog))): deprecated since this option is now included in clickOnTileAction Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" clickOnTileOpensDialog (Click on tile opens dialog): deprecated since this option is now included in clickOnTileAction Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "true" (for most devices) noZoomOnHover (Disable zoom-effect on hover): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" (for most devices) iconNoZoomOnHover (Disable zoom-effect on hover for icon): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideDeviceName (Hide device name): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "true"

Conditions for an Active Tile: tileActiveStateId (State ID (empty = STATE/LEVEL will be used)): Default: "" tileActiveCondition (Condition): Possible values: ""|"at"|"af"|"eqt"|"eqf"|"eq"|"ne"|"gt"|"ge"|"lt"|"le" Default: "" tileActiveConditionValue (Condition value): Default: ""

Tile-Behaviour if device is inactive: sizeInactive (Size of tile, if device is inactive): Possible values: ""|"narrowIfInactive shortIfInactive"|"narrowIfInactive"|"narrowIfInactive highIfInactive"|"narrowIfInactive xhighIfInactive"|"shortIfInactive"|"shortIfInactive wideIfInactive"|"shortIfInactive xwideIfInactive"|"wideIfInactive"|"xwideIfInactive"|"highIfInactive"|"xhighIfInactive"|"wideIfInactive highIfInactive"|"xwideIfInactive highIfInactive"|"wideIfInactive xhighIfInactive"|"xwideIfInactive xhighIfInactive"|"fullWidthIfInactive aspect-1-1IfInactive"|"fullWidthIfInactive aspect-4-3IfInactive"|"fullWidthIfInactive aspect-3-2IfInactive"|"fullWidthIfInactive aspect-16-9IfInactive"|"fullWidthIfInactive aspect-21-9IfInactive"|"fullWidthIfInactive fullHeightIfInactive"|" Default: "xwideIfInactive highIfInactive" stateHeightAdaptsContentInactive (Adapt height of STATE to its content (this overwrites the tile size, if needed), if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" stateFillsDeviceInactive (Size of STATE fills the complete device (this may interfere with other content), if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" stateBigFontInactive (Use big font for STATE, if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" bigIconInactive (Show big icon, if device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" iconNoPointerEventsInactive (Ignore mouse events for the icon, if device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" transparentIfInactive (Make background transparent, if device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" noOverlayInactive (Remove overlay of tile, if device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "true" hideBackgroundURLInactive (Hide background from BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML, if device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideDeviceNameIfInactive (Hide device name, if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideInfoAIfInactive (Hide INFO_A, if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideInfoBIfInactive (Hide INFO_B, if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideIndicatorIfInactive (Hide Indicator Icons (ERROR, UNREACH, BATTERY), if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideStateIfInactive (Hide state, if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideDeviceIfInactive (Hide device, if it is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" * ``

Tile-Behaviour if device is active: sizeActive (Size of tile, if device is active): Possible values: ""|"narrowIfActive shortIfActive"|"narrowIfActive"|"narrowIfActive highIfActive"|"narrowIfActive xhighIfActive"|"shortIfActive"|"shortIfActive wideIfActive"|"shortIfActive xwideIfActive"|"wideIfActive"|"xwideIfActive"|"highIfActive"|"xhighIfActive"|"wideIfActive highIfActive"|"xwideIfActive highIfActive"|"wideIfActive xhighIfActive"|"xwideIfActive xhighIfActive"|"fullWidthIfActive aspect-1-1IfActive"|"fullWidthIfActive aspect-4-3IfActive"|"fullWidthIfActive aspect-3-2IfActive"|"fullWidthIfActive aspect-16-9IfActive"|"fullWidthIfActive aspect-21-9IfActive"|"fullWidthIfActive fullHeightIfActive"|" stateHeightAdaptsContentActive (Adapt height of STATE to its content (this overwrites the tile size, if needed), if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" stateFillsDeviceActive (Size of STATE fills the complete device (this may interfere with other content), if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" stateBigFontActive (Use big font for STATE, if the device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" bigIconActive (Show big icon, if device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" iconNoPointerEventsActive (Ignore mouse events for the icon, if device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" transparentIfActive (Make background transparent, if device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" noOverlayActive (Remove overlay of tile, if device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "true" hideBackgroundURLActive (Hide background from BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML, if device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideDeviceNameIfActive (Hide device name, if the device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideInfoAIfActive (Hide INFO_A, if the device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideInfoBIfActive (Hide INFO_B, if the device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideIndicatorIfActive (Hide Indicator Icons (ERROR, UNREACH, BATTERY), if the device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideStateIfActive (Hide state, if the device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideDeviceIfActive (Hide device, if it is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

Tile-Behaviour if device is enlarged: sizeEnlarged (Size of tile, if device is enlarged): Possible values: ""|"narrowIfEnlarged shortIfEnlarged"|"narrowIfEnlarged"|"narrowIfEnlarged highIfEnlarged"|"narrowIfEnlarged xhighIfEnlarged"|"shortIfEnlarged"|"shortIfEnlarged wideIfEnlarged"|"shortIfEnlarged xwideIfEnlarged"|"wideIfEnlarged"|"xwideIfEnlarged"|"highIfEnlarged"|"xhighIfEnlarged"|"wideIfEnlarged highIfEnlarged"|"xwideIfEnlarged highIfEnlarged"|"wideIfEnlarged xhighIfEnlarged"|"xwideIfEnlarged xhighIfEnlarged"|"fullWidthIfEnlarged aspect-1-1IfEnlarged"|"fullWidthIfEnlarged aspect-4-3IfEnlarged"|"fullWidthIfEnlarged aspect-3-2IfEnlarged"|"fullWidthIfEnlarged aspect-16-9IfEnlarged"|"fullWidthIfEnlarged aspect-21-9IfEnlarged"|"fullWidthIfEnlarged fullHeightIfEnlarged"|" stateHeightAdaptsContentEnlarged (Adapt height of STATE to its content (this overwrites the tile size, if needed), if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" stateFillsDeviceInactiveEnlarged (Size of STATE fills the complete device (this may interfere with other content), if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" stateBigFontEnlarged (Use big font for STATE, if the device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" bigIconEnlarged (Show big icon, if device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "true" iconNoPointerEventsEnlarged (Ignore mouse events for the icon, if device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" transparentIfEnlarged (Make background transparent, if device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" noOverlayEnlarged (Remove overlay of tile, if device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" tileEnlargeStartEnlarged (Tile is enlarged on start): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" tileEnlargeShowButtonInactive (Show Enlarge-Button, if device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "true" tileEnlargeShowButtonActive (Show Enlarge-Button, if device is active): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "true" tileEnlargeShowInPressureMenuInactive (Show Enlarge in Menu, if device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "true" tileEnlargeShowInPressureMenuActive (Show Enlarge in Menu, if device is active) Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "true" visibilityBackgroundURLEnlarged (Visibility of background from BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML, if device is enlarged): Possible values: ""|"visibleIfEnlarged"|"hideIfEnlarged" Default: "" hideDeviceNameIfEnlarged (Hide device name, if the device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideInfoAIfEnlarged (Hide INFO_A, if the device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideInfoBIfEnlarged (Hide INFO_B, if the device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideIndicatorIfEnlarged (Hide Indicator Icons (ERROR, UNREACH, BATTERY), if the device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideStateIfEnlarged (Hide state, if the device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" hideIconEnlarged (Hide icon, if device is enlarged): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

Timestamp: addTimestampToState (Add timestamp to state): Possible values: ""|"SA"|"ST"|"STA"|"SE"|"SEA"|"SE."|"SE.A"|"Se"|"SeA"|"STE"|"STEA"|"STE."|"STE.A"|"STe"|"STeA"|"T"|"TA"|"TE"|"TEA"|"TE."|"TE.A"|"Te"|"TeA"|"E"|"EA"|"E."|"E.A"|"e"|"eA"|"N" Default: "N" showTimestamp (Show Timestamp in dialog): Possible values: ""|"yes"|"no"|"always"|"never" Default: ""

BATTERY Empty Icon: batteryActiveCondition (Condition): Possible values: ""|"at"|"af"|"eqt"|"eqf"|"eq"|"ne"|"gt"|"ge"|"lt"|"le" Default: "" batteryActiveConditionValue (Condition value): Default: ""

UNREACH Icon: invertUnreach (Invert UNREACH (use connected instead of unreach)): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" invertUnreach (Hide (resp. ignore) UNREACH, if the device is inactive): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

ERROR Icon: invertError (Invert ERROR (use ok instead of error)): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML: adjustHeightToBackgroundView: (Adjust height of device tile to the size of BACKGROUND_VIEW): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" backgroundURLDynamicIframeZoom (Dynamic zoom for BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML (this is the zoom-level in % that would be needed, to let the content fit into a single 1x1 tile)): Possible values: number from 0.01 to 200 Default: "" backgroundURLPadding (Apply padding to BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML): Possible values: number from 0 to 50 [pixel] Default: "" backgroundURLAllowPostMessage (Allow postMessage-Communication for BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" backgroundURLNoPointerEvents (Direct mouse events to the tile instead to the content of BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" overlayAboveBackgroundURL (Position Overlay above BACKGROUND_VIEW/URL/HTML): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

BADGE: badgeWithoutUnit (Show badge value without unit): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

GLOW: invertGlowHide (Invert GLOW_HIDE): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

URL/HTML: popupWidth (Width [px] for URL/HTML-Box): Default: "" popupHeight (Height [px] for URL/HTML-Box): Default: "" popupFixed (Fixed (not resizable)): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" openURLExternal (Open URL in new window (instead of showing as box in dialog)): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false" popupAllowPostMessage (Allow postMessage-Communication for URL/HTML): Possible values: "true"|"false" Default: "false"

ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS: additionalControlsSectionType (Appereance of ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS): Possible values: "none"|"collapsible"|"collapsible open" Default: "collapsible" additionalControlsCaption (Caption for ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS): Default: "Additional Controls" additionalControlsHeadingType (Appereance of ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS Headings): Possible values: "none"|"collapsible"|"collapsible open" Default: "collapsible"

ADDITIONAL_INFO: * `` additionalInfoSectionType `` (Appereance of ADDITIONAL_INFO): * Possible values: "none" | "collapsible" | "collapsible open" * Default: "collapsible" * `` additionalInfoCaption `` (Caption for ADDITIONAL_INFO): * Default: "Additional Infos" Show example widget-website that creates a map with the above settings: ( klick to open ) You can upload the following HTML code as html-file into the /userwidgets subdirectory and reference it to BACKGROUND_URL-State (which then needs to be configured as "Constant")

When adding the widget a description is displayed

Then you are asked, if you would like to apply the contained options

Three datapoints are created to control the position of the map: iqontrol.x.Widgets.Map.Posision.latitude, .altitude and .zoom < html style = "width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;" > < head > < meta http-equiv = "Content-Type" content = "text/html; charset=UTF-8" /> < meta name = "widget-description" content = "This is a map widget, please provide coordinates at iqontrol.x.Widgets.Map.Posision. (C) by Sebastian Bormann" /> < meta name = "widget-options" content = "{'noZoomOnHover': 'true', 'hideDeviceName': 'true', 'sizeInactive': 'xwideIfInactive highIfInactive', 'iconNoPointerEventsInactive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfInactive': 'true', 'hideStateIfInactive': 'true', 'sizeActive': 'fullWidthIfActive fullHeightIfActive', 'bigIconActive': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsActive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfActive': 'true', 'hideStateIfActive': 'true', 'sizeEnlarged': 'fullWidthIfEnlarged fullHeightIfEnlarged', 'bigIconEnlarged': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsEnlarged': 'false', 'noOverlayEnlarged': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfEnlarged': 'true', 'hideStateIfEnlarged': 'true', 'popupAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLNoPointerEvents': 'false'}" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Position.zoom" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.zoom" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.7.1/dist/leaflet.css" integrity = "sha512-xodZBNTC5n17Xt2atTPuE1HxjVMSvLVW9ocqUKLsCC5CXdbqCmblAshOMAS6/keqq/sMZMZ19scR4PsZChSR7A==" crossorigin = "" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.7.1/dist/leaflet.js" integrity = "sha512-XQoYMqMTK8LvdxXYG3nZ448hOEQiglfqkJs1NOQV44cWnUrBc8PkAOcXy20w0vlaXaVUearIOBhiXZ5V3ynxwA==" crossorigin = "" > </ script > < title > Simple iQontrol Map Widget </ title > </ head > < body style = "width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;" > < div id = "mapid" style = "width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var mapPositionLatitude; var mapPositionLongitude; var mapPositionZoom; var mymap = false ; sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , "Map.Position.latitude" ); sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , "Map.Position.longitude" ); sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , "Map.Position.zoom" ); if (mapPositionLatitude != null && mapPositionLongitude != null && mapPositionZoom != null ){ console .log( "Init map: " + mapPositionLatitude + "|" + mapPositionLongitude + "|" + mapPositionZoom); mymap = L.map( 'mapid' ).setView([mapPositionLatitude, mapPositionLongitude], mapPositionZoom); L.tileLayer( 'https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , { 'attribution' : 'Kartendaten © <a href="https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> Mitwirkende' , 'useCache' : true }).addTo(mymap); }; function repositionMap ( ) { console .log( "Reposition map: " + mapPositionLatitude + "|" + mapPositionLongitude + "|" + mapPositionZoom); if (mymap) mymap.setView([mapPositionLatitude, mapPositionLongitude], mapPositionZoom); else console .log( " Abort, map not initialized yet" ); } function sendPostMessage ( command, stateId, value ) { message = { command : command, stateId : stateId, value : value }; window .parent.postMessage(message, "*" ); } window .addEventListener( "message" , receivePostMessage, false ); function receivePostMessage ( event ) { if (event.data && event.data.command) switch (event.data.command){ case "getState" : if (event.data.stateId && event.data.value) switch (event.data.stateId){ case "Map.Position.latitude" : console .log( "Set latitude to " + event.data.value.val); mapPositionLatitude = parseFloat (event.data.value.val) || 0 ; if (mymap) repositionMap(); break ; case "Map.Position.longitude" : console .log( "Set longitude to " + event.data.value.val); mapPositionLongitude = parseFloat (event.data.value.val) || 0 ; if (mymap) repositionMap(); break ; case "Map.Position.zoom" : console .log( "Set zoom to " + event.data.value.val); mapPositionZoom = parseFloat (event.data.value.val) || 0 ; if (mymap) repositionMap(); break ; } break ; } } </ script > </ body > </ html > Show a more edvanced example: ( klick to open ) You can upload the following HTML code as html-file into the /userwidgets subdirectory and reference it to BACKGROUND_URL-State (which then needs to be configured as "Constant")

When adding the widget a description is displayed

A url-parameter for your title and for your instance is asked

Then you are asked, if you would like to apply the contained options

A bunch of datapoints are created to control the position of the map and to set favorite positions < html style = "width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;" > < head > < meta http-equiv = "Content-Type" content = "text/html; charset=UTF-8" /> < meta name = "widget-description" content = "This is a map widget, please provide coordinates at iqontrol.x.Widgets.Map[.instance]. (C) by Sebastian Bormann" /> < meta name = "widget-urlparameters" content = "instance//Instance (create mulitple instances to get multiple distinct datapoints to configure your map)/number/0,100,1;title/My Map/Title for your map" > < meta name = "widget-options" content = "{'noZoomOnHover': 'true', 'hideDeviceName': 'true', 'sizeInactive': 'xwideIfInactive highIfInactive', 'iconNoPointerEventsInactive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfInactive': 'true', 'hideStateIfInactive': 'true', 'sizeActive': 'fullWidthIfActive fullHeightIfActive', 'bigIconActive': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsActive': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfActive': 'true', 'hideStateIfActive': 'true', 'sizeEnlarged': 'fullWidthIfEnlarged fullHeightIfEnlarged', 'bigIconEnlarged': 'true', 'iconNoPointerEventsEnlarged': 'false', 'noOverlayEnlarged': 'true', 'hideDeviceNameIfEnlarged': 'true', 'hideStateIfEnlarged': 'true', 'popupAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLAllowPostMessage': 'true', 'backgroundURLNoPointerEvents': 'false'}" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Position.zoom|Map.{instance}.Position.zoom" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.zoom" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.0.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.0.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.0.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.0.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.0.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.0.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.0.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.0.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.1.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.1.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.1.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.1.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.1.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.1.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.1.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.1.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.2.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.2.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.2.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.2.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.2.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.2.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.2.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.2.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.3.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.3.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.3.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.3.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.3.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.3.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.3.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.3.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.4.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.4.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.4.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.4.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.4.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.4.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.4.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.4.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.5.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.5.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.5.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.5.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.5.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.5.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.5.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.5.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.6.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.6.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.6.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.6.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.6.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.6.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.6.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.6.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.7.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.7.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.7.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.7.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.7.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.7.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.7.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.7.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.8.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.8.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.8.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.8.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.8.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.8.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.8.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.8.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.9.Position.latitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.9.Position.latitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.latitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.9.Position.longitude|Map.{instance}.Favorites.9.Position.longitude" data-type = "number" data-role = "value.gps.longitude" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.9.name|Map.{instance}.Favorites.9.name" data-type = "string" data-role = "text" /> < meta name = "widget-datapoint" content = "Map.Favorites.9.icon-url|Map.{instance}.Favorites.9.icon-url" data-type = "string" data-role = "url" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.7.1/dist/leaflet.css" integrity = "sha512-xodZBNTC5n17Xt2atTPuE1HxjVMSvLVW9ocqUKLsCC5CXdbqCmblAshOMAS6/keqq/sMZMZ19scR4PsZChSR7A==" crossorigin = "" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.7.1/dist/leaflet.js" integrity = "sha512-XQoYMqMTK8LvdxXYG3nZ448hOEQiglfqkJs1NOQV44cWnUrBc8PkAOcXy20w0vlaXaVUearIOBhiXZ5V3ynxwA==" crossorigin = "" > </ script > < title > iQontrol Map Widget </ title > </ head > < body style = "width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;" > < div id = "mapid" style = "width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0px;" > </ div > < div id = "title" style = "position: absolute; top: 3px; right: 15px; z-index: 1000; font-size: smaller; font-family: helvetica; text-shadow: 0px 0px 3px white;" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var mapPositionLatitude; var mapPositionLongitude; var mapPositionZoom; var mapFavorites = []; var mapMarkers = []; var mapMarkerIcons = []; var mymap = false ; var instance = getUrlParameter( 'instance' ); var widgetDatapointsRoot = (instance ? "Map." + instance : "Map" ); document .getElementById( 'title' ).innerHTML = getUrlParameter( 'title' ) || "" ; console .log( "Getting Map Datapoints from " + widgetDatapointsRoot); sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.latitude" ); sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.longitude" ); sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.zoom" ); for ( var i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++){ mapFavorites[i] = {}; sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites." + i + ".Position.latitude" ); sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites." + i + ".Position.longitude" ); sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites." + i + ".name" ); sendPostMessage( "getWidgetStateSubscribed" , widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites." + i + ".icon-url" ); } function repositionMap ( ) { console .log( "Reposition map: " + mapPositionLatitude + "|" + mapPositionLongitude + "|" + mapPositionZoom); if (mymap){ mymap.setView([mapPositionLatitude, mapPositionLongitude], mapPositionZoom); } else { if (mapPositionLatitude != null && mapPositionLongitude != null && mapPositionZoom != null ){ console .log( "Init map: " + mapPositionLatitude + "|" + mapPositionLongitude + "|" + mapPositionZoom); mymap = L.map( 'mapid' , { tap : false }).setView([mapPositionLatitude, mapPositionLongitude], mapPositionZoom); L.tileLayer( 'https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , { 'attribution' : 'Kartendaten © <a href="https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>' , 'useCache' : true }).addTo(mymap); } } } function favoritesMarkers ( favoritesIndex ) { if (mapMarkers[favoritesIndex]){ mapMarkers[favoritesIndex].setLatLng([mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude, mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude]); } else { if (mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude != null && mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude != null && mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name != null && mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl != null ){ if (mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl != "" ) { mapMarkers[favoritesIndex] = L.marker([mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude, mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude], { icon : mapMarkerIcons[favoritesIndex]}).addTo(mymap).bindPopup(mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name); } else { mapMarkers[favoritesIndex] = L.marker([mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude, mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude]).addTo(mymap).bindPopup(mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name); } } } } function favoritesMarkersName ( favoritesIndex ) { if (mapMarkers[favoritesIndex]) mapMarkers[favoritesIndex].setPopupContent(mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name); else favoritesMarkers(favoritesIndex); } function favoritesMarkersIcon ( favoritesIndex ) { if (mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl != "" ) { mapMarkerIcons[favoritesIndex] = L.icon({ iconUrl : mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl, iconSize : [ 32 , 32 ], shadowSize : [ 32 , 32 ], iconAnchor : [ 16 , 16 ], shadowAnchor : [ 16 , 16 ], popupAnchor : [ 0 , 0 ] }); } else { mapMarkerIcons[favoritesIndex] = L.Icon.Default.prototype; } if (mapMarkers[favoritesIndex]) mapMarkers[favoritesIndex].setIcon(mapMarkerIcons[favoritesIndex]); else favoritesMarkers(favoritesIndex); } function sendPostMessage ( command, stateId, value ) { message = { command : command, stateId : stateId, value : value }; window .parent.postMessage(message, "*" ); } window .addEventListener( "message" , receivePostMessage, false ); function receivePostMessage ( event ) { if (event.data && event.data.command) switch (event.data.command){ case "getState" : if (event.data.stateId && event.data.value) switch (event.data.stateId){ case widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.latitude" : console .log( "Set latitude to " + event.data.value.valFull); mapPositionLatitude = parseFloat (event.data.value.valFull) || 0 ; repositionMap(); break ; case widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.longitude" : console .log( "Set longitude to " + event.data.value.valFull); mapPositionLongitude = parseFloat (event.data.value.valFull) || 0 ; repositionMap(); break ; case widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Position.zoom" : console .log( "Set zoom to " + event.data.value.valFull); mapPositionZoom = parseFloat (event.data.value.valFull) || 0 ; repositionMap(); break ; default : if (event.data.stateId.substring( 0 , 14 ) == widgetDatapointsRoot + ".Favorites." ){ var favoritesIndex = parseInt (event.data.stateId.substring( 14 , 15 )); switch (event.data.stateId.substring( 16 )){ case "Position.latitude" : console .log( "Set mapFavorite " + favoritesIndex + " latitude to " + event.data.value.valFull); mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].latitude = parseFloat (event.data.value.valFull) || 0 ; favoritesMarkers(favoritesIndex); break ; case "Position.longitude" : console .log( "Set mapFavorite " + favoritesIndex + " longitude to " + event.data.value.valFull); mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].longitude = parseFloat (event.data.value.valFull) || 0 ; favoritesMarkers(favoritesIndex); break ; case "name" : console .log( "Set mapFavorite " + favoritesIndex + " name to " + event.data.value.val); mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].name = event.data.value.val || null ; favoritesMarkersName(favoritesIndex); break ; case "icon-url" : console .log( "Set mapFavorite " + favoritesIndex + " iconUrl to " + event.data.value.val); mapFavorites[favoritesIndex].iconUrl = event.data.value.val || "" ; favoritesMarkersIcon(favoritesIndex); break ; } } } break ; } } function getUrlParameter ( name ) { name = name.replace( /[\[]/ , '\\[' ).replace( /[\]]/ , '\\]' ); var regex = new RegExp ( '[\\?&]' + name + '=([^&#]*)' ); var results = regex.exec(location.search); return results === null ? null : decodeURIComponent (results[ 1 ].replace( /\+/g , ' ' )); }; </ script > </ body > </ html >

Lists and Counters

iQontrol provides a powerful tool to create dynamic lists and counters of devices and states.

Thus, for example, all open windows can be automatically counted and also visualized in a list. Another example would be the lamps currently switched on in the house.

Service messages can also be created that way, for example by counting the devices that cannot be reached or the devices with an empty battery. iQontrol updates the lists then automatically.

To visualize the counted devices, you can use the Device-Counter-Widget, which provides an easy but yet highly customizable interface. Experts could also use the JSON-Table-Widget, which provides even more configuration-possibilities (the Device-Counter-Widget is a simplified Version of the JSON-Table-Widget).

Create a List

Go to the LISTS/COUNTERS tab, create a list and give it a uniqe name. Click on edit

In the upper part you have to define the selectors : This list will be processed from top to bottom. At any position you can add or remove items by defining conditions. This will generate your TOTAL_LIST . Conditions consist of the following parts: Modifier: Add or Remove items to the list Type: Chose what to add or remove to or from the list. Type could be: All - selfexplaining Enumeration - filter by enumeration. You can define enumerations, like 'rooms', 'functions' or 'windows upper floor' in ioBroker admin adapter Enumeration with Childs - enumerations contain often only the device without it's datapoint. Therefore you will mostly use Enumeration with Childs, which automatically includes the datapoints as well ID - filter by the ID of datapoints, for example remove IDs that don't end with '.color' or '.saturation' Object-Type - filter by Object-Type, which can be device, channel, state or enumeration Type - filter by the common.type of the datapoint, for example string, number, boolean Role - filter by the common.role of the datapoint. This is one of the most important filters, as every datapoint schould have a common.role that describes, what it stands for, for example switch, indicator.unreach or level.color.rgb. There are a plenty of common roles inside ioBroker, just have a look at your datapoints, the admin-adapter provides a list with all of them Compare operators: Some Types can be compared with a value. The operator stands for the comparation that is done, like 'is greater than', 'is lower than' or, for strings, 'begins with' or 'contains': They work case insensitive (so 'Text' is the same as 'text') You can also compare with multiple values at one time if you provide comma-separated list of arguments Example: |remove|ID|doesn't end with|.error,.overheat| will remove all IDs that don't end with '.error' OR with '.overheat' Value: The value the compare operator compares to You can also filter for Aliases : This is useful if you for example create a list that counts devices with low batteries. But you don't want it to count both, the original device, and its alias. So filter alias ensures, that datapoints, that have an alias in the list, will be removed

Next you can define counters : You can define several counters that count for given conditions in your TOTAL_LIST. Lets say, you have created a list with all your LOW-BATTERY-Datapoints. Now you want to count, how many of them are active at the moment, i.e. have the status 'true'. That is done by a counter You have to assign a name to every counter You can assign a unit to every counter You need to define at least one condition for every counter. To do so, click on the edit-icon: Add as many conditions, as you like The conditions are processed from top to bottom The conditions can be linked with AND or with OR operators, so you can build complex conditions for your counter The counters update everytime a datapoint in your TOTAL_LIST is changes Additionally, you can set a specific time interval at which the counter will be updated (for example if you count, how many devices you have with a timestamp older than 5 minutes - this requires a periodically checking)

Next you can define calculations : Calculations can be used to combine numeric datapoints and calculate for example the sum of different counters. You can also combine objects like arrays (lists) by addition or subtraction.

Then you can define combinations : Combinations can be used to combine different datapoints with text. The 'Pefix' will be placed before, the 'Postfix' after the value of the given ID. In the 'Only If'-Section you can define a condition, if the line schould be placed or not. By activating 'Just Prefix' just the prefix is placed (not the value nor the postfix), if the condition matches. You can also specify a 'Else' text, that will be placed, if the condition doesn't match.

At least you can define logs : Logs can be used to log changes in datapoints with timestamp in a table. Everytime a value of one of the given IDs changes, the log is updated. By adding a debounce-time, you can prevent it from updating to often (for example if some values change nearly simultanously). The log is a table, that consists of as many columns as you like. You have to assign unique names to the columns. Then the content of the column can be defined: the entry number, a timestamp or the value of an ID. The result of the log is saved as JSON-Code and can be displayed by the JSON-Table-Widget.

The result of the lists with counters, calculations, combinations and logs are saved in datapoints, which you will find under iqontrol.x.Lists

Examples

This example shows, how to create an UNREACH-List: The selectors first add all Datapoints with the common role 'indicator.unreach' But it then removes all Datapoints with 'STICKY_' in it's ID (homematic provides the STICKY_UNREACH-Indicator, which we don't want to count) It filters duplicates by aliases out And lastly, it count all datapoints with the value 'true', that have that state for at least 15 seconds

There are some built in default lists you can add, for example complex Service-Messages and a Adapter-Monitor. Just hit the 'Add Default Lists' button and chose what to add. Feel free to examine the lists, to get a better understanding, how the work.

Wiki

There is a very good Explanation with some good Enhancements by dslraser in the wiki: wiki

Here you can find some tips for configuring the icon-replacements in the device-counter widget: wiki

Modifying Datapoint Configuration

You can modify the configuration of datapoints via the wrench-icon (or rather gear-icon in new react-ui) behind a datapoint in the device-configuration dialog or in objects-tab of iobroker.

Here you can:

Set Readonly-Flag

Set Invert-Flag

Set Confirm-Flag (forces the user to confirm before a change is written to a datapoint)

Set PIN-Code (forces the user to enter this PIN-Code before a change is written to a datapoint - but take care: this is only of low security, because the pin is checked in frontend! Use a number to display a fullscreen-pin-pad if asked for code)

Modify unit of datapoint, separate for zero, singular and plural values

Modify min and max of datapoint

Set the steps that a level-slider takes when it is increased/decreased

Modify type of datapoint

Modify role of datapoint

Set a target-value-id, which is a datapoint id, where target values are written to (if you have different data points for the actual and the target value)

Set or modify a Value-List Add optionally an option to value list to enter free text

Set a target-value-list: In addition to the target-value-id, you can define different datapoint-ids and target-values for different keys (keys are possible values of the original datapoint) You can also use the wildcard * in the keys and in the target-values Example: Key: TuneIn-Playlist: * , Target-Datapoint ID: alexa2.0.Echo-Devices.XYZ.Music-Provider.TuneIn-Playlist , Target-Value: * If the user enters TuneIn-Playlist: Ambient the value Ambient will be written to alexa2.0.Echo-Devices.XYZ.Music-Provider.TuneIn-Playlist



Description of roles and associated states

Every device has a role, which defines the function of the device. Every role generates a set of states, which can be linked to a corresponding iobroker state. If you use the auto-create-function, you can choose an existing device from the iobroker-object tree. Autocreate tries to find out the role and to match as many states as possible. This will only work for known devices. For unknown devices, and to give devices advanced features, you can add them manually via the (+)-Button or edit the devices that were created by autocreate. To edit the role and the states of a device, click on the pencil behind the device. You will find a short description of the roles and the used states below:

General states:

STATE and LEVEL

Almost all roles have a STATE- and/or a LEVEL-state. In most cases this represents the main function of the device. You can assign iobroker-states of the following types to it:

boolean - if possible, it will be translated to a senseful text like 'on/off', 'opened/closed' or similar. If you click on the icon of a tile it tries to toggle the boolean (for example to turn a light on or off). If it is not read-only it will generate a flip-switch in the dialog

number - will be displayed with its corresponding unit and generate a slider in the dialog

string - a text to be displayed

value-list - the selected value will be displayed. If it is not write-protected it will generate a drop-down-menu in dialog Technically a value-list is a value with a corresponding translation-list, defined in the 'common.custom.iqontrol..states', 'native.states' or 'common.states' object of the datapoint: "native" : { "states" : { "true" : "Text for true" , "false" : "Text for false" }, ... } You can create your own value list by modifying the datapoint (wrench-icon, or rather gear-icon in new react-ui, behind the datapoint in the objects-tab of iobroker, see above) iQontrol will display a defined valueList as a drop down field in the dialog under the following circumstances: if type is 'numbers' and the valueList has exact as many entries, as steps between min- and max of the datapoint or if type is 'boolean', but role is not 'switch' or if type is 'string' or if "Add option to enter free text" is activated

If the device-tile will be displayed as active or inactive is also determined from the STATE or LEVEL-Datapoint. Furthermore, you can freely customize the behavior in the options section 'Conditions for an Active Tile'. You can even set another external datapoint that determines the state of the tile

However, not every type makes sense to every role. So the STATE of a switch for example will be a boolean in most cases, to be able to be toggled between on and off. A string may be displayed, but the switch will not be functional.

Further general states:

INFO_A and INFO_B : array - an array of datapoints and icons, that will be cyclical displayed in the upper right side of the tile

ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS : array - an array of datapoints, that define additional control elements that will be displayed inside info-dialog. You can use variables inside names and captions (use the same syntax as for normal device-names)

ADDITIONAL_INFO : array - an array of datapoints, that will be displayed at the bottom of the info-dialog

URL : CONSTANT or DATAPOINT string - this url will be opened as iframe inside the dialog

HTML : CONSTANT or DATAPOINT string - this markup will be displayed inside the iframe, if no URL-Datapoint is specified

BACKGROUND_URL : CONSTANT or DATAPOINT string - this url will be shown as background of the device-tile. It is placed above the background-images, but you can configure it to be hidden, if the tile is active or inactive. Please have a further look at the widget-section of this manual

BACKGROUND_HTML : CONSTANT or DATAPOINT string - this markup will be displayed as background of the device-tile, if no BACKGROUND_URL is specified

BATTERY : boolean - when true or number - when less than 10%, a little battery-empty-icon will be displayed You can further customize the behaviour of the battery-icon in the options section 'BATTERY Empty Icon'

ERROR : boolean - when true, a little exclamation-mark-icon will be displayed

UNREACH : boolean - when true, a little wireless-icon will be displayed Behaviour can be inverted in the 'General' section of options (use connected instead of unreach)

ENLARGE_TILE : boolean - when true, the tile will be set as enlarged. You can overwrite that by clicking the enlarge/reduce button. But everytime the state of ENLARGE_TILE changes, it will take over control of the tiles enlargement state again. If the role of ENLARGE_TILE is button, then every state change will toggle the enlargement state

BADGE : number or string - if a value other than zero/false is present, then a badge in the upper left corner is shown with this value BADGE_COLOR : string - any valid html-color-string (like 'green', '#00FF00', 'rgba(0,255,0,0.5)' and so on) that represents the color of the badge. If not present or invalid red with 20% transparency will be used.

OVERLAY_INACTIVE_COLOR and OVERLAY_ACTIVE_COLOR : string - any valid html-color-string (like 'green', '#00FF00', 'rgba(0,255,0,0.5)' and so on) that represents the color of the overlay of the tile (depending on whether the tile is active of inactive). If no valid color-string is given, the standard-overlay-color (which can be configured in iQontrol-Options) is used. Keep in mind, that there is an option to define the transparency of the overlay in the iQontrol options, which will affect the appereance of the set overlay color. For Lights you can also use the option "Use color of lamp as OVERLAY_ACTIVE_COLOR" which can be found in the devicespecific options.

GLOW_INACTIVE_COLOR and GLOW_ACTIVE_COLOR : string - any valid html-color-string (like 'green', '#00FF00', 'rgba(0,255,0,0.5)' and so on) that represents the color of a glow-effect around the tile (depending on whether the tile is active of inactive). If no valid color-string is given, the glow-effect is disabled. GLOW_HIDE : boolean - if true, the glow-effect is hidden (can be inverted in the 'General' section of options) For Lights you can also use the option "Use color of lamp as GLOW_ACTIVE_COLOR" which can be found in the devicespecific options.



Link to other view:

Has no further states

The linked-view-property is opened directly

STATE : boolean - display and set on/off-state

: boolean - display and set on/off-state POWER: number - power-consumption that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner

STATE : any - any desired type of state

: any - any desired type of state SET_VALUE : CONSTANT string - this is a constant (not a linked iobroker-state!) that will be assigned to the STATE if the button is pressed

: CONSTANT string - this is a constant (not a linked iobroker-state!) that will be assigned to the STATE if the button is pressed OFF_SET_VALUE: CONSTANT string - this is a constant (not a linked iobroker-state!). If defined, STATE will be resetted to this value after the in options defined time or 100ms

Every light may have one or both of the following states:

STATE : boolean - show and set on/off-state

: boolean - show and set on/off-state LEVEL: number - show and set the level of the light

Optional you can define the following states:

For colored LEDs (HSB-color-space): HUE : number - color of the light from 0-360° (hue format) SATURATION : number - saturation of the light (from white to pure color) COLOR_BRIGHTNESS : number - the brightness of the colored LEDs (if you have a LEVEL-State and no white LEDs, this is ignored, because brightness is controled completely by LEVEL)

For white LEDs: CT : number - color-temperature of the light, if it has two shades of white WHITE_BRIGHTNESS : number - the brightness of the white LEDs (if you have a LEVEL-State and no colored LEDs, this is ignored, because brightness is controled completely by LEVEL)

Alternative colorspaces: ALTERNATIVE_COLORSPACE_VALUE : string or number (depending on the chosen colorspace) - the value of the alternative colorspace If your device does not support using HUE, SATURATION and COLOR_BRIGHTNESS (HSB/HSV-colorspace) you can use a variety of alternative colorspaces. In the device-options you can chose one of the following colorspaces: * **RGB** / ** * **RGBW** / ** * **RGBWWCW** / ** * **RGB (Hue only)** / ** * **Hue for Milight**: This is the Hue-Value for Milight-Devices (v5), with use another starting-point in the hue color-cirlce: ```` MilightHue = modulo(66 - (hue / 3.60), 100) 2.55; hue = modulo(-3.60 (MilightHue/2.55 - 66), 360); function modulo(n, m){ return ((n % m) + m) %m; } ```` * **HHSSBB for Tuya**: 12 digit long hex-string, representing hue (HH = 0000 -016d [0-365]), saturation (SS = 0000 -03e8 [0-1000]) and color-brightness (BB = 0000 -03e8 [0-1000]) Keep in Mind: Conversion to alternative colorspace is done by frontend, so it is only active, if iQontrol is opened somewhere. Therefore you can't use it as a converter for colorspaces. To avoid conversation-loops it is recommendet to either use the original colorspace-datapoints (HUE, SATURATION, COLOR_BRIGHTNESS, CT, WHITE_BRIGHTNESS) or the alternative colorspace-datapoint to replace these datapoints.

Effect-Mode: EFFECT : value-list - the effect to play EFFECT_NEXT : boolean - if set to true, the next effect will play (as an alternative for devices that dont support EFFECT-value list) EFFECT_SPEED_UP / EFFECT_SPEED_DOWN : boolean - if set to true, the effect will speed up/down

Miscellaneous: POWER : number - power-consumption that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner



STATE : boolean - display and set on/off-state

: boolean - display and set on/off-state LEVEL : number or value-list - the fan-speed

: number or value-list - the fan-speed POWER: number - power-consumption that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner

SET_TEMPERATURE : number - goal-temperature

: number - goal-temperature TEMPERATURE : number - actual temperature to be displayed in small in the upper right corner

: number - actual temperature to be displayed in small in the upper right corner HUMIDITY : number - actual humidity to be displayed in small in the upper right corner

: number - actual humidity to be displayed in small in the upper right corner CONTROL_MODE : value-list - display and set the mode of the thermostat

: value-list - display and set the mode of the thermostat WINDOW_OPENING_REPORTING : boolean - if true, a little opened window is displayed

: boolean - if true, a little opened window is displayed VALVE_STATES: array of names and numbers - displays the opening of the valves that are associated with the thermostat

In addition to normal thermostat you can define:

PARTY_TEMPERATURE : string - special-formatted string to define the party- or holiday-mode of homematic-thermostats

: string - special-formatted string to define the party- or holiday-mode of homematic-thermostats BOOST_STATE: number - displays the remaining boost-time of homematic-thermostats

STATE : number - temperature or humidity that will be displayed in the lower part of the device

: number - temperature or humidity that will be displayed in the lower part of the device TEMPERATURE : number - temperature that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner

: number - temperature that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner HUMIDITY : number - humidity that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner

: number - humidity that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner The linked-view-property is opened directly

STATE : number - brightness that will be displayed in the lower part of the device

: number - brightness that will be displayed in the lower part of the device BRIGHTNESS : number - brightness that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner

: number - brightness that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner The linked-view-property is opened directly

STATE : boolean - display if motion is detected or not

: boolean - display if motion is detected or not The linked-view-property is opened directly

STATE : boolean - display if the door or window is opened or closed Alternatively you can assign a value-list, to display additional states like 'tilted' (in options of windows you can define which text stands for opened, closed an tilted to display the correct icon) You can also assign a string to display any text like "3 windows open" or "all closed" or a number

: boolean - display if the door or window is opened or closed The linked-view-property is opened directly

Garage Door:

STATE : boolean - display if the door is opened or closed Alternatively you can assign a value-list, to display additional states like 'tilted' You can also assign a string to display any text like "3 doors open" or "all closed"

: boolean - display if the door is opened or closed TOGGLE: boolean - displays a 'Toggle'-Button and is set to true, if pressed

Door with lock:

STATE : boolean - display if the door is opened or closed (door/window-contact)

: boolean - display if the door is opened or closed (door/window-contact) LOCK_STATE : boolean - display and control if the door is locked or unlocked (control is disabled, if STATE is true - because you can't lock a door, that is opened)

: boolean - display and control if the door is locked or unlocked (control is disabled, if STATE is true - because you can't lock a door, that is opened) LOCK_STATE_UNCERTAIN : boolean - if true, the STATE will be displayed in italic-font to represent that the exact position of the lock is unknown

: boolean - if true, the STATE will be displayed in italic-font to represent that the exact position of the lock is unknown LOCK_OPEN: boolean - if set to true, the door will open completely

LEVEL : number - height of the blind in percentage

: number - height of the blind in percentage DIRECTION : value-list - can be Stop, Up and Down. The values that represent Stop, Up, Down and Unknown can be configured

: value-list - can be Stop, Up and Down. The values that represent Stop, Up, Down and Unknown can be configured STOP : boolean - is set to true, if the stop button is pressed. Additionaly you can define a value via the STOP_SET_VALUE Datapoint. If defined, this value will be sent instead of true, when the Stop button is pressed

: boolean - is set to true, if the stop button is pressed. Additionaly you can define a value via the Datapoint. If defined, this value will be sent instead of true, when the Stop button is pressed UP / DOWN : boolean - is set to true, if the up / down button is pressed (for devices, that use UP and DOWN datapoints instead of or in addition to LEVEL). Additionaly you can define a value via the UP_SET_VALUE / DOWN_SET_VALUE Datapoints. If defined, this value will be sent instead of true, when the Up / Down button is pressed

/ : boolean - is set to true, if the up / down button is pressed (for devices, that use UP and DOWN datapoints instead of or in addition to LEVEL). Additionaly you can define a value via the / Datapoints. If defined, this value will be sent instead of true, when the Up / Down button is pressed FAVORITE_POSITION : boolean - can be used to recall a favorite position. If the Favourite button (button caption can be configured in the device settings) is pressed, true will be sent to this datapoint. Additional you can define a value via the FAVORITE_POSITION_SET_VALUE Datapoint. If defined, this value will be sent instead of true, when the favorite button is pressed

: boolean - can be used to recall a favorite position. If the Favourite button (button caption can be configured in the device settings) is pressed, true will be sent to this datapoint. Additional you can define a value via the Datapoint. If defined, this value will be sent instead of true, when the favorite button is pressed SLATS_LEVEL: number - position of slats in percentage

STATE : boolean - if true the sensor will be displayed as triggered Alternatively you can assign a value-list, to display additional states like 'tampered' You can also assign a string to display any text like "fire in upper floor"

: boolean - if true the sensor will be displayed as triggered The linked-view-property is opened directly

STATE : boolean - if true the sensor will be displayed as triggered Alternatively you can assign a value-list, to display additional states like 'tampered' You can also assign a string to display any text like "flood in upper floor"

: boolean - if true the sensor will be displayed as triggered The linked-view-property is opened directly

STATE : boolean - if true the sensor will be displayed as triggered Alternatively you can assign a value-list, to display additional states like 'tampered' You can also assign a string to display any text like "fire in upper floor"

: boolean - if true the sensor will be displayed as triggered CONTROL_MODE : value-list - select operation mode like "Armed" and "Disarmed" In device options you can define the value that represents disarmed, so the representing icon can be shown

: value-list - select operation mode like "Armed" and "Disarmed"

STATE : number - battery level in percentage

: number - battery level in percentage CHARGING : boolean - if true, a charging-icon is displayed

: boolean - if true, a charging-icon is displayed POWER : number - power-consumption that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner

: number - power-consumption that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner VOLTAGE: number - voltage that will be displayed in small in the upper right corner

STATE : boolean - if true the tile will be showed as active

: boolean - if true the tile will be showed as active SUBJECT : string - to set a description

: string - to set a description RINGING : boolean - if true an alarm-bell is shown Keep in mind: you can configure a quit and a snooze-button via ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS

: boolean - if true an alarm-bell is shown TIME: string - String with date and or time or duration (you can specify the format in the device options) for first and second time

Show possible time formats: ( klick to open ) In the custom-section (wrench-icon or rather gear-icon in new react-ui) of any datapoint you can configure time-format and time-display-format. If the datapoint contains time informations, these two parameters specify in which format the time is saved in the datapoint and how iQontrols displays the time to the user.

For the 'Date and Time'-Device these two settings can also be made in the device options inside the device-specific section. These will overwrite the settings made in the custom-section of the datapoint.

You can use the following tokens: Token Example Datapoint Display Picker Timestamp Unix s Timestamp X 1410715640.579 X --- --- Unix ms Timestamp x 1410715640579 X --- --- Date Day of Week d 0 1 ... 5 6 X --- --- dd Su Mo ... Fr Sa X X (translated) --- ddd Sun Mon ... Fri Sat X X (translated) --- dddd Sunday Monday ... Friday Saturday X X (translated) --- do 0th 1st ... 5th 6th X --- --- Day of Month D 1 2 ... 30 31 X X X DD 01 02 ... 30 31 X X X Do 1st 2nd ... 30th 31st X --- (converted to D) --- (converted to D) Month M 1 2 ... 11 12 X X X MM 01 02 ... 11 12 X X X MMM Jan Feb ... Nov Dec X X X MMMM January February ... November December X X X Mo 1st 2nd ... 11th 12th X --- (converted to M) --- (converted to M) Year Y 1970 1971 ... 9999 +10000 +10001 X X X YY 70 71 ... 29 30 X X X YYYY 1970 1971 ... 2029 2030 X X X YYYYYY -001970 -001971 ... +001907 +001971 X --- (converted to YYYY) --- (converted to YYYY) Time AM/PM A AM PM X X X a am pm X X X Hour H 0 1 ... 22 23 X X X HH 00 01 ... 22 23 X X X h 1 2 ... 11 12 X X X hh 01 02 ... 11 12 X X X k 1 2 ... 23 24 X --- (converted to H) --- (converted to H) kk 01 02 ... 23 24 X --- (converted to HH) --- (converted to HH) Minute m 0 1 ... 58 59 X X X mm 00 01 ... 58 59 X X X Second s 0 1 ... 58 59 X X X ss 00 01 ... 58 59 X X X Fractional Second S 0 1 ... 8 9 X --- --- SS 00 01 ... 98 99 X --- --- SSS 000 001 ... 998 999 X --- --- SSSS ... SSSSSSSSS 000[0..] 001[0..] ... 998[0..] 999[0..] X --- --- Time Zone z or zz EST CST ... MST PST X --- --- Z -07:00 -06:00 ... +06:00 +07:00 X --- --- ZZ -0700 -0600 ... +0600 +0700 X --- --- Periods Day of Year DDD 1 2 ... 364 365 X --- --- DDDD 001 002 ... 364 365 X --- --- DDDo 1st 2nd ... 364th 365th X --- --- Other Day of Week (Locale) e 0 1 ... 5 6 X --- --- Day of Week (ISO) E 1 2 ... 6 7 X --- --- Quarter Q 1 2 3 4 X --- --- Qo 1st 2nd 3rd 4th X --- --- Week of Year w 1 2 ... 52 53 X --- --- wo 1st 2nd ... 52nd 53rd X --- --- ww 01 02 ... 52 53 X --- --- Week of Year (ISO) W 1 2 ... 52 53 X --- --- Wo 1st 2nd ... 52nd 53rd X --- --- WW 01 02 ... 52 53 X --- --- Era Year y 1 2 ... 2020 ... X --- --- yo 1st 2nd … 2020th … X --- --- Era N, NN, NNN BC AD X --- --- NNNN Before Christ, Anno Domini X --- --- NNNNN BC AD X --- --- Week Year gg 70 71 ... 29 30 X --- --- gggg 1970 1971 ... 2029 2030 X --- --- Week Year (ISO) GG 70 71 ... 29 30 X --- --- GGGG 1970 1971 ... 2029 2030 X --- --- Periods Period P Marks a period and not a specific time. Can be one of the following formats: X --- (converted to D [Day(s)], hⓂ️s) --- (converted to D, hⓂ️s) milliseconds (e.g. 279344) hours:minutes (e.g. 46:33) hours:minutes:seconds (e.g. 46:33:44 or 28:33:44.5) days hours:minutes.seconds (e.g. 1 22:33:44 or 1 22:33:44.5) days.hours:minutes.seconds (e.g. 1.22:33:44 or 1.22:33:44.5) ISO 8601 (e.g. P0Y0M1DT22H33M44S or P1DT22H33M44S) Py Period of years X --- --- PM Period of months X --- --- Pw Period of weeks X --- --- Pd Period of days X --- --- Ph Period of hours X --- --- Pm Period of minutes X --- --- Ps Period of seconds X --- --- Pms Period of milliseconds X --- --- Flags Set missing parts to beginning tb E.g. set date to 1970-01-01, if only a time is given X --- --- Set missing parts to now tn E.g. set date to now, if only a time is given X --- --- Keep old missing parts to E.g. leave date as before, if only a time is given X --- --- Free text Mark free text in brackets [] [this is an example, all tokens are ignored] X X --- If you use different configurations for datapoint-timeformat and display-timeformat, the following conversion-rules are used.

You can use the flags tb , tn and to inside the datapoint-timeformat to influence the behavior.

STATE : any - any valid state to be displayed (have a look at general states-section)

: any - any valid state to be displayed (have a look at general states-section) LEVEL: number - will produce a slider in dialog

STATE: boolean - if set to true, the program will be started

STATE: boolean - displays, if the scene is active. Depending on the configuration of the scene (virtual group, set values for false enabled or disabled), the toggle-command will send true, false, min, 0, max or 100. There is an option to always send true (disable toggleing).

Media-Player / Remote Control:

STATE : string - "play", "pause" or "stop" or boolean - true for play, false for stop In device options you can define the value that represents play, pause and stop

: string - "play", "pause" or "stop" or boolean - true for play, false for stop COVER_URL : string - url to cover-image

: string - url to cover-image ARTIST, ALBUM, TITLE : string - self explaining

: string - self explaining TRACK_NUMBER : number - self explaining

: number - self explaining PREV, REWIND, PLAY, PAUSE, STOP, FORWARD, NEXT : boolean - will be set to true, if the corresponding button is pressed

: boolean - will be set to true, if the corresponding button is pressed SHUFFLE, MUTE, PLAY_EVERYWHERE, EJECT, POWER_SWITCH : boolean - state for corresponding function

: boolean - state for corresponding function REPEAT : boolean - state for repeat function or string - 3 states can be defined via the corresponding options: value for off, repeat-all and repeat-one

: boolean - state for repeat function or string - 3 states can be defined via the corresponding options: value for off, repeat-all and repeat-one DURATION, ELAPSED : number - duration and elapsed time of actual title - used to show a seek-bar

: number - duration and elapsed time of actual title - used to show a seek-bar VOLUME : number - for volume-slider

: number - for volume-slider SOURCE, PLAYLIST: value-list - show select-menu to chose a source or a title from playlist

To display a universal remote control you can define the following states:

REMOTE_NUMBER : string - shows a num-pad an returns the corresponding number, if a number is clicked

: string - shows a num-pad an returns the corresponding number, if a number is clicked REMOTE_VOLUME_UP, REMOTE_VOLUME_UP, REMOTE_CH_UP, REMOTE_CH_DOWN : string - shows buttons for volume up/down and channel up/down and returns 'volumeUp', 'volumeDown', 'chUp' or 'chDown', if the corresponding button is pressed

: string - shows buttons for volume up/down and channel up/down and returns 'volumeUp', 'volumeDown', 'chUp' or 'chDown', if the corresponding button is pressed REMOTE_PAD_DIRECTION, REMOTE_PAD_BACK, REMOTE_PAD_HOME, REMOTE_PAD_MENU : string - shows a trackpad for navigation and returns 'ok' if the middle of the pad is clicked, 'left', 'right', 'up' or 'down', if the edges of the pad are clicked or the pad is swiped in the corresponding direction or 'back', 'home' or 'menu*, if the corresponding buttons are clicked Keep in mind: You can use the Target-Value-List (accessible via the wrench-icon, or rather gear-icon in new react ui, of each datapoint) to link from one datapoint to multiple datapoints, depending on the returned value (see Modifying Datapoints section above)

: string - shows a trackpad for navigation and returns REMOTE_COLOR : string - shows colored buttons an returns the corresponding color ('red', 'green', 'yellow' or 'blue'), if a color is clicked

: string - shows colored buttons an returns the corresponding color ('red', 'green', 'yellow' or 'blue'), if a color is clicked REMOTE_CHANNELS : array - an array of buttons. The name of the button is sent to the corresponding state-id, if the button is clicked

: array - an array of buttons. The name of the button is sent to the corresponding state-id, if the button is clicked REMOTE_ADDITIONAL_BUTTONS : array - an array of buttons. The name of the button is sent to the corresponding state-id, if the button is clicked

: array - an array of buttons. The name of the button is sent to the corresponding state-id, if the button is clicked REMOTE_HIDE_REMOTE: boolean - if true, the complete remote control section will be hidden (for example to show it only, if a valid source is selected)

STATE: any - can be used to display further information

External Link:

STATE : any - can be used to display further informations

: any - can be used to display further informations URL: CONSTANT string - this url will be opened

This device has some special predefined size- and display-settings to show a website, that can be defined by BACKGROUND_URL, as a widget. With default options, a small enlarge-button will be shown on the upper right side.

STATE: any - SPECIAL: If empty, a virtual datapoint will be created, so you can click on the icon, to activate and therefore maximize the size of the widget

This device has some special predefined size- and display-settings to show a text over the full width of screen on a transparent background. With standard-settings the device is hidden, if the STATE is empty. The height of the device adapts to the size of the STATE.

STATE: any - tis text ist shown on screen.

Troubleshooting

Make sure you fulfilled the 'You need...' section at top of this page

If something doesn't work like expected after update please try the following steps: Start upload of adapter: \ Clear browser cache Restart ioBroker



If you have further problems, please provide the log from the debugging-console of your browser and screenshots of the faulty line:

Start iQonrol with opened debugging-console of your browser (mostly you need to press F12 to open it)

to open it) Switch to the console-window and reproduce the bug

Look for messages in the console-window

When errors appear, the number of the line, which caused the error, is listed

Please click on this line-number and make a screenshot of the faulty line:

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2022 Sebastian Bormann

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.