This adapter is ONLY for communication with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Nightscout. It is not for remote access to your ioBroker instance. Use ioBroker.cloud adapter for that.
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
To use cloud adapter you should first to register on the ioBroker cloud https://iobroker.pro.
Reference to google API type settings
Everything has a limits, so the Amazon Alexa too. Alexa can support only up to 300 devices.
Google Cloud and Alisa should be cleared
If you select "default" language the smart names of devices and of enumerations will not be translated. If some language specified all known names will be translated into this language. It is done to switch fast between many languages for demonstration purposes.
Change the order of function and roles in self generated names:
You can define the word which will be placed between function and room. E.g. "in" and from "Dimmer living room" will be "Dimmer in living room".
But is not suggested doing so, because recognition engine must analyse one more word and it can lead to misunderstandings.
Some groups consist of mixed devices: dimmers and switches. It is allowed to control them with "ON" and "OFF" commands and with percents.
If command is
Set to 30% and the
OFF level is 30% so the switches will be turned on. By command "Set to 25%" all switches will be turned OFF.
Additionally, if the command is "OFF", so the adapter will remember the current dimmer level if the actual value is over or equal to the "30%". Later when the new "ON" command will come the adapter will switch the dimmer not to 100% but to the level in memory.
Example:
You can select the behaviour of ON command will come for the number state. The specific value can be selected or last non zero value will be used.
For every command the text response will be generated. You can define here the Object ID , where this text must be written to. E.g. sayit.0.tts.text.
Just now only english alexa supports the color control. The channel must have 4 states with following roles:
Alexa, set the "device name" to "color"
Alexa, turn the light fuchsia
Alexa, set the bedroom light to red
Alexa, change the kitchen to the color chocolate
To have the possibility to lock the locks, the state must have the role "switch.lock" and have "native.LOCK_VALUE" to determine the lock state. If you need a seperate Value to control the Lock you can use "native.CONTROL VALUE".
Alexa, is "lock name" locked/unlocked
Alexa, lock the "lock name"
The adapter tries to generate virtual devices for smart home control (e.g. Amazon Alexa or Google Home).
There are two important enumerations for that: rooms and functions.
Rooms are like: living room, bathroom, sleeping room. Functions are like: light, blind, heating.
Following conditions must be met to get the state in the automatically generated list:
common.write = true
common.type as 'number'
common.unit as '°C', '°F' or '°K' and
common.type as
number
If the state is only in "functions" and not in any "room", the name of state will be used.
The state names will be generated from function and room. E.g. all lights in the living room will be collected in the virtual device living room light. The user cannot change this name, because it is generated automatically. But if the enumeration name changes, this name will be changed too. (e.g. function "light" changed to "lights", so the living room light will be changed to living room lights)
All the rules will be ignored if the state has common.smartName. In this case just the smart name will be used.
if common.smartName is false, the state or enumeration will not be included into the list generation.
The configuration dialog lets the comfortable remove and add the single states to virtual groups or as single device.
If the group has only one state it can be renamed, as for this the state's smartName will be used. If the group has more than one state, the group must be renamed via the enumeration's names.
To create own groups the user can install "scenes" adapter or create "script" in Javascript adapter.
You can specify strings, that could be automatically replaced in the devices names. E.g. if you set replaces to:
.STATE,.LEVEL, so all ".STATE" and ".LEVEL" will be deleted from names. Be careful with spaces.
If you set
.STATE, .LEVEL, so ".STATE" and " .LEVEL" will be replaced and not ".LEVEL".
If you see following error message in the log:
[GHOME] Invalid URL Pro key. Status auto-update is disabled you can set states but receive states only manually.
So you must generate the URL-Key anew:
There is a possibility to send messages to cloud adapter.
If you call
[POST]https://service.iobroker.in/v1/iotService?service=custom_<NAME>&key=<XXX>&user=<USER_EMAIL> und value as payload.
curl --data "myString" https://service.iobroker.in/v1/iotService?service=custom_<NAME>&key=<XXX>&user=<USER_EMAIL>
or
[GET]https://service.iobroker.in/v1/iotService?service=custom_<NAME>&key=<XXX>&user=<USER_EMAIL>&data=myString
If you set in the settings the field "White list for services" the name custom_test, and call with "custom_test" as the service name, the state cloud.0.services.custom_test will be set to myString.
You may write "*" in white list and all services will be allowed.
Here you can find instructions how to use it with tasker.
IFTTT service is allowed only if IFTTT key is set.
Reserved names are
ifttt,
text2command,
simpleApi,
swagger. These must be used without the
custom_ prefix.
text2command
You may write "text2command" in white list, you can send POST request to
https://service.iobroker.in/v1/iotService?service=text2command&key=<user-app-key>&user=<USER_EMAIL> to write data into text2command.X.text variable.
You can use GET method too
https://service.iobroker.in/v1/iotService?service=text2command&key=<user-app-key>&user=<USER_EMAIL>&data=<MY COMMAND>
X can be defined in settings by the "Use text2command instance" option.
The answers for custom skill can be processed in two ways:
text2command
javascript
text2command
if
text2command instance is defined in the configuration dialog, so the question will be sent to the instance.
text2command must be configured that the expected phrase will be parsed and the answer will be given back.
Javascript
There is a possibility to process the question directly with script. It is activated by default if no text2command instance is selected.
If
text2command instance is defined, so this instance must provide the answer and the answer from script will be ignored.
The adapter will provide the details in two states with different detail level
smart.lastCommand contains the received text including an info on type of query (intent). Example: "askDevice Status Rasenmäher"
smart.lastCommandObj* contains an JSON string that can be parsed to an object containing the following information
More details on how the words are detected and what type of queries the Alexa Custom Skill differentiates please check https://forum.iobroker.net/viewtopic.php?f=37&t=17452 .
Return result via smart.lastResponse state
The response needs to be sent within 200ms in the state "smart.lastResponse" and can be a simple text string or a JSON object. If it is a text string then this text will be sent as response to the skill. if the text is a JSON object then the following keys can be used:
Return result via the message to iot instance
The iot instance also accepts a message with the name "alexaCustomResponse" containing the key "response" with an object that can contain the keys responseText and shouldEndSession as described above. There will be no response from the iot instance to the message!
Example of a script that uses texts
// important, that ack=true
on({id: 'iot.0.smart.lastCommand', ack: true, change: 'any'}, obj => {
// you have 200ms to prepare the answer and to write it into iot.X.smart.lastResponse
setState('iot.0.smart.lastResponse', 'Received phrase is: ' + obj.state.val); // important, that ack=false (default)
});
Example of a script that uses JSON objects
// important, that ack=true
on({id: 'iot.0.smart.lastCommandObj', ack: true, change: 'any'}, obj => {
// you have 200ms to prepare the answer and to write it into iot.X.smart.lastResponse
const request = JSON.parse(obj.state.val);
const response = {
'responseText': 'Received phrase is: ' + request.words.join(' ') + '. Bye',
'shouldEndSession': true
};
// Return response via state
setState('iot.0.smart.lastResponse', JSON.stringify(response)); // important, that ack=false (default)
// or alternatively return as message
sendTo('iot.0', response);
});
If you use private skill/action/навык for communication with
Alexa/Google Home/Алиса so you have the possibility to use IoT instance to process the requests from it.
E.g. for
yandex alice:
const OBJECT_FROM_ALISA_SERVICE = {}; // object from alisa service or empty object
OBJECT_FROM_ALISA_SERVICE.alisa = '/path/v1.0/user/devices'; // called URL, 'path' could be any text, but it must be there
sendTo('iot.0', 'private', {type: 'alisa', request: OBJECT_FROM_ALISA_SERVICE}, response => {
// Send this response back to alisa service
console.log(JSON.stringify(response));
});
Following types are supported:
alexa - acting with Amazon Alexa or Amazon Custom Skill
ghome - acting with Google Actions via Google Home
alisa - acting with Yandex Алиса
ifttt - acting like IFTTT (actually not required, but for tests purposes)
request
