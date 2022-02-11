Connects HomeMatic Interface-Processes (BidCos-Services, Homegear and CUxD) via XML-RPC or BIN-RPC to ioBroker
This adapter uses the service Sentry.io to automatically report exceptions and code errors and new device schemas to me as the developer. More details see below!
Sentry.io is a service for developers to get an overview about errors from their applications. Exactly this is implemented in this adapter.
When the adapter crashes or another Code error happens, this error message that also appears in the ioBroker log is submitted to Sentry. When you have allowed ioBroker GmbH to collect diagnostic data then also your installation ID (this is just a unique ID without any additional infos about you, email, name or such) is included. This allows Sentry to group errors and show how many unique users are affected by such an error. All of these helps me to provide error free adapters that basically never crashs.
Homematic Address is the IP of the HomeMatic CCU respectively the Host that is running the BidCos-Service(s). CCU IP address.
CCU Port.
Usually:
CCU/Homematic can support different types of devices (wired, wireless, HM-IP, CUxD) and for every type you should create the instance of adapter separately.
There are two protocols for communication XML-RPC and BIN-RPC. BIN-RPC is faster, but it can be, that the end device do not support it or supports it incorrect. In this case switch the protocol to XML.
Notice: CUxD can only communicate with BIN-RPC and HM-IP and RFD only via XML-RPC protocol.
After very first start the instance read all devices from CCU/Homematic. If you changed the configuration (rename devices, add or removed devices) you can synchronise the configuration in ioBroker by enabling this option.
The instance will be restarted immediately, synchronize all devices anew and deactivate this option itself.
This address has to be the IP under which the host that is running the adapter itself is reachable. This address is used by the CCU to connect to the adapter. This address cannot be "0.0.0.0", because CCU/Homematic cannot reach ioBroker under "0.0.0.0" IP address.
The port number on which the ioBroker will run. Let it 0 for automatically selection.
Sometimes the ioBroker server runs behind the router, to solve this problem, that inbound and outbound addresses are different, this option can be used. Here you can define the IP address of the router and the router will according to the port route the traffic to ioBroker.
Used if ioBroker runs in Docker.
Send pings to CCU/Homematic with such intervall.
How many seconds will be waited before connect attempts.
If this flag is not activated, the ioBroker will remove devices from configuration if device is not found at adapter start in CCU/Homematic. Activate this flag to do not delete such a devices. This is to avoid a bug on CCU side, where HM-IP devices are not correctly transmitted to ioBroker and thus will be deleted on the adapter start and be recreated when transmitted, some milliseconds later. The flag is automatically checked when you selected HM-IP as daemon. However, when you delete devices while adapter is running, the adapter will be notified by CCU and will remove devices which are removed on CCU.
If this flag is activated, the connection will be established via https instead http. This only works with XML-RPC protocol.
If 'use https' is activated you can fill in the username and password of a CCU user. In case the CCU needs authentication on the API, you have to provide the credentials here.
It is possible to send custom commands, e.g. to read and control the master area of a device which allows the user to configure heating week programs and more.
This is done by sending a message to the adapter, which contains the method as first parameter, followed by an object which
has to contain the
ID of the target device as well as optional the
paramType, which specifies e.g. the MASTER area.
Additional parameters have to be sent in the
params object.
Examples:
Log all values of the MASTER area of a device:
sendTo('hm-rpc.0', 'getParamset', {ID: 'OEQ1861203', paramType: 'MASTER'}, res => {
log(JSON.stringify(res));
});
Set an attribute of the MASTER area to a specific value:
sendTo('hm-rpc.0', 'putParamset', {ID: 'OEQ1861203', paramType: 'MASTER', params: {'ENDTIME_FRIDAY_1': 700}}, res => {
log(JSON.stringify(res));
});
List all devices:
sendTo('hm-rpc.0', 'listDevices', {}, res => {
log(JSON.stringify(res));
});
Set a value, like the adapter does on stateChange:
sendTo('hm-rpc.1', 'setValue', {ID: '000453D77B9EDF:1', paramType: 'SET_POINT_TEMPERATURE', params: 15}, res => {
log(JSON.stringify(res));
});
Get the paramsetDescription of a devices channel:
sendTo('hm-rpc.1', 'getParamsetDescription', {ID: '000453D77B9EDF:1', paramType: 'VALUES'}, res => {
log(JSON.stringify(res));
});
Get firmware information of a device (in this case we are logging the FW status):
sendTo('hm-rpc.1', 'getDeviceDescription', {ID: '0000S8179E3DBE', paramType: 'FIRMWARE'}, res => {
if (!res.error) {
log(`FW status: ${res.result.FIRMWARE_UPDATE_STATE}`)
} else {
log(res.error)
}
});
If you use HomeMatic switches or remotes their button states will only be acknowledged by CCU and thus by ioBroker, when you have a running 'dummy' program on the CCU which depends on the related switch or remote.
You can use a single dummy program for multiple buttons, by just adding all button states in the if clause connected via or/and operator. The then clause of the program can remain empty. Now your state should be updated on a button press.
readdedDevice event (closes #356)
HmIP-STE2-PCB
replaceDevice requests by deleting old device and creating new one (closes #420)
meta.roles is no longer an object, because it is kept in RAM anyway (closes #407)
meta.roles (addresses #407)
sendTo, we do not send
undefined params anymore (fixes #318)
value.temperature will have unit °C no matter of delivered unit by CCU
createDevices if CCU does not deliver valid ADDRESS (IOBROKER-HM-RPC-5X)
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com
Copyright (c) 2014 hobbyquaker
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.