ioBroker HomeMatic RPC Adapter

Connects HomeMatic Interface-Processes (BidCos-Services, Homegear and CUxD) via XML-RPC or BIN-RPC to ioBroker

This adapter uses the service Sentry.io to automatically report exceptions and code errors and new device schemas to me as the developer. More details see below!

What is Sentry.io and what is reported to the servers of that company?

Sentry.io is a service for developers to get an overview about errors from their applications. Exactly this is implemented in this adapter.

When the adapter crashes or another Code error happens, this error message that also appears in the ioBroker log is submitted to Sentry. When you have allowed ioBroker GmbH to collect diagnostic data then also your installation ID (this is just a unique ID without any additional infos about you, email, name or such) is included. This allows Sentry to group errors and show how many unique users are affected by such an error. All of these helps me to provide error free adapters that basically never crashs.

Configuration

HomeMatic Address

Homematic Address is the IP of the HomeMatic CCU respectively the Host that is running the BidCos-Service(s). CCU IP address.

HomeMatic Port

CCU Port.

Usually:

2001 for wireless devices (https: 42001),

2000 for wired devices (https: 42000),

8701 for CUxD daemon,

2010 for Homematic IP devices (https: 42010)

9292 for Virtual Devices (https: 49292)

Daemon

CCU/Homematic can support different types of devices (wired, wireless, HM-IP, CUxD) and for every type you should create the instance of adapter separately.

Protocol

There are two protocols for communication XML-RPC and BIN-RPC. BIN-RPC is faster, but it can be, that the end device do not support it or supports it incorrect. In this case switch the protocol to XML.

Notice: CUxD can only communicate with BIN-RPC and HM-IP and RFD only via XML-RPC protocol.

Synchronize objects (once)

After very first start the instance read all devices from CCU/Homematic. If you changed the configuration (rename devices, add or removed devices) you can synchronise the configuration in ioBroker by enabling this option.

The instance will be restarted immediately, synchronize all devices anew and deactivate this option itself.

Adapter Address

This address has to be the IP under which the host that is running the adapter itself is reachable. This address is used by the CCU to connect to the adapter. This address cannot be "0.0.0.0", because CCU/Homematic cannot reach ioBroker under "0.0.0.0" IP address.

Adapter port

The port number on which the ioBroker will run. Let it 0 for automatically selection.

Adapter Callback Address

Sometimes the ioBroker server runs behind the router, to solve this problem, that inbound and outbound addresses are different, this option can be used. Here you can define the IP address of the router and the router will according to the port route the traffic to ioBroker.

Used if ioBroker runs in Docker.

Check communication interval(sec)

Send pings to CCU/Homematic with such intervall.

Reconnect interval (sec)

How many seconds will be waited before connect attempts.

Don't delete devices on adapter start

If this flag is not activated, the ioBroker will remove devices from configuration if device is not found at adapter start in CCU/Homematic. Activate this flag to do not delete such a devices. This is to avoid a bug on CCU side, where HM-IP devices are not correctly transmitted to ioBroker and thus will be deleted on the adapter start and be recreated when transmitted, some milliseconds later. The flag is automatically checked when you selected HM-IP as daemon. However, when you delete devices while adapter is running, the adapter will be notified by CCU and will remove devices which are removed on CCU.

Use https

If this flag is activated, the connection will be established via https instead http. This only works with XML-RPC protocol.

Username and password

If 'use https' is activated you can fill in the username and password of a CCU user. In case the CCU needs authentication on the API, you have to provide the credentials here.

Custom commands

It is possible to send custom commands, e.g. to read and control the master area of a device which allows the user to configure heating week programs and more.

This is done by sending a message to the adapter, which contains the method as first parameter, followed by an object which has to contain the ID of the target device as well as optional the paramType , which specifies e.g. the MASTER area. Additional parameters have to be sent in the params object.

Examples:

Log all values of the MASTER area of a device:

sendTo( 'hm-rpc.0' , 'getParamset' , { ID : 'OEQ1861203' , paramType : 'MASTER' }, res => { log( JSON .stringify(res)); });

Set an attribute of the MASTER area to a specific value:

sendTo( 'hm-rpc.0' , 'putParamset' , { ID : 'OEQ1861203' , paramType : 'MASTER' , params : { 'ENDTIME_FRIDAY_1' : 700 }}, res => { log( JSON .stringify(res)); });

List all devices:

sendTo( 'hm-rpc.0' , 'listDevices' , {}, res => { log( JSON .stringify(res)); });

Set a value, like the adapter does on stateChange:

sendTo( 'hm-rpc.1' , 'setValue' , { ID : '000453D77B9EDF:1' , paramType : 'SET_POINT_TEMPERATURE' , params : 15 }, res => { log( JSON .stringify(res)); });

Get the paramsetDescription of a devices channel:

sendTo( 'hm-rpc.1' , 'getParamsetDescription' , { ID : '000453D77B9EDF:1' , paramType : 'VALUES' }, res => { log( JSON .stringify(res)); });

Get firmware information of a device (in this case we are logging the FW status):

sendTo( 'hm-rpc.1' , 'getDeviceDescription' , { ID : '0000S8179E3DBE' , paramType : 'FIRMWARE' }, res => { if (!res.error) { log( `FW status: ${res.result.FIRMWARE_UPDATE_STATE} ` ) } else { log(res.error) } });

Additional information

If you use HomeMatic switches or remotes their button states will only be acknowledged by CCU and thus by ioBroker, when you have a running 'dummy' program on the CCU which depends on the related switch or remote.

You can use a single dummy program for multiple buttons, by just adding all button states in the if clause connected via or/and operator. The then clause of the program can remain empty. Now your state should be updated on a button press.

Changelog

(foxriver76) implemented workaround for the RSSI_DEVICE 128 bug if devices connect to HMIP-HAP (fixes #346, #469, #402)

(foxriver76) added handler for readdedDevice event (closes #356)

event (closes #356) (foxriver76) added error handling on rpc server (fixes #457)

(foxriver76) added icon of HmIP-eTRV-E-S (closes #456)

(foxriver76) we also fixed type of default value if boolean on heating groups

(foxriver76) we fixxed type of default value and min/max of heating groups (closes #443)

(foxriver76) added image for HmIP-STE2-PCB

(foxriver76) we now handle replaceDevice requests by deleting old device and creating new one (closes #420)

(foxriver76) meta.roles is no longer an object, because it is kept in RAM anyway (closes #407)

(foxriver76) handle cases where we cannot retrive meta.roles (addresses #407)

(foxriver76) added logging for "no dpType" scenarios

(foxriver76) added image of HmIP-eTRV-E

(foxriver76) added image of HmIPW-WRC6

(foxriver76) we fixed several sentry issues (closes #368, closes #370)

(foxriver76) we now correctly map the role of smoke detectors (closes #354)

(bluefox) Added the roles to thermostat states

(bluefox) Added the roles for switch

(bluefox) Apply new roles to existing states

(foxriver76) we made sure, that controller does not send stopInstance message anymore

(foxriver76) remove the stopInstance message handling and put everything in unload

(bluefox) removed the white background by some icons

(Jens Maus) fixed the VirtualDevices min/max/default assignment (fixes #332)

(foxriver76) do not scale on normal '%' UNIT because its inconsistent (fixes #326)

(foxriver76) added tier, is now 2

(foxriver76) added missing images (closes #319)

(foxriver76) error handling improved when deleting obsolete devices/channels

(foxriver76) if no message id provided on sendTo , we do not send undefined params anymore (fixes #318)

(foxriver76) virtual devices now support ping, so use it, else it can be that instance won't register at CCU again (fixes #308)

(foxriver76) use async rpc calls for better error handling

(foxriver76) now log error events received by XML-RPC

(foxriver76) detect invalid params and log instead of crash

(foxriver76) fix problems with CuxD and HM-IP (fixes #307)

(foxriver76) more places where we now log message on real errors instead of error object

(foxriver76) revert received messages with invalid command

(foxriver76) log message on real errors instead of error object

(foxriver76) fix for crashes on decrypt

(foxriver76) fixed default values of HM-IP value list states

(foriver76) in general reject events of unregistered devices, see #298

(foxriver76) do not set PONG state anymore

(foxriver76) match clientId with namespace to find correct units

(foxriver76) we now use a unique id to connect for each client taking the hostname into account

(foxriver76) fixed error with some blinds if no adapter restart has been performed

(foxriver76) value.temperature will have unit °C no matter of delivered unit by CCU

(foxriver76) fixed virtual-devices objects being recreated on the instance start (#271)

(foxriver76) fix for % scaling of float numbers

(foxriver76) now logging exact command on error

(foxriver76) fix issue when CuxD listDevices does not deliver valid array

(foxriver76) fix error with % scaling in some edge cases

(foxriver76) fix bug on forced reinitialization run

(bluefox) Added roles for presence sensor

(foxriver76) fix edge case on E-PAPER command (IOBROKER-HM-RPC-5Z)

(foxriver76) Catch error on createDevices if CCU does not deliver valid ADDRESS (IOBROKER-HM-RPC-5X)

(foxriver76) Continue execution if error on retrieving a paramset from CCU

(bluefox) Change name of Instance according to the role (RF, Wired, HM-IP)

(foxriver76) removed metadata caching completely because metadata can be dynamic due to FW update or CuxD

(foxriver76) added some HM-IP roles for channel 0

(foxriver76) fixed edge case problem IOBROKER-HM-RPC-5E

(jens-maus) updated all device images to latest ones include HM-IP-wired ones

(foxriver76) catch edge case error if row.value has no native

(foxriver76) catch errors on rpc client creation

(foxriver76) catch potential errors on createServer

(foxriver76) new metadata approach: we only store metadata gathered by the user, otherwise cached metadata can be very old and outdated, we have to monitor performance of this approach (more requests to CCU on first setup)

(foxriver76) add name and icon to meta folder

(foxriver76) minor code improvements

(foxriver76) sentry plugin support

(foxriver76) fixed no 'dpType for ..' error in all cases

(foxriver76) replace DISPLAY_DATA_STRING by DIN_66003 encodings

(foxriver76) improved error handling on undefined methods

(foxriver76) if role "value.window" is a boolean it is now correctly a "sensor.window"

(foxriver76) make all LEVEL dps of unit % if they are w.o. unit and have min/max

(foxriver76) handle some metadata more abstract

(foxriver76) make DIMMER_REAL.LEVEL of unit '%' even it is not by definition

(foxriver76) fix issue on https with less robust ccu emulations

(foxriver76) fixed problem with max values of value lists

(foxriver76) no longer use adapter.objects

(foxriver76) js-controller v > 2 required

(foxriver76) LOCK.OPEN is now of type button to prevent misunderstandings

(foxriver76) make OFFSET and REPEATS of e-paper configurable

(foxriver76) EPAPER_SIGNAL is now type string

(foxriver76) fixed info channel

(foxriver76) replace min max values of HM-IP with correct numbers

(foxriver76) new metadata handling procedure

js-controller >= 1.4.2 required

Older entries

here

