ioBroker HomeMatic ReGaHSS Adapter

Connects HomeMatic CCU "Logic Layer" ("ReGaHSS") to ioBroker.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Purpose

This Adapter keeps the HomeMatic CCU variables in sync with ioBroker and provides the possibility to start HomeMatic CCU programs from within ioBroker. Furthermore, this adapter can be used as a "migration helper": you can sync device/channel names, rooms, functions, and favorites from the CCU to ioBroker (this is one way only, changes in ioBroker will be overwritten once synced again – so deactivate this features after the first sync).

Install

This adapter requires one (ore more) already installed and initialized hm-rpc adapter(s) to work.

Configuration

FAQ

What are the ALARM states created in the devices object?

States which end on 'ALARM' are created by the Rega adapter, to represent service messages. The alarm has three different states _NO ALARM, which indicates that there is no related alarm (service message) for the state. When a service message appears for the related state the state will change to ALARM, containing the timestamp of the alarm occurrence on the CCU in the last changed timestamp of the state (state.ls). When you change the state in ioBroker, this will acknowledge the alarm in the CCU and the service message will be gone. The alarm state in ioBroker will change to ACKNOWLEDGED still containing the occurrence timestamp in the last changed state, and the timestamp when it has been acknowledged in the states timestamp ( state.ts ).

I have a HomeMatic CCU2/CCU3, how can I add it to the adapter settings?

Within the adapter settings, you add the IP address of your CCU2, then

Activate "rfd" for regular HomeMatic devices,

Activate "HomeMatic IP" if you use HomeMatic IP devices,

Activate "Virtual Devices" if you use Groups in HomeMatic (so if you combine e.g. multiple thermostats to a group)

If I modify rooms, etc. in HomeMatic, the changes are not applied right away within ioBroker.

Please reload the hm-rega adapter instance, e.g. by clicking on the reload icon of hm-rega.x (actions table) in the Instances tab. Afterwards, wait about 10-20 seconds and then check both the Enums tab and the Objects (enum.xxx -- make sure you enable the expert mode). If the changes do still not appear, restart ioBroker. Then the changes should be available in ioBroker.

How can I sync the hidden/invisible variables e.g. of HMIP-PSM?

Since version 2.4.0 it is possible to sync hidden variables. For this purpose you have to go to the settings of hm-rega. At the Sync tab you will find Invisible variables when Variables is checked.

I want to execute my own scripts on the CCU via ioBroker. Is this possible?

Since version 2.3.0 it is possible to execute your own scripts on the CCU by using the sendTo command. E.g. getting the uptime of your CCU by the following script:

My CCU webinterface has a different port than the standard http/https protocols, thus no connection is established. How can I configure the adapter to use a custom port for the webinterface?

Until now, this is an edge case and thus no configuration in the Admin GUI is possible. This has been decided because it would confuse 10,000 users to help one user. However, the port can still be changed via the cli, using the following command:

iob set hm-rega.0 --webinterfacePort 8765

To use default port settings again, either set 443/80 according to your protocol, or set 0 for automatic selection.

const upTimeScript = ` string stderr; string stdout; system.Exec("cat /proc/uptime | awk '// { printf $1/3600 }'", &stdout, &stderr); WriteLine(stdout);` ; sendTo( 'hm-rega.0' , upTimeScript, res => { log( JSON .stringify(res), 'info' ); });

My Rega API is running at another port than 8181 (HTTPS: 48181), can I use the adapter anyway?

If your Rega API is running at a non default port (which should only happen in edge cases), we assume that you are familiar with the ioBroker CLI. You can change the port via iob set hm-rega.<instance> --homematicPort <port>

Changelog

(foxriver76) do not log warning if we cannot sychnoronize favorites of empty string user (fixes #227)

(martin-herzog/foxriver76) fixed unnedded call which lead to warnings in rega log

(foxriver76) if function or room names on CCU include dots, we replace them (fixes Sentry IOBROKER-HM-REGA-3H)

(foxriver76) Duty Cycle of LAN gateways can be -1 if they are disconnected (fixes #196)

(foxriver76) we now only scale on UNIT "100%" as hm-rpc does (fixes #207)

(foxriver76) we fixed some sentry issues (closes #182, closes #183)

(foxriver76) improved the detection of ALARM occurrences for virtual devices

(foxriver76) fixed bug on ALARM datapoint creation

(foxriver76) improve creation of ALARM dps even if no states provided by getDatapoints (fixes #168)

(foxriver76) fixed a bug that already deleted programs were only partially deleted in ioBroker Please note: This will only work for deleted programs up from now. You have to clean up orphan programs manually

(bluefox) Use name from device if channel has a default name

(foxriver76) remove old code, which also scaled unit: % values and not only unit: 100 %

(foxriver76) we fixed more occurrences of incorrect types (fixes #146)

(foxriver76) we now correctly convert the rssi values, workaround for https://github.com/jens-maus/RaspberryMatic/issues/897

(foxriver76) we made counter states of type "number", was incorrectly "string" (closes #145)

(foxriver76) parse the dutyCycle state to int (fixes #144)

(foxriver76) update dependencies

(foxriver76) removed unneeded dependency

(foxriver76) bring back io-package json readme attribute, admin does not fall back to docs as expected (fixes #135)

(foxriver76) admin/controller has a bug still requiring common.title (fixes #133)

(foxriver76) fix for custom webinterface port (addresses #117)

(foxriver76) local link now respects port and protocol

(foxriver76) correctly identify incomplete requests

(foxriver76) fix issue with non-existing objects when using LAN-Gateways

(foxriver76) Ensure that objects are created if something (devices, variables, programs) created during runtime (fixes #124)

(foxriver76) fix pot. crash after reconnect because of existingStates array

(foxriver76) ensure to not set states of non-existing RPC objects due to differences in the APIs (fixes #123)

(foxriver76) we now handle some more edge case errors

(foxriver76) no build needed

(foxriver76) fix gh actions

(foxriver76) we now wait until objects are created before setting states (fixes #122)

(foxriver76) added release script

(foxriver76) we notify the user about aborted connection by CCU during request

(Hirsch-DE) don't write datapoints if timestamp is 0"

(foxriver76) provide possibility to use custom webinterface port, please see FAQ

(foxriver76) fixed enum translations (changed in API)

(foxriver76) fixed handling of "favorites" enum

this can be breaking for some users, please check your enums

(foxriver76) fix aliases being removed from enums if they contain hm-rpc.

(foxriver76) now states will be accordingly marked to indicate that rega is down when receiving invalid responses

(foxriver76) fixes for edge case crashes

(foxriver76) fixed error where alarm states of hm-rpc instances with instance number >= 10 are created for the wrong instance (issue #111)

(foxriver76) set explicit object type on extending object (issue #109)

(foxriver76) fixed issue on syncing service message counter when invisible variables are synchronized

(foxriver76) fixed issue where value list variables are a string instead of an integer

(foxriver76) fix for % scaling of float numbers

(foxriver76) fix potential issues with scaling of % values as in https://github.com/ioBroker/ioBroker.hm-rpc/issues/263

(foxriver76) fix potential problem on enum sync, where to many channels could be deleted

(foxriver76) timeout of requests increased to 90 seconds (its only important to have a timeout to prevent infinite stucking)

(foxriver76) fix crash when a user on CCU is a empty string on synchronizing favorites

(foxriver76) fixed crash when we cannot determine CCU version

(foxriver76) Script post requests will time out after 15 seconds to prevent stucking in queue if no answer from ccu received

(foxriver76) fixed some edge cases, reported by Sentry

(foxriver76) use current time as timestamp if non-existent on initial variables poll

(foxriver76) improved error handling, no longer use legacy log file

(foxriver76) now storing scripts in iob file storage

(foxriver76) minor fix on ccu object

(foxriver76) fix synchronization

(foxriver76) sentry plugin support added

(foxriver76) we are logging the script name in still pending warning from now on

(foxriver76) made port fully configurable, also with https enabled

(foxriver76) improved error handling in edge cases and more verbose logging on errors

(foxriver76) fixed issue which originated by undefined tclsh alias on CCU for dutycycle.fn script

(foxriver76) no longer use adapter.objects

(foxriver76) js-controller v > 2 required

(foxriver76) fixed bug which lead to alarm counter showing number of service messages

(foxriver76) we set enum name as translation object again

(foxriver76) fix minor bug which prevented correct room sync

(foxriver76) in 2.4.6 we implemented the mechanism for hm-rega and rpc, in fact we should only delete hm-rpc devices, because rega will be added on ioB side (can't be done in CCU)

(foxriver76) fixed another legacy bug, which prevented some enums from getting correct name

(foxriver76) only deleting hm adapter objects from enums

(foxriver76) fixed enum sync and improved logging

(foxriver76) lc and ts for alarm states are now valid formatted for js-controller

(foxriver76) also poll invisible vars if configured

(foxriver76) added possibility to synchronize hidden variables

(foxriver76) added more systeminfo states when syncing duty cycle

(foxriver76) when setting ts, do it in ms

(foxriver76) when ccu sysvar is nan, replace it by null

(foxriver76) also unescape %0A (

)

(foxriver76) remove line break in firmware version

(foxriver76) implemented messagebox

(foxriver76) show correct number of service messages even if automatic checking is enabled

(foxriver76) create alarm states with correct name instead of renaming on restart

(foxriver76) fix to enable acknowledging servicemessages for all instance types

(foxriver76) reworked alarm states, see FAQ

(foxriver76) fix where virtual devices were not named

(foxriver76) from now on we are displaying the firmware version instead of coprocessor fw version

(foxriver76) we are making sure to prevent a CCU3 being exposed as a CCU2

(foxriver76) fixed renaming of alarms on start

(foxriver76) fixed the bug that all alarms of devices are in hm-rpc rfd instance or non existent if no rpc instance existed

(foxriver76) fix bug where datapoints were not named

(foxriver76) update state when same value is set with another timestamp

(foxriver76) revert duty cycle script

(foxriver76) fix for parse errors on -inf values

(foxriver76) also decode string values when setting foreign states

(foxriver76) add more translations

(foxriver76) fix duty cycle script

(foxriver76) fix bug where state units were ignored for all except rfd

(foxriver76) usage of adapter-core

(bluefox) compact mode compatibility

(foxriver76) fix error that prevented setting umlauts to system variables in ioBroker

(foxriver76) usage and application of eslint

(foxriver76) Https checkbox added

(foxriver76) Https can be used instead of http

(foxriver76) Added possibility to authenticate on API

(foxriver76) de- and encryption added

(bluefox) Configuration dialog was corrected

(bluefox) Forbidden characters were replaced

(bluefox) Ready for Admin3

(AlGu1) Fix error if Lan Interfaces exits

(AlGu1) Change adapter logging of new values to debug

(AlGu1) Config Settings changed to set defaults after update adapter

(AlGu1) Read values from CCU in raw format and create JSON string and object in adapter

(AlGu1) dutycycle.fn script changed for better compatiblity without ReGaHss Beta version

(AlGu1) Error in script file fixed

(AlGu1) Read DutyCycle and other params from listBidcosInterfaces

(Apollon77) Also update names of states when syncing with CCU

(bluefox) Fix values conversion for CUxD

(Apollon77) small fix (issue #23)

(Apollon77) respect settings and only sync variables and programs if selected in settings (issue #22)

(bluefox) remove error log in CCU by start

(bluefox) merge rooms, functions and favorites with existing one

(jens-maus) Add HMIP support

(bluefox) update states only if changed

(nobody) fix initial read of states

(bluefox) read variables anew if connection of rfd detected

(bluefox) read alarms

(bluefox) support of acknowledgment of alarms

(bluefox) fix min/max for variables

(bluefox) change timestamp and last change of states

(bluefox) detect disconnection and handle it

(bluefox) fix error with polling trigger

(bluefox) fix read datapoints

(bluefox) remove deprecated unescape

(bluefox) remove deprecated unescape

(bluefox) remove deprecated unescape

(bluefox) add connection state

(bluefox) remove deprecated unescape

(bluefox) fix dimmer and blinds values at start

(bluefox) remove deprecated unescape

(bluefox) fix "

" in values

(bluefox) implement check init function

(bluefox) catch errors if states deleted

(bluefox) add hm-rpc as dependency

(bluefox) enable npm install

(bluefox) process errors

(bluefox) update devices if hm-rpc updates the device list

(bluefox) update devices if hm-rpc updates the device list

(bluefox) support of new naming concept with no parents and children

(bluefox) fix error with stopping adapter

(bluefox) fix error with scripts

(bluefox) add gruntfile.js and remove jscs warnings

(Bluefox, Hobbyquaker) fix bug if no programs or variables exist

(hobbyquaker) added common.role for variables

(hobbyquaker) get state values

(hobbyquaker) queue device/channel renaming

(hobbyquaker) enum fixes

(hobbyquaker) fixes

(hobbyquaker) add settings ui

(hobbyquaker) common.children vs children

(hobbyquaker) Fix common.children in getPrograms

(hobbyquaker) Fix common.name attribute

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Copyright (c) 2014 hobbyquaker

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.