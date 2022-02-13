This adapter saves state history in a two-staged process.

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Configuration

Changelog

(Excodibur) Hide settings not relevant when "log changes only" is not used

(Apollon77) Allow all number values for debounce again

(bluefox) Support only js.controller >= 3.3.x

>= 3.3.x (bluefox) Used system/custom view for collecting the objects

(bluefox) Implemented option to ignore zero- or/and below zero- values

(Apollon77) Prevent crash cases reported by Sentry

(bluefox) Added the support of Admin5

(Apollon77) Optimize stop handling

(bluefox) Code formatting done

(bluefox) Filtered out the acknowledgment and the quality from the getHistory call if not requested

(Apollon77) prevent crashes (Sentry IOBROKER-HISTORY-K, IOBROKER-HISTORY-J, IOBROKER-HISTORY-C, IOBROKER-HISTORY-G)

(bluefox) added command to read supported features

(bluefox) set default history if not yet set

(Apollon77) optimize retention directory logic again (Sentry IOBROKER-HISTORY-A)

(Apollon77) optimize retention directory logic again (Sentry IOBROKER-HISTORY-7)

(Apollon77) Catch error when Storage directory can not be created (Sentry IOBROKER-HISTORY-1)

(Apollon77) make sure internal structures are initialized correctly (Sentry IOBROKER-HISTORY-2)

(Apollon77) make sure to handle cases where retention directory is not existing (Sentry IOBROKER-HISTORY-3)

Requires js-controller >= 2.0.0

(foxriver76) removed usage of adapter.objects

(Apollon77) check if objects have changed and ignore unchanged

(Apollon77) adjust allowed file system names

(Apollon77) Add Sentry for Error Reporting with js-controller 3.0

(Apollon77) Make sure value undefined is ignored

(paul53) old files should be deleted automatically

Fix several smaller issues and optimized some texts

(Apollon77) Error fixed in storeState

(Apollon77) Fixing/allow to disable writing of start and end values

(Apollon77) Add option to write data to a different ID to make device changes easier. Retrieving data works for both IDs

(AlCalzone) Fix filename handling for states with special characters

(Apollon77) Respect 'keep forever' setting for retention from datapoint configuration

(bondrogeen) Admin3 Fixes

(Bluefox) Admin3 Fixes

(bluefox) Ready for Admin3

(bluefox) translations

(Apollon77) fix relog value feature

(bluefox) add "save last value" option

(Apollon77) fix behaviour of log interval to always log the current value

fix in datatype conversions

(Apollon77) Replace some characters in history filenames

(Apollon77) Small fix for older configurations

(Apollon77) Enhance Min-Delta logic for datapoints from type mixed

(bluefox) Fix handling of float values in Adapter config and Datapoint config.

(Apollon77) Add messages enableHistory/disableHistory

(Apollon77) add support to log changes only if value differs a minimum value for numbers

(Apollon77) Fixing aggregate calculation

(Apollon77) add option to re-log unchanged values to make it easier for visualization

(Apollon77) added converter scripts to move history data to db

(Apollon77) Fixed: ts is assigned as val

(bluefox) Fix selector for history objects

(bluefox) сompatible only with new admin

(bluefox) change name of object from history to custom

(bluefox) fix aggregation of last point

(bluefox) aggregation none just deliver the raw data without any aggregation

(bluefox) fix aggregation on large intervals

(bluefox) fix aggregation on seconds

(bluefox) draw line to the end if ignore null

(bluefox) switch max and min with each other

(bluefox) calculate end/start values for "on change" too

(bluefox) change default aggregation name

(bluefox) support sessionId

(bluefox) use aggregation file from sql adapter

(bluefox) fix the values storage on exit

(bluefox) store all cached data every 5 minutes

(bluefox) support of ms

(bluefox) add description of settings

(bluefox) place aggregate function into separate file to enable sharing with other adapters

(smiling-Jack) Add generate Demo data

(smiling-Jack) get history in own fork

(bluefox) add storeAck flag

(bluefox) mockup for onchange

(Smiling_Jack) save and load in adapter and not in js-controller

(Smiling_Jack) aggregation of data points

(Smiling_Jack) support of storage path

(bluefox) fix small error in history (Thanks on Dschaedl)

(bluefox) update admin page

(bluefox) enable save&close button by config

(bluefox) check if state was not deleted

(bluefox) enable npm install

(bluefox) support of de-bounce interval

(bluefox) store every change and not only lc != ts

(bluefox) add configuration page

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2021 Bluefox dogafox@gmail.com, Apollon77

Copyright (c) 2016 Smiling_Jack

Copyright (c) 2014 hobbyquaker

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.