ioBroker.fritzdect
Tests:
Fritzbox DECT adapter for ioBroker
Installation:
released version on npm with
npm install iobroker.fritzdect
or the actual version from github with
npm install https:
Setup
IP-address and password of Fritzbox should be defined via admin page, before the first start of the instance.
The IP-address must be written with leading 'http://'
The devices are detected automatically during startup of fritzdect instance. If devices are added to the fritzbox during a running adapter instance, then please restart the adapter for object creation.
Several permissions have to be set in the fritzbox in order to interact with the adapter!
A german explanatory doc is available here: install_de
The widget requires that also vis-metro and vis-jqui-mfd are installed
Common Issues / Frequently Asked Questions
-
Fritzbox returned '00000000' no login possible. possible reasons:
The fritzbox allows only a limited number of logins in a timeframe.
There are no appropriate user rights set in the fritzbox.
There is a time elapsing in the fritzbox blocking the logins.
A german doc is available here: troubleshooting
-
using https would result in:
{ error: { [Error: self signed certificate] code: 'DEPTH_ZERO_SELF_SIGNED_CERT' }
to overcome this, the option "rejectUnauthorized: false" is used in the https.request.
Thermostat
Fritzbox AHA API
The API of fritzbox has the following access:
- sethkrtsoll
- 8-28°C for automatic control
- greater 28°C (254=ON)
- greater 28°C (253=OFF)
These settings are covered by the hkrmode and the 3 buttons. The activation lasts as long there is no other command or programmed sequence.
Additionally there is the access to:
- windowopenactiv
- boostactive
These are indications as well as commands (sethkrwindowopen,sethkrboost) and when commanded they act with the provided time limit (max. 24h).
For activation of boost/windowopen the following sequence applies:
- set the activetime to the desired value in minutes
- activate the activ (from false -> true)
- the acteendtime changes to the target
For deactivation of boost/windowopen the following sequence applies:
- deactivate the activ (from true -> false)
- the acteendtime changes to unixtime=0
fritzdect implementation
From the above API possibilities the thermostat has different modes in point of view of iobroker.adapter:
- auto (temperature control), to be set by hkrmode (0) or button "setmodeauto" -> the tsoll value will be used!
- night if tsoll = absenk
- comfort if tsoll = komfort
- on (full open), to be set by hkrmode (1) or button "setmodeon"
- off (full close), to be set by hkrmode (2) or button "setmodeoff"
- boost (full open for limited time), detected by feedback boostactive, can be set by boostactive (false->true)
- windowopen (full closed for defined time), detected by feedback windowopenactiv, can be set be windowopenactiv (false->true)
- holiday (temp control), detected by holidayactive
- summer (temp control), detected by summeractive
ioBroker objects
objects in italic are not part of all fritz.box configurations
objects in bold are datapoints from the adapter
The datapoints are created on the basis of the returned values of the Fritz AHA API. All groups or devices start wirth "DECT_".
devices or groups
|Object
|Value
|settable
|Description
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|DECT500
|Blinds
|Contact
|id
|text
|-
|internal id of device
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|DECT500
|Blinds
|Contact
|name
|text
|-
|name of device
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|DECT500
|Blinds
|Contact
|productname
|text
|-
|product name
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|DECT500
|Blinds
|Contact
|manufacturer
|text
|-
|product manufacturer
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|DECT500
|Blinds
|Contact
|fwversion
|text
|-
|product FW version
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|DECT500
|Blinds
|Contact
|mode
|text
|-
|mode, manuell or auto
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|present
|boolean
|-
|true/false -> connected/not available
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|DECT500
|Blinds
|Contact
|txbusy
|boolean
|-
|true/false -> cmd sending active/not active
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|DECT500
|Blinds
|Contact
|batterylow
|boolean
|-
|battery status
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|Contact
|battery
|number
|-
|actual capacity in %
|DECT3x0
|DECT400
|DECT440
|Contact
|state
|boolean
|-/x
|true/false
|DECT2x0
|DECT500
|Blinds
|Contact
|power
|number
|-
|actual power in W
|DECT2x0
|energy
|number
|-
|actual energy consumption in Wh
|DECT2x0
|voltage
|number
|-
|actual voltage in V
|DECT2x0
|lock
|boolean
|-
|UI/API lock
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|devicelock
|boolean
|-
|Button lock
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|celsius
|number
|-
|actual temperature in °C
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT440
|offset
|number
|-
|offset temperature in °C
|DECT2x0
|DECT3x0
|DECT440
|rel_humidity
|number
|-
|relative humidity %
|DECT440
|tist
|number
|-
|actual temperature in °C
|DECT3x0
|tsoll
|number
|x
|target temperature in °C
|DECT3x0
|komfort
|number
|-
|comfort temperature in °C
|DECT3x0
|absenk
|number
|-
|night temperature in °C
|DECT3x0
|hkrmode
|array
|x
|0=AUTO/1=OFF/2=ON state of thermostat
|DECT3x0
|lasttarget
|number
|-
|last target temperature in °C
|DECT3x0
|errorcode
|number
|-
|errorcode
|DECT3x0
|operationList
|number-
|list of possible modes
|DECT3x0
|operationMode
|number
|-
|actual mode
|DECT3x0
|windowopenendtime
|time
|-
|time when open window status ends
|DECT3x0
|windowopenactiv
|boolean
|x
|status and cmd of window open detection
|DECT3x0
|windowopenactivtime
|number
|x
|time (minutes) when activation of window open
|DECT3x0
|boostactive
|boolean
|x
|boost mode active status and cmd
|DECT3x0
|boostactiveendtime
|time
|-
|time when boost status ends
|DECT3x0
|boostactivtime
|number
|x
|time (minutes) when activation of boost
|DECT3x0
|adaptiveHeatingRunning
|boolean
|-
|adaptive heating status
|DECT3x0
|adaptiveHeatingActive
|boolean
|x
|adaptive heating cmd
|DECT3x0
|setmodeauto
|number
|x
|set Auto
|DECT3x0
|setmodeon
|number
|x
|set On
|DECT3x0
|setmodeoff
|number
|x
|set Off
|DECT3x0
|summeractive
|boolean
|-
|summer program status
|DECT3x0
|holidayactive
|boolean
|-
|holiday program status
|DECT3x0
|tchange
|number
|-
|temp with next change in °C
|DECT3x0
|endperiod
|time
|-
|time when next change is active
|DECT3x0
|supported_modes
|number
|-
|supported colormodes
|DECT500
|fullcolorsupport
|boolean
|-
|fullcolorsupport
|DECT500
|mapped
|boolean
|-
|indication mapped
|DECT500
|unmapped_hue
|number
|-
|unmapped hue value
|DECT500
|unmapped_saturation
|number
|-
|unmapped saturation value
|DECT500
|current_mode
|number
|-
|actual colormode
|DECT500
|level
|number
|x
|level 0-255
|DECT500
|Blinds
|levelpercentage
|number
|x
|level 0-100 %
|DECT500
|Blinds
|hue
|number
|x
|color 0-359
|DECT500
|saturation
|number
|x
|saturation 0-100
|DECT500
|temperature
|number
|x
|color temperature (white mode)
|DECT500
|lastpressedtimestamp
|time
|-
|timestamp
|DECT400
|DECT440
|Contact
|blindsopen
|booelan
|x
|target open
|Blinds
|blindsclose
|boolean
|x
|target close
|Blinds
|blindsstop
|boolean
|x
|target stop
|Blinds
|lastalertchgtimestamp
|time
|-
|timestamp
|Blinds
|enpositionsset
|boolean
|-
|status configuration
|Blinds
|mode
|text
|-
|modus
|Blinds
groups
|Object
|Value
|settable
|Description
|masterdeviceid
|text
|-
|internal id of group
|members
|text
|-
|member id's of group
|masterdeviceid
|boolean
|-
|cmd sending active
|synchronized
|boolean
|-
|devices of group are synchron
templates
|Object
|Value
|settable
|Description
|toggle
|boolean
|x
|toggle switch for template activation
|lasttemplate
|text
|-
|last confirmed template
API limitations
- Boost and WindowOpen can only be set for the next 24h. time=0 is cancelling the command
- updates to the thermostat are within a 15min range, depending on the previous communication of thermostat with fritzbox the next cycle is sooner or later, but definitely not imediately after an ioBroker intervention
- if a windowopenactiv is set on a thermostat, which is part of a group, then the whole group and its thermostats is set to windowopenactiv (function inside the FB)
- only a few color temperatures are accepted (mapped already be the API to valid ones)
- only the predefined colors are valid combinations (getcolordefaults)
Known Adapter Limitations:
- Not all FW-versions of fritz.box support all objects.
TODO:
- map of data input from user to valid predefined colors (nearest match)
- blind alert state -> decode bit array
Changelog
2.2.6
- new objects for thermostat adaptiveHeatingRunning, adaptiveHeatingActive
2.2.5
- several improvements for error handling
- handling of invalid xml-answer for check user rights
2.2.4
- correction: number format from admin page for times and tsoll
2.2.3 (npm)
- buttons setmodeon/off/auto have now initial value false, and when triggered with true get false again (for next trigger)
- buttons blindsclose/stop/open have now initial value false, and when triggered with true get false again (for next trigger)
- boostactivetime and windowopenactivetime can now be set to a default value in the adapter config
- new default temperature target in admin config (used if tsoll is not available e.g. object tree deleted and thermostat off/on)
- corrections for handling the initial value for tsoll/lasttarget when thermostat is off/on
2.2.2 (npm)
- license update
- corrected doc/de
2.2.1
- correction of "My colors" FB is not answering with valid xml
- added test script (fritz.js) for login check in doc/de
2.2.0 (npm)
- refactoring of API to FB, single instance with relogin after experied session
- refactoring main.js
- using http.request instead of deprecated @root/request
- log the user permissions
- remove fasthack for OFF/ON, upper range tchange, absenk, komfort = 32
- limitation of boost/windowopen activation to 24h
- correction of "present" (issue #224)
2.1.16
- temperature range in sockets 0..32°C -> -20..50°C
- fast hack for OFF/ON feedback via temperature 253/254*0,5 -> upper range tchange, absenk, komfort = 128
- fast mod for fwversion for HAN-FUN
- present message correction
2.1.15 (npm)
- correction in timestamp as date/string
- several version bumps
2.1.14
- operationmode and hkrmode tracking also after commands
- extended datapoints for blinds from Rollotron
- presence=0 was detected but not written to the datapoint, now corrected (skipping the updated is not affected)
2.1.13
- correction at group of switches (switchtype not recognized -> simpleonoff)
- functionbitmask 32768 moved to role: switches
2.1.12 (npm)
- new values for DECT500
- back to full unit testing
2.1.11 (npm)
2.1.10
- comfort/night is AUTO but reintroduced as operationmode
2.1.9
- info to user after start of adapter
2.1.8
- simpleonoff plug as device/group/template (telekom)
2.1.7 (npm)
- boostactivetime/windowactivetime only value
2.1.6
- pbkdf2 hash correction in calculation
2.1.5
- pbkdf2 hash correction in output to fritzbox
2.1.4
- removed the dependency to vis
2.1.3
2.1.2
2.1.1
2.1.0
- more refactoring => adapter based on class, gitCI instead of travisCI
- new thromastat buttons (setmodeauto, setmodeon,setmodeoff)
2.0.0 Breaking Changes in datapoints and structures (npm)
- refactoring of the code
- new fritzapi to either used md5 or pbkf2 decryption, needed for fritzbox FW >7.24
- usage of AHA API returned values as datapoint identifier
- grouping of buttons under the DECT440
- DECT500 groups
- accepting blocktime from fritzbox
- announcing new detected datapoints delivered by fritzbox
- option strictSSL (experimental)
1.1.4 (npm)
- blinds control
- update testing
1.1.3 (npm)
- setcolor cmd correction
- only valid color temperatures for white
1.1.2
- merge boost and boost active
- merge windowopen and windowopenactive
- DECT440 test
1.1.1 (npm)
- getColorDefaults in Admin, prepared but format of xml can no
1.1.0
- new features of AVM API 1.33
- setblind
- sethkrboost
- setwindowopen
- txbusy, windowopenactiveendtime, boostactiveendtime, boostactive
- fade duration
- DECT440
- DECT500
1.0.1 (npm)
- bugfixes in fritz API calls
- error code 303 (but unknown what it means)
- (Black-Thunder) targetTemp=null
- (PascalBru) datapoint nextchange in hkr
1.0.0 Breaking Change for non-native API objects
- merge of fritzapi into repo directly including added DECT500 commands
- no longer support of non-native API calls (scraping of website)
- GuestWLAN
- BatteryCharge
- OS version
- correction of timestamp to date conversion for DECT400
0.3.2 (npm)
- new states in heater group, operationList and operationMode
0.3.1 (npm)
- (scrounger) new states in COMET, operationList and operationMode
0.3.0 (npm)
- new DECT500 supported (without commands)
0.2.5 (npm)
- fixed testing
- correction for indication of actualtemp in heater groups
- connection type and datasource added in io-package.json
- correction pf switch and alert state (boolean in update routine)
0.2.4 (npm)
- (Scrounger) correction of type mismatch (string boolean)
0.2.3 (npm)
- skip updating values, when device not present
0.2.2 (npm)
- added FritzDECT400 incl. testing
- removed offset in temp value
- new datapoint offset
- added template for switches
- added template testing
0.2.1 (npm)
- gulp added
- correction for DECT100 without temperature (caused a stop in creation of objects)
- template creation corrected
- my templates added in admin page
0.2.0
0.1.5 (npm)
- reading and activation of templates added
- correction of actual temperature in DECT200 and COMET (now offset recognized)
- password now hidden typed and encrypted
- new datapoint actualtemp for Comet
- fritzapi 0.10.5
0.1.4 (npm)
- button added, only send the timestamp of last click
- fritzapi 0.10.4
0.1.3 (npm)
- windowopenactiv added to thermostat
0.1.2 (npm)
- errorcode string->number
- batterylow -> boolean
- switch in admin for non native API call for battery charge in % (shall prevent 403 message logs)
0.1.1 (npm)
- switch for GuestWLAN when no access is granted and polling creates an error
- check for devices in admin page for better access to the xml/json stream from fritzbox
- admin v3 implemented
0.1.0 (npm)
- major code change to use the xml stream instead the dedicated API-commands for the dedicated values
- creation of objects according the feedback from fritzbox
- support of groups
- still usage of non-universal object names
- more objects
0.0.14 (npm)
- correction of temp offset influence
0.0.13 (npm)
- DECT200 voltage new object
- DECT200 mode/lock value polling
- Comet mode as number and not array
- ADMIN v3
0.0.12 (npm)
- changed state to mode AUTO/OFF/ON for thermostat (including datapoint lasttarget when going back to AUTO)
- added name state for thermostat
- DECT100 temperature reading
- Contact reading
0.0.11 (npm)
- added state OFF/ON for thermostat
0.0.10 (npm)
- change to object oriented interface
- getOSversion when starting for log
0.0.9 (npm)
- values '1' accepted for ON
- values '0' accepted for OFF
0.0.8 (npm)
- messages info-> debug
- values 1/true/on/ON accepted for ON
- values 0/false/off/OFF accepted for OFF
0.0.7 (npm)
- current temp of Comet/DECT300
- cyclic polling GuestWLAN
0.0.6 (npm)
- correction targettemp in DECT200 section
0.0.5 (npm)
- setTemp on COMET
- GuestWlan corrected
0.0.4 (npm)
0.0.3 (npm)
0.0.2 (npm)
- metro widget for Dect200
- smartfritz-promise->fritzapi
- running version, tested with 1x DECT200 and Fritzbox FW=6.51 on Win10 with 4.5.0 and raspberry 4.7.0
0.0.1
- running version, tested with 1x DECT200 and Fritzbox FW=6.30
License
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018 - 2022 foxthefox foxthefox@wysiwis.net