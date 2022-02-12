Tests:

Fritzbox DECT adapter for ioBroker

released version on npm with

npm install iobroker.fritzdect

or the actual version from github with

npm install https:

Setup

IP-address and password of Fritzbox should be defined via admin page, before the first start of the instance. The IP-address must be written with leading 'http://'

The devices are detected automatically during startup of fritzdect instance. If devices are added to the fritzbox during a running adapter instance, then please restart the adapter for object creation.

Several permissions have to be set in the fritzbox in order to interact with the adapter!

A german explanatory doc is available here: install_de

The widget requires that also vis-metro and vis-jqui-mfd are installed

Common Issues / Frequently Asked Questions

Fritzbox returned '00000000' no login possible. possible reasons: The fritzbox allows only a limited number of logins in a timeframe. There are no appropriate user rights set in the fritzbox. There is a time elapsing in the fritzbox blocking the logins. A german doc is available here: troubleshooting using https would result in: { error : { [Error: self signed certificate] code: 'DEPTH_ZERO_SELF_SIGNED_CERT' } to overcome this, the option "rejectUnauthorized: false" is used in the https.request.

Thermostat

Fritzbox AHA API

The API of fritzbox has the following access:

sethkrtsoll 8-28°C for automatic control greater 28°C (254=ON) greater 28°C (253=OFF)



These settings are covered by the hkrmode and the 3 buttons. The activation lasts as long there is no other command or programmed sequence.

Additionally there is the access to:

windowopenactiv

boostactive

These are indications as well as commands (sethkrwindowopen,sethkrboost) and when commanded they act with the provided time limit (max. 24h). For activation of boost/windowopen the following sequence applies:

set the activetime to the desired value in minutes

activate the activ (from false -> true)

the acteendtime changes to the target For deactivation of boost/windowopen the following sequence applies:

deactivate the activ (from true -> false)

the acteendtime changes to unixtime=0

fritzdect implementation

From the above API possibilities the thermostat has different modes in point of view of iobroker.adapter:

auto (temperature control), to be set by hkrmode (0) or button "setmodeauto" -> the tsoll value will be used!

night if tsoll = absenk

comfort if tsoll = komfort

on (full open), to be set by hkrmode (1) or button "setmodeon"

off (full close), to be set by hkrmode (2) or button "setmodeoff"

boost (full open for limited time), detected by feedback boostactive, can be set by boostactive (false->true)

windowopen (full closed for defined time), detected by feedback windowopenactiv, can be set be windowopenactiv (false->true)

holiday (temp control), detected by holidayactive

summer (temp control), detected by summeractive

ioBroker objects

objects in italic are not part of all fritz.box configurations objects in bold are datapoints from the adapter

The datapoints are created on the basis of the returned values of the Fritz AHA API. All groups or devices start wirth "DECT_".

devices or groups

Object Value settable Description DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 DECT500 Blinds Contact id text - internal id of device DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 DECT500 Blinds Contact name text - name of device DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 DECT500 Blinds Contact productname text - product name DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 DECT500 Blinds Contact manufacturer text - product manufacturer DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 DECT500 Blinds Contact fwversion text - product FW version DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 DECT500 Blinds Contact mode text - mode, manuell or auto DECT2x0 DECT3x0 present boolean - true/false -> connected/not available DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 DECT500 Blinds Contact txbusy boolean - true/false -> cmd sending active/not active DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 DECT500 Blinds Contact batterylow boolean - battery status DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 Contact battery number - actual capacity in % DECT3x0 DECT400 DECT440 Contact state boolean -/x true/false DECT2x0 DECT500 Blinds Contact power number - actual power in W DECT2x0 energy number - actual energy consumption in Wh DECT2x0 voltage number - actual voltage in V DECT2x0 lock boolean - UI/API lock DECT2x0 DECT3x0 devicelock boolean - Button lock DECT2x0 DECT3x0 celsius number - actual temperature in °C DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT440 offset number - offset temperature in °C DECT2x0 DECT3x0 DECT440 rel_humidity number - relative humidity % DECT440 tist number - actual temperature in °C DECT3x0 tsoll number x target temperature in °C DECT3x0 komfort number - comfort temperature in °C DECT3x0 absenk number - night temperature in °C DECT3x0 hkrmode array x 0=AUTO/1=OFF/2=ON state of thermostat DECT3x0 lasttarget number - last target temperature in °C DECT3x0 errorcode number - errorcode DECT3x0 operationList number- list of possible modes DECT3x0 operationMode number - actual mode DECT3x0 windowopenendtime time - time when open window status ends DECT3x0 windowopenactiv boolean x status and cmd of window open detection DECT3x0 windowopenactivtime number x time (minutes) when activation of window open DECT3x0 boostactive boolean x boost mode active status and cmd DECT3x0 boostactiveendtime time - time when boost status ends DECT3x0 boostactivtime number x time (minutes) when activation of boost DECT3x0 adaptiveHeatingRunning boolean - adaptive heating status DECT3x0 adaptiveHeatingActive boolean x adaptive heating cmd DECT3x0 setmodeauto number x set Auto DECT3x0 setmodeon number x set On DECT3x0 setmodeoff number x set Off DECT3x0 summeractive boolean - summer program status DECT3x0 holidayactive boolean - holiday program status DECT3x0 tchange number - temp with next change in °C DECT3x0 endperiod time - time when next change is active DECT3x0 supported_modes number - supported colormodes DECT500 fullcolorsupport boolean - fullcolorsupport DECT500 mapped boolean - indication mapped DECT500 unmapped_hue number - unmapped hue value DECT500 unmapped_saturation number - unmapped saturation value DECT500 current_mode number - actual colormode DECT500 level number x level 0-255 DECT500 Blinds levelpercentage number x level 0-100 % DECT500 Blinds hue number x color 0-359 DECT500 saturation number x saturation 0-100 DECT500 temperature number x color temperature (white mode) DECT500 lastpressedtimestamp time - timestamp DECT400 DECT440 Contact blindsopen booelan x target open Blinds blindsclose boolean x target close Blinds blindsstop boolean x target stop Blinds lastalertchgtimestamp time - timestamp Blinds enpositionsset boolean - status configuration Blinds mode text - modus Blinds

groups

Object Value settable Description masterdeviceid text - internal id of group members text - member id's of group masterdeviceid boolean - cmd sending active synchronized boolean - devices of group are synchron

templates

Object Value settable Description toggle boolean x toggle switch for template activation lasttemplate text - last confirmed template

API limitations

Boost and WindowOpen can only be set for the next 24h. time=0 is cancelling the command

updates to the thermostat are within a 15min range, depending on the previous communication of thermostat with fritzbox the next cycle is sooner or later, but definitely not imediately after an ioBroker intervention

if a windowopenactiv is set on a thermostat, which is part of a group, then the whole group and its thermostats is set to windowopenactiv (function inside the FB)

only a few color temperatures are accepted (mapped already be the API to valid ones)

only the predefined colors are valid combinations (getcolordefaults)

Known Adapter Limitations:

Not all FW-versions of fritz.box support all objects.

map of data input from user to valid predefined colors (nearest match)

blind alert state -> decode bit array

Changelog

new objects for thermostat adaptiveHeatingRunning, adaptiveHeatingActive

several improvements for error handling

handling of invalid xml-answer for check user rights

correction: number format from admin page for times and tsoll

buttons setmodeon/off/auto have now initial value false, and when triggered with true get false again (for next trigger)

buttons blindsclose/stop/open have now initial value false, and when triggered with true get false again (for next trigger)

boostactivetime and windowopenactivetime can now be set to a default value in the adapter config

new default temperature target in admin config (used if tsoll is not available e.g. object tree deleted and thermostat off/on)

corrections for handling the initial value for tsoll/lasttarget when thermostat is off/on

license update

corrected doc/de

correction of "My colors" FB is not answering with valid xml

added test script (fritz.js) for login check in doc/de

refactoring of API to FB, single instance with relogin after experied session

refactoring main.js

using http.request instead of deprecated @root/request

log the user permissions

remove fasthack for OFF/ON, upper range tchange, absenk, komfort = 32

limitation of boost/windowopen activation to 24h

correction of "present" (issue #224)

temperature range in sockets 0..32°C -> -20..50°C

fast hack for OFF/ON feedback via temperature 253/254*0,5 -> upper range tchange, absenk, komfort = 128

fast mod for fwversion for HAN-FUN

present message correction

correction in timestamp as date/string

several version bumps

operationmode and hkrmode tracking also after commands

extended datapoints for blinds from Rollotron

presence=0 was detected but not written to the datapoint, now corrected (skipping the updated is not affected)

correction at group of switches (switchtype not recognized -> simpleonoff)

functionbitmask 32768 moved to role: switches

new values for DECT500

back to full unit testing

template for fritzfon

comfort/night is AUTO but reintroduced as operationmode

info to user after start of adapter

simpleonoff plug as device/group/template (telekom)

boostactivetime/windowactivetime only value

pbkdf2 hash correction in calculation

pbkdf2 hash correction in output to fritzbox

removed the dependency to vis

presence=0 continue

withoit info.connection

error handling in msgbox

more refactoring => adapter based on class, gitCI instead of travisCI

new thromastat buttons (setmodeauto, setmodeon,setmodeoff)

2.0.0 Breaking Changes in datapoints and structures (npm)

refactoring of the code

new fritzapi to either used md5 or pbkf2 decryption, needed for fritzbox FW >7.24

usage of AHA API returned values as datapoint identifier

grouping of buttons under the DECT440

DECT500 groups

accepting blocktime from fritzbox

announcing new detected datapoints delivered by fritzbox

option strictSSL (experimental)

blinds control

update testing

setcolor cmd correction

only valid color temperatures for white

merge boost and boost active

merge windowopen and windowopenactive

DECT440 test

getColorDefaults in Admin, prepared but format of xml can no

new features of AVM API 1.33 setblind sethkrboost setwindowopen txbusy, windowopenactiveendtime, boostactiveendtime, boostactive

fade duration

DECT440

DECT500

bugfixes in fritz API calls

error code 303 (but unknown what it means)

(Black-Thunder) targetTemp=null

(PascalBru) datapoint nextchange in hkr

1.0.0 Breaking Change for non-native API objects

merge of fritzapi into repo directly including added DECT500 commands

no longer support of non-native API calls (scraping of website) GuestWLAN BatteryCharge OS version

correction of timestamp to date conversion for DECT400

new states in heater group, operationList and operationMode

(scrounger) new states in COMET, operationList and operationMode

new DECT500 supported (without commands)

fixed testing

correction for indication of actualtemp in heater groups

connection type and datasource added in io-package.json

correction pf switch and alert state (boolean in update routine)

(Scrounger) correction of type mismatch (string boolean)

skip updating values, when device not present

added FritzDECT400 incl. testing

removed offset in temp value

new datapoint offset

added template for switches

added template testing

gulp added

correction for DECT100 without temperature (caused a stop in creation of objects)

template creation corrected

my templates added in admin page

compact mode

reading and activation of templates added

correction of actual temperature in DECT200 and COMET (now offset recognized)

password now hidden typed and encrypted

new datapoint actualtemp for Comet

fritzapi 0.10.5

button added, only send the timestamp of last click

fritzapi 0.10.4

windowopenactiv added to thermostat

errorcode string->number

batterylow -> boolean

switch in admin for non native API call for battery charge in % (shall prevent 403 message logs)

switch for GuestWLAN when no access is granted and polling creates an error

check for devices in admin page for better access to the xml/json stream from fritzbox

admin v3 implemented

major code change to use the xml stream instead the dedicated API-commands for the dedicated values

creation of objects according the feedback from fritzbox

support of groups

still usage of non-universal object names

more objects

correction of temp offset influence

DECT200 voltage new object

DECT200 mode/lock value polling

Comet mode as number and not array

ADMIN v3

changed state to mode AUTO/OFF/ON for thermostat (including datapoint lasttarget when going back to AUTO)

added name state for thermostat

DECT100 temperature reading

Contact reading

added state OFF/ON for thermostat

change to object oriented interface

getOSversion when starting for log

values '1' accepted for ON

values '0' accepted for OFF

messages info-> debug

values 1/true/on/ON accepted for ON

values 0/false/off/OFF accepted for OFF

current temp of Comet/DECT300

cyclic polling GuestWLAN

correction targettemp in DECT200 section

setTemp on COMET

GuestWlan corrected

cyclic status polling

user now configurable

metro widget for Dect200

smartfritz-promise->fritzapi

running version, tested with 1x DECT200 and Fritzbox FW=6.51 on Win10 with 4.5.0 and raspberry 4.7.0

running version, tested with 1x DECT200 and Fritzbox FW=6.30

