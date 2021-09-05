Draw charts with flot

To use the charts one of the history adapters is required: history, sql or InfluxDB

To edit created chart again, you should replace index.html with edit.html and call this link in browser, e.g:

http://localhost:8082/flot/index.html?l%5B0%5D%5Bid%5D=system.adapter.admin.0.memRss

to

http://localhost:8082/flot/edit.html?l%5B0%5D%5Bid%5D=system.adapter.admin.0.memRss

To recall a saved preset, you can either call:

http://localhost:8082/flot/preset.html (this lists all saved presets)

or:

http://localhost:8082/flot/preset.html?preset=presetName (this redirects to presetName directly)

How to use

install "web"-adapter and create one instance if not installed.

Select in settings of "web"-adapter the instance of installed "socket.io"-instance.

install "flot"-adapter and call

Go to http://ip:8082/flot/edit.html

Changelog

(sbormann) Enhanced the preset list (now shows the full link and the edit link)

(nobodyMO) added the X value mover and Y value multiplication

(Apollon77/harvey637) use browser timezone

(Apollon77/jlegen) color picker in flot edit page fixed

(sbormann) preset.html updated to allow german umlaute

(Apollon77) add www directory to GitHub to allow GitHub installs

(sbormann) preset.html added to display a list of stored flot presets with direct links

(Seqway) Translations

(bluefox) Added dashed lines

(bluefox) All JS files together are concatenated

(bluefox) Show days of week (dow) in time axis.

(bluefox) Optimize communication

(bluefox) Added support of multi-languages in names

(Apollon77) fix month range

(Apollon77) remove alert windows from errors, log instead

(bluefox) try to fix small error

(bluefox) The loading via cloud is fixed

(bluefox) Fixed the loading of presets

(bluefox) Added new date formats for X axis

(bluefox) Add presets

(bluefox) Show chart at start

(bluefox) Change edit layout

(bluefox) New color picker

(bluefox) If 'none' for title selected => do not show any title

(bluefox) add date format 'dd.mm.'

(bluefox) Add series as X ticks

(bluefox) Small fix in smoothing algorithm

(bluefox) fix marking line

(bluefox) remove area, line plot

(bluefox) add fill value, points option

(bluefox) Allow using of IDs in the marking

(bluefox) Support of filled markings

(bluefox) fix range and offset if month or year

(bluefox) fix after comma settings

(bluefox) Filter IDs depends on storage instance

(bluefox) Support of marking lines

(bluefox) support bar chart (only one bar chart possible)

(bluefox) support of web-sockets force

(nobodyMO) Add app support

(nobodyMO) Fix for jquery to the current version in vis

(bluefox) remove RTL direction in id field

(bluefox) add settings for border color and border width

(bluefox) make splines work

(bluefox) add spline file

(bluefox) add animation

(bluefox) remove smoothing, because does not work

(bluefox) try to add splines, but it does not work always

(bluefox) do not include nulls by smoothing

(bluefox) show edit button

(bluefox) fix digits after comma

(bluefox) fix start and finish points

(bluefox) change default aggregation name

(bluefox) add units in tooltip

(bluefox) implement loading indicator

(bluefox) implement zoom and pan

(bluefox) support ms

(bluefox) support m4

(bluefox) support of pan and zoom on touchable devices

(bluefox) support of 3 types of "null" handling: use nulls, use last value instead of null, use 0 instead of 0

(bluefox) update interval in seconds

(bluefox) smoothing and "after comma" per variable

(bluefox) change splash screen

(bluefox) ignoreNull per variable

(bluefox) fix x axis

(bluefox) enable editing of created charts

(bluefox) enable set of label colors

(bluefox) enable set of window background

(Pmant) remove ignore null per state

(Pmant) add ignore null per state

(Pmant) change commonYAxis per state

(ldsign) Title/help attribute for lineWidth and ShadowSize table head

(ldsign) option for shadowSize

(nobodyMO) Add option commonYAxis

(bluefox) add favicon and title

(ldsign) user selectable time (hours/minutes) for static timeArt

(bluefox) fix SelectID for safary

(Smiling_Jack) support of new History concept

(Smiling_Jack) new editor & working on axis

(bluefox) add onchange aggregation

(Smiling_Jack) add ignoreNull

(Smiling_Jack) working on flot nav

(bluefox) import old settings

(bluefox) fix time format

(bluefox) lines are implemented

(bluefox) implement title and sort points

(bluefox) initial commit

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2021 bluefoxdogafox@gmail.com