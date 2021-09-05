ioBroker.flot
Draw charts with flot
To use the charts one of the history adapters is required: history, sql or InfluxDB
To edit created chart again, you should replace index.html with edit.html and call this link in browser, e.g:
http://localhost:8082/flot/index.html?l%5B0%5D%5Bid%5D=system.adapter.admin.0.memRss
to
http://localhost:8082/flot/edit.html?l%5B0%5D%5Bid%5D=system.adapter.admin.0.memRss
To recall a saved preset, you can either call:
http://localhost:8082/flot/preset.html
(this lists all saved presets)
or:
http://localhost:8082/flot/preset.html?preset=presetName
(this redirects to presetName directly)
How to use
- install "web"-adapter and create one instance if not installed.
- Select in settings of "web"-adapter the instance of installed "socket.io"-instance.
- install "flot"-adapter and call
- Go to http://ip:8082/flot/edit.html
Changelog
1.10.7 (2021-08-31)
- (sbormann) Enhanced the preset list (now shows the full link and the edit link)
1.10.6 (2020-12-21)
- (nobodyMO) added the X value mover and Y value multiplication
1.10.4 (2020-11-13)
- (Apollon77/harvey637) use browser timezone
1.10.2 (2020-08-09)
- (Apollon77/jlegen) color picker in flot edit page fixed
1.10.1 (2020-08-02)
- (sbormann) preset.html updated to allow german umlaute
- (Apollon77) add www directory to GitHub to allow GitHub installs
1.10.0 (2020-05-14)
- (sbormann) preset.html added to display a list of stored flot presets with direct links
1.9.2 (2018-08-18)
1.9.1 (2018-06-04)
- (bluefox) Added dashed lines
- (bluefox) All JS files together are concatenated
- (bluefox) Show days of week (dow) in time axis.
1.8.0 (2018-05-04)
- (bluefox) Optimize communication
1.7.9 (2018-05-01)
- (bluefox) Added support of multi-languages in names
1.7.7 (2018-03-04)
- (Apollon77) fix month range
1.7.6 (2018-02-16)
- (Apollon77) remove alert windows from errors, log instead
1.7.5 (2018-01-13)
- (bluefox) try to fix small error
1.7.4 (2018-01-05)
- (bluefox) The loading via cloud is fixed
1.7.1 (2017-12-14)
- (bluefox) Fixed the loading of presets
- (bluefox) Added new date formats for X axis
1.7.0 (2017-10-17)
1.6.2 (2017-08-12)
- (bluefox) Show chart at start
1.6.1 (2017-03-25)
- (bluefox) Change edit layout
1.5.9 (2017-02-27)
- (bluefox) New color picker
- (bluefox) If 'none' for title selected => do not show any title
- (bluefox) add date format 'dd.mm.'
1.5.8 (2017-02-01)
- (bluefox) Add series as X ticks
1.5.7 (2017-01-26)
- (bluefox) Small fix in smoothing algorithm
1.5.6 (2016-11-04)
- (bluefox) fix marking line
1.5.4 (2016-10-13)
- (bluefox) remove area, line plot
- (bluefox) add fill value, points option
1.5.3 (2016-10-08)
- (bluefox) Allow using of IDs in the marking
- (bluefox) Support of filled markings
1.5.2 (2016-09-30)
- (bluefox) fix range and offset if month or year
- (bluefox) fix after comma settings
1.5.1 (2016-09-15)
- (bluefox) Filter IDs depends on storage instance
1.5.0 (2016-09-10)
- (bluefox) Support of marking lines
1.4.0 (2016-08-30)
- (bluefox) support bar chart (only one bar chart possible)
1.3.5 (2016-08-14)
- (bluefox) support of web-sockets force
1.3.4 (2016-07-23)
- (nobodyMO) Add app support
- (nobodyMO) Fix for jquery to the current version in vis
1.3.3 (2016-06-16)
- (bluefox) remove RTL direction in id field
1.3.2 (2016-06-13)
- (bluefox) add settings for border color and border width
- (bluefox) make splines work
1.3.1 (2016-06-07)
- (bluefox) add spline file
1.3.0 (2016-05-29)
- (bluefox) add animation
- (bluefox) remove smoothing, because does not work
- (bluefox) try to add splines, but it does not work always
1.2.5 (2016-05-28)
- (bluefox) do not include nulls by smoothing
1.2.4 (2016-05-27)
- (bluefox) show edit button
1.2.3 (2016-05-25)
- (bluefox) fix digits after comma
- (bluefox) fix start and finish points
1.2.2 (2016-05-22)
- (bluefox) change default aggregation name
- (bluefox) add units in tooltip
1.2.1 (2016-05-13)
- (bluefox) implement loading indicator
1.2.0 (2016-05-05)
- (bluefox) implement zoom and pan
- (bluefox) support ms
- (bluefox) support m4
- (bluefox) support of pan and zoom on touchable devices
- (bluefox) support of 3 types of "null" handling: use nulls, use last value instead of null, use 0 instead of 0
- (bluefox) update interval in seconds
- (bluefox) smoothing and "after comma" per variable
1.1.0 (2016-04-09)
- (bluefox) change splash screen
- (bluefox) ignoreNull per variable
- (bluefox) fix x axis
1.0.0 (2016-04-09)
- (bluefox) enable editing of created charts
- (bluefox) enable set of label colors
- (bluefox) enable set of window background
0.2.6 (2016-02-24)
- (Pmant) remove ignore null per state
0.2.5 (2016-02-14)
- (Pmant) add ignore null per state
- (Pmant) change commonYAxis per state
0.2.4 (2016-01-31)
- (ldsign) Title/help attribute for lineWidth and ShadowSize table head
- (ldsign) option for shadowSize
- (nobodyMO) Add option commonYAxis
- (bluefox) add favicon and title
0.2.3 (2016-01-26)
- (ldsign) user selectable time (hours/minutes) for static timeArt
0.2.2 (2015-12-17)
- (bluefox) fix SelectID for safary
0.2.1 (2015-12-14)
- (Smiling_Jack) support of new History concept
- (Smiling_Jack) new editor & working on axis
- (bluefox) add onchange aggregation
- (Smiling_Jack) add ignoreNull
- (Smiling_Jack) working on flot nav
- (bluefox) import old settings
0.1.1 (2015-07-13)
- (bluefox) fix time format
0.1.0 (2015-07-10)
- (bluefox) lines are implemented
0.0.2 (2015-07-09)
- (bluefox) implement title and sort points
0.0.1 (2015-03-27)
License
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2021 bluefoxdogafox@gmail.com