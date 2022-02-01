ioBroker Discover Adapter

Detect devices with all known methods.

This is a special adapter, that tries to find all possible devices, that can be reachable from host. Just now it can detect via ping, UPnP (serial planned).

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

Actually supported

Automatically Discovered

Beckhoff PLC

Bosch Smart Home

Bose Soundtouch

Broadlink

BSBLan

Chromecast

Daikin climate control

deConz

Denon /Marantz

DoorBird

ebus

ekey

energymanager (E.ON/Solarwatt)

enet (Jung)

Epson Stylus PX830

Fakeroku (harmony)

FHEM

FireTV

Fritzdect

Fronius

G-Homa plugs

Harmony

Heos

Home Assistant

Homematic CCU (hm-rpc, hm-rega)

Homepilot

HP-lio

Philips HUE

Plex

InfluxDB

KLF-200

KNX (disabled actually)

Keba KeContact P30

Kodi

Landroid

LGTV

Lightify

Loxone

Lupusec

MAX! Cube

McLighting

MegaD

Miele

Miele Cloud Service

Mi Home Smarthome

Mikrotik

MiLight bridge (v6)

Mpd

Musiccast

myDlink

Mysensors USB/Serial (9600, 38400, 57600, 115200)

nanoleaf Light Panels / Canvas

Net Tools

Nuki2

Nut

Onkyo

OpenHAB

Ping

Proxmox

RFLink (Serial 57600baud)

SamsungTV

Smappee

Solarlog

Sonnen

Sonos

Stiebel-Eltron/Tecalor ISG (plus)

SQL (MySQL, MSSQL, PostgreSQL)

Squeezebox

SqueezeboxRPC

Synology

TR-064

Trådfri

UPnP

ValloxMV

Wifilight

Yamaha

Yeelight

Z-wave USB (Tested with Aeon Labs)

Offered as additional adapters

Cloud

History (if no SQL or InfluxDB found)

IoT

eCharts (offered when a History-Adapter is present)

JavaScript

Info

Vis

Web

If the adapter can not find IPs ...

The adapter pings the network of the IP of the current host (x.y.z.1..255). Additionally, UPnP and mDNS is used to detect IPs.

If not all IPs are found then please check that the iobroker user can execute /bin/ping . You can execute sudo setcap cap_net_raw+p /bin/ping to add missing capabilities/permissions.

Todo

artnet? (Bluefox)

B-Control-Em? (Bluefox)

cul / maxcul (Bluefox)

Foobar200 (Instalator)

fritzbox (ruhr70)

km200 (frankjoke)

megaesp (ausHaus)

modbus (Bluefox)

mqtt/mqtt-client (Bluefox)

owfs (Bluefox)

rpi2 (if ioBroker runs on Raspberry)

rwe-smarthome (PArns)

s7 (Bluefox)

smartmeter (Apollon77)

unifi (jens-maus)

wolf (smiling-jack)

xs1 (frankjoke)

Changelog

(Apollon77) Fix kecontact detection (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-3P)

(bluefox) Replaced flot with eCharts

(bluefox) info Adapter removed

(Sneak-L8) updated kecontact detection

(Sneak-L8) support KeBa KeContact P30

(hacki11) Add discovery for BSBLan and ValloxMV

(Apollon77) Optimize for js-controller 3.3

(bluefox) Added support of Admin5

(Apollon77) Fix crash case in mihome discovery (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-30)

(Apollon77) Fix crash case in ping logic (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2Y)

(Apollon77) Fix crash case in hf-lpb100 logic (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-34)

(JeyCee) added iot and net-tools

(Apollon77) Adjust and optimize UDP and UPnP discoveries

(Apollon77) Add option to specify the "own IP address" and netmask to also allow discovery for e.g. docker cases where an external network should be scanned

(Apollon77) Fix ping progress counter when scanning multiple ip ranges

(JeyCee) removed mobile

(Apollon77) fix sonos and synology

(JeyCee) UI adjustments

(Apollon77) Fix crash cases (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2Q)

(Zefau) Replace nuki2 with nuki-extended

(Zefau) Suggest jarvis for discovery as advice

(Apollon77) Add checks on broadlink2 discovery to prevent crash case (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2H)

(Apollon77) Fix potential crash case in lightify (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2D)

(Apollon77) Fix potential crash case (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2C)

(withstu) add heos

(Grizzelbee) Added MieleCloudService

(MiSchroe) Discovery Velux KLF-200 updated to new firmware

(Apollon77) Add error handling to onvif discovery (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-13)

(Apollon77) Add error handling to smapee discovery (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-14)

(Apollon77) Add error handling to synology discovery (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-1A)

(Apollon77) Update mndp library to prevent crashes (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-15+)

(Apollon77) Add error handling for Synology detection (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-E)

(Garfonso) add mydlink adapter

(haba1234) New adapter added: Onvif

(Apollon77) serial device discovery fixed

(Apollon77) make sure to check if initialization was done when ending (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-8)

(APollon77) fix megad discovery error

(Apollon77) correct access to wrong variable (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-3)

(Apollon77) catch http errors better (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2)

(Apollon77) Fix potential crash in knx discovery

(instalator) Add Synology, Onkyo, Mpd, Mikrotik

(instalator) Fixed eKey, Mihome, Broadlink2, Plex

(instalator) Several optimizations and fixing of crash causes

(Apollon77) Add Sentry Crash Reporting for js-controller 3.0

(bluefox) Refactoring

(dkleber89) Add discovery for Beckhoff PLC

(forelleblau) Add discovery for Solarlog

(oweitman) Add discovery for SqueezeboxRPC

(foxriver76) no longer use adapter.objects

js-controller > 2.0.0 required

(thewhobox) Code refactoring

(thewhobox) add emby detection

(frankjoke) boradlink => broadlink2

(bluefox) Small fixes

(Apollon77) Support for nodejs 12 added, nodejs 4 is no longer supported!

(bluefox) Support of compact mode

(ldittmar) info Adapter added

(bluefox) Small GUI update was made

(rg-engineering) Added ebus

(bluefox) Proxmox was fixed

(unltdnetworx) solarwatt

(Michael Schroeder) klf200

(bluefox) Use OpenStreetMap

(MeisterTR) yeelight

(unltdnetworx) stiebel-isg

(BuZZy1337) doorbird

(bluefox) New adapter added: DENON

(bluefox) New adapter added: ekey, Home Assistant, FHEM

(Apollon77) Upgrade Serialport Library

(bluefox) ready for admin3

Fix Epson Stylus PX830

Add Bose Soundtouch

(pix) Add Epson Stylus PX830

(pix) Add Homepilot

(Samuel Weibel) Loxone

(Apollon77) Fixes in mihome

(bluefox) Add lgtv

(bluefox) disable serial by default. It must be explicit enabled every time

(bluefox) add mihome

(bluefox) Add discovery methods selection

(soef) add SamsungTV, Lightify, Miele and yamaha

(soef) add new discovery method mDNS

(bluefox) add openhab, Broadlink

(bluefox) add philips HUE

(bluefox) Add mysensors USB/Serial

(apollon77) Add Daikin climate control

(bluefox) Fixed serial discovery

(bluefox) fix license dialog

(bluefox) add zwave

(bluefox) add sqllite and flot

(bluefox) ack => ignore

(bluefox) add megad

(apollon77) add history

(apollon77) enhance/fix sql-sqlite

(apollon77) add InfluxDB

(ykuendig) german translation updated

(bluefox) Fix typo

(bluefox) initial commit

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017-2021, Bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.