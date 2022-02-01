ioBroker Discover Adapter
Detect devices with all known methods.
This is a special adapter, that tries to find all possible devices, that can be reachable from host.
Just now it can detect via ping, UPnP (serial planned).
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers.
For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
Actually supported
Automatically Discovered
- Beckhoff PLC
- Bosch Smart Home
- Bose Soundtouch
- Broadlink
- BSBLan
- Chromecast
- Daikin climate control
- deConz
- Denon /Marantz
- DoorBird
- ebus
- ekey
- energymanager (E.ON/Solarwatt)
- enet (Jung)
- Epson Stylus PX830
- Fakeroku (harmony)
- FHEM
- FireTV
- Fritzdect
- Fronius
- G-Homa plugs
- Harmony
- Heos
- Home Assistant
- Homematic CCU (hm-rpc, hm-rega)
- Homepilot
- HP-lio
- Philips HUE
- Plex
- InfluxDB
- KLF-200
- KNX (disabled actually)
- Keba KeContact P30
- Kodi
- Landroid
- LGTV
- Lightify
- Loxone
- Lupusec
- MAX! Cube
- McLighting
- MegaD
- Miele
- Miele Cloud Service
- Mi Home Smarthome
- Mikrotik
- MiLight bridge (v6)
- Mpd
- Musiccast
- myDlink
- Mysensors USB/Serial (9600, 38400, 57600, 115200)
- nanoleaf Light Panels / Canvas
- Net Tools
- Nuki2
- Nut
- Onkyo
- OpenHAB
- Ping
- Plex
- Proxmox
- RFLink (Serial 57600baud)
- SamsungTV
- Smappee
- Solarlog
- Sonnen
- Sonos
- Stiebel-Eltron/Tecalor ISG (plus)
- SQL (MySQL, MSSQL, PostgreSQL)
- Squeezebox
- SqueezeboxRPC
- Synology
- TR-064
- Trådfri
- UPnP
- ValloxMV
- Wifilight
- Yamaha
- Yeelight
- Z-wave USB (Tested with Aeon Labs)
Offered as additional adapters
- Cloud
- History (if no SQL or InfluxDB found)
- IoT
- eCharts (offered when a History-Adapter is present)
- JavaScript
- Info
- Vis
- Web
If the adapter can not find IPs ...
The adapter pings the network of the IP of the current host (x.y.z.1..255). Additionally, UPnP and mDNS is used to detect IPs.
If not all IPs are found then please check that the iobroker user can execute
/bin/ping.
You can execute
sudo setcap cap_net_raw+p /bin/ping to add missing capabilities/permissions.
Todo
- artnet? (Bluefox)
- B-Control-Em? (Bluefox)
- cul / maxcul (Bluefox)
- Foobar200 (Instalator)
- fritzbox (ruhr70)
- km200 (frankjoke)
- megaesp (ausHaus)
- modbus (Bluefox)
- mqtt/mqtt-client (Bluefox)
- owfs (Bluefox)
- rpi2 (if ioBroker runs on Raspberry)
- rwe-smarthome (PArns)
- s7 (Bluefox)
- smartmeter (Apollon77)
- unifi (jens-maus)
- wolf (smiling-jack)
- xs1 (frankjoke)
Changelog
2.7.5 (2021-11-09)
- (Apollon77) Fix kecontact detection (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-3P)
2.7.4 (2021-11-09)
- (bluefox) Replaced flot with eCharts
- (bluefox) info Adapter removed
2.7.3 (2021-10-05)
- (Sneak-L8) updated kecontact detection
2.7.2 (2021-08-31)
- (Sneak-L8) support KeBa KeContact P30
2.7.0 (2021-07-01)
- (hacki11) Add discovery for BSBLan and ValloxMV
- (Apollon77) Optimize for js-controller 3.3
2.6.3 (2021-05-03)
- (bluefox) Added support of Admin5
2.6.2 (2021-04-13)
- (Apollon77) Fix crash case in mihome discovery (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-30)
- (Apollon77) Fix crash case in ping logic (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2Y)
- (Apollon77) Fix crash case in hf-lpb100 logic (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-34)
2.6.1 (2021-02-28)
- (JeyCee) added iot and net-tools
- (Apollon77) Adjust and optimize UDP and UPnP discoveries
- (Apollon77) Add option to specify the "own IP address" and netmask to also allow discovery for e.g. docker cases where an external network should be scanned
- (Apollon77) Fix ping progress counter when scanning multiple ip ranges
- (JeyCee) removed mobile
- (Apollon77) fix sonos and synology
- (JeyCee) UI adjustments
- (Apollon77) Fix crash cases (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2Q)
2.5.0 (2021-01-11)
- (Zefau) Replace nuki2 with nuki-extended
- (Zefau) Suggest jarvis for discovery as advice
- (Apollon77) Add checks on broadlink2 discovery to prevent crash case (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2H)
2.4.1 (2020-12-06)
- (Apollon77) Fix potential crash case in lightify (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2D)
- (Apollon77) Fix potential crash case (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2C)
2.4.0 (2020-11-29)
2.3.11 (2020-08-08)
- (Grizzelbee) Added MieleCloudService
2.3.10 (2020-07-26)
- (MiSchroe) Discovery Velux KLF-200 updated to new firmware
2.3.9 (2020-07-17)
- (Apollon77) Add error handling to onvif discovery (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-13)
- (Apollon77) Add error handling to smapee discovery (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-14)
- (Apollon77) Add error handling to synology discovery (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-1A)
- (Apollon77) Update mndp library to prevent crashes (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-15+)
2.3.7 (2020-06-11)
- (Apollon77) Add error handling for Synology detection (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-E)
2.3.6 (2020-05-02)
- (Garfonso) add mydlink adapter
- (haba1234) New adapter added: Onvif
- (Apollon77) serial device discovery fixed
2.3.4 (2020-04-30)
- (Apollon77) make sure to check if initialization was done when ending (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-8)
- (APollon77) fix megad discovery error
2.3.3 (2020-04-23)
- (Apollon77) correct access to wrong variable (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-3)
- (Apollon77) catch http errors better (Sentry IOBROKER-DISCOVERY-2)
2.3.2 (2020-04-18)
- (Apollon77) Fix potential crash in knx discovery
2.3.1 (2020-04-16)
- (instalator) Add Synology, Onkyo, Mpd, Mikrotik
- (instalator) Fixed eKey, Mihome, Broadlink2, Plex
- (instalator) Several optimizations and fixing of crash causes
- (Apollon77) Add Sentry Crash Reporting for js-controller 3.0
- (bluefox) Refactoring
2.2.2 (2020-02-13)
- (dkleber89) Add discovery for Beckhoff PLC
- (forelleblau) Add discovery for Solarlog
- (oweitman) Add discovery for SqueezeboxRPC
2.1.0 (2020-01-21)
- (foxriver76) no longer use
adapter.objects
- js-controller > 2.0.0 required
2.0.0 (2019-05-15)
- (thewhobox) Code refactoring
- (thewhobox) add emby detection
- (frankjoke) boradlink => broadlink2
- (bluefox) Small fixes
- (Apollon77) Support for nodejs 12 added, nodejs 4 is no longer supported!
1.3.0 (2019-01-04)
- (bluefox) Support of compact mode
- (ldittmar) info Adapter added
1.2.4 (2018-09-22)
- (bluefox) Small GUI update was made
- (rg-engineering) Added ebus
1.2.3 (2018-09-13)
- (bluefox) Proxmox was fixed
- (unltdnetworx) solarwatt
- (Michael Schroeder) klf200
- (bluefox) Use OpenStreetMap
- (MeisterTR) yeelight
- (unltdnetworx) stiebel-isg
- (BuZZy1337) doorbird
1.2.1 (2018-07-28)
- (bluefox) New adapter added: DENON
1.1.1 (2018-03-27)
- (bluefox) New adapter added: ekey, Home Assistant, FHEM
1.1.0 (2018-01-23)
- (Apollon77) Upgrade Serialport Library
1.0.2 (2018-01-13)
- (bluefox) ready for admin3
1.0.1 (2017-12-28)
- Fix Epson Stylus PX830
- Add Bose Soundtouch
1.0.0 (2017-10-18)
- (pix) Add Epson Stylus PX830
- (pix) Add Homepilot
- (Samuel Weibel) Loxone
0.4.5 (2017-08-25)
- (Apollon77) Fixes in mihome
0.4.4 (2017-06-01)
- (bluefox) Add lgtv
- (bluefox) disable serial by default. It must be explicit enabled every time
- (bluefox) add mihome
0.4.2 (2017-05-17)
- (bluefox) Add discovery methods selection
0.4.0 (2017-05-01)
- (soef) add SamsungTV, Lightify, Miele and yamaha
- (soef) add new discovery method mDNS
- (bluefox) add openhab, Broadlink
0.3.3 (2017-04-15)
- (bluefox) add philips HUE
0.3.2 (2017-04-12)
- (bluefox) Add mysensors USB/Serial
0.3.1 (2017-04-01)
- (apollon77) Add Daikin climate control
0.3.0 (2017-03-27)
- (bluefox) Fixed serial discovery
0.2.3 (2017-03-18)
- (bluefox) fix license dialog
- (bluefox) add zwave
- (bluefox) add sqllite and flot
- (bluefox) ack => ignore
- (bluefox) add megad
- (apollon77) add history
- (apollon77) enhance/fix sql-sqlite
- (apollon77) add InfluxDB
- (ykuendig) german translation updated
0.2.2 (2017-03-18)
0.2.1 (2017-03-15)
